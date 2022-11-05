- Home
- /
- Swedesboro
- /
- Indian
- /
- Spicy Affair - Indian Cuisine
Spicy Affair - Indian Cuisine
1,302 Reviews
$$
1427 Kings Hwy
Swedesboro, NJ 08085
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers Non-Vegetarian
Chicken Pakora
Marinated chicken breast pieces thinly sliced, dipped in a salty and spicy batter of gram (Chic Pea) flour and deep fried to an appealing gold perfection. Dunk them in ketchup, yogurt dip or mint chutney to savor the meaty crispiness.
Chicken 65
Chicken 65 is tangy, spicy and deliciously red. It is an appetizer or entree recipe originating in South of India. It is deep fried finely chopped small pieces of chicken thigh marinated in a tangy chilli garlic sauce and spices
Chilli Chicken
A snack of thinly chopped Chicken thigh meat. The meat is deep fried and mixed with a hot n sour garlic sauce that is tangy and fiery. Chilli chicken is a sweet, spicy & slightly sour crispy appetizer made with chicken, bell peppers, garlic, chili sauce and onions.
Fish Amritsari Pakora
Tender fillets of Tilapia marinated with ginger, garlic paste, yogurt, spices and coated with a batter of gram flour. Amritsari fish is a popular street food and restaurant style starter fried Fish.
Chicken Samosa
Samosa, is a traditional Indian snack made with pastry dough outer skin that is stuffed with savory filling of ground Chicken meat mixed with Onion & Green Peas. Served with tamarind and green chutney,
Shrimp 65
Shrimp 65 is a spicy, garlicky, deep-fried seafood dish that can be eaten as an appetizer or as part of a meal. Consists of 6-8 pieces of large shrimp deep fried in the same spice batter blend as Chicken 65. Flavorful and delicious
Masala Chicken Wings
Our version of Chicken Wings. Coated with a unique blend of 'Masala' (spices) that add a unique flavor to this perennial favorite. Season the wings to your liking in terms of spice level to add some heat
Lamb Samosa
Like a traditional Samosa, minced Lamb meat with spices is used as a filling inside the pastry dough skin and deep fried. Served with tamarind and green chutney.
Beef Samosa
Like a traditional Samosa, minced ground beef meat with spices is used as a filling inside the pastry dough skin and deep fried. Served with tamarind and green chutney.
Appetizers Vegetarian
Aaloo Tikki
Delicious deep-fried spiced potato patties served with, cliantro, onion and green chutney. it is made out of boiled potatoes, peas, and spices coated with a thin layer of gram flour. "Aloo" means potato, and the word "tikki" means a small cutlet or croquette
Chilli Paneer
A delicious mix of flavors from Chinese and Indian cuisine, Chilli Paneert is a stir fry of Indian cottage cheese (Paneer) cubes with green capsicum, chilies, onion, and delicious chili garlic sauce.
Chilli Gobi
Chilli gobi (Cauliflower) is crispy, spicy, slightly sweet and sour tasting. The cauliflower florets are batter coated, deep fried and then mixed with stir-fried spring onions (scallions), capsicum (green bell pepper), hot garlic sauce, salt and pepper.
Gobi Manchurian
Gobi Manchurian is an Chinese Indian fried cauliflower dish. Gobi Manchurian is the result of the adaptation of Chinese cooking and seasoning techniques to suit Indian tastes and has become a staple of Indian Chinese cuisine. Sweet chili sauce is the base of this dish.
Garlic Mushroom Pakora
White Button mushrooms dipped in a batter of gram (Chic Pea) flour and spices with a touch of garlic. Vegan friendly with no Gluten
Paneer Pakora
Paneer Pakora is a delicacy! Marinated Paneer (Indian cheese) in delicate spices and dipped in a gram flour batter and deep fried, it makes a crispy, mouthwatering appetizer. Crispy outside and soft inside, these pakoras are addicting! A perfect snack
Samosa
Samosa, is a traditional Indian snack made with pastry dough filled with spiced potatoes, peas, onions and deep fried. Served with tamarind and green chutney.
Samosa Ragda Chaat
Chaat is a popular Indian savory snack available in several variations. It is spicy, tangy and sweet and a popular street food in India. Samosa Chaat is served by adding a plate full of chick peas or masala chana, a mashed samosa with tamarind, mint and onion chutney with a dash of yogurt. A perfect snack.
Vegetable Pakora
Pakoras are deep fried fritters made with, gram flour used for a light coating on a variety of veggies like onions, potatoes, spinach, egg plant etc. spiced to perfection. Served with a medley of mint, onion and tamarind chutney to dip the fritters.
Vegetarian Mixed Platter
A medley of our popular vegetarian appetizers. The platter comes with a choice of a vegetarian Samosa, an Aaloo Tikki, Onion Bhajia and Pakoras. Enough for a meal or can be shared by two.
Onion Bhaji
A wonderful starter for an Indian meal. Onion Bhajis are tasty little onion fritters bound together with lightly spiced and fragrant chickpea flour batter and deep fried. Served with mint coriander chutney and tamarind chutney
Aaloo Paapri Chaat
Another variety of Indian street food, Aaloo Chaat is make with boiled potato slices marinated in Indian spices and topped with savory spices, sweet and sour chutney, and yogurt. Crunchy sev (gram flour fritters) and gooey at the same time. Delicious and Vegan friendly
Pappadam
A papadum (also called papad) is a thin, crisp, round flatbread made from peeled black gram flour (urad flour), and cooked with dry heat (usually flipping it over an open flame). Crunchy wafer like texture it is salty and goes well as a snack
Breads
Butter Naan
Traditional Indian bread made of leavened wheat flour and baked in the Tandoor oven with a generous helping of butter dabbed on top. A typical naan recipe involves mixing white or whole wheat flour with active dry yeast, salt, egg and water. The dough is kneaded for a few minutes, then set aside to rise for a few hours. Once risen, the dough is cooked in the oven.
Chili Naan
Hot and spicy bread made of leavened wheat flour and baked in the Tandoor oven with Green Chilies on it & generous helping of butter dabbed on top to lower the heat. Can be very spicy depending on hot chilis in season
Garlic Naan
Traditional Indian bread infused with a lot of Garlic and baked in the Tandoor. Minced Garlic and cilantro are sprinkled generously on the flat bread and is topped with butter
Stuffed Naan - Choose Stuffing
Naan bread stuffed with a choice of vegetable stuffings + CHOICE OF POTATOES, CAULIFLOWER, ONIONS OR PANEER. Choose one stuffing
Tandoori Roti
Roti is a round flatbread made from stoneground flour, traditionally known as atta, and water that is combined into a dough. Its defining characteristic is that it is unleavened with no additives like yeast or salt.
Lacha Paratha/Naan
Crispy luscious layered unleavened bread made from wheat flour (aatta) with layers filled with butter and cooked in the Tandoor oven. Crispy and buttery like like a croissant
Kashmir Naan - Sweet
Our most famous and delicious sweet Naan bread with chopped cashews, raisins, coconut, cardamom and brown sugar fit for the royalty. Decadent and very sweet
Poori
Poori is deep fried flat bread made from unleavened wheat flour. It is eaten for breakfast or as a snack or light meal. Goes well with most curries
Keema (Minced Beef) Naan
Keema (Minced Beef) Naan Bread is the perfect combination of deliciously spiced minced beef and naan dough. It is a great accompaniment to Indian curries or as an appetizer
Chicken Entrees
Butter Chicken
A signature dish from North India consisting of Chicken breast pieces cooked in the hot oven and added to a rich tomato and heavy cream based sauce with exotic spices and a generous helping of Butter. Truly decadent and delicious
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chunks of Chicken breast meat in a rich sauce made of onions, garlic, ginger and flavorful spices. Our most popular entree. The curry is usually creamy and deep orange-colored deliciousness
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken Vindaloo Sauce is slightly smokey, spicy, and tangy with vinegar providing the tartness. The dish hails from the tiny state of Goa in South West India and was brought to Indian shores by the Portuguese sailors.
Chicken Korma
Chicken Korma Is a mild Northern Indian dish with chicken breast chunks simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce braised with yogurt or cream with onion, garlic, ginger. Can add/have cashews and raisins to taste
Chicken Saag (Spinach)
Tender chunks of Chicken breast in pureed spinach (Saag). Cooked with a blend of spices. A healthier gluten free option with spinach
Mango Chicken
Chef's secret recipe for a delicious Chicken entree with gravy that has a hint of mango pureee to give a sweet finish. Sweet and Savory
Karahi Chicken
Chicken karahi is a dish from the Indian subcontinent noted for its spicy taste. Chicken breast chunks are cooked in a blend of spices with onions and bell peppers. Karahi is a type of thick, circular, and deep cooking-pot that gives the name to the dish
Chicken Chettinad
Chettinad cuisine hails from South India and uses a variety of spices and fresh ground masalas (spices). Chicken breast chunks are added to the Chettinad sauce to create a flavorful and hot dish.
