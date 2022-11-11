Restaurant header imageView gallery

spice ministry

review star

No reviews yet

333 W. Saint Louis Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

appetizers

fried spring rolls

fried spring rolls

$7.00

cabbage, carrots, celery, glass noodle, Thai sweet chili & sour sauce

moo ping

moo ping

$10.00

grilled Thai marinated sweet pork on skewers, “jaew sauce”, steamed sticky rice

“Thai Street” jalapeno calamari

“Thai Street” jalapeno calamari

$12.00

lightly tempura fried calamari, jalapeno, sriracha aioli, Thai sweet chili & sour sauce

chicken potsticker

chicken potsticker

$7.00

minced chicken marinated, cabbage, onion, green onion, special soy dipping sauce

crispy fried wonton

crispy fried wonton

$9.00

Special Of The Month May - June! Marinated minced chicken & shrimp, Asian chives, green onion, wonton sheet, Sriracha aioli, Thai sweet chili sauce

salad

Som tam aka papaya salad

Som tam aka papaya salad

$9.00

green papaya julienned, heirloom tomato, string bean, peanut, Thai chili lime dressing

cucumber salad

cucumber salad

$6.00

red onion, jalapeno, Thai vinaigrette

soup

tom kha gai

tom kha gai

$10.00

chicken breast sliced, coconut milk, mushroom, tomato, broccoli, carrot, red onion, Thai herbs, roasted chili paste, cilantro, green onion

on the bread

pinky salmon toast

pinky salmon toast

$19.00

beet cured salmon*, roasted chili aioli, pickled red onion, caper, sourdough *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

John’s Thai’ boy

John’s Thai’ boy

$17.00

lightly battered golden crispy fried shrimp, lettuce, pickled red onion, cucumber relish, sriracha aioli, cilantro, baguette

entrees

pad thai

pad thai

$12.00

Thai rice noodle, egg, homemade tamarind sauce, Asian chives, bean sprouts, crushed peanut

drunken

drunken

$12.00

wide rice noodle, green bean, tomato, bell pepper, onion, basil

pad si eew

pad si eew

$12.00

wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli

everyday fried rice

everyday fried rice

$12.00

Thai-jasmine rice, egg, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli

basil fried rice

basil fried rice

$12.00

Thai-jasmine rice, onion, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, young peppercorn, basil

the specialties

pad pak ruam tofu

pad pak ruam tofu

$17.00

stir-fried tofu, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, baby corn, onion, fried egg*, steamed Thai-jasmine rice *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

golden crispy fried chicken with rice

golden crispy fried chicken with rice

$17.00

crispy fried chicken on rice, fried egg, choose between green curry sauce or panang curry sauce

grilled premium Angus ribeye with rice

grilled premium Angus ribeye with rice

$24.00

grilled Angus premium ribeye steak, fried egg, choose between green curry sauce or panang curry sauce

pan-seared Atlantic salmon with rice

pan-seared Atlantic salmon with rice

$21.00

pan-seared Atlantic Salmon, fried egg, choose between green curry sauce or panang curry sauce

chashu pork belly

chashu pork belly

$16.00

slow-cooked braised pork belly, Chinese broccoli, pickled mustard green, Chinese 5 spices boiled egg

crab fried rice

crab fried rice

$27.00

Maryland jumbo lump crabmeat, Thai-jasmine rice, egg, green onion

St Louis Thai-ish Chicken & Rice

St Louis - Classical

St Louis - Classical

$17.00

Thai-style chicken & rice, comes with a side of clear chicken both & Thai chili ginger soy sauce. poached chicken breast no skin & thighs skin on, cucumber, cilantro

St Louis - 19th Cockerel

St Louis - 19th Cockerel

$17.00

Thai-style chicken & rice, comes with a side of clear chicken both & Thai chili ginger soy sauce. poached chicken thighs, skin on, cucumber, cilantro

St Louis - 88’s Bitches

St Louis - 88’s Bitches

$17.00

Thai-style chicken & rice, comes with a side of clear chicken both & Thai chili ginger soy sauce. poached chicken breast no skin, cucumber, cilantro

St Louis- 333

St Louis- 333

$19.00

Thai-style chicken & rice, comes with a side of clear chicken both & Thai chili ginger soy sauce. poached chicken breast no skin & thigh skin on & fried chicken thigh, cucumber, cilantro, plus Thai sweet chili sauce

St Louis - Thai-style grilled chicken with Rice Biryani

$17.00

“Kao Mok Gai Yang” | grilled chicken thigh marinated, herbal turmeric Jasmine Rice, Thai spices, fried shallots, cucumber, cilantro, Thai mint chili sauce

dessert

sweet sticky rice with fresh mango (Seasonal)

sweet sticky rice with fresh mango (Seasonal)

$8.00

Thai sticky rice, coconut milk, pandan, fresh mango, coconut cream sauce

drinks

Thai Iced Milk Tea Brown Sugar

Thai Iced Milk Tea Brown Sugar

$4.00

imported Thai tea leaf (Cha Tra Mue), milk (non-dairy option available)

Thai Iced Milk Coffee Brown Sugar

Thai Iced Milk Coffee Brown Sugar

$4.00

imported Thai coffee, milk (non-dairy option available)

Thai Iced Milk Green Tea Brown Sugar

Thai Iced Milk Green Tea Brown Sugar

$4.00

imported Thai green tea leaf (Cha Tra Mue), milk (non-dairy option available)

Butterfly Pea Honey & Lemon Iced Tea

Butterfly Pea Honey & Lemon Iced Tea

$4.50

Butterfly Pea flower imported from Thailand, honey, lemon

Thai 1/2 & 1/2 aka Thai Arnold Palmer

Thai 1/2 & 1/2 aka Thai Arnold Palmer

$4.50

1/2 Thai Tea, 1/2 House-Made Lemonade

Classic House-Made Lemonade

Classic House-Made Lemonade

$4.50

Made-It-Here Lemonade

Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Iced Tea (bottle)

Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Iced Tea (bottle)

$3.50
Ito En-Oi Ocha (bottle)

Ito En-Oi Ocha (bottle)

$4.50Out of stock

Japanese No.1 Unsweetened Green Tea

Teas’ Tea (bottle)

Teas’ Tea (bottle)

$5.00Out of stock

Organic Elegant Unsweetened Jasmine Green Tea

Icelandic Glacial - Still (bottle)

Icelandic Glacial - Still (bottle)

$5.00

Natural Spring Alkaline Water 500ml.

Perrier - Sparkling Water (bottle)

Perrier - Sparkling Water (bottle)

$5.00

500ml.

Coke (can)

Coke (can)

$3.00
Diet Coke (can)

Diet Coke (can)

$3.00
Sprite (can)

Sprite (can)

$3.00
Gatorade Lemon-Lime Sports Drink 355ml. (bottle)

Gatorade Lemon-Lime Sports Drink 355ml. (bottle)

$3.50

side

steamed "Thai-Jasmine" white rice

$3.00

assorted steamed vegetables

$5.00

fried egg

$3.00

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs* may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

steamed broccoli

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
333 W. Saint Louis Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89102

