Spencer Golf & Country Club

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Balls Basket
Classic Burger
Breakfast Burger

Appetizers

Cheeseballs Basket

Cheeseballs Basket

$10.49

9oz. of wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded and deep fried.

CHICKEN GIZZARDS

$8.99

12 oz. of lightly floured chicken gizzards broasted to a golden brown.

Dill Pickle Chips

$8.49

Duck Bacon Wontons

$10.99

Duck, corn, cheeses, and bacon wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Egg Rolls

$9.49

Garlic Breadsticks(6)

$6.99

Garlic Cheese Balls Basket

$10.49

9 oz. of garlic flavored cheese curds. Deep fried and served with marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Creamy mozzarella cheese sticks lightly breaded in italian bread crumbs. Deep fried and served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings Basket

Onion Rings Basket

$9.49

12 oz. of BEER battered onion rings deep fried.

Pepper Jack Cheeseballs Basket

$10.49

9 oz. of Pepperjack cheese curds lightly breaded and deep fried.

Pot Stickers

$8.99

Pork and vegetables wrapped in a wonton. Grilled and steamed and served with Deb's potsticker dipping sauce.

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$10.49

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.49

Broccoli Bites

$10.49

Jalapeno Cheddar Potato Bites

$10.49

Bone-In Wings (6)

$10.49

Bone in chicken wings broasted and served with your choice of sauce.

Boneless Wings (6)

$10.49

Boneless wings broasted and served with your choice of sauce.

Baskets

2pc Broasted Chicken Basket

$10.99

2 PIECES OF FRESH MARINATED BONE IN CHICKEN, LIGHTLY BREADED AND BROASTED TO A GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE. IF HOUSE SALAD IS YOUR SIDE CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.

4pc Broasted Chicken Basket

$13.99

4 PIECES OF FRESH MARINATED BONE IN CHICKEN. LIGHTLY BREADED AND BROASTED TO A GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE. IF HOUSE SALAD IS YOUR SIDE CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.

Bone-In Wing Basket

$11.99

4 BONE IN WINGS BROASTED, SERVED WITH CHOICE OF ONE SIDE AND YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE OR DRY RUB. IF YOUR SIDE CHOICE IS A HOUSE SALAD, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.

Boneless Wing Basket

$11.99

4 BONELESS WINGS SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE AND CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE OR DRY RUB. IF HOUSE SALAD IS YOUR SIDE CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.

CHICKEN GIZZARDS BASKET

$10.99

12 OZ. OF MARINATED LIGHTLY BREADED CHICKEN GIZZARDS. BROASTED TO A GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE. IF HOUSE SALAD IS YOUR SIDE CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

12 MINI LAGER BATTERED TAIL OFF SHRIMP DEEP FRIED AND SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE. IF HOUSE SALAD IS YOUR SIDE CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.99

4 CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH CHOICE OF ONE SIDE. IF SALAD IS YOUR CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.

Chicken To Go

8 Piece Bucket

$13.99

8 pieces of our fresh bone in marinated chicken. Lightly Breaded and broasted to a golden brown. Your choice of all white, all dark, or mixed.

12 Piece Bucket

$18.99

12 pieces of our fresh marinated bone in chicken. Lightly breaded and broasted to a golden brown. Your choice of all white, all dark, or mixed.

20 Piece Bucket

$26.99

20 pieces of our fresh marinated bone in chicken. Lightly breaded and broasted to a golden brown. Your choice of all white, all dark, or mixed.

Club Pack

$24.99

8 pieces of broasted chicken, 1 basket of potatoes, and 1 pint of salad.

Family Pack

$29.99

12 pieces of broasted chicken, 2 baskets of potatoes, and 1 pint of salad.

Eagle Pack

$45.99

20 pieces of broasted chicken, 2 baskets of potatoes, and 2 pints of salad.

Chicken Ala Carte-Wing

$2.25

Chicken Ala Carte-Thigh

$2.50

Chicken Ala Carte-Leg

$2.25

Chicken Ala Carte-BREAST

$3.00

Entrees

Bacon-Wrapped Tenderloin

$28.99

8 OZ. HAND CUT BEEF TENDERLOIN. WRAPPED IN BACON, COOKED TO ORDER, AND SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SALAD OR SALAD BAR AND 1 SIDE.

Sirloin

$20.99

10 OZ. FRESH HAND CUT CHOICE TOP SIRLOIN. COOKED TO ORDER AND SERVED WITH HOUSE SALAD OR SALAD BAR, AND CHOICE OF 1 SIDE.

SIRLOIN TIPS

$21.49

10 OZ. OF CHOICE SIRLOIN TIPS. COOKED TO ORDER AND SAUTEED WITH MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, AND DEB'S ORIGINAL SAUCE. SERVED WITH HOUSE SALAD OR SALAD BAR, AND CHOICE OF 1 SIDE.

SGCC Ground Round

$19.99

12 OZ. OF FRESH GROUND ROUND, WRAPPED IN BACON AND COOKED TO ORDER. TOPPED WITH SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, AND CHOICE OF CHEESE. SERVED WITH HOUSE SALAD OR SALADBAR, AND CHOICE OF 1 SIDE.

Alaskan Pollack

$15.49

WALLEYE

$19.99

JUMBO SHRIMP

$17.99
COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$15.99

JUMBO BUTTERFLIED SHRIMP BATTERED IN A COCONUT BEER BATTER. SERVED WITH OUR OWN COCONUT SHRIMP DIPPING SAUCE. SERVED WITH SALADBAR AND SIDE.

2 pc Chicken Dinner

$12.29

4 pc Chicken Dinner

$16.29

Asian Chicken Breast

$16.29

Smothered Chicken Breast

$16.29

Salads & Soups

SGCC Signature Salad SM

$9.99

Mixed Greens Diced Tomatoes, diced red and green peppers, diced red onion, hard boiled egg, roast chicken, parmesan cheese, and topped with candied almonds.

SGCC Signature Salad LG

$12.99

Mixed Greens Diced Tomatoes, diced red and green peppers, diced red onion, hard boiled egg, roast chicken, parmesan cheese, and topped with candied almonds.

CHICKEN OR SHRIMP Salad SM

$9.99

CHICKEN OR SHRIMP Salad LG

$12.99

Asian Salad SM

$9.99

MIXED GREENS, ROAST CHICKEN SAUTEED IN ASIAN SAUCE, SHREDDED CHEESE, AND CANDIED ALMONDS.

Asian Salad LG

$12.99

MIXED GREENS, ROAST CHICKEN SAUTEED IN ASIAN SAUCE, SHREDDED CHEESE, AND CANDIED ALMONDS.

Cobb Salad SM

$9.99

Cobb Salad LG

$12.99

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Soup and Salad Bar

$10.29
Classic Ceasar Salad SM

Classic Ceasar Salad SM

$9.99

Mixed greens topped with grilled oven roasted chicken and shredded parmesan cheese.

Classic Ceasar Salad LG

$12.99

GARLIC BREADSTICK(1)

$1.25

Sandwiches

ALL SANDWICHES SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE. IF CHOOSING A HOUSE SALAD PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.49

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.99

B.L.T.

$10.29

REUBEN

$11.29
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$9.49

Cheeseburger

$10.29

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Olive Burger

$11.29

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.29

Inferno Burger

$11.29

Deb's Special Burger

$13.99

Breakfast Burger

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Deb's Favorite Chicken

$14.99

Stingin Honey Chicken

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Menu

All American Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$10.29

Burger Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Prime Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Sides

