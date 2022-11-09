Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spenards Grinds

review star

No reviews yet

3208 Spenard Road

Anchorage, AK 99503

Order Again

Popular Items

Croissant Sandwiches
Chai Tea
Lotus

Hot Beverages

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso shots diluted with hot water.

Sludge Cup

$2.75+

Drip coffee with espresso.

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Espresso with steamed milk. More foam than a latte.

Latte

$3.25+

Espresso with steamed milk. Milkier than a cappucino.

Breve

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed half and half.

London Fog

$3.25+

Earl gray tea with vanilla syrup and steamed cream.

Drip

$1.50+

Black drip coffee.

Tea

$1.50+

Tea bag steeped with hot water. Current flavors are chai, black, mint, english breakfast and earl gray.

Basic Man Cup

$1.50+

The "BMC" Black, Bold and Basic :-)

Mocha

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate powder,

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk and white chocolate powder.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamed milk and chocolate powder with a splash of toasted marshmallow!

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk and your choice of syrup.

Chai Tea

$3.25+

Chai tea mixed with steamed milk.

Doppio

$2.00

Kids Cocoa

$2.00

Steamed milk with chocolate powder, a splash of toasted marshmallow, whipped cream and sprinkles!

Matcha Tea

$4.00+

Cold Beverages

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Steeped ground coffee. Served cold.

Lotus

$4.50+

Plant based energy with your choice of syrup.

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Soda water and syrup. Add cream for a cup of deliciousness!

Red Bull Kicker

$4.50+

Redbull energy drink with your choice of syrup.

Red Bull Smoothie

$5.50+

Redbull energy drink with vanilla bean powder and your choice of syrup.

Frappe

$5.25+

A frozen coffee drink. Similiar to a latte, just blended.

Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

A frozen coffee drink. Similiar to a mocha, just blended.

Blended Chai

$5.25+

A frozen chai tea.

Bottled Water

$1.50

Iced Americano

$2.50+

Espresso shots diluted with hot water.

Iced Latte

$3.25+

Espresso with steamed milk. Milkier than a cappucino.

Iced Mocha

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate powder,

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk and white chocolate powder.

Iced Cappuccino

$3.00+

Espresso with steamed milk. More foam than a latte.

Iced Breve

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed half and half.

Cold Foam

$0.75

Frothed heavy cream and your choice of syrup for a yummy addition to your cup!

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$5.25+

Vanilla Latte Frappe

$5.25+

Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

Oreo Frappe

$5.25+

Pumpkin Frappe

$5.25+

Strawberry Frappe

$5.25+

Orange Creamsicle Frappe

$5.25+

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Mango Smoothie

$5.00+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00+

Can of Redbull

$3.00

Redbull Slushie

$5.00+

Iced Matcha

$5.75+

Kids Milk

$1.50

Iced Chai Tea

$4.50+

Kids Italian Soda

$2.50

Food

Croissant Sandwiches

$4.50

Ham and cheese croissent. Served chilled or warm.

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.75

The Classic.

Muffin

$3.00

Cookie

$2.50

Hot Pocket

$3.00

Just what you expect, hot and easy to enjoy!

Breakfast Burrito

$4.50

Banana

$1.00

Cereal Pack

$1.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Drink Specials

Sour Gummy Worm

$5.00+

Redbull with watermelon, peach, and sour gummy worms.

Cookie Butter Ice Cream

$5.75+

Vanilla latte frappe with biscoff cookies and brown sugar. Topped with whipped cream, cookies and caramel drizzle.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

$4.75+

Brown Sugar Chai Cookies

$5.00+

Iced vanilla chai topped with brown sugar cold foam and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Sugared Cranberry Sauce

$5.25+

Pink lotus with cranberry and blackberry. Topped with real cranberries!

Hot Butter Rum Cake

$3.25+

Butter rum latte topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Your friendly neighborhood coffee hut in the heart of Spenard!

3208 Spenard Road, Anchorage, AK 99503

