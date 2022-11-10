Spencer Golf & Country Club
2200 W 18th St
Spencer, IA 51301
Appetizers
Cheeseballs Basket
9oz. of wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded and deep fried.
CHICKEN GIZZARDS
12 oz. of lightly floured chicken gizzards broasted to a golden brown.
Dill Pickle Chips
Duck Bacon Wontons
Duck, corn, cheeses, and bacon wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Egg Rolls
Garlic Breadsticks(6)
Garlic Cheese Balls Basket
9 oz. of garlic flavored cheese curds. Deep fried and served with marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Creamy mozzarella cheese sticks lightly breaded in italian bread crumbs. Deep fried and served with marinara sauce.
Onion Rings Basket
12 oz. of BEER battered onion rings deep fried.
Pepper Jack Cheeseballs Basket
9 oz. of Pepperjack cheese curds lightly breaded and deep fried.
Pot Stickers
Pork and vegetables wrapped in a wonton. Grilled and steamed and served with Deb's potsticker dipping sauce.
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Buffalo Shrimp
Broccoli Bites
Jalapeno Cheddar Potato Bites
Bone-In Wings (6)
Bone in chicken wings broasted and served with your choice of sauce.
Boneless Wings (6)
Boneless wings broasted and served with your choice of sauce.
Baskets
2pc Broasted Chicken Basket
2 PIECES OF FRESH MARINATED BONE IN CHICKEN, LIGHTLY BREADED AND BROASTED TO A GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE. IF HOUSE SALAD IS YOUR SIDE CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.
4pc Broasted Chicken Basket
4 PIECES OF FRESH MARINATED BONE IN CHICKEN. LIGHTLY BREADED AND BROASTED TO A GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE. IF HOUSE SALAD IS YOUR SIDE CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.
Bone-In Wing Basket
4 BONE IN WINGS BROASTED, SERVED WITH CHOICE OF ONE SIDE AND YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE OR DRY RUB. IF YOUR SIDE CHOICE IS A HOUSE SALAD, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.
Boneless Wing Basket
4 BONELESS WINGS SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE AND CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE OR DRY RUB. IF HOUSE SALAD IS YOUR SIDE CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.
CHICKEN GIZZARDS BASKET
12 OZ. OF MARINATED LIGHTLY BREADED CHICKEN GIZZARDS. BROASTED TO A GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE. IF HOUSE SALAD IS YOUR SIDE CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.
Shrimp Basket
12 MINI LAGER BATTERED TAIL OFF SHRIMP DEEP FRIED AND SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE. IF HOUSE SALAD IS YOUR SIDE CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.
Chicken Strip Basket
4 CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH CHOICE OF ONE SIDE. IF SALAD IS YOUR CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.
Chicken To Go
8 Piece Bucket
8 pieces of our fresh bone in marinated chicken. Lightly Breaded and broasted to a golden brown. Your choice of all white, all dark, or mixed.
12 Piece Bucket
12 pieces of our fresh marinated bone in chicken. Lightly breaded and broasted to a golden brown. Your choice of all white, all dark, or mixed.
20 Piece Bucket
20 pieces of our fresh marinated bone in chicken. Lightly breaded and broasted to a golden brown. Your choice of all white, all dark, or mixed.
Club Pack
8 pieces of broasted chicken, 1 basket of potatoes, and 1 pint of salad.
Family Pack
12 pieces of broasted chicken, 2 baskets of potatoes, and 1 pint of salad.
Eagle Pack
20 pieces of broasted chicken, 2 baskets of potatoes, and 2 pints of salad.
Chicken Ala Carte-Wing
Chicken Ala Carte-Thigh
Chicken Ala Carte-Leg
Chicken Ala Carte-BREAST
Entrees
Bacon-Wrapped Tenderloin
8 OZ. HAND CUT BEEF TENDERLOIN. WRAPPED IN BACON, COOKED TO ORDER, AND SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SALAD OR SALAD BAR AND 1 SIDE.
Sirloin
10 OZ. FRESH HAND CUT CHOICE TOP SIRLOIN. COOKED TO ORDER AND SERVED WITH HOUSE SALAD OR SALAD BAR, AND CHOICE OF 1 SIDE.
SIRLOIN TIPS
10 OZ. OF CHOICE SIRLOIN TIPS. COOKED TO ORDER AND SAUTEED WITH MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, AND DEB'S ORIGINAL SAUCE. SERVED WITH HOUSE SALAD OR SALAD BAR, AND CHOICE OF 1 SIDE.
