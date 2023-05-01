Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spice Kitchen
59 POND STREET

review star

No reviews yet

59 Pond Street

Ashland, MA 01721

Popular Items

Steam Idly (3Pcs)

Steam Idly (3Pcs)

$8.99

Steamed cooked with lentil and rice fluffy cakes.

Veg Hakka Noodle

Veg Hakka Noodle

$12.99

Indian style Boiled noodles and vegetables tossed in soya and chilli sauces and mix spices.

Chicken 555

Chicken 555

$13.99

Deep fried chicken cooked with mix spice and sauce with cashew.


SOUTH INDIAN BREAKFAST SPECIAL ZONE

Steam Idly (3Pcs)

Steam Idly (3Pcs)

$8.99

Steamed cooked with lentil and rice fluffy cakes.

Sambar Idly (2PCS)

Sambar Idly (2PCS)

$8.99

Steamed Cooked lentil and rice Fluffy cakes and Lentil soup

Pody Idly (3pcs)

Pody Idly (3pcs)

$8.99

Steamed cooked lentil and rice fluffy cakes tossed with ghee and a spicy condiment made with spices and herbs.

Medu Vada (3pcs)

Medu Vada (3pcs)

$8.99
Vada sambar (2Pcs)

Vada sambar (2Pcs)

$8.99
Chilli Idly

Chilli Idly

$8.99

VEG-APPETIZER

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$5.99

Deep fried Stuffed Vegetable wrapped with pastry sheet served with dips.

kachori

$6.99
Samosa chat

Samosa chat

$10.99
Chilli baby corn Manchurian

Chilli baby corn Manchurian

$11.99
Sesame Chilli Kofta

Sesame Chilli Kofta

$7.99
Veg-Manchurian

Veg-Manchurian

$12.99
Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$12.99
Paneer Chilli

Paneer Chilli

$12.99
Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$8.99
Onion Pakora

Onion Pakora

$7.99
Spinach Pakora

Spinach Pakora

$9.99
Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$11.99
Puri Bhaji

Puri Bhaji

$10.99
Chhole Puri

Chhole Puri

$12.99
Chhole Bhatura

Chhole Bhatura

$12.99+
Baby corn manchurian

Baby corn manchurian

$10.99
Veg puff(2PCS)

Veg puff(2PCS)

$7.99

Vegetable Puff

NONVEG-APPETIZER

Split Cashew Chicken

Split Cashew Chicken

$14.99

Chicken dish with Piece of split cashew & onion.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$13.99

Chicken Breast sauté with onions, chilli, mix spices and soya sauce.

Chicken 555

Chicken 555

$13.99

Deep fried chicken cooked with mix spice and sauce with cashew.

Chicken Manchurian

Chicken Manchurian

$13.99

Deep fried chicken balls balls cooked with hot and sweet chilli sauce.

Curry Leaf Chicken

Curry Leaf Chicken

$14.99

Fried Boneless chicken tossed with curry leaves and mix spices.

Karam podi Chicken

Karam podi Chicken

$13.99

Deep fried chicken cooked with SK special sauce and cashews.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$13.99

Deep fried Chicken Breast sauted with onions, chillies, mix spices and soya sauce.

Chicken Lollipop (4pcs)

Chicken Lollipop (4pcs)

$14.99
Chicken Pepper Fry

Chicken Pepper Fry

$14.99
Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora

$13.99
Curry Kodi Chicken (Made with cilantro)

Curry Kodi Chicken (Made with cilantro)

$14.99
Chicken Dry

Chicken Dry

$14.99Out of stock
Goat Pepper Fry

Goat Pepper Fry

$17.99
Goat sukha varoval

Goat sukha varoval

$17.99
Apollo Fish

Apollo Fish

$15.99

Marinated Tilapia fish fried with onions & green chillies and spices.

Chilli Fish

Chilli Fish

$14.99

Well-cooked fish sauté with onions, chillies, mix spices and soya sauce.

Ginger Fish

Ginger Fish

$13.99

Fish marinated with ginger and mix spices cooked with onions and tomatos.

Gontur chicken

$13.99

GOAT

Karakudi Goat Curry

Karakudi Goat Curry

$17.99
Gongura Goat Curry

Gongura Goat Curry

$17.99
Amravati Mutton Curry

Amravati Mutton Curry

$17.99
Goat Vindalo

Goat Vindalo

$17.99
SK Chef Special Goat curry

SK Chef Special Goat curry

$17.99

SEA FOOD

Masala Shrimp

Masala Shrimp

$14.99

Marinated shrimp cooked in onion & tomato with creamy sauce.

