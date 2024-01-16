- Home
- Spice Shack - Deluxe Plaza Downtown - 121 S 8th St Suite 215, Minneapolis
Spice Shack - Deluxe Plaza Downtown 121 S 8th St Suite 215, Minneapolis
121 South 8th Street
215
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Spice Shack Specials
Spicy goat, sautéed in ginger, onions, and tomatoes
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in yogurt and pickle spices
Chicken with bone Pakistani style
Medium spicy tender pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in creamy sauce
Appetizers
Rice Specials
- Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani$12.99
- Egg Biryani$10.99
Hard-boiled egg with rice
- Fish Biryani$12.99
Catfish steaks cooked with rice
- Curd Rice$4.99
Basmati rice cooked with fresh yogurt and spices
- Mattar Pulao$6.99
Basmati rice cooked with butter and sweet peas
- Vegetable Pulao$8.99
Basmati rice cooked with butter and mixed veggies
- Khichdi$6.99
Basmati rice cooked with butter and lentils
Lamb/Goat Curries
- Goat Korma$15.99
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in creamy yogurt sauce
- Mutton Rogan Josh$15.99
Medium spicy goat meat cooked North Indian style
- Dum Ka Kheema$15.99
- Keema Mattar$15.99
Medium spicy ground lamb and sweet peas curry
- Haleem$15.99
Lamb porridge, spicy
- Andhara Gosht$15.99
Spicy goat sautéed in spices
- Palak Gosht$15.99
Spicy goat sautéed in ginger, onion, spinach, and spices
Spicy goat sautéed in ginger, onions, and tomatoes
- Matka Gosht$15.99
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in spices
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in yogurt and pickle spices
- Mutton with Vegetables$15.99
Medium spicy goat meat cooked with vegetables and spices
- Aloo Gosht$15.99
Medium spicy potato and goat meat curry
Breads
Kabobs (BBQ)
Chicken Curries
- Chicken Korma$12.99
Medium spicy tender pieces of chicken cooked in yogurt sauce
- Pepper Chicken$12.99
Medium spicy tender pieces of chicken cooked in black pepper sauce
Chicken with bone Pakistani style
- Chicken Haleem$14.99
Porridge chicken cooked in spices and whole wheat grains
- Chicken Rogan Josh$15.99
Tender pieces of chicken with bone cooked North Indian style
- Andhara Chicken Curry$14.99
Tender pieces of chicken with bone cooked South Indian style
- Cashew Chicken$12.99
Medium spicy tender pieces of chicken cooked in cashew sauce
- Chicken Jalfrezi$12.99
- Chicken Curry$12.99
Medium spicy traditional style chicken curry
- Dum Ka Chicken Curry$14.99
Medium spicy traditional style chicken curry
Extra spicy tender pieces of boneless chicken cooked North Indian style
Medium spicy tender pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in creamy sauce
- Butter Chicken$12.99
Medium spicy tender pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in creamy butter sauce
- Frontier Chicken$12.99
Spicy tender strips of chicken cooked in spicy onion gravy
- Chicken 65$8.99
Spicy boneless chicken nuggets sautéed in spicy tomato sauce
- Chilli Chicken Curry$8.99
Vegetarian Curries
- Mattar Paneer$9.99
Medium spicy Homemade cheese cubes cooked with sweet peas
- Aloo Mattar$9.99
Potato curry cooked with sweet peas and potato
- Aloo Gobi$9.99
Medium spicy potato and cauliflower sautéed in spicy tomato sauce
- Mixed Vegetables$9.99
Spicy mixed vegetables cooked in spicy gravy
- Aloo Baingan$9.99
Potato and eggplant sautéed in spicy tomato sauce
- Beans Curry$9.99
Cut green beans curry
- Mushroom Curry$8.99
- Aloo Saag$6.99
- Aloo Korma$6.99
- Aloo Fry$5.99
- Egg Fry$5.99
- Egg Curry$10.99
- Paneer Kadhai$10.99
Homemade cheese cooked in spicy tomato gravy