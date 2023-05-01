Spice Kitchen 59 POND STREET
SOUTH INDIAN BREAKFAST SPECIAL ZONE
Steam Idly (3Pcs)
Steamed cooked with lentil and rice fluffy cakes.
Sambar Idly (2PCS)
Steamed Cooked lentil and rice Fluffy cakes and Lentil soup
Pody Idly (3pcs)
Steamed cooked lentil and rice fluffy cakes tossed with ghee and a spicy condiment made with spices and herbs.
Medu Vada (3pcs)
Vada sambar (2Pcs)
Chilli Idly
VEG-APPETIZER
Vegetable Samosa
Deep fried Stuffed Vegetable wrapped with pastry sheet served with dips.
kachori
Samosa chat
Chilli baby corn Manchurian
Sesame Chilli Kofta
Veg-Manchurian
Gobi Manchurian
Paneer Chilli
Cut Mirchi
Onion Pakora
Spinach Pakora
Pav Bhaji
Puri Bhaji
Chhole Puri
Chhole Bhatura
Baby corn manchurian
Veg puff(2PCS)
Vegetable Puff
NONVEG-APPETIZER
Split Cashew Chicken
Chicken dish with Piece of split cashew & onion.
Chicken 65
Chicken Breast sauté with onions, chilli, mix spices and soya sauce.
Chicken 555
Deep fried chicken cooked with mix spice and sauce with cashew.
Chicken Manchurian
Deep fried chicken balls balls cooked with hot and sweet chilli sauce.
Curry Leaf Chicken
Fried Boneless chicken tossed with curry leaves and mix spices.
Karam podi Chicken
Deep fried chicken cooked with SK special sauce and cashews.
Chilli Chicken
Deep fried Chicken Breast sauted with onions, chillies, mix spices and soya sauce.
Chicken Lollipop (4pcs)
Chicken Pepper Fry
Chicken Pakora
Curry Kodi Chicken (Made with cilantro)
Chicken Dry
Goat Pepper Fry
Goat sukha varoval
Apollo Fish
Marinated Tilapia fish fried with onions & green chillies and spices.
Chilli Fish
Well-cooked fish sauté with onions, chillies, mix spices and soya sauce.
Ginger Fish
Fish marinated with ginger and mix spices cooked with onions and tomatos.
Gontur chicken
GOAT
SEA FOOD
SOUTH SPECIAL ZONE
Plain Dosa
Without stuffing crispy dosa served with lentil soup & chutneys.
Masala Dosa
Dosa with the stuffing of mildly mashed potato and served with lentil soup & chutneys.
Onion Dosa
Dosa with the stuffing of onion masala And Chillies served with lentil soup & chutneys.
Egg Dosa
Dosa with Stuffed masala eggs served with lentil soup & chutneys.
Ghee Dosa
Crispy dosa roasted in desi ghee with potato-onion stuffing served with lentil soup & chutneys.
Karam Podi Dosa
Guntur Karam Dosa
70mm Dosa
Mysore Masala Dosa
Spicy chutney spreaded dosa with masala potatoes and served with lentil soup & chutneys.
Paneer Masala Dosa
Dosa stuffed with spicy paneer and served with lentil soup & chutneys
Chilli Onion Uttapam
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flour loaded with Chillies and onions.
Mix Veg. Uttapam
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flour loaded with mix vegetables.
Onion Tomato Uttapam
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flour loaded with onion & tomato.
Rava Masala Dosa
Semolina batter Dosa with the stuffing of mildly mashed potato and served with lentil Soup & chutneys.
Rava Plain Dosa
semolina batter Without stuffing crispy dosa served with lentil soup & chutneys.
Rava Masala Onion Dosa
Semolina batter Dosa with the stuffing of mildly mashed potato onion and served with lentil Soup & chutneys.
Rava Onion Dosa
Onion mix Semolina batter plain dosa served with lentil soup & chutneys.
INDO-CHINESE ZONE
Veg Hakka Noodle
Indian style Boiled noodles and vegetables tossed in soya and chilli sauces and mix spices.
