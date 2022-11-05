Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spice Symphony

review star

No reviews yet

150 East 50th St

New York, NY 10022

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Tandoori Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala

Soups

Butternut Sqaush

Butternut Sqaush

$8.00

Roasted Butter Nut Squash, apple and fennel Soup

Curried Cauliflower Soup

$8.00

Roasted cauliflower,celery,carrots in mild curry veg broth

Coriander Soup

$7.00

Cilantro, Mushrooms and ginger in vegetable broth

Hot and Sour Soup

$7.00

Chicken and Vegetables, soy broth hot and tangy

Manchow Soup

$7.00

Chicken or Vegetable, sauteed ginger, garlic in soy broth with crispy noodles

Sweet Corn Soup

$7.00

Chicken or Vegetable, corn kernels and cilantro in a cream style broth

Salad

Salad Bowl

$14.00

Assorted Spring mix, Mushrooms,tomatoes,homemade cheese,red onion rings,roasted tomatoes with special homemade vinaigrette dressing

Symphony Chicken Tikka Salad

$16.00

Tandoori grilled tikkas, field green,avacado and orange segments in mango dressing

Symphony Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Spiced Shrimp, field greens,avacado and orange segments in mango dressing

Indian Starters

Malai Paneer Ke Tikke

$13.00

Homemade Cheese Patties smothered in spiced cream cheese marination

New Delhi Chaat

$10.00

Warm Potato salad drizzled with yougurt and chutneys on flour crisps

Samosas

$10.00

Traditional Spiced Potato and pea turnover flavored with pomegranate seeds

Shrimp Piri Piri

$14.00

Spicy shrimp in cedar vinegar, curry leaves and goan chilies

Spinach Chaat

$8.00

Crisp spinach tempura topped with spiced yougurt and tamirand glaze

Tandoori Achari Mushrooms

$10.00

Marinted in yougurt and pickle spice mix roasted in tandoor

Tandoori Spicy Chicken Wings

$16.00

Marinated in yogurt and spices roasted in clay oven

Batata wada

$10.00

Indian Chinese Starters

Butter Fly Shrimp

$13.00

cream cheese and herb stuffed shrimp in batter fried cirsp in chili aioli

Chicken Lollipops

$15.00

Pulled chicken wings in a tangy marinade made crisp served with homemade chili mayo

Chicken Manchurian Dry Apptz

$15.00

Chili Chicken Dry Apptz

$15.00

Chicken in fiery spicy soy sauce with onion and peppers

Chinese Bhel

$9.00

Crispy noodles tossed with cilantro, sweet and sour sauce, lime juice

Fish Chili Dry Apptz

$15.00

Fish in fiery spicy soy sauce with oinion and pepers

Gobi Manchurian Dry

$13.00

Cauliflower florets in tangy onion and soya based sauce

Lasooni Gobi Dry

$13.00

Cauliflower florets in tangy tomato garlic infused sauce

Lettuce Wraps Tofu

$9.00

Toffu or Chicken tossed in Wok with mushrooms, green onions and celery wrapped in lettuce

Paneer Chili Dry

$13.00

strips of cottage cheese tossed with spicy chilies, onions,green pepper and soy

Spring Rolls

crispy filled with vegetables or chicken served with sweet and sour dip

Veg Manchurian Dry app

$13.00

Lettuce Wraps Chicken

$10.00

Breads - freshly Baked to order

Cheese Kulcha

$8.00

Cheddar cheese stuffed naan.

Chili Cheese Naan

$9.00

Garlic Naan

$7.00

Fresh garlic topped naan.

Chili Garlic Naan

$8.00

Fresh Garlic and Chili Naan

Onion Kulcha

$7.00

Diced onion stuffed naan.

Peshawari Naan

$8.00

Chopped dry fruits, raisins, sweet almonds filled naan.

Tandoori Naan

$6.00

Leavened white, hand stretched flat bread.

Tandoori Roti

$6.00

Whole wheat unleavened bread.

Mint Paratha

$8.00

Dried mint sprinkled, whole wheat bread.

Laccha Paratha

$7.00

Multi layered buttered whole wheat bread.

Aloo Paratha

$8.00

Whole wheat bread choice of filling spiced potato or spiced paneer.

Paneer Paratha

$8.00

Mixed Bread Basket

$20.00

Gobi Paratha

$8.00

Indian Mains - Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi

$20.00

Cauliflower and potatoes cooked together with ginger, cumin, and coriander

Baghare Baingan

$20.00

Baby eggplant in coconut, peanut, sesame sauce with curry leaves and mustard seeds.