Golden Pempino Fish

Golden Pempino Fish

$16.99
Fish Pulusu

Fish Pulusu

$17.99
Malabar Fish Curry

Malabar Fish Curry

$16.99
Gonguru Shrimp Curry

Gonguru Shrimp Curry

$17.99

SOUTH SPECIAL ZONE

Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$7.99

Without stuffing crispy dosa served with lentil soup & chutneys.

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$12.49

Dosa with the stuffing of mildly mashed potato and served with lentil soup & chutneys.

Onion Dosa

Onion Dosa

$10.99

Dosa with the stuffing of onion masala And Chillies served with lentil soup & chutneys.

Egg Dosa

Egg Dosa

$12.99

Dosa with Stuffed masala eggs served with lentil soup & chutneys.

Ghee Dosa

Ghee Dosa

$12.99

Crispy dosa roasted in desi ghee with potato-onion stuffing served with lentil soup & chutneys.

Karam Podi Dosa

Karam Podi Dosa

$12.99
Guntur Karam Dosa

Guntur Karam Dosa

$11.99
70mm Dosa

70mm Dosa

$14.99
Mysore Masala Dosa

Mysore Masala Dosa

$13.99

Spicy chutney spreaded dosa with masala potatoes and served with lentil soup & chutneys.

Paneer Masala Dosa

Paneer Masala Dosa

$14.99

Dosa stuffed with spicy paneer and served with lentil soup & chutneys

Chilli Onion Uttapam

Chilli Onion Uttapam

$11.99

Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flour loaded with Chillies and onions.

Mix Veg. Uttapam

Mix Veg. Uttapam

$12.99

Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flour loaded with mix vegetables.

Onion Tomato Uttapam

Onion Tomato Uttapam

$12.99

Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flour loaded with onion & tomato.

Rava Masala Dosa

Rava Masala Dosa

$13.99

Semolina batter Dosa with the stuffing of mildly mashed potato and served with lentil Soup & chutneys.

Rava Plain Dosa

Rava Plain Dosa

$12.99

semolina batter Without stuffing crispy dosa served with lentil soup & chutneys.

Rava Masala Onion Dosa

Rava Masala Onion Dosa

$13.99

Semolina batter Dosa with the stuffing of mildly mashed potato onion and served with lentil Soup & chutneys.

Rava Onion Dosa

Rava Onion Dosa

$12.99

Onion mix Semolina batter plain dosa served with lentil soup & chutneys.

INDO-CHINESE ZONE

Veg Hakka Noodle

Veg Hakka Noodle

$12.99

Indian style Boiled noodles and vegetables tossed in soya and chilli sauces and mix spices.

Egg Noodles

Egg Noodles

$14.99

Indian style Boiled noodles, eggs and vegetables tossed in soya and chilli sauces and mix spices.

Chicken Noodles

$15.99

Indian style Boiled noodles, Chicken bites and vegetables tossed in soya and chilli sauces and mix spices.

Manchurian Noodles

$14.99

Indian style Boiled noodles, veg balls and vegetables tossed in soya and chilli sauces and mix spices.

Shrimp Noodles

Shrimp Noodles

$17.99

Indian style Boiled noodles, shrimp and vegetables tossed in soya and chilli sauces and mix spices.

Paneer Chilli

$14.99

Cottage cheese cube sauted in mix spices, chillies and soya sauce.

Veg Fried Rice

$12.99

Aromatic basmati rice stir fried with mix vegetables, soya sauce and mix spices.

Schezwan Fried Rice

$14.99

Aromatic basmati rice stir fried with mix vegetables, schezwan and soya sauce and mix spices.

Egg Fried Rice

$14.99

Aromatic basmati rice stir fried with Egg, mix vegetables, soya sauce and mix spices.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.99

Aromatic basmati rice stir fried with Shrimp, mix vegetables, soya sauce and mix spices.