American Fries

$4.00

Boston Browns

$4.00

Cheeseballs

$5.00

Featured Salads

$4.75

French Fries

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Hashbrowns w/cheese

$4.50

Hashbrowns w/cheese & onion

$4.75

Hashbrowns w/onion

$4.25

House Salad

$4.50

Loaded Baked

$4.50

Loaded Hashbrowns

$6.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.25

Onion Rings

$4.50

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries w/marshmallow cream

$4.25

Tater Tots

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

American Fries Loaded

$6.00

Pizza

12" Original 1 Meat

$15.99

12" Original Custom

$17.99

12" Original Specialty

$17.99

12" Thin 1 Meat

$13.99

12" Thin Custom

$15.99

12" Thin Specialty

$15.99

14" Original 1 Meat

$17.99

14" Original Custom

$19.99

14" Original Specialty

$19.99

Flatbread Ult Thin 1 Meat

$10.99

Flatbread Ult Thin Custom

$12.99

Flatbread Ult Thin Specialty

$12.99

Gluten Free (10") Custom

$12.99

Gluten Free (10") 1 Meat

$10.99

Gluten Free (10") Specialty

$12.99

Personal Pan 1 Meat

$8.99

Personal Pan Custom

$9.99

Personal Pan Specialty

$9.99

RUSTIC 1 MEAT

$9.99

RUSTIC SPECIALTY

$10.99

RUSTIC CUSTOM

$10.99

Kids' Menu

Kid's Meal

$8.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla SM

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla LG

$10.99

Meat Quesadilla SM

$10.99

Meat Quesadilla LG

$11.99

Small House Quesadilla

$11.99

Large House Quesadilla

$12.99

Monday thru SATURDAY Breakfast

BREAKFAST BURRITTO (EGGS AND VEGGIES)

BREAKFAST BURRITTO (EGGS AND VEGGIES)

$5.99

EGGS, CHEESE, ONIONS, PEPPERS, AND SALSA ROLLED IN A 10" FLOUR TORTILLA.

BREAKFAST BURRITO(EGGS, SAUSAGE, AND VEGGIES)

$6.99

EGGS, SAUSAGE, ONIONS, PEPPERS, CHEESE, AND SALSA ROLLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA

Breakfast Sandwich Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$3.75

Breakfast Sandwich Sausage, Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$3.75

Breakfast Sandwich Sausage, Hash Browns, Egg, and Cheese

$4.75

Breakfast Sandwich Bacon, Hashbrowns, Egg, and Cheese

$4.75

Breakfast Sandwich Sausage and Cheese

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich Bacon and Cheese

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich Sausage, Bacon, Hashbrowns, Egg, and Cheese

$5.50

Breakfast Sandwich Egg Only

$3.25

Breakfast Sandwich Egg and Cheese

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich Hashbrowns Deluxe

$6.00

Breakfast Pizza Personal Pan

$7.99

Breakfast Pizza Rustic Flatbread

$10.99

Breakfast Pizza Ultra Thin Flatbread

$11.99

Breakfast Pizza 12" Thin

$13.99

Breakfast Pizza 12" Original

$15.99

Breakfast Pizza 14" Original

$17.99

WEDNESDAY LUNCH SPECIALS

Hot Beef-Small

Hot Beef-Small

$5.99

Hot Beef-Large

$9.99
SGCC Italian Grinder

SGCC Italian Grinder

$9.99

BLEND OF GROUND BEEF AND GROUND ITALIAN GRAZZIANO'S SAUSAGE SIMMERED IN ITALIAN SPICES. TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA, SAUTEED PEPPERS, AND ONIONS AND BROILED UNTIL BUBBLY!!