Baingan Bhurta

$20.00

Smoky roasted eggplant sautéed with onions and tomatoes.

Bhindi Masalewali

$20.00

Whole slit okra, sautéed in dry toasted hand pounded spices.

Dal Makhani

$13.00+

Black beans and kidney beans cooked with butter and cream sauce

Dhingri Makai Aur Palak Bhaji

$20.00

Mushroom, corn, and spinach stir-fried with spices.

Garlic Spinach

$13.00+

Sauteed spinach with chopped garlic, onions and spices

Jeera Aloo

$13.00+

Cumin Scented potato

Madras vegetables

$13.00+

Spicy curry flavored fresh mixed vegetables

Mixed Vegetable Korma

$13.00+

Melange of fresh vegetables simmered in yogurt sauce

Palak Paneer

$20.00

Fresh spinach and spices ground and cooked with cubed home-made cheese

Paneer Aur Aloo Ko Kofte

$20.00

Home-made cheese dumplings simmered in a creamy cashew nut gravy.

Paneer Makhani

$20.00

Punjabi Kadhi Pakora

$20.00

Chickpea flour and yogurt cooked with crisp onion dumplings.

Yellow Dal Tarka

$13.00+

Yellow lenthils tempered with mustard seeds, cumin and whole dry chilies

Panner Tikka Masala

$25.00

Indian Vegan

Beans Poriyal

$20.00

String beans, shredded fresh coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaf and dry chilies.

Chana Masala

$20.00

Chickpeas, mango powder, onions, and spices tossed and cooked in steam.

Indian Vegan - Plant Based

Cabbage Foogath

$20.00

Napa Cabbage shredded tempered with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves,green chili spice and desecrated coconut.

Jackfruit Biryani

$20.00

Fresh baby jackfruit pulled and cooked with basmati rice and aromatic spices

Palak Mamgoodi

$20.00

Rajasthani Spices with freshly ground spinach, chopped onions with moong daal ( Mung beans) dumplings

Phool Maakhna

$20.00

Puffed lotus seeds ( fox nuts) in a tangy cashew and tomato based sauce

Rajma - North Indian Specialty

$20.00

Kidney beans tempered with cumin seeds and whole red chilies. North Indian Specialty

Soya Kheema Mutter

$20.00

High in protein, Ground soya with green peas cooked with onion tomato sauce and whole spices

Daal Panchmel

$20.00

Indian Mains - Meats/Poultry

Bhuna Goat

$28.00

Baby goat with bone in, slow cooked with aromatic spices.

Butter Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$23.00

Tandoor fried chicken tikkas, in a creamy tomato sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

$23.00

Chilies soaked in apple cider vinegar, ground with garlic and cumin.

Dhaniwal Korma

$27.00

Bruised lomb in yogurt, caramelized onions, garlic, almonds, and fresh coriander.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$27.00

Slow braised lamb morsels in home ground garam masala and Kashmiri spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$27.00

Chilies soaked in apple cider vinegar, ground with garlic, and cumin, cooked with lamb.

Tellicherri Pepper Chicken

$23.00

Freshly crushed black pepper, fennel, dry coconut, and sun-dried chilies, bruised with chicken.

Chicken Korma

$23.00

Lamb Shank

$30.00

Chicken Saag

$23.00

Fish and Shellfish

Goan Fish Curry

$23.00

Fresh fish filet, simmered in a chili, coconut, and tamarind sauce.

Kerala Fish Curry

$23.00

Fresh fish fillet spices simmered in tamarind and curry leaves.

Seabass Manjali

$30.00

Spicy karwari onion tomato based sauce.

Shrimp Moilee

$27.00

Shrimp poached in coconut sauce, flavored with curry leaves and mustard seeds.

Shrimp Patia

$27.00

Shrimp sauteed with cider vinegar, brown sugar, onion, and tomatoes.

Tandoor Indian Style Bar-Be -Que

Avocado Chicken Kabab

$24.00

Creamy chicken tenders, with cream cheese, yogurt, mace, and green cardamom.

Chicken Malai Kabab

$24.00

Creamy chicken tenders, with cream cheese, yogurt, mace, and green cardamom.

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$28.00

Ground lamb, browned onions, nutmeg, cloves, and garlic wrapped in skewers and roasted in tandoor.

Salmon Tikka

$28.00

Fresh salmon, carom seeds, lemon, and spice rub.

Tandoori Chicken

$24.00

Half young chicken marinated in yogurt, Kashmiri chili, and a blend of spices.

