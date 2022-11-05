Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Thai

Spice Season Glendale

review star

No reviews yet

209 W. Wilson Ave.

Glendale, CA 91203

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See-U
Drunken Noodle

Starters

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$12.00

Rice paper wrapped around organic spring mix, jicama, and organic tofu with a hint of herbal blends served with sweet dipping sauce [vegan, gluten free]

Crispy Rolls

Crispy Rolls

$11.00

Fried spring rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, and taro served with sweet and sour sauce [vegan]

Crab Cream Cheese

$12.00

Deep fried wontons with mozzarella, cream cheese, crab meat, and imitation crab served with sweet and sour sauce.

Gold Rush

Gold Rush

$9.00

Classic chicken dumplings cooked until golden, ready to dip into our tangy soy vinaigrette sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed edamame beans served with Himalayan salt [vegan, gluten free]

Caramelized Eggs

Caramelized Eggs

$10.00

Eggs with golden yolk covered with caramelized sauce, topped with dried onion, and cilantro [gluten free]

Zen Way

$10.00

Fried organic tofu served with sweet tamarind sauce, topped with dried onions and cilantro [vegan, gluten free]

Satay Quesadilla

Satay Quesadilla

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese, corn, green beans, peas, and chicken marinated in Satay turmeric sauce served with peanut sauce

Gai Wings

Gai Wings

$13.00

Thai Street food styled deep fried chicken wings marinated in garlic, fish sauce, in-house soy sauce, served with a tangy dipping sauce made from toasted rice powder, lime, and onions.

Thai Beef Jerky

Thai Beef Jerky

$13.00

Fried beef marinated with housemade soy sauce, oyster sauce, and garlic, served with Sri-Racha sauce.

Soups

Lemongrass Soup

$9.00

Coconut Soup

$10.00

Coconut broth with chicken, galangal, mushrooms, onions, cilantro, and lime juice [spicy, gluten free]

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Homemade vegetable broth with bok choy, broccoli, cauliflower, napa, cabbage, white onions, green onions, and cilantro

Spice Bowl

Spice Bowl

$9.00

Hearty spice-blend soup with chicken, mushrooms, basil, lemongrass, red onions, lime, and dried chili [gluten free, spicy]

Basil Seafood Soup

$25.00

Wild-caught salmon, mussels, shrimp, mushrooms, ginger, basil, lemongrass, red onions, lime, and dried chili [spicy, gluten free]

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$11.00

Savory shrimp wontons served in housemade clear broth, topped with sliced chicken, bok choy, and garlic.

Salads

Berry Season Salad

Berry Season Salad

$16.00

Spring mix, avocado, kale, cherry tomatoes, wild berries, beets, carrots, caramelized almonds, walnuts, and pecans, served with a mixed berry vinaigrette dressing

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$16.00

Raw papaya, cherry tomatoes, green beans, carrots, roasted peanuts, minced garlic, tossed with tangy chili dressing [spicy, gluten free, vegan]

Lime Steak Salad

Lime Steak Salad

$18.00

Grilled seasoned beef, beets, organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and jicama, served with sweet lime dressing [spicy, gluten free]

Laab Chicken

Laab Chicken

$17.00

Traditional Thai salad with grounded chicken, fish sauce, lime, dried chili, onion, and toasted rice powder [spicy, gluten free]

Noodles

Sri-Racha Style

Sri-Racha Style

$16.00

Flat noodles, chicken, eggs, green onions, bean sprouts, peanuts, Sri-Racha sauce [spicy]

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles, chicken, eggs, bean curd, sweet radish, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts [gluten free]

Pad See-U

Pad See-U

$16.00

Flat noodles, beef, kale, egg, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, stir fried in our brown sauce

Khee-Mao Pasta

Khee-Mao Pasta

$16.00

Spaghetti, chicken, onions, bell peppers, green beans, tomatoes, and basil, stir-fried with our savory Khee-Mao sauce [spicy]

