Spiced Right Ribhouse at Crabapple

1850 B Heritage Walk

Crabapple, GA 30004

Ribs

Full Rack

$32.00

1/2 Rack

$20.00

1/4 Rack

$14.00

Single Rib

$5.00

Sandwiches

Rib Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Sandwich

$10.00

1/3 lb Meat

$10.00

Plates

Combo Plate

$20.00

Adult Chicken Finger Plate

$14.00

Family Packs

Family Pack 1 (1.5lbs Meat)

$41.00

Family Pack 2 (2.25lbs Meat)

$54.00

Family Pack 3 (3lbs Meat)

$66.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chicken Finger Salad

$15.00

Chipolte Salad

$15.00

Brisket and Blue Salad

$15.00

House/Garden Salad

$8.00

House Salad with meat

$15.00

Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.50

Chipotle Taco

$4.50

Brisket and Blue Taco

$4.50

Fried Chicken Taco

$4.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Plates

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Bulk

Pint of Sides

$7.00

Quart of Sides

$14.00

1/2 Gallon of Sides

$20.00

Gallon Sides

$25.00

Sauce Bottle

$9.00

Pint of Seasoning Salt

$15.00

1/2 lb. of Meat

$12.00

Whole Bird

$16.00

1 lb. of Chicken

$16.00

1 lb. of Turkey

$20.00

1 lb. of Brisket

$21.00

1 lb. Pork

$17.00

buns

$0.35

Wings

5 Wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$25.00

50 Wings

$60.00

Fried Pickles And Jalepenos

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Jalepenos

$7.00

Fried Pickles and Jalepenos

$7.00

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Tea

Bottle Soda

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock

Sparkling water

$3.25Out of stock

Tea

$2.50

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Cobb

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Corn Souffle

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Desserts

1 Gal Desserts

$45.00

1/2 Gal Dessert

$26.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Extras

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bottle BBQ

$9.00

Bottle Ranch

$9.00

Buffalo

$0.75

Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

House

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Spiced Right Barbecue is old school and authentic. Whether it’s smoking pork and brisket for 12 hours out back or putting together family recipes each morning, you’re going to get classic Georgia Barbecue as good and as fresh as it gets.

Location

1850 B Heritage Walk, Crabapple, GA 30004

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
