Spence Cafe

Soups

Soup du Jour

$7.00

Chili

$7.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$12.00

The Med

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad Scoop

$14.00

Tuna Salad Scoop

$14.00

Sandwiches

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Sandwich

$12.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Portobello Sandwich

$14.00

Lunch Combos

Lunch Combo

$12.00

Lunch Special

Roast Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Salad Special

$16.00

Lunch Special #4

Appetizers

Mushroom Bisque

$10.00

Soup Du Jour

$12.00

Chilled Soup

$12.00

Chilled Oysters

$3.00

Mixed Greens

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Roasted Beets

$14.00

Oysters Spence

$17.00

Tuna Tartar

$18.00

Steamed Clams

$18.00

Baby Octopus

$16.00

Boom Boom

$16.00

Lamb App

$17.00

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Pear Salad

$14.00

Scrapple

$16.00

Theater

Salad Split Charge

$2.00

Entree

Short Ribs

$38.00

Low Country Boil

$48.00

Crab Cakes

$45.00

Halibut

$45.00

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Salmon

$38.00

Veal Chop

$48.00

Fettuccini

$38.00

Scallops

$48.00

Ravioli

$38.00

Pork Chop

$42.00

Steak & Cake

$48.00

Entree Split Charge

$5.00

Kids Pasta W/ Butter

$8.00

Kids Chicken

$8.00

Fire

Sides

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Side Vegetables

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Risotto

$8.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Dinner Specials

FS Short Ribs

$60.00

FS Chicken

$50.00

FS Half & Half

$35.00

FS Bangers & Mash

$35.00

FS Corned Beef

$35.00

FS Garden Salad

FS Caesar Salad

Quart Turkey Tort

$12.00

Quart Chowder

$15.00

Quart Mushroom

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Flatbread

$10.00

FS Steamed Clams

$18.00

FS Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Romaine

Mushroom Bisque

Gazpacho

Halibut

Short Ribs

Ravioli

Salmon

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Brownie W/ Ice Cream

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Flourless Choc Torte

$8.00

Limoncello Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Single Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Pellagrino

$6.00

Panna

$6.00

Cork Fee

$5.00

Bottle Fee

$20.00

Events

Medium Dinner

$85.00

Jazz Dinner

$84.00

Rehearsal Dinner

$3,500.00

$48/Person

$48.00

Cake Charge

$3.00

Wedding

$2,000.00

Deposit

$500.00

Appetizers

Thanksgiving Dinner

$250.00

Dinner For 2

$85.00

Fried Eggplant

$14.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Smoked Salmon Board

$18.00

Chicken Nuggets

$21.00

Entrees

Crab Cakes

$75.00

Rack of Lamb

$85.00

Short Ribs

$65.00

Stuffed Salmon

$75.00

Lobster Ravioli

$75.00

Surf & Turf

$85.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$40.00

Sweet Potatoes

$40.00

Stuffing

$40.00

Green Beans

$40.00

Brussel Sprouts

$40.00

Cranberry

$20.00

Gravy

$20.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$25.00

Apple Crisp

$25.00

Apple Pie

$14.00

Peach Pie

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

131 north high street, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

Gallery
Spence Cafe image

Map
