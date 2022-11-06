Restaurant header imageView gallery

Speranza 2547 Hyperion Ave

No reviews yet

2547 Hyperion Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Popular Items

Rigatoni alla Bolognese
Fettuccine Primavera
Fettuccine Mare e Terra

Antipasti | Appetizers

Formaggi e Pere

Formaggi e Pere

$22.00

Selected cheeses and fresh pears.

Minestrone

Minestrone

$12.00

Vegetable soup.

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

Creamy Burrata cheese served with fresh marinated tomatoes.

Caprese

Caprese

$18.00

‘Mozzarella di bufala’ with fresh tomato & basil.

Carpaccio

Carpaccio

$18.00

Thin slices of raw beef tenderloin with Romano cheese & arugula.

Carpaccio di Barbabietola

Carpaccio di Barbabietola

$14.00

Red beet slices with arugula, Romano cheese, truffle oil.

Bruschetta al Pomodoro

Bruschetta al Pomodoro

$12.00

Toasted bread topped with fresh tomato, garlic & basil.

Bruschetta all'Aglio

Bruschetta all'Aglio

$10.00

Toasted garlic bread.

Prosciutto e Melone

Prosciutto e Melone

$18.00

Parma ham with melon.

Braised Artichoke with Garlic

Braised Artichoke with Garlic

$18.00

Oven braised artichoke with garlic with side of butter.

Insalata | Salads

Indivia al Gorgonzola

Indivia al Gorgonzola

$14.00

Endive with Gorgonzola & walnuts.

Insalata Finocchio

Insalata Finocchio

$12.00

Fennel and pear salad w/ arugula, Parmesan, pine nuts & horseradish.

Insalata Mista

Insalata Mista

$10.00

Mixed green salad.

Insalata Quinoa

Insalata Quinoa

$12.00

Quinoa salad with celery & tomato.

Insalata Rucola

Insalata Rucola

$10.00

Arugula Salad, Parmesan cheese.

Carciofi la Bebels

Carciofi la Bebels

$14.00

Raw artichoke salad with anchovies & capers.

Pasta

Spaghetti al Pomodoro

Spaghetti al Pomodoro

$18.00

Spaghetti with tomato sauce.

Penne Checca

Penne Checca

$18.00

Penne with fresh tomato, garlic & basil.

Penne alla Puttanesca

Penne alla Puttanesca

$20.00

Penne with fresh tomato, olives, anchovies & capers.

Ziti alla Norma

Ziti alla Norma

$20.00

Ziti with eggplant, tomato, garlic & ricotta salata cheese.

Fettuccine Primavera

Fettuccine Primavera

$20.00

Fettucini with roasted zucchini & radicchio in a tomato/bechamel sauce.

Fettuccine al Pesto

Fettuccine al Pesto

$20.00

Fettucini with basil pesto and potatoes.

Rigatoni alla Bolognese

Rigatoni alla Bolognese

$20.00

Home made Rigatoni with meat sauce.

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$20.00

Bucatini with a tomato, bacon & chili sauce.

Fettuccine Mare e Terra

Fettuccine Mare e Terra

$20.00

Fettucini with shrimp & asparagus in a tomato/cream sauce.

Linguine alle Bottarga

Linguine alle Bottarga

$20.00

Linguini with cured mullet roe, anchovies, parsley & olive oil.

Linguine alle Vongole

Linguine alle Vongole

$20.00

Linguini with fresh clams & garlic.

Linguine con Nero di Seppia

Linguine con Nero di Seppia

$20.00

Linguini with baby squid in a squid ink sauce.

Lasagne

Lasagne

$22.00

Lasagna with fresh pasta, meat sauce and bechamel (Allow 30 mins.).

Lasagne Pesto

Lasagne Pesto

$22.00

Lasagna with fresh pasta, pesto sauce, ricotta saltata and bechamel (Allow 30 mins.).

Lasagne Vegetarian

Lasagne Vegetarian

$22.00

Lasagna with fresh pasta, tomato sauce, eggplant, ricotta saltata and bechamel (Allow 30 mins.).

Kids pasta

$12.00

Half order pasta

$12.00

Risotti

Risotto ai Nero di Seppia

Risotto ai Nero di Seppia

$34.00

Black squid ink risotto with fresh clams.

Risotto ai Porcini

Risotto ai Porcini

$34.00

Risotto with porcini mushrooms.

Risotto all'Aragosta

Risotto all'Aragosta

$34.00

Lobster risotto.

Carne | Meats

Agnello Scottadito

Agnello Scottadito

$34.00

Grilled lamb chops.

Cotoletta alla Milanese

Cotoletta alla Milanese

$36.00

Breaded veal rib cutlet with fresh tomatoes & basil.

Tagliata di Manzo

Tagliata di Manzo

$36.00

Sliced beef tenderloin on arugula.

Pesce | Seafood

Carpaccio de Pesce di Spada

Carpaccio de Pesce di Spada

$18.00

Thinly sliced raw marinated swordfish on a bed of arugula.

Branzino al Sale

Branzino al Sale

$32.00

Whole Sea Bass baked in a salt crust, served deboned (Allow 30 mins.).

Cappesante

Cappesante

$36.00

Wild-caught seared sea scallops on a bed of arugula.

Chele di Granchio Reale

Chele di Granchio Reale

$38.00

King crab legs steamed in beer with lemon and butter sauce.

Pesce di Spada ai Ferri

Pesce di Spada ai Ferri

$32.00

Grilled Swordfish on a bed of arugula.

Rucola con Calamaretti

Rucola con Calamaretti

$16.00

Fried baby squid on arugula salad.

Scampi alla Griglia

Scampi alla Griglia

$32.00

Whole grilled sweet shrimp.

Tonno ai Ferri

Tonno ai Ferri

$32.00

Seared Ahi-tuna on a bed of arugula.

Torta di Granchio con Finochio

Torta di Granchio con Finochio

$22.00

Home made crab cake with fennel salad.

Contorni | Sides

Asparagi

Asparagi

$7.00

Steamed green asparagus.

Patate

Patate

$7.00

Pan fried potato with garlic and parsley.

Piselli

Piselli

$7.00

Green peas.

Spinaci

Spinaci

$7.00

Steamed spinach.

Dolce | Desserts

Bocce Balls

Bocce Balls

$12.00Out of stock

Vegan peanut butter crunch truffle dipped in dark Belgium chocolate dusted with salt and sugar.

Chocolat Mousse

Chocolat Mousse

$12.00

Dark chocolate mousse.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Espresso dipped cookies layered with mascarpone-cream and cocoa.

Berries and cream

$12.00

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00

Mexican Coke

Orangina

Orangina

$3.00

Sparkling Citrus Drink

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sparkling Mineral Water

Panna Aqua

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Ice tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Italian Fine dining

Location

2547 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Directions

