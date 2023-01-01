A map showing the location of Speedy Chick View gallery

Speedy Chick

2508 Woodside Drive

Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

Food

20 PC Chicken Tenders

20 PC Chicken Tenders

$23.99

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$1.99

Mayonnaise Slaw

$1.39

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$7.29

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.29

Extras

Extra Chicken Tender

$1.49

$1.29

Sauce

Pickle Chip

Ketchup

Lemon Juice

Sweets

Lemon Ice Box

$4.25

Combos

**2 Pc Kid Snack

$5.79

**3 PC Snack

$7.79

**4 Pc Snack

$8.99

**6 Pc Dinner

$11.49

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Kids Cup

Regular Cup

$2.69

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.69
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2508 Woodside Drive, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