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$30.00

Baby lamb chops soaked in fresh ginger juice, flavored with a house blend garam masala.

Tandoori Shahi Jhinga

$30.00

Jumbo shrimps, saffron, hung yogurt tandoori spice marination.

Tandoori Shrimp

$30.00

Jumbo shrimp, marinated in yogurt, garam masala, lemon, and broiled.

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$24.00

Rice /Pulao/ Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$23.00

Chicken marinated in spices and basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.

Goat Biryani

$27.00

Fresh cubed gout marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.

Lamb Biryani

$26.00

Fresh cubed lamb marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice, cooked in a sealed pot.

Shrimp Biryani

$27.00

Fresh deveined shrimps, basmati rice, and spices, cooked in a sealed pot.

Steamed Basmati

$6.00

Long grain rice cooked in steam.

Vegetable Biryani

$19.00

Seasonal vegetables, spices, herbs, and basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.

Vegetable Pulao

$12.00

Basmati rice cooked in aromatic spices and fresh vegetables.

Indian Chinese Mains

Chicken Hong Kong

$23.00

Cooked with star spice and red hot chili spice.

Chicken Manchurian

$23.00

Spicy tangy onion and soy sauce

Chili Chicken

$23.00

Green peppers, vidalia onions, soy, and fiery red chilies.

Chili Lamb

$25.00

Green peppers, vidalia onions, soy, and fiery red chilies.

General Tso's Chicken

$23.00

Chicken breast made crisp and tossed with a sweet, tangy sauce.

Ginger Chicken With Broccoli

$23.00

Chicken breast tossed with green onions, ginger, and fresh broccoli.

Paneer Szechwan

$21.00

Fiery red szechwan pepper sauce, garlic, and ginger tempered

Salt & Pepper Prawns

$25.00

Crispy prawns stir-fried in a mix of chili peppers, ginger, garlic, and shallots.

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$25.00

Shrimp, broccoli, and snow peas stir-fried in a light garlic, white wine sauce.

Stir Fried Chili Vegetables

$18.00

Juliennes of bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, scallions, carrots, and tofu in a spicy citrus sauce.

Sweet & Sour Chcken

$23.00

Tomato, cucumber, onions, demerara sugar, and vinegar, tossed in a light sauce.

Vegetable Manchurian

$20.00

Crispy vegetable rounds in a spicy tangy onion and soy based sauce.

Paneer Chili Full

$25.00

Fish Manchurian

$25.00

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$25.00

Indian Chinese Noodles

Hakka Noodles

$20.00

Indian Chinese Rice

Fried Rice

$20.00

.

Indian Chinese Triple Szechwan

Triple Szechwan

$23.00

Hakka Style Noodles and Rice Mixed and stir fried in a Chinese wok with oil, vegetables , soya sauce and fiery Red Szechwan Sauce

American Chopsuey

Vegetarian chopsuey

$19.00

Chicken chopsuey

$21.00

Shrimp chopsuey

$23.00

Lamb chopsuey

$23.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Accompaniments

Chutney Tasting

$8.00

Three seasonal fresh fruit and veg chutneys.

Cut Onions and Chili

$3.00

Kachumber Salad

$6.00

Diced cucumber, onions, and tomato topped with lime cilantro dressing.

Mango Chutney

$4.00

Green mango, sliced and spiced to a sweet and sour taste.

Masala Papadum

$6.00

Mixed Pickle

$3.00

Papadum

$4.00

Flat roasted lentil crisp.

Raita

$5.00

Cucumber, whipped yogurt with toasted cumin and crushed pepper.

Dessert

Coconut Caramel Custard

$7.00

Smooth Cocunut milk flan with caramel

Gajar Ka Halwa

$6.00

Warm carrot pudding with pistachios

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Donut rounds in saffron syrup

Kheer

$6.00

Flavoured with sweet cardamom topped with almonds

Mango Coconut Sorbet

$6.00

Homemade mango,coconut, honey sorbet,lactose free, gluteen free, vegan

Rasmalai

$6.00

Soft cheese patties in cardamom falvored milk and chopped pistachios.

Kulfi Malai

$6.00

Kulfi Rose

$6.00

Kulfi Mango

$6.00

Traditional Indian Ice Cream with green cardamon / rosewater / mango

Lassi

Mango lassi

$6.00

Sweet lassi

$6.00

Salted lassi

$6.00

Rose lassi

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Water Poland Spring

Poland spring

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Indian and Indo Chinese

Website

Location

150 East 50th St, New York, NY 10022

Directions

