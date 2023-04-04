Restaurant header imageView gallery

SPICY STREATS

review star

No reviews yet

1201 W. Iron Springs Road #13

Prescott, AZ 86305

Popular Items

Trio Platter
Elote Cup

Main Menu

Streat Platters

Queso Taco Platter

Queso Taco Platter

$15.49

2 queso | rice | beans |

Trio Platter

Trio Platter

$13.49

3 tacos | rice | beans

Al Pastor Trompo Plate

Al Pastor Trompo Plate

$13.49
Caldo de Birria

Caldo de Birria

$11.99

Ceviche

Ceviche Cup

Ceviche Cup

$9.99+

shrimp ceviche | avocado | tajin

Tosti Ceviche

Tosti Ceviche

$9.99

tostitos salsa verde chips | ceviche | mayo | avocado | tajin

Elote & Treats

Elote Cup

Elote Cup

$5.49+

corn | mayo | cotija | cayenne | hot sauce

Elote Cob

Elote Cob

$5.49

corn | mayo | cotija | cayenne | hot sauce

Tosti-Elote

Tosti-Elote

$7.99

tostitos salsa verde chips | corn | mayo | cotija | cayenne | hot sauce

Sides

Rice

Rice

$2.49+
Beans

Beans

$2.49+
Guac

Guac

$2.79
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$4.29
Chips/Salsa

Chips/Salsa

$2.49
Consome

Consome

$2.79+
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$1.49
Side Mozz

Side Mozz

$0.50
Avo Sauce Side

Avo Sauce Side

$0.50
Cotiza Side 2oz

Cotiza Side 2oz

$0.75

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.49+

pepsi | diet pepsi | sierra mist | dr. pepper | mt. dew | pink lemonade

Mexican Soda

Mexican Soda

$3.69

mexican coke | jarritos | squirt

Mangonada

Mangonada

$5.99+

mango | chamoy | tajin | tamarind straws

Horchata

Horchata

$3.99

horchata | tamarind | pina | jamaica | melon

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$3.99

horchata | tamarind | pina | jamaica | melon

Waterbottle

Waterbottle

$3.69

Monster Energy

$3.69

Strwb Body Armor

$3.69

Powerade Blue

$2.69

Powerade Red

$2.69

Blueb Body Armor

$3.69

Desserts

Churro

$2.49Out of stock

Churro Sundae

$8.49Out of stock
Fresas & Crema

Fresas & Crema

$5.49+

strawberries | tres leches mix | whip cream

A la Carte Taco Tuesday

A la Carte Tacos

Asada Taco (D)

Asada Taco (D)

$2.49

veggie fajitas | cabbage | cilantro | onions | avocado

Carnitas Taco (D)

Carnitas Taco (D)

$2.49

shrimp | cilantro | onions

Al Pastor Taco (D)

Al Pastor Taco (D)

$2.49

Spicy Chicken Taco (D)

$2.49

chicken in green sauce | cilantro | onions

Tinga Chicken Taco (D)

$2.49

chicken in red sauce | cilantro | onions

Avo-Taco (D)

$1.99

avocado | cabbage | cilantro | onions | cotija cheese

Veggie Fajita Taco (D)

$2.49

veggie fajitas | cabbage | cilantro | onions | avocado

Shrimp Taco (D)

$3.29

shrimp | cilantro | onions

Queso Taco

Queso Taco

$4.75

birria dipped tortilla | cheese | birria | cilantro | onions | consome

Birria Taco (D)

$2.49

Traditional (Copy)

Burrito

Burrito

$10.49

rice | beans | protein | cabbage | cilantro | onions | avocado salsa

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.49

10" tortilla | mozzarella | choice of protein

Bowl

$10.49

rice | beans | protein | cabbage | cilantro | onions | avocado salsa

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$11.99

rice | beans | protein | fajitas | corn | cilantro | onions | avocado

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1201 W. Iron Springs Road #13, Prescott, AZ 86305

