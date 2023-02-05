Restaurant header imageView gallery

SPICEBIRD

3400 11th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20010

SPICEBIRD Chicken

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$33.00

Rubbed with our signature 15-spice savory blend Includes: -Choice of 2 large sides -KL Sauce; Spicebird's signature -Choice of additional sauce

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$18.00

Rubbed with our signature 15-spice savory blend Includes: -Choice of 2 small sides -KL Sauce; Spicebird's signature

A la Carte Sides

Steamed Jasmine Rice

Steamed Jasmine Rice

French Fries

French Fries

Kennebec potatoes, sea salt (V) (GF)

Crispy Yuca

Crispy Yuca

Double fried and tossed in sea salt (V) (GF)

Berempah Potatoes

Berempah Potatoes

Home fry cut potatoes, spicy crumble, curry leaf (V) (GF)

Pickled Daikon Radishes

Pickled Daikon Radishes

Rice vinegar, serrano chili, garlic (V) (GF)

Cold Sesame Noodles

Cold Sesame Noodles

Wheat noodles, Sichuan peppercorn oil, scallion (V)

Turmeric Cabbage with Curry Leaf

Turmeric Cabbage with Curry Leaf

Garlic, ginger, mustard seed (V) (GF)

Thai Basil Fried Rice

Thai Basil Fried Rice

Jasmine rice, yu choy, egg, tamari, sweet soy (V) (GF)

Steamed Yu Choy

Steamed Yu Choy

Yu choy (similar to bok choy or Chinese broccoli), tamari, Holland chili, garlic (V) (GF)

Wood Ear & Cabbage Salad with Coconut Vinaigrette

Wood Ear & Cabbage Salad with Coconut Vinaigrette

Pulled chicken, fish sauce, garlic, Holland chili (GF)

Soda

Soda

Soda

$3.00

12oz can

Barritt's Ginger Beer

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$5.00

12oz can

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Southeast Asian Roast Chicken

3400 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010

