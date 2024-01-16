Spencer Lobby
31 Spencer Street
Floor 1- lobby
Brooklyn, NY 11205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST
- Greek Omelet
green and black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese$12.50
- Mushroom Omelet
sauteed mushrooms and onions, mozerella cheese$13.50
- Spinach Omelet Breakfast
creamed spinach, fried onions, spicy olives$13.50
- Italian Omelet
tri colores peppers, tomato, red onion$11.99
- Classic Omelet Breakfast
2 egg omelete, choice of bread, salad and home fries$11.50
- Spread Breakfast
spread of your choice, choice of bread, salad, home fries$11.50
- Diet Breakfast
3 whites, 1 yolk, 3 Tanya approved toppings, (2 salads instead of home fries) with 2 slices Whole Wheat Bread$12.99
- Pancakes With Maple Syrup
3 Pancakes with syrup$8.50
- Classic Shakshuka
the popular middle eastern shakshuka sauce topped with eggs$13.50
- Farina$6.00
- 3 Copartment Breakfast$7.50
- tuna sandwich$6.99
PANINI, SANDWICH, WRAP & QUESADILLA
Panini
- Tuna Melt Panini
A Combination of tuna, fried onions, sliced tomatoes, on a garlic buttered panini bread with cheese melt$13.99
- Trio Cheese Panini
Mozarella, feta, cream cheese, black olives, cherry tomatoes, homemade tomato sauce$12.50
- Wild Mushroom Cheese Panini
panini bread smothered with homemade tomato sauce,earthy mushrooms, and a mix of cheeses$12.50
- Signature Spinach Panini
our popular creamed spinach with fried onions, cheese mix, crisped with garlic butter$12.99
- Roasted Veg Panini
a medley of zucchini, eggplant and roasted peppers with mozerella cheese$12.50
- Italian Panini
buttered avacado, beef tomato, marinated red onion, basil pesto$12.50
- Create Your Own Panini$12.50
Sandwich & Wrap
- Ready Sandwiches$5.50
- Stuffed! Sandwich
ciabatta, avacado, sliced eggs, crispy fried onions, spicy mayo$9.50
- Crispy Morning Sandwich
fried cheese, sunny side up, mushrooms and sauteed onions, rolled in a flatbread$9.99
- Crunchy Fried Lox Sandwich
smoked lox, purple onions, tomatoes, lettuce, spicy mayo fried in a french baguette$10.99
- Spinach Omelet Sandwich
old school style bagel, garlic butter, spinach omelete with fried onions and cheese$8.99
- Lox Croissant
French Croissant, scallion cream cheese, red onion, spring mix, sliced smoked lox$11.50
- Cheese Sandwich
Sourdough bread, buttered up, smoked muenster, alfalfa, tomatoes$6.99
- Avocado Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, sliced and mashed avacado, alfalfa, sesame seeds, homemade dressing$7.99
- Jammy Egg Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes$8.99
- Tuna Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, mashed avocado, tuna, cucumber, alfalfa, dill dressing$8.99
- Greek Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted mashed avocado, topped with green & black olives, red onion, cherry tomato and pumpkin seeds$8.99
- Smoked salmon avocado toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, cream cheese, sliced avacado, red onion and sliced tomato$11.99
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Your classic grilled cheese sandwich. Your childhood memory$6.99
- French Toast
French Toast with maple syrup by the side$6.99
- Tuna Sandwich$6.99
- Scrambled Egg Sandwich$6.99
- Egg Sandwich$6.99
- Avocado Sandwich$7.99
- Sliced Lox Sandwich$9.50
- Peanut Butter & Jelly
Old school peanut butter & jelly sandwich$4.25
- Cream Cheese Sandwich$4.25
- Butter Sandwich$2.99
- Sable sandwich$13.99
- flounder fish wrap sandwich$9.99
Quesadilla
Falafel Pita
SOUP & SALAD
Salad
- Rainbow Quinoa Bowl$14.99
- Dairy Caesar Salad
lettuce, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmesean cheese, creamy ceasar dressing$12.99
- Euro Salad
lettuce, mango, craisins, kiwis, honey glazed almonds, vinegarette dressing$12.99
- Kani Salad
kani, avacado, jalapeno, red onion, spicy mayo dressing$13.50
- Salad + Protein Plate
fish of the day with micro greens and handpicked vegetables with homemade dressing on the side$15.99
- Dilled Tuna Chop Chop Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, hearts of palm, avacado, celery, almonds, flaked tuna, creamy dill dressing$12.50
- Create Your Own Salad
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice$12.99
- Mediterranean Grazing Board
lettuce, green beans, raddishes, cucumbers, avacado, cherry tomatoes, spicy olives, micro greens, jammy eggs, hummus, crackers, maple vinegarette dressing$13.99
ENTREE & PIZZA
Entree
- Penne Rose'
penne pasta loaded with our homemade creamy rose' sauce$8.99
- Eggplant Parmesan
crispy eggplant smothered in homemade tomato sauce, mozerella cheese and shaved parmesan cheese$9.25
- Fish Dish
catch of the day! let our chef delight you with our exclusive fish of the day! served with 2 sides.$17.99
- Salad + Protein Plate
fish of the day with micro greens and handpicked vegetables with homemade dressing on the side$15.99
- flounder fish plate$14.99
- Cheesy eggplant, potato bake