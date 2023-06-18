Restaurant header imageView gallery

Speedway Cafe - Riverton

review star

No reviews yet

815 SOUTH FEDERAL BLVD

RIVERTON, WY 82501

Popular Items

Everyone's Favorite

$9.59

Your choice of meat, 2 eggs any style, hashbrowns & toast

Kids Pancake

$6.59

Mini pancake, one egg and choice of meat.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.89+

Home style biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy

FOOD

Appetizers

Appetizer 8.99

$8.99

Appetizer 9.99

$9.99

Soups & Salads

Chicken Bacon Salad

$8.50+

Chose a grilled or breaded chicken breast, crisp bacon, tomato and shredded cheddar cheese on top of a crisp bed of lettuce with choice of salad dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.00+

Ham, turkey, shredded cheese, tomato, cucumber and egg on top of a bed of crisp greens with your choice of dressing.

Black & Bleu Salad

$9.00+

Crisp bed of greens loaded with roast beef, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, tomato and cucumber with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Malibu Chicken

$8.49

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, ham, Swiss cheese & honey mustard on a grilled bun.

BLT

$6.89

Apllewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread.

Club

Club

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo sandwiched between 3 slices of toasted bread.

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Cheese of your choice, grilled on your choice of bread.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.25

Ham with your choice of cheese, grilled on your favorite bread of choice.

French Dip

$7.89

Lean roast beef on a toasted hoagie roll served with Au jus.

Philly Steak & Cheese

$9.99

Lean roast beef, sauteed onions, green peppers & Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll served with Au jus.

Reuben

$9.15

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing & Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

Deli Fresh Sandwich

$4.89+

Your choice of Turkey, ham, roast beef or corned beef.

Kids & Senior Meals

Kids Corn Dog

$7.49

Golden corn dog served with fries and applesauce.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.29

Bowl of macaroni and cheese, served with fries and applesauce.

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.49

Chicken strips served with fries and applesauce.

Kids Steak Strips

$8.39

Tender steak strips served with fries and applesauce.

Kids Eggs & Meat

$6.59

One egg, hashbrowns, toast and choice of meat.

Kids French Toast

$6.69

One slice French toast, one egg and choice of meat.

Kids Pancake

$6.59

Mini pancake, one egg and choice of meat.

Corn Dog Side

$1.99

Kids Biscuit & Gravy with Meat

$6.69

1 Biscuit & Gravy Choice of meat (2 bacon or 1 sausage link or patty)

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.50

Certified Angus Beef Burger

Cheeseburger

$8.25

Your choice of cheese on top of a lean & juicy burger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Applewood smoked bacon & your choice of cheese

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.00

Sauteed mushrooms & Swiss cheese

Jalapeno Burger

$9.00

Sliced jalapeños & Pepper Jack cheese

Burnout Burger

$10.50

Grilled onions, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon & jalapeño ranch

Bleu Cheese Burger

$10.25

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon & grilled onion

Chile Burger

$11.99

Choose your Chili... Red or Green

Patty Melt

$8.99

Grilled onions & Swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread

Cheese Wheel

Cheese Wheel

$7.25

Battered and deep fried Cheeseburger

Breakfast

Two cakes two eggs two bacon
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Certified Angus Beef smothered in country gravy, served with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast

Super Charged Hashbrowns

$11.29

Hashbrowns topped with your choice of meat, cheese & gravy. Served with toast

Everyone's Favorite

$9.59

Your choice of meat, 2 eggs any style, hashbrowns & toast

Skillet Scramble

$9.99

Choice of meat scrambled with eggs and skillet potatoes topped with your choice of cheese and toast

Western Omelet

$8.99

Classic omelet with ham, green peppers, onion & American cheese

Green Chile Omelette

$7.89

Classic Pepper Jack cheese omelet stuffed with green Chile's, tomatoes & onions

3 Egg Pile Up Omelette

$10.99

3 egg omelet loaded with ham, bacon, sausage, green Chile's, tomato, onion, green pepper, olives, mushrooms, jalapeños & your choice of cheese

Pancakes

$3.75+

Light & fluffy buttermilk pancakes

French Toast

$4.00+

Savoury French toast topped with powdered sugar

Belgium Waffle

$7.79

Belgian Waffle served with sweet cream and butter

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.89+

Home style biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Create your own reved up Sandwich starting at just $3.99 Any style egg, choice of cheese, on bread or a tortilla

BYO Omlette

$5.99

Create your own Specialty Omelet

Oatmeal

$5.99

Eggs

$1.79+
Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Smoked Ham

$4.15

Burger Patty

$3.79

Skillet Potatoes

$2.89

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.69

Gravy

$2.99

Bacon

$3.99

Hashbrowns

$2.79

Sausage patty

$3.99

Sausage link

$4.15

Toast

$2.49

Chicken Breast

$4.29

Small Pancake

$1.99

Small Hashbrown

$1.79

Jim Skillet

$16.99

Sides and Baskets

Fresh-Cut Fries

$2.29+
Home Chips

Home Chips

$2.29+

Onion Rings

$4.25+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25+

Cheese Curds

$5.00+

Bag of Chips

$1.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Side Salad

$4.15

Potato Salad

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.99

Corn Dog

$2.50

Baked Potato

$3.29

Cheese on fries

$1.89

Cheese on home chips

$1.89

Side Applesauce

$1.00

Desserts

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$5.59

Cool off with a delicious milkshake. Call to find out what the special flavor of the day is!

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Homemade Pies (Subject to Availability)

$3.49

Pie A la Mode

$4.29

Ice Cream

$3.25

Cheesecake

$3.99

Strawberry topping

$0.79

Chocolate topping

$0.79

Caramel topping

$0.79

Chocolate Cake

$2.99

Brownie

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$5.25

Chocolate chip cake

$5.50

Platters - A la Carte

Chicken Strips

$8.99+

Steak Strips

$9.99+

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Beer Battered Cod

$10.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

Gravy on side

Family Meals-take out only

Steak Strip Meal

$22.99

1 lb of tender steak strips with 1 lb of fresh cut fries

Chicken Strip Meal

$20.59

1 lb of golden juicy chicken strips served with 1 lb of fresh cut fries

Popcorn Shrimp Meal

$19.99

1 lb of popcorn shrimp served with 1 lb of fresh cut fries

Cheese wheel Meal

$29.99

4 Cheese wheels with 1 lb of fresh cut fries

Extra condiment side

Extra ranch cup

$0.50

Extra fry sauce cup

$0.50

Extra dressing cup

$0.25

Extra sour cream

$0.50

Extra salsa

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$2.29

Extra Frosting

$0.50

Burrito special

Breakfast burrito

$12.99

DRINKS

Cold Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.59

Milk

$1.79+

Juice

$1.79+

Lemonade

$1.69+

Milkshake

$4.99

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.59

Cherry or vanilla flavor

$0.50

Add Cherry or Vanilla flavoring to your fountain drink

Iced Tea

$2.59

To Go Juice

$2.99

To Go Iced Tea

$2.99

To Go Fountain

$2.99

To Go Milk

$2.99

To Go Lemonade

$2.99

Hot Beverages

Fresh Brewed Coffee/ Hot Tea

$1.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Thermos Fill

$2.99

Saturday Special

Saturday Steak

$17.99

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$10.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine in or Take out to enjoy a great meal with amazing service. Breakfast served all day!

Website

Location

815 SOUTH FEDERAL BLVD, RIVERTON, WY 82501

Directions

