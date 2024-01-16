Spice Shack - Fridley - 8300 University Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A culinary journey uniting global flavor. Our restaurant offers a unique dining experience, blending world cuisines. Our chefs craft each dish with precision. At Spice Shack, every bite is a story of cultural harmony.
Location
8300 University Ave, 300, Fridley, MN 55309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flynn's Eats (Northtown Food Court - Blaine, MN)
No Reviews
571 Northtown Drive Northeast Blaine, MN 55434
View restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant - Coon Rapids
No Reviews
8955 Springbrook Dr NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurant