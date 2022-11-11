Mexican & Tex-Mex
Speedy Burritos
188 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Welcome to Speedy Burritos! Come try our delicious Mexican food, we have a wide selection of items, in a cozy restaurant located in the city.
1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno, NV 89502
