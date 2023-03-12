Restaurant header imageView gallery

Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen - Strasburg

514 Reviews

$$

141 E Main St

Strasburg, PA 17579

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Latte

Drinks

Brewed Coffee

Sm House Coffee - To Go

Sm House Coffee - To Go

$2.25
Lg House Coffee - To Go

Lg House Coffee - To Go

$2.75

Iced Coffee - In House with Refill

$3.00

Iced Coffee Refill

Out of stock

Iced Coffee To Go 12 oz

$2.25

Iced Coffee To Go 16 oz

$2.75

Red Eye (Coffee with a Shot of espresso)

$4.00

Pourover

$4.25

Espresso Drinks

Espresso (2oz)

Espresso (2oz)

$2.75

Macchiato (3oz)

$3.25
Cortado (5oz)

Cortado (5oz)

$3.50
Cappuccino (8oz)

Cappuccino (8oz)

$3.75

Americano

$3.25
Latte

Latte

$4.25+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.25

Eggnog Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha

$5.25+

Loose Leaf Tea

Ceylon Tea

$3.25

Earl Grey Tea

$3.25

Decaf Earl Grey Tea

$3.25

Masala Chai Tea

$3.25

Ginger Peach Tea

$3.25

Mao Xie Tea

$3.25

Sencha Tea

$3.25

Lemon Green

$3.25

Chamomile Tea

$3.25

Peppermint Tea

$3.25

Spearmint Tea

$3.25

Ginger Rooibos

$3.25

Orange Cinnamon

$3.25

Iced Tea

Iced Tea - To Go

$2.75

Iced Tea Refill

Tea Lattes

Blue Butterfly

$4.25

London Fog

$4.50

Masala Chai Latte

$4.25

Ginger Peach Latte

$4.25

Breakfast Tea Latte (Ceylon)

$4.25

Ginger Rooibos Latte

$4.25

Sencha Green Tea Latte

$4.25

Peppermint Tea Latte

$4.25

Chamomile Latte

$4.25

Mao Xie Latte

$4.25

Lavender Tea Latte

$4.25

Decaf Earl Grey Latte

$4.25

Winter Spice Tea Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha

12oz Matcha

$5.00

Iced Matcha

$5.00

Frozen Blended

Frozen Latte

$6.00

Fruit Smoothie

$6.00

Misc Drinks/Juices

Orange Juice

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$2.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.25Out of stock

Cold Apple Cider

$3.25Out of stock

Eggnog

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Steamer

Steamer Kid's

$2.00

Steamer Small

$3.00

Dinner

Appetizers

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

with bacon, balsamic glaze, parmesan cheese

Loaded Fries

$10.00

house cut fries, crumbled bacon, beer cheese, pickled jalepenos, red onion, sour cream & scallions

Wings

$15.00

Choice of Buffalo or Teriyaki BBQ, served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dip

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$10.00

house made soft pretzel bites served with Provisional Lager beer cheese

Sweet & Salty Pretzels

$10.00

Brazilian Beans & Rice

$8.00

black beans, cooked in a bacon & tomato simmer sauce, served over rice

Onion Rings with Aoli

$8.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$12.50

Chicken, parmesan, house made croutons, greens, caesar dressing

Roasted Sweet Potato

$12.00

garlic roasted sweet potatoes, craisins, arugula & feta on greens with honey mustard dressing

3 Citrus Chicken

$13.50

3 citrus marinated chicken, candied walnuts, feta, on greens with honey lemon vinaigrette

Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.50

Speckled Hen Burger

$15.00

cheddar, candied bacon, aioli, fried egg

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

provolone, bacon, onion rings, bbq sauce

Entrees

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

3 housemade chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce & fresh cut fries

Chicken & Bacon Quesadilla

$15.00

chicken, bacon, red peppers, onions and four cheese blend, with salsa and sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

black bean salsa with corn, onions & peppers, four cheese blend, with salsa & sour cream

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$14.00

four corn tortillas topped with chicken, cilantro, chopped onion, diced avocado & lime slices with a side of salsa rojo

Chickpea Curry

$13.00

our house made coconut chickpea curry served with rice, topped with red onion & cilantro

Fried Tofu Stir Fry

$13.00

fried tofu, broccoli, sugar snap peas, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, water chestnuts & onions, cooked in teriyaki sauce, served over rice

Soups

Belgian-style beef stew made with our craft beer, served with our house made beer bread

Beef Stew w/ Beer Bread

$11.00

French Onion

$8.00Out of stock

broiled with swiss cheese & crostini

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Sides

Fries with Aoli

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

House Side Salad

$5.00

cherry tomatoes, red onion, feta, Meck's hydroponic greens, side of balsamic dressing

Kids

Hot Dog

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

comes with side of chips

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

House made chicken tenders with fries

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids French Fries

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Drinks

Desserts

Sweet & Salty Pretzels

$10.00

Hot Fudge Pudding Cake

$5.75

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.75

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$4.00

Salted Caramel Tahini Bar

$4.75

Brownie

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting Speckled Hen's Online Ordering Website! We specialize in serving artisan food & craft coffee. After selecting the options you'd like to order be sure to click REVIEW ORDER {to make sure you ordered everything correctly} & then PLACE ORDER.

Website

Location

141 E Main St, Strasburg, PA 17579

Directions