3in1 (Manchurian, noodle & fried rice

$16.99+

TANDOOR ZONE

Tandoor Chicken Full

$19.99

Tandoor Chicken Half

$13.99

Afghani Chicken Kabab

$15.99

Paneer Tikka Kabab

$13.99

Shrimp Tikka

$16.99

Tandoor Pampino Fish

$20.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$16.99

Grill Fish

$16.99

Hariyali Chicken Kabab

$15.99

Mutton Chaap

$17.99
Tawa Fish

Tawa Fish

$14.99

EGG ZONE

Egg Masala

$13.99

Egg Pulusu

$13.99

Egg vindalu

$12.99

VEG-ENTREES

Masala Chhole

$12.99

Boiled White chick-peas cooked with onions tomatos and indian spices with some fenugreek leaves.

Aloo Bainghan

$12.99

Potato and eggplant cooked with spices.

Aloo Palak

$12.99

Potato and spinach cooked with spices.

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Mix spiced cottage cheese cube cooked with Spinach gravy.

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Spicy Cottage Cheese cooked in creamy mix spiced gravy.

Dal Tadka Masala

$13.99

Yellow lentils soup sauteed with onions, tamatos and mix spices.

Veg-Kadai

$13.99

Mix of vegetables cooked in creamy mix spiced gravy.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in delicious, rich and creamy tikka masala sauce.

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in delicious, rich and creamy sauce with butter.

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Vegetable balls cooked with spicy and creamy sauce with mix spices.

Navratna Korma

$14.99

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Okra cooked with Indian spices.

Bhagara Baingan

$13.99

Eggplant cooked with the blend gravy of peanut, sesame seeds and yogurt.

Aloo Gobi

$12.99

NON-VEG ENTREES

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Kadai Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chicken Mughlai

$15.99

Gonguru Chicken

$14.99

Amravati Chicken Curry

$14.99

Chicken Chettinadu

$14.99

SK Chef Special Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken Vindalo

$15.99

BREAD ZONE

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

An Indian Flatbread Made Of Wheat Flour And All Purpose Flour baked in clay oven.

Plain Naan

$3.49

Leavened all purpose flour bread

Garlic Naan

$4.49

Leavened white flour bread with the sprinkle of fresh garlic.

Butter Naan

$3.99

Slightly buttered Leavened white flour bread.

Chilli Naan

$3.49

Leavened white flour bread with the sprinkle of fresh chillies.

Paneer Kulcha

$3.99

Leavened white flour bread stuffed with spiced grated cottage cheese & coriander.

Onion Kulcha

$3.49

Leavened white flour bread stuffed with spiced grated cottage cheese coriander and onions.

Malabar Paratha (2pcs)

$4.49

Multi layered Fluffy white flour bread

Peshawari Naan

$4.99

Chapati (2pcs)

$2.99

Fresh whole wheat floured fulka rotis.

Puri (2pcs)

$4.99

TASTY BIRYANI ZONE

Veg-Dum Biryani

$12.99+

Long grain basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables marinated with yogurt, saffron, onion, mix spices and cashew.

Paneer Biryani

$13.99+

Long grain basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables and paneer marinated with yogurt, saffron, onion, mix spices and cashew.

Egg Biryani

$14.99+

Vegetable biryani with the topping of fried eggs.

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$17.99+

Slow cooked basmati rice and boneless chicken marinated with special Hyderabadi spices.

Avakai Chicken Biryani

$17.99+

Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani

$17.99+

Slow cooked basmati rice and Chicken in-bone marinated with special Hyderabadi spices.

Mutton Biryani

$19.99+

Slow cooked basmati rice and goat in-bone marinated with special Hyderabadi spices.

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99+

Slow cooked basmati rice and Shrimp marinated with special Hyderabadi spices.

SK Chef Special Biryani

$19.99+

Goat Fry Biryani

$18.49

KIDS ZONE

Chicken Nuggets (10pcs)

$10.99

Chocolate Dosa

$9.99

Cheese Dosa

$6.99

DESSERT

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.49

Gulab Jamun(2pcs)

$4.99

Golden fried milk based balls with the flavored sugar syrup.

Gajjar ka halwa

$5.99

Extras

Butter milk

$4.99

Raita

$2.49

Sambar (8oz)

$2.49

Pav (1pc)

$2.99

Plain Rice

$2.99

Aromatic plain basmati Rice

Jeera Rice

$5.99

Aromatic basmati Rice tossed with desi ghee and cumin seeds and coriander and cashew.

DRINKS

Thums-up

Thums-up

$2.99
Limca

Limca

$1.99
Fanta

Fanta

$1.99
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
We are excited to offer an authentic combination of north and south Indian cuisines sprinkled with a few Indochinese varieties.

59 Pond Street, Ashland, MA 01721

