Spiazzo Ristorante 33 West Portal Avenue
33 West Portal Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94127
Main Menu
Antipasti
- Brodetto Vongole$20.00
Clams w/white wine, garlic,chili flakes & crostini
- Bruschetta$11.00
Tomato & Basil and Mushroom & Pesto
- Carpaccio Di Manzo$18.00
Raw beef w/arugula,capers & olive oil
- Melanzane a la Parmegianna$16.00
baked eggplant w/ mozzarella & marinara
- Polenta Di Casa$15.00
Baked Polenta w/tomato mushroom sauce
- Polenta Di Casa w/Sausage$3.00
- Bread Service$1.75
- Garlic Bread$5.00
Insalate
Paste
- Capellini Pomodoro$18.00
Angel Hair Pasta, fresh tomatoes, basil and garlic
- Spaghetti Bolognese$23.00
Spaghetti with Meat sauce
- Fettuccine Alla Genovese$22.00
Crimini mushrooms and sweet cherry tomatoes sauteed in a pesto sauce
- Penne Campagnola$20.00
Sundried tomatoes, broccoli and chicken breast in a white wine garlic sauce
- Tortellini Salsa Rosa$24.00
Handcrafted ricotta, parmesean reggiano and spinach in a tomato cream sauce
- Ravioli Naturale$24.00
Pillows of ricotta and spinach ravioli served in a fresh tomato sauce and always made in house!
- Spaghetti Alla Vongole$25.00
Fresh clams, simmered in a wine and tomato sauce
- Penne Al Salmone$25.00
Smoked and fresh salmon, shallots and green peas in a tomato cream sauce
- Lasagna al Forno$24.00
Baked in a meat sauce and lots of cheese
- Spaghetti Calabrese$22.00
- Gnocchi Con Coda Alla Vaccinara$27.00
Tomato base oxtail ragu cooked Roman style and served with our hand made gnocchi
Pizze
- Calzone Farcito$25.00
Homemade Italian sausage, mushrooms, goat cheese. mozarella, kalamta olives and roasted bell peppers
- Capriciosa Small$25.00
12" Prosciutoo di parma, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Margherita Small$18.00
12" Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
- Montanara Small$24.00
12" Sundried tomatoes, moazzarella, kalamata olives, feta cheese and topped with arugula
- Pepperoni Small$22.00
12" Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Prosciutto e Rucola Small$24.00
12" Tomato sauce, prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and fresh basil
- Salsicca Small$22.00
12" Tomato sauce, mozzarella and homemade sausage
- Tricolore Small$23.00
12" One part margartia, one part four cheese, and one part pesto and mozzarella cheese
- Vegetariana Small$24.00
12" Pesto sauce, seasonal vegetables and fresh mozzarella
- Margherita Large$28.00
16" Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
- Salsicca Large$34.00
16" Tomato sauce, mozzarella and homemade sausage
- Pepperoni Large$34.00
16" Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Tricolore Large$35.00
16" One part margartia, one part four cheese, and one part pesto and mozzarella cheese
- Capriciosa Large$36.00
16"Prosciutoo di parma, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Vegetariana Large$36.00
16" Pesto sauce, seasonal vegetables and fresh mozzarella
- Prosciutto e Rucola Large$36.00
16" Tomato sauce, prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and fresh basil
- Montanara Large$36.00
16" Sundried tomatoes, moazzarella, kalamata olives, feta cheese and topped with arugula
Secondi
- Petto Di Pollo Funghetto$25.00
Chicken breast in a light mushroom cream sauce
- Petto Pollo Di Marsala$25.00
- Pollo Imperatore$26.00
Stuffed Chicken breast with Mozzarella, procuittp and spinach
- Zuppa Di Pesce$28.00
A cioppino style soup with clams, shrimp, calamari,scallops, fish and spaghetti
- Scallopine Picatinna$27.00
Thinly pounded veal, sauteed with artichokes, lemon, capers in a white wine sauce
- Scallopine Marsala$27.00
Thinly pounded veal, sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Saltimboca alla Romana$28.00
Veal topped with prosciutto, fontina cheese and fresh sage in a marsala wine sauce
- Scottadito$34.00
Grilled New Zealand lamb chops
- Tagliata Al Basamico$30.00
Contorni
Dessert
Lunch Specials