SGCC Ground Round
12 OZ. OF FRESH GROUND ROUND, WRAPPED IN BACON AND COOKED TO ORDER. TOPPED WITH SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, AND CHOICE OF CHEESE. SERVED WITH HOUSE SALAD OR SALADBAR, AND CHOICE OF 1 SIDE.
Alaskan Pollack
WALLEYE
JUMBO SHRIMP
COCONUT SHRIMP
JUMBO BUTTERFLIED SHRIMP BATTERED IN A COCONUT BEER BATTER. SERVED WITH OUR OWN COCONUT SHRIMP DIPPING SAUCE. SERVED WITH SALADBAR AND SIDE.
2 pc Chicken Dinner
4 pc Chicken Dinner
Asian Chicken Breast
Smothered Chicken Breast
Salads & Soups
SGCC Signature Salad SM
Mixed Greens Diced Tomatoes, diced red and green peppers, diced red onion, hard boiled egg, roast chicken, parmesan cheese, and topped with candied almonds.
SGCC Signature Salad LG
Mixed Greens Diced Tomatoes, diced red and green peppers, diced red onion, hard boiled egg, roast chicken, parmesan cheese, and topped with candied almonds.
CHICKEN OR SHRIMP Salad SM
CHICKEN OR SHRIMP Salad LG
Asian Salad SM
MIXED GREENS, ROAST CHICKEN SAUTEED IN ASIAN SAUCE, SHREDDED CHEESE, AND CANDIED ALMONDS.
Asian Salad LG
MIXED GREENS, ROAST CHICKEN SAUTEED IN ASIAN SAUCE, SHREDDED CHEESE, AND CANDIED ALMONDS.
Cobb Salad SM
Cobb Salad LG
Bowl Soup
Cup Soup
Soup and Salad Bar
Classic Ceasar Salad SM
Mixed greens topped with grilled oven roasted chicken and shredded parmesan cheese.
Classic Ceasar Salad LG
GARLIC BREADSTICK(1)
Sandwiches
Shrimp Po Boy
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
B.L.T.
REUBEN
Classic Burger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Olive Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Inferno Burger
Deb's Special Burger
Breakfast Burger
Chicken Sandwich
Deb's Favorite Chicken
Stingin Honey Chicken
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Cheese Menu
Sides
American Fries
Boston Browns
Cheeseballs
Featured Salads
French Fries
Hashbrowns
Hashbrowns w/cheese
Hashbrowns w/cheese & onion
Hashbrowns w/onion
House Salad
Loaded Baked
Loaded Hashbrowns
Macaroni and Cheese
Onion Rings
Steamed Broccoli
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries w/marshmallow cream
Tater Tots
Waffle Fries
American Fries Loaded
Pizza
12" Original 1 Meat
12" Original Custom
12" Original Specialty
12" Thin 1 Meat
12" Thin Custom
12" Thin Specialty
14" Original 1 Meat
14" Original Custom
14" Original Specialty
Flatbread Ult Thin 1 Meat
Flatbread Ult Thin Custom
Flatbread Ult Thin Specialty
Gluten Free (10") Custom
Gluten Free (10") 1 Meat
Gluten Free (10") Specialty
Personal Pan 1 Meat
Personal Pan Custom
Personal Pan Specialty
RUSTIC 1 MEAT
RUSTIC SPECIALTY
RUSTIC CUSTOM
Kids' Menu
Quesadillas
Monday thru SATURDAY Breakfast
BREAKFAST BURRITTO (EGGS AND VEGGIES)
EGGS, CHEESE, ONIONS, PEPPERS, AND SALSA ROLLED IN A 10" FLOUR TORTILLA.