Egg Noodles
Indian style Boiled noodles, eggs and vegetables tossed in soya and chilli sauces and mix spices.
Chicken Noodles
Indian style Boiled noodles, Chicken bites and vegetables tossed in soya and chilli sauces and mix spices.
Manchurian Noodles
Indian style Boiled noodles, veg balls and vegetables tossed in soya and chilli sauces and mix spices.
Shrimp Noodles
Indian style Boiled noodles, shrimp and vegetables tossed in soya and chilli sauces and mix spices.
Paneer Chilli
Cottage cheese cube sauted in mix spices, chillies and soya sauce.
Veg Fried Rice
Aromatic basmati rice stir fried with mix vegetables, soya sauce and mix spices.
Schezwan Fried Rice
Aromatic basmati rice stir fried with mix vegetables, schezwan and soya sauce and mix spices.
Egg Fried Rice
Aromatic basmati rice stir fried with Egg, mix vegetables, soya sauce and mix spices.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Aromatic basmati rice stir fried with Shrimp, mix vegetables, soya sauce and mix spices.
3in1 (Manchurian, noodle & fried rice
TANDOOR ZONE
VEG-ENTREES
Masala Chhole
Boiled White chick-peas cooked with onions tomatos and indian spices with some fenugreek leaves.
Aloo Bainghan
Potato and eggplant cooked with spices.
Aloo Palak
Potato and spinach cooked with spices.
Palak Paneer
Mix spiced cottage cheese cube cooked with Spinach gravy.
Kadai Paneer
Spicy Cottage Cheese cooked in creamy mix spiced gravy.
Dal Tadka Masala
Yellow lentils soup sauteed with onions, tamatos and mix spices.
Veg-Kadai
Mix of vegetables cooked in creamy mix spiced gravy.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in delicious, rich and creamy tikka masala sauce.
Paneer Butter Masala
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in delicious, rich and creamy sauce with butter.
Malai Kofta
Vegetable balls cooked with spicy and creamy sauce with mix spices.
Navratna Korma
Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked with Indian spices.
Bhagara Baingan
Eggplant cooked with the blend gravy of peanut, sesame seeds and yogurt.
Aloo Gobi
NON-VEG ENTREES
BREAD ZONE
Tandoori Roti
An Indian Flatbread Made Of Wheat Flour And All Purpose Flour baked in clay oven.
Plain Naan
Leavened all purpose flour bread
Garlic Naan
Leavened white flour bread with the sprinkle of fresh garlic.
Butter Naan
Slightly buttered Leavened white flour bread.
Chilli Naan
Leavened white flour bread with the sprinkle of fresh chillies.
Paneer Kulcha
Leavened white flour bread stuffed with spiced grated cottage cheese & coriander.
Onion Kulcha
Leavened white flour bread stuffed with spiced grated cottage cheese coriander and onions.
Malabar Paratha (2pcs)
Multi layered Fluffy white flour bread
Peshawari Naan
Chapati (2pcs)
Fresh whole wheat floured fulka rotis.
Puri (2pcs)
TASTY BIRYANI ZONE
Veg-Dum Biryani
Long grain basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables marinated with yogurt, saffron, onion, mix spices and cashew.
Paneer Biryani
Long grain basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables and paneer marinated with yogurt, saffron, onion, mix spices and cashew.
Egg Biryani
Vegetable biryani with the topping of fried eggs.
Boneless Chicken Biryani
Slow cooked basmati rice and boneless chicken marinated with special Hyderabadi spices.
Avakai Chicken Biryani
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani
Slow cooked basmati rice and Chicken in-bone marinated with special Hyderabadi spices.
Mutton Biryani
Slow cooked basmati rice and goat in-bone marinated with special Hyderabadi spices.
Shrimp Biryani
Slow cooked basmati rice and Shrimp marinated with special Hyderabadi spices.
SK Chef Special Biryani
Goat Fry Biryani
DESSERT
Extras
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
We are excited to offer an authentic combination of north and south Indian cuisines sprinkled with a few Indochinese varieties.
