Mexican & Tex-Mex

Speedy Burritos

188 Reviews

$

1420 S. Wells Ave

Reno, NV 89502

Popular Items

California Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito
Veggie Burrito

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$8.25

Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.

Shredded Beef Burrito

Shredded Beef Burrito

$8.25

Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.

Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$7.75

Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.

Lengua (Beef Tounge) Burrito

Lengua (Beef Tounge) Burrito

$11.25

Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Green Sauce, and Guacamole.

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$7.75

Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$7.75

Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.

Chile Verde Burrito

Chile Verde Burrito

$7.75

Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.

Chorizo Burrito

$7.75
Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$8.25

Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$7.99

Tortilla stuffed with a Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.

Veggie Supreme Burrito

Veggie Supreme Burrito

$9.25

Enchilada-style burrito stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese. Topped with Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Onion, and Melted Cheese.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$6.75

Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Olives, and Jalapeños. (Our beans are LARD FREE)

California Burrito

California Burrito

$8.75

Tortilla stuffed with Fries, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and choice of meat.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$8.75

A deep-fried burrito stuffed with rice, refried beans, cheese, and choice of meat. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Burrito BOWL

Burrito BOWL

$8.25

Burrito Bowl with your choice of meat (or vegetarian) Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

Wet Burrito (Enchilada-Style)

Wet Burrito (Enchilada-Style)

$8.75

A enchilada style burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, and choice of meat. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole.

BBQ Burrito

BBQ Burrito

$8.75

Tortilla stuffed with White Rice, Black Beans, BBQ Sauce, Choice of Meat, Cilantro, Onions, Corn, and Cheese.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.50

Bean and Rice Burrito

$4.50

Large tortilla stuffed with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito

Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito

$4.75

Large tortilla stuffed with Rice, Refried Beans, and Cheese.

Combinations

#1 Two Tacos

#1 Two Tacos

$8.75

Two tacos of your choice (Grilled, Crispy, or Soft) served with rice and beans.

#2 Chile Relleno

#2 Chile Relleno

$8.75

A cooked poblano pepper stuffed with cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, and your choice of tortillas.

#3 Tamales

$8.75

Two Tamales topped with green sauce and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

#4 Taquitos

#4 Taquitos

$8.95

Chicken or beef rolled taquitos (flautas). Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.

#5 Chile Verde

#5 Chile Verde

$10.75

Pork in green sauce topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans, and choice of tortillas.

#6 Carnitas

#6 Carnitas

$10.75

Shredded pork topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans, and choice of tortillas.

#7 Carne Asada

#7 Carne Asada

$14.99

Seasoned steak with grilled green onions. Served with rice, beans, roasted pepper, and choice of tortillas.

#8 Make Your Own Combo

#8 Make Your Own Combo

$9.95

Choice of two items. Served with rice and beans.

#10 Bistec Ranchero

#10 Bistec Ranchero

$14.99

Marinated steak in a special sauce topped with cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and choice of tortillas.

#12 Al Pastor Combo

#12 Al Pastor Combo

$10.75

#11 Fajitas

$16.50

Fajita Peppers and Onions mixed with Beef or Chicken. Served with Rice, Beans, and Tortillas.

Quesadilla Combo

Quesadilla Combo

$10.50

Large Quesadilla with Cheese and your Choice of Meat. Served with Rice and Beans.

Cheese Quesadilla Combo

$7.95
Torta Combo

Torta Combo

$10.95

Mexican Sandwich with Beans, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Jalapeño. Served with Fries and a Drink.

Sopes Combo

Sopes Combo

$8.95

Deep-fried corn discs topped with Beans, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans.

Enchiladas Combo

Enchiladas Combo

$8.75

Two Enchiladas with Red or Green Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans.

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

A la Carte

3 Crispy Tacos

$5.25

Hard Shell Tacos stuffed with Meat. Topped with Cheese and Lettuce.

Crispy Taco

$1.85

Hard Shell Taco stuffed with Meat. Topped with Lettuce and Cheese.

Mexican Taco

Mexican Taco

$2.65

Soft Taco

$2.65

Soft Street Style Tacos with Cilantro and Onions (Chicken, Ground Beef, and Shredded Beef served with Cheese and Lettuce).

Grilled Taco

Grilled Taco

$2.65

A Taco Cooked on the Grill. Topped with Cheese and Lettuce.

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Six Chicken Nuggets with a Small Side of Fries.

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$8.95

A Bed of Tortilla Chips with Beans, Meat, Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.

Cheese Nachos

$2.95

Tortilla chips topped with Nacho Cheese and Shredded Cheese.

Half Order Nachos

$7.95

A Half Order of Tortilla Chips topped with Your Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Gucamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.

Chile Relleno

$4.50

Cooked Poblano Pepper stuffed with Cheese and topped with Green Sauce and Cheese.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.95

Quesadilla stuffed with Cheese, Bell Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Jalapeños, Broccoli, and Ortega Chiles. Served with a side of Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$4.25

Quesadilla with Cheese. You can also Add a Meat.

Enchilada

$2.50

Enchilada topped with Green or Red Sauce and your Choice of Meat.

Sope

Sope

$2.65

Deep-fried corn discs topped with Beans, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole.

Tamale

$2.50

A Pork Tamale topped with Green Sauce and Cheese.

Taco Salad

$8.50

A Tortilla Bowl served with Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.

Tostada Suprema

$8.50

A Deep-Fried Tortilla topped with Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$9.50

A Bed of Fries topped with Steak, Nacho Cheese, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole.

Carnitas (Pork) Fajita Salad

Carnitas (Pork) Fajita Salad

$8.25

Salad with Carnitas (Pork), grilled bell peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, and cheese. Includes Sour Cream.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$6.50

Rolled Taquitos (Flautas) with Chicken or Beef. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Torta

Torta

$8.00

A Mexican Sandwich with your Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Gucamole, Sour Cream, and Jalapeños.

Appetizers

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.50

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

VEGETARIAN MENU

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$6.75

Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Olives, and Jalapeños. (Our beans are LARD FREE)

Veggie Supreme Burrito

Veggie Supreme Burrito

$9.25

Enchilada-style burrito stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese. Topped with Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Onion, and Melted Cheese.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.95

Quesadilla stuffed with Cheese, Bell Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Jalapeños, Broccoli, and Ortega Chiles. Served with a side of Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Veggie Enchiladas

$10.95

Sides

Beans

Beans

$2.85

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.50
Fried Jalapeño

Fried Jalapeño

$0.25

Fries

$3.25
Rice

Rice

$2.85

Small Gucamole

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Flour Tortilla

$0.35

Grilled Green Onions

$1.50

Large Guacamole

$4.50

Beverages

Regular Drink

$1.85

Large Drink

$2.00

Horchata

$2.25

Tamarindo

$2.25

Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$2.25

Half Liter Glass Coke

$2.75

Glass Coke

$2.25

Can Coke

$1.00

Jarrito

$1.95

Fanta

$2.75

Monster

$2.25

Arizona

$0.99

Coconut Water

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.60

Plastic Bottled Drink

$1.65

Coffee

$2.25

Snapple

$1.85
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Welcome to Speedy Burritos! Come try our delicious Mexican food, we have a wide selection of items, in a cozy restaurant located in the city.

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno, NV 89502