BREAKFAST BURRITO(EGGS, SAUSAGE, AND VEGGIES)
EGGS, SAUSAGE, ONIONS, PEPPERS, CHEESE, AND SALSA ROLLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
Breakfast Sandwich Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich Sausage, Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich Sausage, Hash Browns, Egg, and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich Bacon, Hashbrowns, Egg, and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich Sausage and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich Bacon and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich Sausage, Bacon, Hashbrowns, Egg, and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich Egg Only
Breakfast Sandwich Egg and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich Hashbrowns Deluxe
Breakfast Pizza Personal Pan
Breakfast Pizza Rustic Flatbread
Breakfast Pizza Ultra Thin Flatbread
Breakfast Pizza 12" Thin
Breakfast Pizza 12" Original
Breakfast Pizza 14" Original
WEDNESDAY LUNCH SPECIALS
WEDNESDAY DINNER SPECIALS AFTER 5PM
Liquor
5 O'Clock Vodka
5 OCLOCK VODKA
Absolut
ABSOLUT
Absolut Mandarin
Gray Duck
Grey Goose
Jeremiah Weed
Open Gate
Raspberry Vodka
Smirnoff Caramel
Smirnoff Vanilla
Tito's
UV Vodka
Absolut Citron
WHEATLEY
Pinnacle Whipped
Blueberry Vodka
5 o'clock Vodka DBL
Absolute DBL
Absolute Mandarin DBL
Gray Duck DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Jeremiah Sweet Tea DBL
Open Gate DBL
Schmirnoff Caramel DBL
Tito's DBL
UV DBL
WHEATLEY DBL
5 O'Clock Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Sloe Gin
5 O'Clock Gin DBL
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Sapphire DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Bacardi
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Cedar Ridge Rum
Malibu
Paramount Rum
Paramount Rum DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Gold DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Malibu DBL
Cedar Ridge Rum DBL
Casamigos
Casamigos Shot
Cuervo Gold
Juarez Tequila Gold
Juarez Tequila Gold DBL
Cuervo Gold DBL
El Tesoro Reposado DBL
Bird Dog Peach
Black Velvet
Bushmill's
BV Toasted Caramel
Canadian Club
Canadian Reserve
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Fireball
Gentleman's Jack
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Knob Creek
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Skrewball(punt butter)
Southern Comfort
Templeton Rye
Whistle Pig
Windsor
Canadian Reserve DBL
Black Velvet DBL
Windsor DBL
Seagram's 7 DBL
Fireball DBL
Jack Daniel's DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Gentleman's Jack DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Seagram's VO DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Jameson DBL
Templeton Rye DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Crown Peach DBL
Bushmill's DBL
Skrewball
Cedar Ridge Bourbon
Chivas Regal
Dalwhinnie
Dewar's
Glenlivet
J & B
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnny Walker Black
Maker's Mark
Scoresby
Ten High
BulleIt
Scoresby DBL
Chivas Regal DBL
Glenlivet DBL
Dewar's DBL
Dalwhinnie DBL
J & B DBL
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
Maker's Mark DBL
Cedar Ridge Bourbon DBL
Johnny Walker Black DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno
Bailey's
Rumchata
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Jägermeister
Kahlúa
Chambord
Blackberry Brandy
Apricot Brandy
Christian Bros Brandy
Amaretto
Cherry McGillicuddy
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Bailey's DBL
Chambord DBL
Cointreau DBL
Drambuie DBL
Frangelico DBL
Godiva Chocolate DBL
Jägermeister DBL
Kahlúa DBL
Rumchata DBL
Blackberry Brandy
CASAMIGOS
CHERRY BOMB
CROWN(REG, APPLE, PEACH)
Fireball
Fuzzy Balls YP Spec
JAG BOMB
Jagermeister
KEY LIME PIE SHOT
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
PREMIUM SHOT
Rumchata
Skrewball
Tequila Gold
Cocktails
Black Russian
On the rocks 1-1/2 oz. Vodka 1-1/2 oz Kahlua
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Put ice in a mixing cup. 1-1/2 oz. Citron Absolute 1/2 oz. Cointreau 1/2 oz. lime juice 1 oz. cranberry juice. SHAKE AND STRAIN INTO A MARTINI GLASS NO ICE. GARNISH WITH AN ORANGE AND CHERRY.
Fuzzy Naval
Drink glass, fill with ice 1 shot peach schnapps Fill with Orange Juice
Greyhound
Long Island Iced Tea
16 oz. pint glass Fill with ice. 1/2 shot rum 1/2 shot vodka 1/2 shot triple sec 1/2 oz. tequila 1/2 oz. gin 1 oz. sprite fill with water and top off with a splash of coke
Manhattan
Put ice in a mixing cup, add 1-/2oz. whisky, 3/4 oz. sweet vermouth, mix, strain over ice in rocks glass, add 2 dashes of bitters, orange slice, and cherry.
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Large Wine glass Fill with ice 2/3 full of orange juice 1/3 brut champagne
Moscow Mule
Put ice in a copper cup. 1-1/2 oz. vodka 1/4 oz. lime juice 1/4 oz. simple syrup Fill with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime.
Old-Fashioned
Put ice in a mixing cup, add 2 oz. bourbon, 1/2 oz. simple syrup, strain over ice in rocks glass, add 3 dashes of bitters and an orange slice.
Peppermint Patty
Salted Caramel Black Russian
On the rocks glass, 1 shot salted caramel vodka, 1 shot kahlua, top with cream
Salted Caramel White Russian
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Smith & Currins
Tequila Sunrise
Vodka Monster
White Russian
On the rocks 1-1/2 shots of vodka 1-1/2 shots of kahlua top off with cream
Stinger
Grasshopper
Bulldriver
WATERMELON MARGARITA
Beer
Bud Light Twist Off
Bud Lite 12 oz. can
Bud Lite Lime 12 oz. can
Budweiser Twist off
BUSCH LITE 16 OZ. CAN
Busch Lite Twist off
Busch NA
Chelada
Coors Banquet Aluminum CAN
Coors Light Twist off
Coors Lite 16oz CAN
Corona Light CAN
Easy Eddy 16 OZ. CAN
Goose Island 16oz CAN
Hard Lemonade CAN
Heineken Zero
Michelob Ultra 16 oz. can
Michelob Ultra Twist off
Miller Light Twist off
Modelo Chelada 24oz can
Old Mil
Pseudo Sue
Ruthie Can 16 OZ.
Shiner Bock - 16oz can
Summer Shandy 16oz can
NA Beverages
On the Rocks
ABSOLUT on the rocks
GRAY DUCK on the rocks
GREY GOOSE on the rocks
OPEN GATE on the rocks
TITOS on the rocks
BEEFEATERS on the rocks
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE on the rocks
TANQUERAY on the rocks
BUSHMILLS on the rocks
BV TOASTED CARAMEL on the rocks
CROWN APPLE on the rocks
CROWN ROYAL on the rocks
JACK DANIELS on the rocks
JAMESON on the rocks
JIM BEAM on the rocks
KNOB CREEK on the rocks
WOODFORD RESERVE on the rocks
WHISTLE PIG on the rocks
CEDAR RIDGE on the rocks
DALWHINNIE on the rocks
DEWARS on the rocks
GLENLIVET on the rocks
MAKERS MARK on the rocks
BULLEIT on the rocks
Jose Quervo
Casamigos
Special Events
HARD SELZER
HARD SELZER TO GO
4 PACK WHITE CLAW
6 PACK WHITE CLAW
8 PACK WHITE CLAW
4 PACK RED WHITE AND BERRY
6 PACK RED WHITE AND BERRY
8 PACK RED WHITE AND BERRY
4 PACK TRULY
6 PACK TRULY
8 PACK TRULY
4 PACK BUD LITE SELZER
6 PACK BUD LITE SELZER
8 PACK BUD LITE SELZER
4 PACK HIGH NOON
6 PACK HIGH NOON
8 PACK HIGH NOON
4 PACK NUTROL
6 PACK NUTROL
8 PACK NUTROL
BEER TO GO
SUMMER SHANDY-4 PACK
PSEUDO SUE-4 PACK
RUTHIE-4 PACK
GOOSE ISLAND-4 PACK
CORONA-4 PACK
EASY EDDY-4 PACK
BUD LITE-4 PACK
BUSCH LITE TWIST OFF-4 PACK
BUD LITE LIME-4 PACK
BUDWEISER TWIST OFF-4 PACK
MICHELOB ULTRA TWIST OFF-4 PACK
MICHELOB ULTRA CAN-4 PACK
COORS LITE-4 PACK
MILLER LITE-4 PACK
BUD LITE CAN-6 PACK
BUD LITE TWIST OFF-6 PACK
BUD LITE LIME-6 PACK
BUSCH LITE-6 PACK
MICHELOB ULTRA TWIST OFF-6 PACK
MICHELOB ULTRA CAN-6 PACK
BUDWEISER TWIST OFF-6 PACK
COORS LITE CAN-6 PACK
COORS LITE TWIST OFF-6 PACK
MILLER LITE TWIST OFF-6 PACK
SUMMER SHANDY-6 PACK
PSEUDO SUE-6 PACK
RUTHIE-6 PACK
GOOSE ISLAND-6 PACK
CORONA-6 PACK
EASY EDDY-6 PACK
BUD LITE-8 PACK
BUSCH LITE-8 PACK
BUDWEISER-8 PACK
MICHELOB ULTRA TWIST OFF-8 PACK
MICHELOB ULTRA-8 PACK
COORS LITE-8 PACK
MILLER LITE-8 PACK
SUMMER SHANDY-8 PACK
PSEUDO SUE-8 PACK
RUTHIE-8 PACK
GOOSE ISLAND-8 PACK
CORONA-8 PACK
EASY EDDY-8 PACK
3 PACK DOMESTIC, 3 PACK HARD SELZER
3 PACK DOMESTIC, 3 PACK CRAFT
2 PACK DOMESTIC, 2 PACK CRAFT
2 PACK DOMESTIC, 2 PACK SELZER
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
2200 W 18th St, Spencer, IA 51301