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$16.00
Basil Alfredo

Basil Alfredo

$17.00

Spaghetti, chicken, bell peppers, cooked in special alfredo basil sauce, dried parsley [spicy]

Suki Dry

Suki Dry

$17.00

Japanese-inspired Thai street food. Glass noodles with chicken, garlic, celery, carrot, napa, and onions, stir fried with Japanese Sukiyaki sauce. [spicy]

Fried Rice

Spice Season Fried Grains

Spice Season Fried Grains

$17.00

Chicken and brown rice stir fried with kale, broccoli, carrots, onions, chili paste, kaffir lime leaves [gluten free]

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

Organic tofu, kale, broccoli, carrots, onions, scallions, mushroom, tomatoes, cauliflowers, cabbage, and napa [gluten free]

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Beef, bok choy, pineapple, egg, onions, raisins, seasoned with turmeric spices, drizzled with caramelized tamarind almonds, walnuts, and pecans

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, and green beans [spicy, gluten free]

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried rice with chicken, onions, eggs, peas, carrots, tomatoes, and green onion

Tom-Yum Fried Rice

Tom-Yum Fried Rice

$19.00

Shrimp fried rice with eggs, onions, mushrooms, lemongrass, tomatoes, seasoned with tom yum spices [spicy, gluten free]

Entrees | Sides not Included

(Rice not included)
Heaven Scent

Heaven Scent

$16.00

Sautéed chicken with garlic, black pepper served on steamed vegetables: broccoli, cauliflowers, carrots, bok choy, napa, and cabbage

Blazing Basil

Blazing Basil

$17.00

Tender beef stir fried with fresh basil leaves, green beans, onions, carrots, and bell peppers [spicy]

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Slowly grilled chicken marinated using a medley of herb served with in-house special sauce

Spice Season Steak

Spice Season Steak

$18.00

Chargrilled beef seasoned with our special blend of Spice Season’s spices served with our signature tamarind sauce

Broccoli Stir Fry

Broccoli Stir Fry

$16.00

Beef, broccoli, and carrots stir fried in garlic sauce

Golden Nut

Golden Nut

$15.00

Sautéed garlic vegetables served on golden crispy organic tofu topped with Asian peanut sauce [vegan, gluten free]

Summer Season

$15.00

Sautéed organic tofu, mushroom, broccoli, bok choy, carrots, napa, cabbage, kale, cauliflowers [vegan]

Sautéed Eggplant

Sautéed Eggplant

$16.00

Organic tofu, eggplant, white onions, bell peppers, and basil [spicy, vegan]

Lime Leaf Salmon

Lime Leaf Salmon

$20.00

Wild caught grilled salmon, topped with herbal coconut cream and bell peppers, served with garlic spinach and mushroom [spicy, gluten free]

Jicama & Cashew

Jicama & Cashew

$16.00

Jicama and cashew, cooked in a fiery wok with chicken, chili paste, onions, bell peppers, and carrots [spicy]

Aloha Curry

Aloha Curry

$17.00

Chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, pineapple, zucchini, and basil leaves cooked with coconut milk [spicy, gluten free]

Green Curry

Green Curry

$17.00

Chicken, eggplants, bell pepper, green beans, basil, and zucchini, cooked with coconut milk [spicy, gluten free]

Turmeric Curry

Turmeric Curry

$17.00

Chicken, onions, carrots, cauliflowers, potatoes, and mixed spices cooked with coconut milk [spicy, gluten free]

Kari Seafood

Kari Seafood

$25.00

Salmon, shrimp, mussels, milk, onions, celery and bell peppers simmer in South East Asian egg curry sauce [spicy, gluten free]

Cali Curry

Cali Curry

$19.00

Avocado, chicken, bell pepper, and lime leaf in panang-style coconut curry [spicy, gluten free]

