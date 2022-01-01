Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Spice House Midtown

1 Review

$$

375 14th Street NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Lunch

Black Bean Soup

$5.00

Caesar Salad.

$9.49

Caribbean Salad

$11.49

Curry Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Curry Shrimp Bowl

$11.99

Garden Salad

$9.59

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Jerk in a Sack

$10.99

Lunch Rasta Pasta

$9.99

Lunch Salmon

$11.99

Portabello Sandwhich

$11.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.99

Soup of Day

$5.00

HH Menu

HH Jerk chicken egg rolls

$7.00

HH Veggie egg rolls

$6.00

HH Oxtail tacos

$7.00

HH Oxtail sliders

$8.00

HH SH wings

$8.00

HH Red Snapper Tacos

$8.00

HH Spiced lamb lollipops

$15.00

Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Salmon & Grits

$25.00

Oxtail & Grits

$27.00

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Negril's French Toast

$14.00

Garlic Herb Lamb & Waffle

$34.00

Crab Cake Hash

$26.00

HH Cocktails

Rum Punch

$7.00

GA On My Mind

$7.00

Hey Mon Mojito

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

375 14th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