Chicken Malai
Malai' means cream and 'boti' means a piece of chicken. This dish is known for its creamy, melt-in-the-mouth texture with an Alfredo type sauce texture. Very mild and flavorful
Chicken Curry
Chicken curry is made with chicken breast stewed in an onion- and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, chili peppers and a variety of spices, often including turmeric, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and cardamom.
Chicken Baingan (Eggplant)
Traditional Chicken curry made with tender breast pieces and a blend of spices that has chunks of fried eggplant added to give it a very unique taste and texture.
Chef's Special Chicken
Slow Cooked chunks of chicken breast meat in a special house sauce with a hint of cream and mixed vegetable medley.
Desserts
Kheer Rice Pudding
Kheer is Indian rice pudding made with only three basic ingredients- rice, milk and sugar cooked over a low flame for a long time to give it the silk smooth texture.
Gulab Jamun
Gulab Jamun is made of milk solids, flour and sugar and deep fried and served in a cardamon infused sugar syrup. The ball shaped dessert is popular as an after dinner sweetener
Ras Malai
Ras malai consists of sugary white cream sauce, and balls of Indian cheese cooked in sugar syrup and milk cream with saffro. It has been described for its texture as "a rich cheesecake without a crust".
Rasgulla
Rasgulla or Rosogolla is an Indian syrupy dessert popular in the Indian subcontinent made from ball-shaped dumplings of chhena (Cheese curds) and semolina dough, cooked in light syrup made of sugar. This is done until the syrup permeates the dumplings.
Lamb, Goat and Beef Entrees
Beef Curry
Chunks of choice cuts of beef, either a rib eye or skirt steak braised and slow cooked in a curry sauce.
Beef Vindaloo
Beef Vindaloo has loads of flavor, a nice level of spice, and plenty of HEAT according to taste. Chunks of Beef cook low and slow until the beef is fall-apart tender. We add potatoes to absorb some of the flavors. Touch of Vinegar provides the tartness
Goat Curry
Boned cubes of Goat meat in a traditional curry sauce tempered with spices to your taste. Goat meat falls off the bone and is delicious. It is a a perfectly tender, juicy and flavorful curry
Goat Rogan Josh
Rogan Josh is derived from the word "Rogan" meaning "red color" and "Josh" meaning passion or heat. Rogan josh consists of pieces of lamb or goat meat braised with a curry gravy flavored with garlic, ginger and aromatic spices (cloves, bay leaves, cardamom, and cinnamon), and incorporating onions and yogurt. very aromatic and rich
Lamb Curry
Similar to the goat curry, boneless leg of lamb cubes are braised in a curry sauce that is simply delicious. The curry sauce is made from pureed tomatoes, onions, garlic and blend of spices
Lamb Karahi
Lamb Karahi is a dish from the Indian subcontinent noted for its spicy taste. Boneless leg of lamb chunks are cooked in a blend of spices with onions and bell peppers. Karahi is a type of thick, circular, and deep cooking-pot that gives the name to the dish
Lamb Korma
Creamy Lamb Korma, is a mild boneless leg of lamb meat chunks stewed in heavy cream sauce, and seasoned with a blend of spices and cooked to a melt-in-the-mouth perfection.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Rogan Josh is derived from the word "Rogan" meaning "red color" and "Josh" meaning passion or heat. Rogan josh consists of pieces of boneless leg of lamb meat braised with a curry gravy flavored with garlic, ginger and aromatic spices (cloves, bay leaves, cardamom, and cinnamon), and incorporating onions and yogurt.