- Fried Calamari$20.00
Topped with a bit of zucchini & red onions. Served with an arrabbiata sauce (spicy)
- Insalata Spiazzo$20.00
Grilled chicken caeser salad with some muschrooms, hardboiled eggs, red onions, and shaved parmesan cheese
- Insalata Con Salmone$22.00
Grilled salmon and zucchini over mixed greens, tomato, in a balsamic vinaigrette
- Frittata Primavera$16.00
Italian flat omelet with assorted veggies served with roated potatoes
- Omlette Funghi$14.00
A mushroom and tomato omelet served with roasted potatoes
- Omlette Con Salmone Affumicato$18.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and chived served with roasted potatoes
- Panino Montanaro$16.00
Griled everything, chiicken eggplant, zucchini, on our house-made focaccia bread
- Panino Caprese$14.00
- Cannelloni Spiazzo$21.00
- Raviolini De Zucca Alle Noci$22.00
- Ravoli Con Pesto E Pollo$23.00
- Spaghetti Con Calamari$21.00
- Fettccine Capesante$24.00
- Gnoccchi Gorgonzola$22.00
- Rigatoni Al Cinghiale$24.00
- Fusilli Fantasia$20.00
- Risotto Di Funghi Misti$22.00
- Risotto Alla Lucana$22.00
- Sogliola Alla Francese$24.00
- Salmone Alla Griglia$25.00
- Palombo Livornese Con Risotto$28.00
- Pollo Parmegiana$22.00
- Garretto Romanesco$26.00
Dinner Specials
- Fried Calamari$21.00
Topped with a bit of zucchini & red onions. Served with an arrabbiata sauce (spicy)
- Polpo Alla Fiamma$18.00
Fire roasted octopus in a lemon, celery & extra virgin olive oil dressing on a bed of arugula
- Burrata E Prosciutto$18.00
Fresh Burrata with 12 months aged San Daniele Procsiutto, extra virgin olive oil
- Ravioli D'Pesce$28.00
Handmade with crab, scallops, shrimp, and a little mascarpone with a ligh dill cream sauce
- Gnocchi Con Coda Alla Vaccinara$27.00
Tomato base oxtail ragu cooked Roman style and served with our hand made gnocchi
- Rigatoni Al Cinghiale$26.00
Wild boar ragout with rigatoni pasta flavored with sage, rosemary, and thyme
- Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe$24.00
Made with aged shapr goat cheese from Italy
- Ravioli Con Pesto E Pollo$24.00
Large ravioli filled with chicken and pesto sautted with sundried comatoes, mushrooms, and spinach in a light cream sauce
- Pappardelle Con Agnello$24.00
Egg noodles simmered with New Zealand leg of lamb, redwine, peas, mushrooms and a hint of mint
- Risotto Alla Lucana$24.00
Arborio rice slow cooked with Italian sausage, spinach and sweet onios in a wine tomato sauce
- Risotto Di Funghi Misti$24.00
A variety of mushrooms including porcini, portabello, oyster- mushrooms, champignons, sauteed with garlic and champagne
- Sogliola Alla Francese$26.00
Fresh Petrale-sole sauteed in an egg wash and light lemon sauce. Served with potatoes and vegetables
- Salmone Fantasia$27.00
Steelhead Salmon, sauteed with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and capers in a light lemon sauce. Served with potatoes and veggies
- Palombo Livornese Risotto$32.00
Fresh Halibut cooked in a light tomato sauce with clams, capers, kalamata olives and served over risotto
- Scampi E Capesante$33.00
Large prawns and scallops sauteed in a garlic wine sauce, served with assorted veggies over cabellini
- Anatra All'Arancia$28.00
Roasted duck in a orange Cointreau sauce. Served with Risotto and sauteed veggies
- Bistecca Costaletta$38.00
Grilled Ribeeye in a chianti sauce and served with roasted potatoes and seasonal veggie
- Pollo Alla Parmigiana$26.00
Sauteed free range chicken breast topped with mozzarella and finished in a marinara sauce
- Garretto Alla Romana$30.00
Braised New Zealand lamb shank with muschrooms and green peas in a tomato wine sauce with Risotto
Wine
White Wines
- Corkage$20.00
- Champagne, Brut Soouverain, Henriot (Half bottle)$55.00
- Chardonnay, Castoro Paso Robles 2021 (Half Bottle)$25.00
- Chardonnay, Forest Glen, Sonoma$42.00
- Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson Vintners Reserve (Half Bottle)$22.00
