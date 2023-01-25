Restaurant header imageView gallery

SpiceKings Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

47 North Prince Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

HIBACHI Entrees

Chicken Hibachi

$16.99

Grilled chicken & Fried rice with spice king, teriyaki sauce and a side of broccoli.

NY Steak Hibachi

$19.99

NY Strip Steak & Fried rice with spice king, teriyaki sauce and a side of broccoli.

Wings Hibachi

$28.99

Salmon Hibachi

$21.99

Salmon & Fried rice with spice king, teriyaki sauce and a side of broccoli.

Lamb Chops Hibachi

$34.99

Honey Glazed Chops over Hibachi rice with a side of broccoli.

Shrimp Hibachi

$19.99

Veggie Hibachi

$14.99

Fried Salmon Bites Hibachi

$21.99

Double HIBACHI Entrees

Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi

$26.99

Steak & Shrimp Hibachi

$27.99

Chicken & Salmon Hibachi

$27.99

Steak & Salmon Hibachi

$29.99

Chicken & NY Steak

$27.99

Steak & Lamb Chops

$34.99

Triple Hibachi Entrees

Chicken, Steak, & Shrimp Habachi

$37.99

Steak, Salmon, Chicken Hibachi

$39.99

Salmon, Shrimp & Steak Hibachi

$39.99

Steak, Lamb & Shrimp Hibachi

$44.99

Pasta Entrees

Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Chicken & Pasta tossed in your choice of Scampi, White sauce or jerk Rasta Pasta.

Lamb Chops Pasta

$34.99

Honey glazed lamb chops & Pasta tossed in your choice of White sauce, Jerk Rasta Pasta or White wine scampi!

Shrimp Pasta

$19.99

Shrimp & Pasta tossed in your choice of Scampi, White sauce or jerk Rasta Pasta.

Steak Pasta

$19.99

Ny Strip steak & Pasta tossed in your choice of Scampi, White sauce or jerk Rasta Pasta.

Salmon Pasta

$21.99

Salmon & Pasta tossed in your choice of Scampi, White sauce or jerk Rasta Pasta.

Veggie Pasta

$14.99

Double Pasta Entrees

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$26.99

Steak & Shrimp Pasta

$27.99

Chicken & Salmon Pasta

$27.99

Steak & Salmon Pasta

$29.99

Chicken & Steak Pasta

$27.99

Steak & Lamb Chops Pasta

$34.99

Triple Pasta Entrees

Chicken, Steak, & Shrimp Pasta

$37.99

Steak, Salmon, & Chicken Pasta

$39.99

Salmon, Shrimp & Steak Hibachi

$39.99

Steak, Lamb, & Shrimp

$44.99

Appetizers

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.99

Shaved ribeye, American cheese, served with house ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.99

Crab Cake Egg Rolls

$15.99

Lump crab with SpiceKing Sauce drizzle and a pinch of old bay seasoning.

Small Boneless Wings

$9.99

Large Boneless Wings

$14.99

Dozen Wings

$14.99

Dozen Wings w/ Fries

$17.99

Crab Boil

Ultimate King Bag

$75.99

1 lb of Jumbo Snow, 1 lb of shrimp, 1 lb mussels, 2 corn, 2 potato, sausage & 2 egg served in a boil bag with our Signature Cajun butter sauce.

Queen Bag

$29.99

1/2 lb of Jumbo Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 lb of Shrimp, 1 corn, 1 potato served in a boil bag with our Signature Cajun butter sauce.

Shrimp Bag

$19.99

1 lb Jumbo Snow Crab Legs

$26.99

1lb Jumbo Shrimp

$17.99

Mussels

$12.99

Loaded Fries

Spice King Fries

$22.99

Crab and shrimp drizzled with spice king sauce and side sauce.

Buff Chicken Fries

$14.99

Crispy fried chicken with our homemade buffalo sauce.

Surf and Turf Fries

$20.99

Steak and shrimp with our sweet queen sauce.

Lemon Garlic Fries

$14.99

Crispy chicken with lemon white sauce.

Garlic Parm Fries

$14.99

Fried chicken with scampi and fresh parmesan cheese.

Po'Boys

Fried Lobster Po'Boy

$22.99

Fried lobster bites on a Roll, lettuce, sliced onions, tomato and drizzled Pawn sauce.

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.99

Fried shrimp on a Roll, lettuce, sliced onions, tomato and drizzled Pawn sauce.

Fried Chicken Po'Boy

$20.99

Crispy chicken bites on a Roll, lettuce, sliced onions, tomato and drizzled Pawn sauce.

Fried Fish Po'Boy

$14.99

Southern fried fish on a Roll, lettuce, sliced onions, tomato and drizzled Pawn sauce.

Fried Salmon Bites Po'Boy

$14.99

Fried Seafood

Fried Fish

$15.99

Southern fried flounder with fries.

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Southern shrimp deep fried with fries.

Fried Twin Lobst-icles

$23.99

Two crispy 4oz. lobster tails with lemon wedge, fries, and pawn sauce.

Fried Salmon Bites

$16.99

Salad

House Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Add Ons

Add Chicken

$9.99

Add Steak

$14.99

Add Shrimp

$12.99

Add Salmon

$12.99

Add Lamb Chops

$14.99

Add Lump Crab

$11.99

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.75

Fanta

$2.50

Snapple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Water

$1.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A new Lancaster staple! Well known for our SpiceKing fries with Lump crab, shrimp and a creamy garlic sauce. Along with other loaded fries, hibachi, pasta, crab boils and more.

47 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

