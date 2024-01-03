Spice Circle with Desi Tadka 6347A Columbia Pike
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
taste and environment
Location
6347A Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Akeno Sushi Bar and Thai - 6550F Little River Turnpike
No Reviews
6550F Little River Turnpike Alexandria, VA 22312
View restaurant
Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria - 6531 E little river turn pike
No Reviews
6531 E little river turn pike Alexandria, VA 22312
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Falls Church
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners
4.5 • 1,129
6304 Leesburg Pike Falls Church, VA 22044
View restaurant
More near Falls Church