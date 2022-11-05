Spice Symphony
150 East 50th St
New York, NY 10022
Popular Items
Soups
Butternut Sqaush
Roasted Butter Nut Squash, apple and fennel Soup
Curried Cauliflower Soup
Roasted cauliflower,celery,carrots in mild curry veg broth
Coriander Soup
Cilantro, Mushrooms and ginger in vegetable broth
Hot and Sour Soup
Chicken and Vegetables, soy broth hot and tangy
Manchow Soup
Chicken or Vegetable, sauteed ginger, garlic in soy broth with crispy noodles
Sweet Corn Soup
Chicken or Vegetable, corn kernels and cilantro in a cream style broth
Salad
Salad Bowl
Assorted Spring mix, Mushrooms,tomatoes,homemade cheese,red onion rings,roasted tomatoes with special homemade vinaigrette dressing
Symphony Chicken Tikka Salad
Tandoori grilled tikkas, field green,avacado and orange segments in mango dressing
Symphony Shrimp Salad
Spiced Shrimp, field greens,avacado and orange segments in mango dressing
Indian Starters
Malai Paneer Ke Tikke
Homemade Cheese Patties smothered in spiced cream cheese marination
New Delhi Chaat
Warm Potato salad drizzled with yougurt and chutneys on flour crisps
Samosas
Traditional Spiced Potato and pea turnover flavored with pomegranate seeds
Shrimp Piri Piri
Spicy shrimp in cedar vinegar, curry leaves and goan chilies
Spinach Chaat
Crisp spinach tempura topped with spiced yougurt and tamirand glaze
Tandoori Achari Mushrooms
Marinted in yougurt and pickle spice mix roasted in tandoor
Tandoori Spicy Chicken Wings
Marinated in yogurt and spices roasted in clay oven
Batata wada
Indian Chinese Starters
Butter Fly Shrimp
cream cheese and herb stuffed shrimp in batter fried cirsp in chili aioli
Chicken Lollipops
Pulled chicken wings in a tangy marinade made crisp served with homemade chili mayo
Chicken Manchurian Dry Apptz
Chili Chicken Dry Apptz
Chicken in fiery spicy soy sauce with onion and peppers
Chinese Bhel
Crispy noodles tossed with cilantro, sweet and sour sauce, lime juice
Fish Chili Dry Apptz
Fish in fiery spicy soy sauce with oinion and pepers
Gobi Manchurian Dry
Cauliflower florets in tangy onion and soya based sauce
Lasooni Gobi Dry
Cauliflower florets in tangy tomato garlic infused sauce
Lettuce Wraps Tofu
Toffu or Chicken tossed in Wok with mushrooms, green onions and celery wrapped in lettuce
Paneer Chili Dry
strips of cottage cheese tossed with spicy chilies, onions,green pepper and soy
Spring Rolls
crispy filled with vegetables or chicken served with sweet and sour dip
Veg Manchurian Dry app
Lettuce Wraps Chicken
Breads - freshly Baked to order
Cheese Kulcha
Cheddar cheese stuffed naan.
Chili Cheese Naan
Garlic Naan
Fresh garlic topped naan.
Chili Garlic Naan
Fresh Garlic and Chili Naan
Onion Kulcha
Diced onion stuffed naan.
Peshawari Naan
Chopped dry fruits, raisins, sweet almonds filled naan.
Tandoori Naan
Leavened white, hand stretched flat bread.
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat unleavened bread.
Mint Paratha
Dried mint sprinkled, whole wheat bread.
Laccha Paratha
Multi layered buttered whole wheat bread.
Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat bread choice of filling spiced potato or spiced paneer.
Paneer Paratha
Mixed Bread Basket
Gobi Paratha
Indian Mains - Vegetarian
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked together with ginger, cumin, and coriander
Baghare Baingan
Baby eggplant in coconut, peanut, sesame sauce with curry leaves and mustard seeds.
Baingan Bhurta
Smoky roasted eggplant sautéed with onions and tomatoes.
Bhindi Masalewali
Whole slit okra, sautéed in dry toasted hand pounded spices.
Dal Makhani
Black beans and kidney beans cooked with butter and cream sauce
Dhingri Makai Aur Palak Bhaji
Mushroom, corn, and spinach stir-fried with spices.
Garlic Spinach
Sauteed spinach with chopped garlic, onions and spices
Jeera Aloo
Cumin Scented potato
Madras vegetables
Spicy curry flavored fresh mixed vegetables
Mixed Vegetable Korma
Melange of fresh vegetables simmered in yogurt sauce
Palak Paneer
Fresh spinach and spices ground and cooked with cubed home-made cheese
Paneer Aur Aloo Ko Kofte
Home-made cheese dumplings simmered in a creamy cashew nut gravy.
Paneer Makhani
Punjabi Kadhi Pakora
Chickpea flour and yogurt cooked with crisp onion dumplings.
Yellow Dal Tarka
Yellow lenthils tempered with mustard seeds, cumin and whole dry chilies
Panner Tikka Masala
Indian Vegan
Indian Vegan - Plant Based
Cabbage Foogath
Napa Cabbage shredded tempered with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves,green chili spice and desecrated coconut.
Jackfruit Biryani
Fresh baby jackfruit pulled and cooked with basmati rice and aromatic spices
Palak Mamgoodi
Rajasthani Spices with freshly ground spinach, chopped onions with moong daal ( Mung beans) dumplings
Phool Maakhna
Puffed lotus seeds ( fox nuts) in a tangy cashew and tomato based sauce
Rajma - North Indian Specialty
Kidney beans tempered with cumin seeds and whole red chilies. North Indian Specialty
Soya Kheema Mutter
High in protein, Ground soya with green peas cooked with onion tomato sauce and whole spices
Daal Panchmel
Indian Mains - Meats/Poultry
Bhuna Goat
Baby goat with bone in, slow cooked with aromatic spices.
Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoor fried chicken tikkas, in a creamy tomato sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
Chilies soaked in apple cider vinegar, ground with garlic and cumin.
Dhaniwal Korma
Bruised lomb in yogurt, caramelized onions, garlic, almonds, and fresh coriander.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Slow braised lamb morsels in home ground garam masala and Kashmiri spices
Lamb Vindaloo
Chilies soaked in apple cider vinegar, ground with garlic, and cumin, cooked with lamb.
Tellicherri Pepper Chicken
Freshly crushed black pepper, fennel, dry coconut, and sun-dried chilies, bruised with chicken.
Chicken Korma
Lamb Shank
Chicken Saag
Fish and Shellfish
Goan Fish Curry
Fresh fish filet, simmered in a chili, coconut, and tamarind sauce.
Kerala Fish Curry
Fresh fish fillet spices simmered in tamarind and curry leaves.
Seabass Manjali
Spicy karwari onion tomato based sauce.
Shrimp Moilee
Shrimp poached in coconut sauce, flavored with curry leaves and mustard seeds.
Shrimp Patia
Shrimp sauteed with cider vinegar, brown sugar, onion, and tomatoes.
Tandoor Indian Style Bar-Be -Que
Avocado Chicken Kabab
Creamy chicken tenders, with cream cheese, yogurt, mace, and green cardamom.
Chicken Malai Kabab
Creamy chicken tenders, with cream cheese, yogurt, mace, and green cardamom.
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Ground lamb, browned onions, nutmeg, cloves, and garlic wrapped in skewers and roasted in tandoor.
Salmon Tikka
Fresh salmon, carom seeds, lemon, and spice rub.
Tandoori Chicken
Half young chicken marinated in yogurt, Kashmiri chili, and a blend of spices.
Tandoori Lamb Chops
Baby lamb chops soaked in fresh ginger juice, flavored with a house blend garam masala.
Tandoori Shahi Jhinga
Jumbo shrimps, saffron, hung yogurt tandoori spice marination.
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, marinated in yogurt, garam masala, lemon, and broiled.
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Rice /Pulao/ Biryani
Chicken Biryani
Chicken marinated in spices and basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.
Goat Biryani
Fresh cubed gout marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.
Lamb Biryani
Fresh cubed lamb marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice, cooked in a sealed pot.
Shrimp Biryani
Fresh deveined shrimps, basmati rice, and spices, cooked in a sealed pot.
Steamed Basmati
Long grain rice cooked in steam.
Vegetable Biryani
Seasonal vegetables, spices, herbs, and basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.
Vegetable Pulao
Basmati rice cooked in aromatic spices and fresh vegetables.
Indian Chinese Mains
Chicken Hong Kong
Cooked with star spice and red hot chili spice.
Chicken Manchurian
Spicy tangy onion and soy sauce
Chili Chicken
Green peppers, vidalia onions, soy, and fiery red chilies.
Chili Lamb
Green peppers, vidalia onions, soy, and fiery red chilies.
General Tso's Chicken
Chicken breast made crisp and tossed with a sweet, tangy sauce.
Ginger Chicken With Broccoli
Chicken breast tossed with green onions, ginger, and fresh broccoli.
Paneer Szechwan
Fiery red szechwan pepper sauce, garlic, and ginger tempered
Salt & Pepper Prawns
Crispy prawns stir-fried in a mix of chili peppers, ginger, garlic, and shallots.
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Shrimp, broccoli, and snow peas stir-fried in a light garlic, white wine sauce.
Stir Fried Chili Vegetables
Juliennes of bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, scallions, carrots, and tofu in a spicy citrus sauce.
Sweet & Sour Chcken
Tomato, cucumber, onions, demerara sugar, and vinegar, tossed in a light sauce.
Vegetable Manchurian
Crispy vegetable rounds in a spicy tangy onion and soy based sauce.
Paneer Chili Full
Fish Manchurian
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Indian Chinese Noodles
Indian Chinese Rice
Indian Chinese Triple Szechwan
American Chopsuey
Accompaniments
Chutney Tasting
Three seasonal fresh fruit and veg chutneys.
Cut Onions and Chili
Kachumber Salad
Diced cucumber, onions, and tomato topped with lime cilantro dressing.
Mango Chutney
Green mango, sliced and spiced to a sweet and sour taste.
Masala Papadum
Mixed Pickle
Papadum
Flat roasted lentil crisp.
Raita
Cucumber, whipped yogurt with toasted cumin and crushed pepper.
Dessert
Coconut Caramel Custard
Smooth Cocunut milk flan with caramel
Gajar Ka Halwa
Warm carrot pudding with pistachios
Gulab Jamun
Donut rounds in saffron syrup
Kheer
Flavoured with sweet cardamom topped with almonds
Mango Coconut Sorbet
Homemade mango,coconut, honey sorbet,lactose free, gluteen free, vegan
Rasmalai
Soft cheese patties in cardamom falvored milk and chopped pistachios.
Kulfi Malai
Kulfi Rose
Kulfi Mango
Traditional Indian Ice Cream with green cardamon / rosewater / mango
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Indian and Indo Chinese
