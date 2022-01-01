Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spice Venue

2,372 Reviews

$$

81 Asylum Street

Hartford, CT 06103

Order Again

Popular Items

Tandoori Chicken(HALF)
Chicken Biryani
Lamb Korma

D Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00

Sweet and Sour Soup

$6.00

Chicken hot N sour Soup

$6.00

A Veg Appetizers

A001 Samosa (3 Pc)

$7.00

A002 Veg Pakodas

$9.00

A003 Spring Rolls (5 Pc)

$6.00

A004 Aloo Tikki

$7.00

A005 Peanut Masala

$8.00

A006 Cut Mirchi

$8.00

A007 Mirchi Bhajji Stuffed

$9.00

A008 Mushroom Pepper Fry

$12.00

A009 Chilly Baby Corn

$12.00

A010 Gobi Manchurian

$12.00

A011 Gobi 65

$12.00

A012 Chilli Paneer

$12.00

Veg Nachos

$12.00

C Non - Veg Appetizers

Grilled Fish

$14.00

Apollo Fish

$14.00

Mango Spice Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Pepper Fry

$13.00

Goat Sukka

$15.00

Chili Shrimp

$14.00

Butterfly Shrimp

$14.00

Chicken 65

$12.00

Chilli Chicken

$14.00

Bell Goat

$14.00

Chicken wings

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Manchuria

$13.00

South Indian

Idly (3 Pc)

$7.00

Medu Vada

$7.00

Plain Dosa

$10.00

Onion Dosa

$10.00

Masala Dosa

$10.00

Ghee Dosa

$10.00

Chocolate Dosa

$10.00

Spring Dosa

$10.00

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.00

Chole Bathura

$10.00

Spicy Dosa

$10.00

Tandoori Entrees

Chicken Seekh Kebab

$14.00

Chicken Tikka

$12.00

Malai Kebab

$12.00

Tandoori Chicken(HALF)

$14.00

Fish Tikka

$14.00

Shrimp Tikka

$14.00

Paneer Tikka

$13.00

Veg Entrees

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.00

Mutter Paneer

$14.00

Saag Paneer

$14.00

Malai Koftha

$14.00

Navaratan Norma

$14.00

Baingan Bharta

$14.00

Vegetable Chettinad

$14.00

Bhendi Masala

$12.00

Aloo Gobi Masala

$12.00

Dal Tadka

$12.00

Chana Masala

$12.00

Dal Makhini

$14.00

Kadai Paneer

$14.00

Vegetable Korma

$14.00

Non Veg Entrees

Butter Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.00

Andhra Chicken Curry

$14.00

Chicken Chettinadu

$14.00

Goat Curry

$16.00

Chicken Mughlai

$14.00

Lamb Korma

$15.00

Gongura Goat

$16.00

Egg Curry

$13.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$15.00

Shrimp Moilee

$15.00

Nellore Fish Pulusu

$15.00

Malabar Fish Curry

$15.00

Chicken Korma

$14.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.00

Goat Vindaloo

$16.00

Kadai Goat

$16.00

Kadai Lamb

$16.00

Kadai Chicken

$14.00

Saag Lamb

$16.00

Saag Goat

$16.00

Goat Vindaloo

$16.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.00

Bread

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Onion Kulchas

$4.00

Malabar Paratha

$4.00

Pulka(2Pc)

$4.00

Butter Naan

$2.50

Roti

$2.50

Plain Naan

$2.50

Indo Chinese

Chilli Garlic Veg Fried Rice

$14.00

Chilli Garlic Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Veg Hakka Noodles

$14.00

Schezwan Chicken Noodles

$14.00

Street Food

B013 Samosa Chat

$9.00

B014 Aloo Tikki Chat

$9.00

B015 Papdi Chat

$9.00

B016 Pani Poori

$7.00

Snacks

Fries

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Biriyani’s

SV Special Boneless Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Biryani

$14.00

Lamb Biryani

$15.00

Goat Biryani

$16.00

Shrimp Biryani

$16.00

Egg Biryani

$13.00

Veg Biryani

$13.00

Thalapakattu Chicken Biryani(weekend only)

$15.00

Paneer Biryani

$14.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Rasmalai

$5.00

Carrot Halwa

$5.00

Drinks

Thums Up/Limca

$2.99

Limca

$2.99

Lassi

$2.99

Milkshake

$3.99

Masala Chai

$2.49

Water Bottle

$0.99

Fountain Drinks

$0.99

Soda Cans

$0.99

Snapple

$2.99

Coconut Water

$2.99

Alcohol

Hennessy -12$

$12.00

Well Shots

$5.00

Hennessy Shot

$10.00

Remi Shot

$10.00

Remi With Redbull 13$

$13.00

Patron Shot

$10.00

Beer

$7.00

Remi - 12$

$12.00

Unlimited Mimosas

$15.00

Rum Punch

$5.00

7$ Early Drink Special

$7.00

Brunch

Chicken Wings(6pc) With Fries

$15.00

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$15.00

Quarter Pound Cheese Burger

$10.00

Double Cheese Burger

$12.00

Fried Shrimp With Fries

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Surf & turf (1 side)

$25.00

Surf & turf (3 sides )

$35.00

French Toast

$4.00

Waffles

$4.00

Pan cakes

$3.00

Eggs

$2.00

Grills

$3.50

Home fries

$3.50

Lobster Tails

$30.00

Salmon Patties

$8.00

Omelet

$7.50

Bacon

$4.25

Fried chicken ( 2 pieces)

$4.50

Fried chicken (3 pieces)

$5.50

Sausage

$3.75

Steak

$12.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Water Bottle

$2.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Juice Refills

$7.00

Bottles

Patron Silver Bottle 750 ML

$200.00

Remi Bottle 750 ML

$200.00

Hennesey Bottle 750 ML

$200.00

Ciroc 750 ML

$200.00

Titos 750ml

$180.00

Brunch

Surf & Turf 1 Side

$25.00

Surf & Turf 3 Sides

$35.00

French Toast

$4.00

Waffles

$4.00

Pancakes

$3.00

Eggs

$2.00

Grits

$3.50

Home Fries

$3.50

Lobster Tail

$30.00

Salmon Patties

$8.00

Omlette No Meat

$7.50

Omlette With Meat

$9.00

Bacon

$4.25

Fried Chicken 2PC

$4.50

Fried Chicken 3PC

$5.50

Sausage

$3.75

Steak

$12.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Unlimited Mimosas

$15.00

Family packs

Veg Biryani family pack

$34.99

Paneer Biryani family pack

$39.99

Chicken dhum Biryani family pack

$39.99

Special chicken biryani family pack

$44.99

Goat Biryani family pack

$49.99

Lamb Biryani family pack

$49.99

Shrimp Biryani family pack

$49.99

Lunch box

Special lunch box

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Indo American Restaurant and Bar Come in and enjoy!

Location

81 Asylum Street, Hartford, CT 06103

Directions

Gallery
Spice Venue image
Spice Venue image
Spice Venue image

