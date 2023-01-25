Main picView gallery

Spice Trap 213 Madison Street

review star

No reviews yet

213 Madison Street

Brooklyn, IL 62059

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Tender macaroni coated in crispy batter and deep fried to a golden finish.

Mac n Cheese Bites

$15.00

Tender macaroni coated in a crispy batter and deep fried to a golden finish.

Philly Egg Rolls

$15.00

Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Trap Plates

Fried Chicken Wings

$20.00

Seasoned and marinated with spice trap blend. Tossed in a flavor of your choice.

Jumbo fried Shrimp

$25.00

Seasoned and marinated with spice trap blend. Tossed in a flavor of your choice.

Fried Catfish Fillet

$20.00Out of stock

Seasoned fillet with marinated with spice trap blend. Tossed in a flavor of your choice.

Trap Two

$30.00

Lobster Bites

$30.00

Trap Flavors

Spice up your plate!

Trap Sliders

$20.00

Entrees

Stuffed Cajun Turkey Leg

$25.00Out of stock

Tender roasted turkey leg, overstuffed with one of the following; Mac & cheese, fried rice, or Rasta pasta

Jerk Rasta Pasta

$20.00

Creamy rich pasta served with your choice of protein.

Crab Leg Feast

$50.00

Served with turkey sausage, corn , and potatoes

Fried Rice

$20.00

Eggs, diced greens, and spice trap blend, served with your choice of protein.

Burria Tacos

$22.00

Spicy shredded beef or chicken mixed with melted cheese and fried to crunchy perfection. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Potato

$20.00Out of stock

Cheesy baked potato loaded with your choice of protein.

Protein Selections

Chicken

$4.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Lamb

$10.00

Fried lobster tail

$40.00

Drinks

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Hot sauce

$1.00

Honey hot

$1.00

Jerk sauce

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Side of Rasta Sauce

$3.00

A La Carte

Side of Shrimp

$15.00

Fried

Single Lamb Chop

$10.00

Fries

$5.00

Side of Catfish

$10.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday6:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday6:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

213 Madison Street, Brooklyn, IL 62059

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

612North Event Space + Catering
orange starNo Reviews
612 North 2nd Street St. Louis, MO 63102
View restaurantnext
Kimchi Guys Laclede's Landing
orange starNo Reviews
612 North 2nd Street St. Louis, MO 63102
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire Smokehouse Downtown - St. Louis
orange star4.3 • 2,208
605 WASHINGTON AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
626 N 6th St Saint Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Snarf's Sandwiches - MX
orange starNo Reviews
614 Washington Ave SAINT LOUIS, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Hi Pointe - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 833
634 Washington Ave St. Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Brooklyn
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston