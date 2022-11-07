Spectrum Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Pacific Breeze Cafe is a place for people to connect with each other and to the community in which they work. Our guests will enjoy approachable quality food, premium coffee drinks and friendly service and enjoy dining al fresco on our relaxing patio & common area or in our inviting dining room.
Location
800 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92886
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
Scratch Bakery Cafe - Newport Beach
4.0 • 22
561 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
ClubHouse Grill - 11 Clubhouse Drive
No Reviews
11 Clubhouse Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newport Beach
More near Newport Beach