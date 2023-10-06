- Home
- /
- Gaithersburg
- /
- SpicyPoblano - 200024 Goshen Road
SpicyPoblano 200024 Goshen Road
No reviews yet
200024 Goshen Road
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
CRISPY-TACOS
STREET-TACOS
AL PASTOR/PORK
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
BIRRIA & CONSOMME
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
CARNITAS/PORK
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
CHORIZO/PORK
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
GRILLED CHICKEN
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
CHICKEN-MILANESA
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
GRILLED-CACTUS
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
STEAK
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
SPICYMIX
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
SPICYPIGGY
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
BKF-TACOS
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
CLASSIC-TACOS
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
SIGNATURE-TACOS
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
MYWAY-TACOS
5" Double Corn Tortillas Tacos filled w/ proteins, toppings & sauces on the side of your choice.
TORTAS/SANDWICHES
TORTA-COMBO
9" TELERA ROLL FILLED W/ FAVORITE PROTEIN/S, TOPPINGS & SAUCES + (1) SIDE & (1) DRINK OF YOUR CHOICE
BKF-TORTA
9" TELERA ROLL FILLED W/ FAVORITE EGGS STYLE + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE
CLASSIC-TORTA
9" TELERA ROLL FILLED W/ SELECT(1) FAVORITE CLASSIC/TRADITIONAL PROTEIN + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE
SIGNATURE-TORTA
9" TELERA ROLL FILLED W/ (1)SIGNATURE COMBINATION + FAVORITE TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE
MYWAY-TORTA
9" TELERA ROLL FILLED W/ 2-3 FAVORITE PROTEINS + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE
KID'S TORTA
QUESADILLAS
BKF-QUESADILLA
QUESADILLAS MADE W/ FLOUR TORTILLA/S, SELECT FAVORITE EGGS STYLE, SIZE + ADD ON TOPPINGS & SAUCES ON THE SIDE(SAUCES ALWAYS ON THE SIDE).
CLASSIC-QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA MADE W/ FLOUR TORTILLA/S, SELECT FAVORITE PROTEIN/S, SIZE + ADD ON TOPPINGS & SAUCES ON THE SIDE(SAUCES ALWAYS ON THE SIDE)
SIGNATURE-QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA MADE W/ FLOUR TORTILLA/S, SELECT FAVORITE SIGNATURE COMBINATION, SIZE + ADD ON TOPPINGS & SAUCES ON THE SIDE(SAUCES ALWAYS ON THE SIDE)
MYWAY-QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA MADE W/ FLOUR TORTILLA/S, SELECT 2-3 FAVORITE PROTEIN/S, SIZE + ADD ON TOPPINGS & SAUCES ON THE SIDE(SAUCES ALWAYS ON THE SIDE)
RICE-BOWLS
BKF-BOWL
32 OZ BOWL FILLED W/ TRADITIONAL EGGS STYLE + FAVORITE TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE
CLASSIC-32 OZ BOWL
32 OZ BOWL FILLED WITH PROTEINS & TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.
SIGNATURE-BOWL
32 OZ SIGNATURE-BOWL: SELECT FAVORITE COMBINATION, TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE.
MYWAY-BOWL
32 OZ BOWL FILLED W/ 2-3 FAVORITE PROTEINS/FILLINGS + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE
BOWL-COMBO
32 OZ BOWL FILLED WITH PROTEINS & TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.
BURRITOS
BKF-BURRITO
12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED W/ FAVORITE TRADITIONAL EGGS STYLE + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE
CLASSIC-BURRITO
12" TORTILLA FILLED W/ TRADITIONAL PROTEIN/S, TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE
SIGNATURE-BURRITO
12" TORTILLA FILLED W/ SIGNATURE COMBINATION + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE
MYWAY-BURRITO
12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED W/ 2-3 PROTEIN/S OPTIONS + TOPPINGS & SAUCES OF YOUR CHOICE.
BURRITO-COMBO
SELECT FAVORITE PROTEIN, TOPPINGS, SAUCES, (1)SIDE & (1) DRINK, ALL INCLUDED