- Chardonnay, Lake Sonoma, Russian River$50.00
- Gewurtzraminer Anderson Valley 2021 Lula$45.00
- Henriot Champagne, Brut Sauverain France (Half Bottle)$55.00
- Lambrusco, Amabile$45.00
- Moscato- House selection$36.00
- Pecorino- Abruzzo$40.00
- Pinot Grigio, Venica Collio 2021 (Half Bottle)$28.00
- Pinot Grigio- Carrara Grave Friuli$45.00
- Pinot Grigio- House selection$36.00
- Pinot Grigio- Italo Cescon$50.00
- Prosecco, De Favri, Italy, N/V$38.00
- Prosecco, Dore Nature, Alice, 2020$48.00
- Rose- Pietra Rosatto, Cantine Menhir, Salento$45.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Highway 12$42.00
- Sauvignon Blanco- Bosco Del Criminoli$40.00
- Savignon Blanc, House$36.00
- Savignon Blanc, Murphy Goode North Coast (Half Bottle)$22.00
- Savignon Blanc, Pine Mountain, Cloverdale peak 2022 Lula$45.00
- Vermentino Di Sardegna$45.00
- Vernaccia Di San Gimminiano$45.00
- Glass Bellini(Peach or Rasberry)$11.00
- Glass Champagne House Selection$11.00
- Glass Chardonnay, Forest Glen, Sonoma$12.00
- Glass Lambrusco Amabile lightly sparkling$14.00
- Glass Mimosa(Prosecco & Orange Juice)$11.00
- Glass Moscato, Albertoni$10.00
- Glass Pecorino- Abruzzo$11.00
- Glass Pinot Grigio- House selection$10.00
- Glass Prosecchino$12.00
- Glass ROSE, Pietra Rose Salento$11.00
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc, Raewood$10.00
- Castoro, Chardonnay$25.00
- Henriot Champagne, Brut Sauverain France (Half Bottle)$55.00
- Kendall Jackson, Chardonnay$22.00
- Murphy Goode, Sauvignon Blanc$22.00
- Venica, Pinot Grigio$28.00
Red Wines
- Corkage$20.00
- Amarone delle Valpolicella Giuseppe Campagnola 2018 (Half Bottle)$45.00
- Amarone Faiglia Pasqua, 2016$80.00
- Amarone Zironda 2018$70.00
- Amarone, Della Valpolicella, Salvalan, 2015$90.00
- Amarone, Le Ragose, 2009$105.00
- Armand, Anglianico del Vulture, 2020$52.00
- Atteca Old Vines Garnacha 2019$50.00
- Barbaresco, Rivetto, 2010$70.00
- Barbaresco, Stefano, Farina, 2016$80.00
- Barbera Barricato, Passum Asti 2017$50.00
- Barbera D'Asti, Vespa, 2019$48.00
- Barolo Violetta 2017$65.00
- Barolo, Riva Leone, 2017$75.00
- Barolo, Stefano Farina,2012$95.00
- Barolo, Violetta, 2017$80.00
- Brunello Di Montacino Col D'Orcia 2016 (Half Bottle)$52.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Contemassi, 2015$80.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Martonccina, 2016$90.00
- Cabernet Castoro Cellars, Paso Robles 2019 organic (Half Bottle)$25.00
- Cabernet Kendall Jackson Sonoma 2020(Half Bottle)$22.00
- Cabernet Savignon Forest Glen Napa 2021$40.00
- Cannonau Di Sardegna Doc, Riserva 2018 Corash$58.00
- Chianti Classico Felsina 2020(Half Bottle)$28.00
- Chianti Classico Riserva, Le Badesse, 2018$55.00
- Chianti Classico, Le Bocce, 2017$48.00
- Chianti Riserva, Contemassi, 2018$47.00
- Chianti- House selection$36.00
- Corkage$20.00
- Corniva Verona, 2019, 96 Points Tinazzi$55.00
- Malbec Domaine Bousquet 2021 organic (Half Bottle)$24.00
- Monastrel Full Body, Spain 2019$40.00
- Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, Tatone, 2019$55.00
- Nero D'Avolla-Merlot Sicily, 2017$48.00
- Pinot Nero, Italo Cescon, 2021$48.00
- Pinot Noir, Carmel Road Monterey County SIP 2020(Half Bottle)$24.00
- Pinot Noir, Santa Carolina Reserve Chile 2020(Half Bottle)$22.50
- Primitivo, Arcangelo, 2019$48.00
- Reserve Carmenere, Chile, 2015$46.00
- Reserve Malbec, Filus, Argentina, 2017$48.00
- Sangiovese Risserva, Le Grillaie 2018$50.00
- Sangiovese, House$42.00
- Super Tuscan, Cacciatta, 2018$50.00
- Super Tuscan, Orgio, 2020$55.00
- Tegoleto Super Tuscan, Bolgheri 2019$48.00
- Valpollicella Ripasso, Corte Majoli 2020 organic$48.00
- Merlot, House$36.00
- Glass Chianti, Primsole$10.00
- Glass Chianti Riserva, Contemassi$12.00
- Glass Merlot Albertoni$12.00
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon, Albertoni$10.00
- Glass Sangiovese, Carpazo Montalcino 2020$12.00