WEDNESDAY DINNER SPECIALS AFTER 5PM

Boneless Pork Chops

$14.99

Liquor

5 O'Clock Vodka

$4.00

5 OCLOCK VODKA

Absolut

$5.25

ABSOLUT

Absolut Mandarin

$5.25

Gray Duck

$5.25

Grey Goose

$6.75

Jeremiah Weed

$5.25

Open Gate

$4.50

Raspberry Vodka

$4.75

Smirnoff Caramel

$4.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.00

Tito's

$5.25

UV Vodka

$4.00

Absolut Citron

$5.25

WHEATLEY

$5.25

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.00

Blueberry Vodka

$4.75

5 o'clock Vodka DBL

$6.00

Absolute DBL

$8.00

Absolute Mandarin DBL

$8.00

Gray Duck DBL

$8.00

Grey Goose DBL

$9.00

Jeremiah Sweet Tea DBL

$8.00

Open Gate DBL

$8.00

Schmirnoff Caramel DBL

$6.00

Tito's DBL

$8.00

UV DBL

$6.00

WHEATLEY DBL

$8.00

5 O'Clock Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$6.25

Tanqueray

$5.50

Sloe Gin

$4.00

5 O'Clock Gin DBL

$6.00

Beefeater DBL

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$9.00

Tanqueray DBL

$8.00

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Gold

$5.25

Bacardi Limon

$5.25

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Cedar Ridge Rum

$6.25

Malibu

$5.25

Paramount Rum

$4.00

Paramount Rum DBL

$6.00

Bacardi DBL

$7.50

Bacardi Gold DBL

$7.50

Bacardi Limon DBL

$7.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$8.00

Malibu DBL

$7.50

Cedar Ridge Rum DBL

$9.00

Casamigos

$8.50

Casamigos Shot

$6.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.25

Juarez Tequila Gold

$4.00

Juarez Tequila Gold DBL

$6.00

Cuervo Gold DBL

$7.50

El Tesoro Reposado DBL

$12.00

Bird Dog Peach

$4.50

Black Velvet

$4.00

Bushmill's

$5.50

BV Toasted Caramel

$4.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Canadian Reserve

$4.00

Crown Apple

$6.75

Crown Peach

$6.75

Crown Royal

$6.75

Fireball

$4.00

Gentleman's Jack

$6.75

Jack Daniel's

$6.25

Jameson

$6.75

Jameson Orange

$6.75

Jim Beam

$5.25

Jim Beam Apple

$6.75

Knob Creek

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$4.50

Seagram's VO

$5.25

Skrewball(punt butter)

$6.25

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Templeton Rye

$6.75

Whistle Pig

$11.00

Windsor

$4.00

Canadian Reserve DBL

$6.00

Black Velvet DBL

$6.00

Windsor DBL

$6.00

Seagram's 7 DBL

$7.00

Fireball DBL

$6.00

Jack Daniel's DBL

$9.00

Jim Beam DBL

$7.50

Knob Creek DBL

$11.00

Gentleman's Jack DBL

$10.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$8.00

Seagram's VO DBL

$5.25

Woodford Reserve DBL

$13.00

Jameson DBL

$10.00

Templeton Rye DBL

$10.00

Crown Royal DBL

$10.00

Crown Apple DBL

$10.00

Crown Peach DBL

$10.00

Bushmill's DBL

$8.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Cedar Ridge Bourbon

$6.25

Chivas Regal

$6.25

Dalwhinnie

$9.00

Dewar's

$6.25

Glenlivet

$9.00

J & B

$6.25

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.25

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$6.75

Scoresby

$4.00

Ten High

$4.00

BulleIt

$6.25

Scoresby DBL

$6.00

Chivas Regal DBL

Glenlivet DBL

$13.00

Dewar's DBL

$9.00

Dalwhinnie DBL

$13.00

J & B DBL

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$9.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$10.00

Cedar Ridge Bourbon DBL

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black DBL

$13.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.50

Bailey's

$6.25

Rumchata

$6.25

Cointreau

$6.75

Drambuie

$6.75

Frangelico

$6.75

Godiva Chocolate

$6.25

Jägermeister

$6.25

Kahlúa

$5.50

Chambord

$6.25

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Apricot Brandy

$4.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.50

Cherry McGillicuddy

$4.50

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$8.00

Bailey's DBL

$9.00

Chambord DBL

$9.00

Cointreau DBL

$10.00

Drambuie DBL

$10.00

Frangelico DBL

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$9.00

Jägermeister DBL

$9.00

Kahlúa DBL

$8.00

Rumchata DBL

$9.00

Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

CASAMIGOS

$7.00

CHERRY BOMB

$5.25

CROWN(REG, APPLE, PEACH)

$5.50

Fireball

$4.00

Fuzzy Balls YP Spec

$3.00

JAG BOMB

$5.25

Jagermeister

$4.50

KEY LIME PIE SHOT

$5.25

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.00

PREMIUM SHOT

$5.50

Rumchata

$4.00

Skrewball

$4.75

Tequila Gold

$4.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$7.00

On the rocks 1-1/2 oz. Vodka 1-1/2 oz Kahlua

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Put ice in a mixing cup. 1-1/2 oz. Citron Absolute 1/2 oz. Cointreau 1/2 oz. lime juice 1 oz. cranberry juice. SHAKE AND STRAIN INTO A MARTINI GLASS NO ICE. GARNISH WITH AN ORANGE AND CHERRY.

Fuzzy Naval

$4.50

Drink glass, fill with ice 1 shot peach schnapps Fill with Orange Juice

Greyhound

$4.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

16 oz. pint glass Fill with ice. 1/2 shot rum 1/2 shot vodka 1/2 shot triple sec 1/2 oz. tequila 1/2 oz. gin 1 oz. sprite fill with water and top off with a splash of coke

Manhattan

$5.75

Put ice in a mixing cup, add 1-/2oz. whisky, 3/4 oz. sweet vermouth, mix, strain over ice in rocks glass, add 2 dashes of bitters, orange slice, and cherry.

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Large Wine glass Fill with ice 2/3 full of orange juice 1/3 brut champagne

Moscow Mule

$5.50

Put ice in a copper cup. 1-1/2 oz. vodka 1/4 oz. lime juice 1/4 oz. simple syrup Fill with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime.

Old-Fashioned

$5.75

Put ice in a mixing cup, add 2 oz. bourbon, 1/2 oz. simple syrup, strain over ice in rocks glass, add 3 dashes of bitters and an orange slice.

Peppermint Patty

$4.50

Salted Caramel Black Russian

$7.00

On the rocks glass, 1 shot salted caramel vodka, 1 shot kahlua, top with cream

Salted Caramel White Russian

$7.00

Screwdriver

$4.50

Sex on the Beach

$5.25

Smith & Currins

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$4.75

Vodka Monster

$5.50

White Russian

$7.00

On the rocks 1-1/2 shots of vodka 1-1/2 shots of kahlua top off with cream

Stinger

$7.00

Grasshopper

$7.00

Bulldriver

$5.50

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$6.00

Beer

Bud Light Twist Off

$4.00

Bud Lite 12 oz. can

$3.50

Bud Lite Lime 12 oz. can

$4.00

Budweiser Twist off

$4.00

BUSCH LITE 16 OZ. CAN

$4.00

Busch Lite Twist off

$4.00

Busch NA

$3.75

Chelada

$4.00

Coors Banquet Aluminum CAN

$4.00

Coors Light Twist off

$4.00

Coors Lite 16oz CAN

$4.00

Corona Light CAN

$4.00

Easy Eddy 16 OZ. CAN

$5.25

Goose Island 16oz CAN

$5.25

Hard Lemonade CAN

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$4.50

Michelob Ultra 16 oz. can

$4.75

Michelob Ultra Twist off

$4.75

Miller Light Twist off

$4.00

Modelo Chelada 24oz can

$6.50

Old Mil

$2.50

Pseudo Sue

$5.50

Ruthie Can 16 OZ.

$5.25

Shiner Bock - 16oz can

$4.25

Summer Shandy 16oz can

$4.75

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Pot of Coffee

$6.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Bottled Soda and Powerade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