Lamb Saag
Boneless leg of Lamb chunks in a pureed smooth textured spinach (Saag) stew. Similar to Chicken Saag spice blend and Very delicious and flavorful. Adds a healthy (spinach) twist to red meat
Lamb Tikka Masala
Large chunks of leg of lamb boneless meat in a rich creamy gravy made of tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and flavorful spices. Has bell peppers and onions for garnish
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb Vindaloo base sauce is similar to Chicken or Beef Vindaloo. Chunks of boneless leg of lamb are added to the Vindaloo base. It is a fiery, tangy and hot dish, with a slight edge of sweetness that gives it a beautiful balance of flavors.
Oxtail Curry
A very simple slow cooked stew of Oxtail meat prepared by braising the meat in a blend of aromatic spices and ginger garlic and tomato sauce resulting in a fork tender goodness that you should try with spice level of your preference.
Oxtail Vindaloo
Slow cooked Oxtail in the hot and spicy Vindaloo sauce. Hot spices and tangy vinegar add a fiery kick to the divine oxtail dish
Rice Entrées
Beef Biriyaani
Fragrant basmati rice are layered with a spicy and delicious beef curry made of succulent chunks of beef to make this classic flavorful rice entree.
Chana Rice
A vegetarian dish rich in protein and is gluten free and vegan friendly. Chana (Chic Peas) masala is layered in to fragrant Basmati rice to make this dish. Very flavorful and a healthy option
Chicken Biryaani
Biryani is a mixed rice dish and can be compared to mixing any non-dairy curry and semi-cooked rice. Biryani can be compared to fried rice with a lot more flavor and spice. Chicken Biryani is made by layering Chicken curry in to cooked Basmati rice. We use boneless Chicken breast chunks.
Lamb Biryaani
Fragrant Basmati rice are layered with a spicy and delicious Lamb curry made of succulent chunks of lamb leg to make this classic flavorful rice entree. Can be shared by two or a meal in itself.
Plain Fried Rice
As the name suggests, white Basmati rice are fried in vegetable oil with onions and cumin seeds with a touch of Cilantro.
Shrimp Biryani
Shrimp curry with 8-10 shrimps are layered in to a bed of fragrant white Basmati rice making a perfect medley of juicy shrimps, rice and fragrant spices.
Vegetable Biryaani
For those looking for vegan and gluten free option, vegetarian biryani is a good healthy option. Mixed vegetables are layered in to a bed of basmati rice with spiced according to choice.
Salads and Soups
Green Salad
Simple green leaf salad made with, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onions, Carrots, and a green Indian chilli served with a side of dressing
Tomato Shorba/Soup
A bowl of hot and delicious Tomato soup with a touch of Indian Spices with simple flavoring herbs
Mulligatawny Soup
Mulligatawny soup is an English soup with origins in Indian cuisine. The name originates from the Tamil word and can be translated as "pepper-water", also known as "Raassam". Very flavorful and delicious.
Spicy Chicken Soup
A cup of traditional Chicken soup spiced with red chilli pepper and black pepper
Extra Rice
Fried Onions 8 Oz
Extra Sauce 8 Oz
Extra Sauce 16 Oz
Raita (Yogurt)
Chutney 8 Oz
Onion Salad
Seafood Entrees
Butter (Makhani) Shrimp
Shrimp (8-10) cooked slowly in the tomato cream based sauce similar to butter chicken sauce, with exotic spices and a touch of butter.
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in a traditional curry sauce with spices without any cream. Spiced to perfection
Fish Curry
Chunks of boneless and skinless Tilapia fillets in the traditional curry sauce without any cream. Can be spiced to your heat level. Choose the appropriate spice level to enjoy..
Salmon Curry
Boneless, skinless Salmon fillets cooked to perfection in the traditional curry sauce made of a blend of ginger, garlic and onion in a tomato puree without any cream.
Chef's Special Salmon Curry
Masala Bronzini
Whole Bronzini marinated in traditional Indian spices and cooked whole. Fish size will be about 1 1/2 lbs and selection will vary by availability. Comes with a side of rice and Tikka Masala Sauce
Tandoor Entrées Vegetarian
Tandoori Gobi (Cauliflower)
Tandoori Cauliflower is a spicy Indian baked dish using cauliflower florets marinated and roasted in a mixture of yogurt and aromatic, Indian spices.