- Glass Garnacha Flor de Morca(grenache) 100%$13.00
- Glass Primitivo$13.00
- Glass Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, Umani$11.00
- Glass Zinfandel Collier Creek Lodi 2017$12.00
- Glass Pinot Noir Salmon Creek$10.00
Holiday
Antipasti
- Bruschetta$13.00
Tomato & Basil and Mushroom & Pesto
- Carpaccio Di Manzo$18.00
Raw beef w/arugula,capers & olive oil
- Polenta Di Casa$15.00
Baked Polenta w/tomato mushroom sauce
- Brodetto Vongole$20.00
Clams w/white wine, garlic,chili flakes & crostini
- Melanzane a la Parmegianna$16.00
baked eggplant w/ mozzarella & marinara
Insalate
Paste
- Capellini Pomodoro$18.00
Angel Hair Pasta, fresh tomatoes, basil and garlic
- Spaghetti Bolognese$23.00
Spaghetti with Meat sauce
- Fettuccine Alla Genovese$22.00
Crimini mushrooms and sweet cherry tomatoes sauteed in a pesto sauce
- Penne Campagnola$20.00
Sundried tomatoes, broccoli and chicken breast in a white wine garlic sauce
- Tortellini Salsa Rosa$24.00
Handcrafted ricotta, parmesean reggiano and spinach in a tomato cream sauce
- Ravioli Naturale$24.00
Pillows of ricotta and spinach ravioli served in a fresh tomato sauce and always made in house!
- Spaghetti Alla Vongole$25.00
Fresh clams, simmered in a wine and tomato sauce
- Penne Al Salmone$25.00
Smoked and fresh salmon, shallots and green peas in a tomato cream sauce
- Spaghetti Portofino$25.00
Prawns and scallops sauteed with white wine and garlic
- Lasagna al Forno$24.00
Baked in a meat sauce and lots of cheese
Pizze
- Margherita Small$18.00
12" Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
- Margherita Large$28.00
16" Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
- Salsicca Small$22.00
12" Tomato sauce, mozzarella and homemade sausage
- Salsicca Large$34.00
16" Tomato sauce, mozzarella and homemade sausage
- Pepperoni Small$22.00
12" Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Pepperoni Large$34.00
16" Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Tricolore Small$23.00
12" One part margartia, one part four cheese, and one part pesto and mozzarella cheese
- Tricolore Large$35.00
16" One part margartia, one part four cheese, and one part pesto and mozzarella cheese
- Capriciosa Small$25.00
12" Prosciutoo di parma, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Capriciosa Large$36.00
16"Prosciutoo di parma, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Vegetariana Small$24.00
12" Pesto sauce, seasonal vegetables and fresh mozzarella
- Vegetariana Large$36.00
16" Pesto sauce, seasonal vegetables and fresh mozzarella
- Prosciutto e Rucola Small$24.00
12" Tomato sauce, prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and fresh basil
- Prosciutto e Rucola Large$36.00
16" Tomato sauce, prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and fresh basil
- Montanara Small$24.00
12" Sundried tomatoes, moazzarella, kalamata olives, feta cheese and topped with arugula
- Montanara Large$36.00
16" Sundried tomatoes, moazzarella, kalamata olives, feta cheese and topped with arugula
- Calzone Farcito$25.00
Homemade Italian sausage, mushrooms, goat cheese. mozarella, kalamta olives and roasted bell peppers
Secondi
- Petto Di Pollo Funghetto$25.00
Chicken breast in a light mushroom cream sauce
- Pollo Imperatore$26.00
Stuffed Chicken breast with Mozzarella, procuittp and spinach
- Zuppa Di Pesce$28.00
A cioppino style soup with clams, shrimp, calamari,scallops, fish and spaghetti
- Scallopine Picatinna$27.00
Thinly pounded veal, sauteed with artichokes, lemon, capers in a white wine sauce
- Scallopine Marsala$27.00
Thinly pounded veal, sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Saltimboca alla Romana$28.00
Veal topped with prosciutto, fontina cheese and fresh sage in a marsala wine sauce
- Scottadito$34.00
Grilled New Zealand lamb chops
Contorni
Beverages
Coffee
Beer
Dessert
After Dinner Drinks
Gelato's & Sorbet
33 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94127