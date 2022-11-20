Spiced Right Ribhouse at Crabapple
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Spiced Right Barbecue is old school and authentic. Whether it’s smoking pork and brisket for 12 hours out back or putting together family recipes each morning, you’re going to get classic Georgia Barbecue as good and as fresh as it gets.
Location
1850 B Heritage Walk, Crabapple, GA 30004