Paneer (Cheese) Tikka - DRY No Sauce
Paneer Tikka is a popular and delicious tandoori snack where paneer (Indian cottage cheese cubes) are marinated in a spiced yogurt-based marinade, arranged on skewers and grilled in the tandoori oven
Tofu Tikka - DRY No Sauce
Tofu Tikka is a popular and delicious Gluten free tandoori snack made of chunks of firm Tofu cubes marinated in a spiced yogurt-based marinade, arranged on skewers and grilled in the oven
Tandoori Veggies
A medley of seasonal vegetables, mostly onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, etc. marinated with tandoori paste and spices and grilled in the tandoor oven
Tandoor Meat Dishes
Beef Boti (Chunks) Kebab
Boti (Chunks) kebab is a variety of Indian kebabs consisting of chunks of meat (lamb, mutton, chicken, or beef) that are marinated in a mixture of yogurt, garlic, ginger, and spices such as garam masala, chili powder, and cumin. The meat chunks are then skewered and cooked in the Tandoor oven
Chicken Malai Kebab (Dry)
Creamy, succulent, & spicy chunks of Chicken breast meat that is marinated in heavy cream, yogurt, garlic and ginger paste along with a blend of spices and is then cooked in the tandoori oven
Chicken Tikka Kebab - Dry
Chunks of Chicken breast meat rubbed and marinated with traditional Indian spices and cooked in the Tandoori oven and served dry without any sauce along with a bowl of rice
Lamb Boti Kebab
Chunks of boneless leg of lamb meat marinated in a mix of ginger and garlic paste, yogurt and spices cooked in the Tandoor oven on skewers. Keto friendly choice
Lamb Chops
Delicious frenched Lamb chops are marinated overnight in a mix of yogurt, heavy cream, ginger, garlic, lemon juice, cumin powder and other spices. Tenderized and cooked in the hot Indian Tandoor, they melt in your mouth. 3-4 juicy pieces
Mixed Meat Platter
Salmon Kebab
Chunks of Salmon marinated in a mix of spices, ginger, garlic, lemon juice and yogurt. Cooked in the hot oven with a quick sear.
Tandoori Chicken
Tender pices of whole chicken with bone is marinated in a mixture of yogurt, lemon juice, and the spice tandoori masala mix of Cayenne pepper, red chili powder to give it a fiery red hue. Chicken pieces are cooked to perfection on skewers in the hot Indian Tandoor oven.
Tandoori Fish - Whole Bronzini
whole fish marinated in traditional Indian spices and cooked whole in the oven. Fish size will be about 1 1/2 lbs and selection will vary by season but include Bronzini (Sea Bass).
Tandoori Cornish Hen
An entire 2-3 lbs skinless Cornish Hen marinated in spices and cooked in the Tandoor oven. The meat comes out very tender and juicy and is very flavorful.
Tandoori Shrimp
Perfectly marinated and grilled Indian Tandoori shrimp skewers are cooked over high heat in the oven briefly. Shrimp are seasoned with a blend of spices to add a touch of flavor
Vegetarian Entrees
Aaloo Gobi
Cauliflower (Gobi) florets and Potato chunks marinated in spices and cooked to perfection in a mix of onion gravy and tomatoes
Aaloo Beans
Green beans cooked with a medley of potatoes (Aaloo) with a touch of spices. very delicious, flavorful and healthy option full of proteins and good carbs from the potatoes.
Cabbage Bhajia
Green Cabbage sliced thin and cooked with aromatic spices. Very flavorful and delicious. Good Vegan and Vegetarian alternative + Vegan and Vegetarian friendly
Jeera Aaloo
Jeera Aloo (Potato) is a simple vegetarian dish with main ingredients consisting of potatoes, cumin seeds (Jeera) and Indian spices tossed with hot oil and seasoned with salt.
Palak Paneer
Chunks of Indian cottage cheese (Paneer) in a pureed Spinach sauce with Indian spices and a touch of heavy cream topped with slivers of Ginger.
Bhindi Masala
Bhindi (Okra) deep fried and cooked with a combination of spices. Very delicious and flavorful. Is a traditional fare in Indian homes.
Chana Masalaa
Garbanzo Beans (Chana) cooked in a delicious sauce made of ginger, garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices. Beans are full of proteins and are a healthier option. Vegan and Gluten free
Daal Makhani
Black lentils cooked slowly with ginger, garlic and flavorful spices topped with butter and heavy cream
Paneer Butter Masala
Chunks of Paneer (Indian Cheese) in a tomato and butter cream sauce. Very flavorful and rich in taste.
Kajoo Butter Masalaa
Kajoo (Cashews) are cooked in a tomato and butter cream sauce. Very flavorful and rich in taste. Cashews are full of protein and are a good meat replacement for vegetarians
Malai Kofta
Malai means cream and Koftas (minced vegetable balls) are deep fried and 3 large pieces added into a rich flavored tomato and cream base sauce to make a yummy and silky gravy with heavy cream . Has nuts (cashews and raisins)
Chilli Gobi Entree
Caulifower florets deep fried and mixed with a hot and spicy sauce. Entree size 32 oz portion
Mixed Vegetables
A medley of vegetables like beans, peas, carrots, corn, etc. cooked to perfection in a tomato and garlic-ginger gravy. Vegan friendly and gluten free
Mutter Paneer (Peas and Cheese)
Mutter (Peas) cooked in a onion and ginger gravy with a touch of spices and cream. Chunks of Paneer (Indian Cheese) are added to the mix. CAn add cashews and raisins on request.
Navrattan Korma
Navratan Korma is a rich, creamy and flavorful dish that literally translates to nine-gem curry. The “gems” are the, raisins, vegetables and nuts in the cream curry. Nuts added on request due to nut allergies.
Shahi (Butter) Paneer
Shahi paneer is made with thin chunks of Paneer (Indian Cheese) in a thick gravy made up of cream, and spices from India with a Buttery Flavor.
Yellow Lentil Daal
Yellow lentils (Chana Daal) cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and aromatic spices.
Tofu Tikka Masalaa
Chunks of Tofu marinated in spices and cooked in the Tikka Masala sauce. A vegan alternative to meat and dairy (if requested in coconut milk). The regular Tikka Masala sauce contains cream
Paneer Tikka Masala
Chunks of Paneer (Indian Cheese) marinated and cooked in the Tikka Masala sauce. A good alternative to meat and vegetarian friendly.
Beef, Lamb or Goat Entrée
Chicken Entrée
Non Veg Appetizer
Veg Appetizer
Vegetarian Entrée
Drinks
Mocktails
Spicy Affair Margarita
A 'Spicy' Margarita inspired mocktail with Jalapeno & Poblano pepper infused simple syrup, fresh lemon, lime & orange juice, topped with Club soda or Sprite. Garnished with a half-rim of Chaat Masalaa, lime, and Jalapeno
Mango Mojita
A deliciously refreshing "Mojito: inspired mocktail with mind infused simple syrup, fresh lime juice & Mango Puree, toppedwith Club Soda or Sprite. Garnished with a lime & mint sprig
Masala Mule
A mocktail with an Indian spiced twist on the classic Moscow Mule. Coriander, Cumin, Cardamom, & Ginger infused simple syrup mixed with fresh lemon juice and topped with Club Sodaor Sprite. Garnished with a lemon twist & mint sprig.
Mocktail Pitcher
A Pitcher of any of our mocktails. Serves 4 - 6 drinks
Whites and Rose
Pinot Grigio
Crisp white wine from Auburn Road Winery, with lovely fruit and floral aromas.
Sole - Semi Dry White
Refreshing semi-dry white wine with a touch of effervescence. MAde from Vidal Blanc grape and similar to semi dry Reislings
Dry Rose
Dry Provencal style rose. Light, pink and ripe with soft fragrance of tangerine, citrus and strawberries.
REDS
Good Karma - Dry Red Blend
Light dry red blend with cherry flavors. Similar to a Pinot Noir
Peaceful Warrior - Dry Red Blend
Delicious fruit forwarddry red bleand. Fruity and savory wine perfect for everyday drinking
Lioness - Red Blend
Red blend featuring Tempranillo and Merlot with tangy, tannic notes.
Petit Verdot
Single varietal wine from Petit Verdot grape. Dry and full bodied with high tannin and bold fruit and medium acidity
Gaia
Elegant Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Petit Verdot. Leather, floral and fruit aromas with a velvety, crisp, medium-to-full body and finish. Aged 18 months in French oak barrels. Gaia is a red wine blend of vinifera grapes
Mustang
Full bodied, jammy Zinfandel with flavors of black cherry and raspberry. Subtle anise aromas and soft leather tannins create a complex and bold wine. Goes well with spicy meats
Sweet
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Add Some Spice To Your Life !!!
1427 Kings Hwy, Swedesboro, NJ 08085