Sides

Rice

Rice

$2.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00

Noodle

$3.00
Roti Bread

Roti Bread

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Fried Eggs

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$7.00

Steamed Meat

$6.00

Avocado

$4.00

Organic Salad

$4.00

Salad Dressing

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Cinnamon Lemonade

Cinnamon Lemonade

$6.00
Mint Pomegranate

Mint Pomegranate

$6.00
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00
Thai Iced Tea | No Sugar

Thai Iced Tea | No Sugar

$5.00
Fresh Coconut

Fresh Coconut

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Organic Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Iced Black Tea

$4.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Pomegranate

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

Bottle Artesian Water

$4.00

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice (seasonal)

$11.00Out of stock

Coconut Gelato & Sticky Rice

$8.00

Chocolate Raspberry

$7.00
Mango Sorbet

Mango Sorbet

$7.00

Coconut Gelato

$7.00
Mango Cheesecake

Mango Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Matcha Cheesecake

$7.00

Coconut Sticky Rice

$4.00

Beers

Singha

$6.00

(Pilsner) 5% ABV Thailand Light/ Crisp/ Low Bitterness

Young's Stout

$7.00

5.2% ABV Dark Chocolate/ Malt/ Low Bitterness

Allagash White

$7.00

(Belgian Witbier) 5.1% ABV Maine Curacao Orange Peel/ Coriander/ Very Low Bitterness

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier

$6.00

(Hefeweizen) 5.4% ABV Germany Ranked Best Hefeweizen on Earth Oldest Brewery on Earth (1040AD) Light/ Banana/ Clove/ Low Bitterness

Offshoot Brewing "Escape"

$8.00

(West Coast IPA) 7.1% ABV California Tropical Passion Fruit/ Grape Fruit/ High Bitterness

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde

$9.00

(Belgian Tripel) 9% ABV Canada Over 35 International Awards Orange/ Honey/ Coriander/ Slightly Sweet

North Coast Scrimshaw

$6.00

(Pilsner) 4.5% ABV California Light/ Crisp/ Low Bitterness

Chimay White

$10.00

(Belgian Tripel) 8% ABV Belgium Made by Belgian Monks Light Bubblegum/ Curacao Orange/ Herbs/ Golden Raisins/ Slight Sweet

Soju

$15.00

Wines

Anne Gros LA 50/50 B

$42.00

14% Grenache Blend with Cinsault/ Carignan Organic/ Biodynamic (France) Cherries/ Plums/ Black Pepper

Pinot Noir B

$45.00

(13.5%) Illahe Vineyards "Estate" (Oregon) Strawberry/ Blackberry/ Tamarind/ Tobacco Leaf

Syrah B

$42.00

(14.5%) Saint Cosme "Cotes Du Rhone" Organic/ Biodynamic (France) Blackberry/ Blueberry/ Lavender/ Touch of Bacon

Sauvignon Blanc B

$33.00

12.5% Tora Bay (New Zealand) Honey Suckle/ Passionfruit/ Grapefruit/ Melon

Pinot Grigio B

$28.00

12.5% Volpe Pasini "Grin" (Italy) Pear/ Lemon/ Apple

Riesling B

$28.00

8% Heinz Eifel (Germany) Peach/ Apricot/ Melon

Prosecco B

$30.00

(11%) Tiamo Organic (Italy) Apples/ Pears/ Gardenia Flowers

Corkage Fee

$15.00

TOGO Condiments

Hot Sauce

Soy Sauce

Dry Chili

Jalapeño Vinegar

Prik Nam Pla

No Sauce

Plate

Chopsticks

Utensils

No Utensils

Only Napkins

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

From urban street stands, to traditional Thai cuisine, Spice Season is committed to bringing you the best of Thailand and Southern California. Take your pick from our wide selection of complementary drinks. And trust us, you'll want to save room for our mango sticky rice !

Location

209 W. Wilson Ave., Glendale, CA 91203

Directions

Gallery
Spice Season image
Spice Season image
Spice Season image

