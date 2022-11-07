Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spectrum Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

800 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92886

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

TURKEY CLUB
COBB SALAD
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

LUNCH

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00

Monday - Broccoli Cheddar Tuesday - Chicken Tortilla Wednesday - Chicken Poblano Thursday - Tomato Basil Friday - Clam Chowder

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

chicken, soba noodle, slaw mix, mango, sesame ginger dressing

CHICKEN CAESAR

CHICKEN CAESAR

$10.00

chicken, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, caesar dressing

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$11.00

romaine, chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, blue cheese

ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD

ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD

$11.00

cured meats, mozzarella, romaine, radicchio, tomato, red onion, garbanzo, pepperoncini, red wine vinaigrette

KALE QUINOA SALAD

KALE QUINOA SALAD

$12.00

kale, quinoa, red pepper, grapes, almonds, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette

POKE NACHOS

POKE NACHOS

$11.00

Ahi, crispy wontons, siracha mayo, edamame, cucumber, sesame seeds, green onion, avocado

CARNE ASADA TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$9.00

3 braised beef tacos, cotija, salsa verde, pico, chips & salsa

TUNA SAMMIE

TUNA SAMMIE

$9.00

shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, lightly toasted sourdough

TURKEY CLUB

$10.00

bacon, provolone, avocado, tomato, red onion, adobo aioli, sour dough

BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINI

BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINI

$10.00

braised chicken, 3 cheese blend, buffalo sauce, gruyere, sourdough This dish is served as is

CHICKEN PESTO

CHICKEN PESTO

$10.00

tomato, red onion, arugula, pickled peppers, provolone, adobo aioli

BLACKEND SALMON SAMMIE

BLACKEND SALMON SAMMIE

$13.00

curried blackened salmon, coconut aioli, spicy crunchy slaw, crispy onions, jalapeno, tomato, brioche bun

BEEF BURGER

BEEF BURGER

$10.00

single beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion

TURKEY BURGER

TURKEY BURGER

$11.00

arugula, feta, red wine onions, garlic aioli, brioche bun

BEYOND BURGER

$12.00
HUMMUS TOAST

HUMMUS TOAST

$7.00

hummus, cucumber salad, mint, sourdough toast salad; cucumber, tomato, red wine vinaigrette

BRUSCHETTA TOAST

$8.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic, pesto

ACAI BOWL

ACAI BOWL

$7.00

banana, berries, granola, honey, toasted coconut

FRENCH BREAD PIZZA

FRENCH BREAD PIZZA

$9.00

pepperoni or cheese ~ served with a mixed green salad and fountain drink

THE ITALIAN

THE ITALIAN

$11.00

cured meats, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive tapenade ~ served with choice of side and a fountain drink

SNACKS

Kind Bar

$3.00

Nuts

$2.00

Chips

$2.50

Lenny & Larry

$3.00

RX Bar

$3.50

LUNCH

Aviation Capital

$665.00

KBS

$163.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Pacific Breeze Cafe is a place for people to connect with each other and to the community in which they work. Our guests will enjoy approachable quality food, premium coffee drinks and friendly service and enjoy dining al fresco on our relaxing patio & common area or in our inviting dining room.

Location

800 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92886

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Scratch Bakery Cafe - Newport Beach
orange star4.0 • 22
561 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
orange star4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Café @ Palisades Tennis Club
orange starNo Reviews
1171 Jamboree Rd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
ClubHouse Grill - 11 Clubhouse Drive
orange starNo Reviews
11 Clubhouse Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse Grill - 11 Clubhouse Drive
orange starNo Reviews
11 Clubhouse Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport Beach

Stefano's - Yorba Linda
orange star4.6 • 1,870
18220 Yorba Linda Blvd Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Yorba Linda
orange star4.7 • 591
4881 Valencia Ave Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Burrito Brothers - Yorba Linda
orange star4.5 • 590
19715 Yorba Linda Blvd Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Terra Wood- Fired Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 398
4884 Main Street Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport Beach
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston