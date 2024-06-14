- Home
Spennato's
9415 Olde Eight Road
Northfield, OH 44067
NA Beverages
Bottled Soda
- 20 oz Coke$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- 20 oz Diet$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- 20 oz Coke Zero$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- 20 oz Sprite$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- 20 oz Sprite Zero$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- 2L Coke$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- 2L Diet Coke$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- 2L Ginger Ale$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- 2L Sprite$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- 2L Rootbeer$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Monster$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- 20 oz Rasberry Ice Tea$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- 20 oz Peach Ice Tea$2.25OUT OF STOCK
Wine
Red Wine
- House Cabernet$25.00
- House Merlot$25.00
- Conundrum Red Blend by Caymus$43.00
- Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon by Caymus$52.00
- Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- Obsidian Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon$40.00
- Seghesio Zinfandel$52.00
- Buck Shack Zinfandel$60.00
- Antigal “Uno” Malbec$34.00
- Chianti Toscolo$34.00
- II Molino Di Grace Chianti Classico$52.00
- Cloudline Pinot Noir$52.00
- Sea Sun Pinot Noir$43.00
- Scarpetta Barbera del Monferrato$52.00
- Terrabianca Campaccio Super Tuscan$70.00
- Supremus Toscana$60.00
- Cantele Primitivo$43.00
- Fantini Montepulciano D'Abruzzo$34.00
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon - 1 Litro$130.00
- Tedeschi Marne Amarone$70.00
- Grand Durif by Caymus$55.00
- Silver Oak Cabernet - Alexander Valley$110.00
- Damilano Barolo Lecinquevigne$90.00
- Einaudi Dolcetto Dogiliani$40.00
- Pio Cesare Barbera D’Alba$40.00
- Giovanni Rosso Langhe Nebbiolo$42.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino$100.00
- Cesari Amarone$100.00
- DBR Legende$60.00
- Cantele Amativo$45.00
- Scarpetta Barbera del Monferrato$25.00
- Laffitte Laujac Medoc$25.00
- Treana Paso Robles Cabernet$35.00
- Sin Zin$20.00
- Filadonna Valpolicella Superiore$27.00
- Notte di Note$40.00OUT OF STOCK
- Threadcount Red by Quilt$25.00
White Wine
- House Chardonnay$25.00
- Moscato D'Asti$34.00
- Zeppelin Riesling$34.00
- Bucci Verdicchio$43.00
- Conundrum White Blend$34.00
- Lubanzi Chenin Blanc$34.00
- Boomtown Pinot Gris$43.00
- Lagaria Pinot Grigio$43.00
- Filadonna Pinot Grigio$25.00
- Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay$34.00
- Quilt Chardonnay$56.00
- Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc$43.00
- Monchhof Riesling Kabinett$56.00
- Alexander Valley Gewürztraminer$34.00
- Giesen 0 Non-Alcohol Sauvignon Blanc$25.00
Beer
Bottled Beer
Seltzers
Food
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce$9.00
- Fried Green Beans
Served with marinara sauce$10.00
- Clams Casino
Baked and stuffed with chopped clams, lobster, shrimp, basil, butter, bread, and topped with cheese$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mussels
White wine, garlic, tomato, butter, lemon, parsley, Parmesan cheese$13.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Served with cocktail sauce.$12.00
- Bruschetta
Ciabatta bread, olives, basil, banana peppers, tomato, roasted red peppers, garlic, olive oil.$9.00
- Chicken Wings$14.00
- Wing Dings$14.00
- Calamari Rings$11.00
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
- Tomato Al Fresco
Tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, G's special dressing.$9.00
- Hot Stuffed Peppers
Sausage, Cubanella peppers, cheese, marinara.$11.00
- Mild Stuffed Peppers
Sausage, Cubanella peppers, cheese, marinara.$11.00
- Eggplant Roulettes
Eggplant, ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese.$11.00
Sandwiches
- Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mayo on toast.$15.00
- Fish Sandwich
Cod, cheddar, tartar sauce.$12.00
- G's Italian Sub
Served hot or cold, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, house dressing.$12.00
- Sausage Sub
Italian sausage, marinara, mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan cheese.$12.00
- Meatball Sub
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella.$12.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Ribeye, mushroom, onion, cheese.$15.00
- Chicken Philly
Chicken, mushrooms, onion, cheese.$13.00
- Chicken Ciabatta
Chicken, tomato, basil, mozzarella, balsamic glaze, served on toasted ciabatta bread.$16.00
- Hamburger
1/2 LB burger, lettuce, tomato, onion.$12.00
- Leave It To Us Burger
1/2 LB burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, bacon, fried egg, your choice of cheese.$16.00
- Man Candy Burger
Short rib burger, bacon, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, onions, American cheese.$16.00
- Bison Burger
Bison burger, mushrooms, red onion, swiss cheese, served on salt and pepper bun.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Salads
- G's Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, red onion, cucumber, romaine, G's Special dressing.$12.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, tomato, scallion, mozzarella, Caesar dressing.$10.00
- Spinach Salad
Spinach, chi chi beans, crumbled Bleu cheese, tomato, black olives, croutons, mushroom.$12.00
- Chef Salad
Romaine, spinach, tomato, scallion, Swiss cheese, ham, turkey, and croutons.$12.00
- Grilled Romaine Salad
Romaine, chicken, cherry tomato, Parmesan cheese, crouton, house balsamic.$16.00
- Antipasto Salad
Romaine, red onion, cherry tomato, banana pepper, black olives, cheese, ham, and salami topped with tuna.$12.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Double House Salad$10.00
Soup
Pasta
- Pasta & Meatballs
Pasta, 3 meatballs, served with meat or marinara sauce.$15.00
- Pasta & Sausage
Pasta, sausage, served with meat or marinara sauce.$15.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta in creamy Parmesan cheese sauce with cracked peppercorn.$20.00
- Capri
Choice of pasta in a creamy marinara sauce.$19.00
- Alla Matriciana
Mama Maria's sauce includes pancetta, plum tomato, red peppers, basil, and garlic with choice of pasta.$20.00
- Primavera
Choice of pasta in a vegetable medley in garlic and oil sauce.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Aglio e Olio
Choice of pasta in garlic, olive oil, and banana peppers.$13.00
- Vesuvio
Choice of pasta in a spicy sauce of tomato, garlic, roasted red pepper, onion, broccoli, and anchovies.$19.00
- Bolognese
Choice of pasta in a hearty beef and tomato sauce$24.00
- Carbonara
Choice of pasta in bacon, egg, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese sauce.$22.00
- Sausage & Peppers
Choice of pasta in sausage, onion, green pepper, mozzarella in light marinara sauce.$22.00
- Linguine & Clams
Linguine pasta in clams, garlic, and butter sauce.$22.00
- Pescatore
Choice of pasta in mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, octopus, garlic, tomato, marinara sauce.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pasta with Marinara$12.00
- Pasta with Meat Sauce$12.00
- Pasta with Garlic and Oil$12.00
Italian Specialties
- Meat Lasagna
Ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, parsley, and topped with marinara sauce.$18.00
- Cheese Ravioli
Ricotta and Parmesan filled ravioli topped with marinara sauce.$15.00
- Meat Ravioli
Ground beef, ricotta, and Parmesan filled ravioli topped with marinara sauce.$17.00
- Spinach Ravioli
Spinach, ricotta, and Parmesan filled ravioli topped with marinara sauce.$17.00
- Mushroom Ravioli
Mushroom, ricotta, and Parmesan filled ravioli topped with marinara sauce.$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lobster Ravioli
Lobster, ricotta, and Parmesan filled ravioli topped with marinara sauce..$21.00
- Stuffed Shells
Shells stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella topped with marinara sauce.$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce over choice of pasta.$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken topped with marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce over choice of pasta.$23.00
- Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal topped with marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce over choice of pasta.$27.00
Main Entrees
- Walleye
Pan-seared finished with lemon and butter.$24.00
- Salmon
Pan-seared in white wine, salt, pepper, sesame seed, lemon sauce.$22.00
- Grouper
Seared and sauteed in white wine, lemon, butter, and soy sauce.$22.00
- 12 oz NY Sirloin
Grilled with salt and pepper$27.00
- 14 oz. Pork Chop
Grilled with rosemary, garlic, butter, lemon$32.00
- Rack of Lamb
Grilled with rosemary, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.$36.00
- Chicken Olivata
Sautéed then topped with black olives, green olives, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes.$23.00
- Veal Olivata
Sautéed then topped with black olives, green olives, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes.$27.00
- Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with mushroom in sweet marsala wine sauce.$23.00
- Veal Marsala
Sautéed with mushroom in sweet marsala wine sauce.$27.00
- Chicken Spennato
Pan seared then topped with a mushroom, green pepper, onion and blush marinara sauce.$23.00
- Veal Spennato
Pan seared then topped with a mushroom, green pepper, onion and blush marinara sauce.$27.00
- Chicken Piccata
Pan seared then topped with a white wine, butter, lemon, and capers.$23.00
- Veal Piccata
Pan seared then topped with a white wine, butter, lemon, and capers.$27.00
- Chicken Florentine
Breaded and sautéed, topped with a spinach, béchamel cream sauce.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Kid’s Menu
Pasta - 1/2 Orders
- 1/2 order Pasta & Meatballs
Pasta, 1 meatballs, served with meat or marinara sauce.$8.50
- 1/2 order Pasta & Sausage
Pasta, sausage, served with meat or marinara sauce.$8.50
- 1/2 order Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta in creamy Parmesan cheese sauce with cracked peppercorn.$11.00
- 1/2 order Capri
Choice of pasta in a creamy marinara sauce.$10.50
- 1/2 order Alla Matriciana
Mama Maria's sauce includes pancetta, plum tomato, red peppers, basil, and garlic with choice of pasta.$10.50
- 1/2 order Primavera
Choice of pasta in a vegetable medley in garlic and oil sauce.$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 order Aglio e Olio
Choice of pasta in garlic, olive oil, and banana peppers.$7.50
- 1/2 order Vesuvio
Choice of pasta in a spicy sauce of tomato, garlic, roasted red pepper, onion, broccoli, and anchovies.$10.50
- 1/2 order Bolognese
Choice of pasta in a hearty beef and tomato sauce$12.50
- 1/2 order Carbonara
Choice of pasta in bacon, egg, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese sauce.$11.50
- 1/2 order Sausage & Peppers
Choice of pasta in sausage, onion, green pepper, mozzarella in light marinara sauce.$12.00
- 1/2 order Linguine & Clams
Linguine pasta in clams, garlic, and butter sauce.$11.00
- 1/2 order Pescatore
Choice of pasta in mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, octopus, garlic, tomato, marinara sauce.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 Pasta with Mar$7.00
- 1/2 order Pasta with Meatsauce$8.00
- 1/2 Order Garlic and Oil
Side Dishes/Sauces
- French Fries$4.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Green Beans$4.00
- Broccoli$4.00
- Asparagus$6.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Mashed Potato$4.00
- Garlic Mashed Potato$4.00
- Vegetable Medley$4.00
- Spinach$4.00
- Garlic Mayo (2 oz)$1.00
- Ranch (2 oz)$1.00
- Marinara (2 oz)$1.00
- Meat Sauce (2 oz)$1.50
- Loaded Mashed Potato$6.00
- 1 Meatball$2.00
- 1 Sauage$6.00
Pizza
New York Style Pizza
Stuffed Pizza
Sicilian Pizza
Calzone
Pepperoni Roll
Rosetta - Pepperoni & Sausage
Garlic Knots
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Looking for authentic Italian food but don’t want the expense of traveling all the way to Italy? Then Spennato’s is your destination.
9415 Olde Eight Road, Northfield, OH 44067