LSG

$2.00

Sparkling Ice

$2.00

12 oz. Cans

$1.50

Monster

$3.00

Pint of Bloody Mary Mix

$3.00

Juices

$2.25

WATER

KIDS WATER

KIDS DRINK

SODA REFILL

Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Reign

$3.00

On the Rocks

ABSOLUT on the rocks

$6.75

GRAY DUCK on the rocks

$6.75

GREY GOOSE on the rocks

$8.25

OPEN GATE on the rocks

$6.00

TITOS on the rocks

$6.75

BEEFEATERS on the rocks

$7.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE on the rocks

$7.75

TANQUERAY on the rocks

$7.00

BUSHMILLS on the rocks

$7.00

BV TOASTED CARAMEL on the rocks

$5.50

CROWN APPLE on the rocks

$8.25

CROWN ROYAL on the rocks

$8.25

JACK DANIELS on the rocks

$7.75

JAMESON on the rocks

$8.25

JIM BEAM on the rocks

$8.25

KNOB CREEK on the rocks

$9.50

WOODFORD RESERVE on the rocks

$10.50

WHISTLE PIG on the rocks

$10.50

CEDAR RIDGE on the rocks

$7.75

DALWHINNIE on the rocks

$10.50

DEWARS on the rocks

$7.75

GLENLIVET on the rocks

$10.50

MAKERS MARK on the rocks

$8.25

BULLEIT on the rocks

$10.50

Jose Quervo

$6.75

Casamigos

$10.50

Special Events

Kona Big Wave Pint

$2.00

Kona Big Wave Silo

$2.50

HARD SELZER

WHITE CLAW BL CHERRY

$4.75

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$4.75

RED WHITE AND BERRY

$4.75

TRULY

$4.75

MIKES HARD LEMONADE

$5.00

MIKES HARD BLACK CHERRY

$5.00

Mikes Hard Mango Bottle

$4.75

High Noon

$5.50

Nutrol

$5.50

HARD SELZER TO GO

4 PACK WHITE CLAW

$19.00

6 PACK WHITE CLAW

$28.50

8 PACK WHITE CLAW

$38.00

4 PACK RED WHITE AND BERRY

$19.00

6 PACK RED WHITE AND BERRY

$28.50

8 PACK RED WHITE AND BERRY

$38.00

4 PACK TRULY

$19.00

6 PACK TRULY

$28.50

8 PACK TRULY

$38.00

4 PACK BUD LITE SELZER

$19.00

6 PACK BUD LITE SELZER

$28.50

8 PACK BUD LITE SELZER

$38.00

4 PACK HIGH NOON

$22.00

6 PACK HIGH NOON

$33.00

8 PACK HIGH NOON

$44.00

4 PACK NUTROL

$22.00

6 PACK NUTROL

$33.00

8 PACK NUTROL

$44.00

BEER TO GO

SUMMER SHANDY-4 PACK

$21.00

PSEUDO SUE-4 PACK

$21.00

RUTHIE-4 PACK

$21.00

GOOSE ISLAND-4 PACK

$21.00

CORONA-4 PACK

$21.00

EASY EDDY-4 PACK

$21.00

BUD LITE-4 PACK

$16.00

BUSCH LITE TWIST OFF-4 PACK

$16.00

BUD LITE LIME-4 PACK

$16.00

BUDWEISER TWIST OFF-4 PACK

$16.00

MICHELOB ULTRA TWIST OFF-4 PACK

$18.00

MICHELOB ULTRA CAN-4 PACK

$18.00

COORS LITE-4 PACK

$16.00

MILLER LITE-4 PACK

$16.00

BUD LITE CAN-6 PACK

$24.00

BUD LITE TWIST OFF-6 PACK

$24.00

BUD LITE LIME-6 PACK

$24.00

BUSCH LITE-6 PACK

$24.00

MICHELOB ULTRA TWIST OFF-6 PACK

$26.00

MICHELOB ULTRA CAN-6 PACK

$26.00

BUDWEISER TWIST OFF-6 PACK

$24.00

COORS LITE CAN-6 PACK

$24.00

COORS LITE TWIST OFF-6 PACK

$24.00

MILLER LITE TWIST OFF-6 PACK

$24.00

SUMMER SHANDY-6 PACK

$31.50

PSEUDO SUE-6 PACK

$31.50

RUTHIE-6 PACK

$31.50

GOOSE ISLAND-6 PACK

$31.50

CORONA-6 PACK

$31.50

EASY EDDY-6 PACK

$31.50

BUD LITE-8 PACK

$32.00

BUSCH LITE-8 PACK

$32.00

BUDWEISER-8 PACK

$32.00

MICHELOB ULTRA TWIST OFF-8 PACK

$36.00

MICHELOB ULTRA-8 PACK

$36.00

COORS LITE-8 PACK

$32.00

MILLER LITE-8 PACK

$32.00

SUMMER SHANDY-8 PACK

$42.00

PSEUDO SUE-8 PACK

$42.00

RUTHIE-8 PACK

$42.00

GOOSE ISLAND-8 PACK

$42.00

CORONA-8 PACK

$42.00

EASY EDDY-8 PACK

$42.00

3 PACK DOMESTIC, 3 PACK HARD SELZER

$26.25

3 PACK DOMESTIC, 3 PACK CRAFT

$26.25

2 PACK DOMESTIC, 2 PACK CRAFT

$18.50

2 PACK DOMESTIC, 2 PACK SELZER

$18.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2200 W 18th St, Spencer, IA 51301

Directions

Gallery
Spencer Golf & Country Club image
Spencer Golf & Country Club image

Map
