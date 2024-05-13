Spice Delight
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurent
Location
3513A Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant