Bars & Lounges
American
Sandwiches

Spectators Restaurant

513 Reviews

$$

6432 BLUE STAR HWY

Saugatuck, MI 49453

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Hot Lava Wrap
Chicken Fingers

Warm-Ups

(10) Chicken Wings

$19.00

Chicken wings served BBQ, sweet hot asian, original hot buffalo style, death sauce, or plain with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.

(20) Chicken Wings

$27.00

Chicken wings served BBQ, sweet hot asian, original hot buffalo style, death sauce, or plain with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.

(30) Chicken Wings

$36.00

Chicken wings served BBQ, sweet hot asian, original hot buffalo style, death sauce, or plain with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Chips & Dip Basket

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Cheese

$10.00

7 Layer Dip

$10.00

Nachos Supreme

$13.00

Nachos with Meat

$15.00

Nachos with Chix

$15.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Chix Quesadilla

$14.00

Taco Quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp

$14.00+

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Extra Dressings/Sauces

$1.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Lighter Fare

Petite Sirloin

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Baskets

Lake Perch Basket

$17.00

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Main Events

Delmonico Steak

$30.00

Choice Sizzler

$19.00

Lake Perch

$24.00

Grouper

$17.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Classic Burger

$15.00

Spectator Burger

$16.00

Olive Burger

$16.00

Western Burger

$16.00

Black & Bleu Burger

$16.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Ranch Burger

$16.00

Hot Lava Burger

$16.00

Vegetarian Burger

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$15.00

Hot Lava Wrap

$15.00

Reuben

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

French Dip

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

BLT

$13.00

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Greens Keepers

Grand Traverse Cherry Chicken Salad

$16.00

Steak Salad

$16.00

Taco Salad

$16.00+

Burger Salad

$16.00

Chicken Salad

$16.00+

Super Bowl Salad

$16.00

Extra Dressings/Sauces

$1.00

Big Salad

$6.00

Little Leaguers

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Extra Dressings/Sauces

$1.00

Sidelines

White Chicken Chili

$3.75+

House Salad

$4.75

Cole Slaw

$3.75

Cottage Cheese

$4.50

Vegetable De Jour

$4.00

French Fries

$3.75+

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00+

American Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Texas Toast

$0.75

Chips

$3.00

Chip Dip

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Ex Dressing

$1.00+

ADD on Piece of Perch

$2.00

Extra Tarter

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Side Lava

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.50

2oz Ranch

$1.00

Extra Butter

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Mashed Potatos

$3.75

Specials

Monday Burger

$12.00

Wednesday Brisket

$13.00

Thursday Pastrami

$13.00

Sides Choices (NO PRINT)

House Salad

Cole Slaw

Cottage Cheese

Sauces

$0.50

Item

VOID

$46.99
check markCasual
check markSports
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

6432 BLUE STAR HWY, Saugatuck, MI 49453

Directions

Spectators Restaurant image

