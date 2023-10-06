CRISPY-TACOS

FRIED CORN TORTILLAS FILLED W/ SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE(SAUCES, ALWAYS ON THE SIDE)
$6.50+

6" Fried rolled corn tortillas filled w/ shredded chicken breast + toppings & sauces of your choice

STREET-TACOS

5" CORN TORTILLAS TACOS, SELECT PROTEIN OPTION, TACOS QTY, ADD ON TOPPINGS & SAUCES ON THE SIDE, ALWAYS.
AL PASTOR/PORK

$8.99+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

BIRRIA & CONSOMME

$12.00+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

CARNITAS/PORK

$8.99+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

CHORIZO/PORK

$8.99+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.99+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

CHICKEN-MILANESA

$8.99+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

GRILLED-CACTUS

$8.99+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

STEAK

$10.00+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

SPICYMIX

$10.00+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

SPICYPIGGY

$10.00+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

BKF-TACOS

$8.99+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

CLASSIC-TACOS

$8.99+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

SIGNATURE-TACOS

$10.00+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

MYWAY-TACOS

$8.99+

5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.

TORTAS/SANDWICHES

PUEBLA'S TRADITIONAL 9" SANDWICH/TELERA ROLL FILLED W/ FAVORITE PROTEIN/S + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE
TORTA-COMBO

$19.99

9" TELERA ROLL FILLED W/ FAVORITE PROTEIN/S, TOPPINGS & SAUCES + (1) SIDE & (1) DRINK OF YOUR CHOICE

BKF-TORTA

$11.99

9" TELERA ROLL FILLED W/ FAVORITE EGGS STYLE + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE

CLASSIC-TORTA

$12.99

9" TELERA ROLL FILLED W/ SELECT(1) FAVORITE CLASSIC/TRADITIONAL PROTEIN + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE

SIGNATURE-TORTA

$14.50

9" TELERA ROLL FILLED W/ (1)SIGNATURE COMBINATION + FAVORITE TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE

MYWAY-TORTA

$14.50

9" TELERA ROLL FILLED W/ 2-3 FAVORITE PROTEINS + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE

KID'S TORTA

$9.99

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLAS MADE W/ FLOUR TORTILLA/S, SELECT FAVORITE PROTEIN/S, SIZE + ADD ON TOPPINGS & SAUCES ON THE SIDE(SAUCES ALWAYS ON THE SIDE).

BKF-QUESADILLA

$12.00+

QUESADILLAS MADE W/ FLOUR TORTILLA/S, SELECT FAVORITE EGGS STYLE, SIZE + ADD ON TOPPINGS & SAUCES ON THE SIDE(SAUCES ALWAYS ON THE SIDE).

CLASSIC-QUESADILLA

$12.99+

QUESADILLA MADE W/ FLOUR TORTILLA/S, SELECT FAVORITE PROTEIN/S, SIZE + ADD ON TOPPINGS & SAUCES ON THE SIDE(SAUCES ALWAYS ON THE SIDE)

SIGNATURE-QUESADILLA

$14.50+

QUESADILLA MADE W/ FLOUR TORTILLA/S, SELECT FAVORITE SIGNATURE COMBINATION, SIZE + ADD ON TOPPINGS & SAUCES ON THE SIDE(SAUCES ALWAYS ON THE SIDE)

MYWAY-QUESADILLA

$14.00+

QUESADILLA MADE W/ FLOUR TORTILLA/S, SELECT 2-3 FAVORITE PROTEIN/S, SIZE + ADD ON TOPPINGS & SAUCES ON THE SIDE(SAUCES ALWAYS ON THE SIDE)

RICE-BOWLS

BKF-BOWL

$11.99

32 OZ BOWL FILLED W/ TRADITIONAL EGGS STYLE + FAVORITE TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE

CLASSIC-32 OZ BOWL

$12.99

32 OZ BOWL FILLED WITH PROTEINS & TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

SIGNATURE-BOWL

$14.50

32 OZ SIGNATURE-BOWL: SELECT FAVORITE COMBINATION, TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE.

MYWAY-BOWL

$14.50

32 OZ BOWL FILLED W/ 2-3 FAVORITE PROTEINS/FILLINGS + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE

BOWL-COMBO

$19.99

32 OZ BOWL FILLED WITH PROTEINS & TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

BURRITOS

12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED W/ FAVORITE PROTEIN 0PTIONS + FAVORITE TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE
BKF-BURRITO

$11.99

12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED W/ FAVORITE TRADITIONAL EGGS STYLE + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE

CLASSIC-BURRITO

$12.99

12" TORTILLA FILLED W/ TRADITIONAL PROTEIN/S, TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE

SIGNATURE-BURRITO

$14.50

12" TORTILLA FILLED W/ SIGNATURE COMBINATION + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE

MYWAY-BURRITO

$14.99

12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED W/ 2-3 PROTEIN/S OPTIONS + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE.

BURRITO-COMBO

$19.99

SELECT FAVORITE PROTEIN, TOPPINGS, SAUCES, (1)SIDE & (1) DRINK, ALL INCLUDED

KID'S BURRITO

$9.99

PLATTER | PLATOS

BKF-PLATTER

$14.99

2 EGGS OF YOUR CHOICE, ADD ON TOPPINGS, 2-3 SIDES + SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE