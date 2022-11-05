Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Spicy Affair - Indian Cuisine

1,302 Reviews

$$

1427 Kings Hwy

Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Naan
Butter Chicken

Appetizers Non-Vegetarian

Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora

$9.00

Marinated chicken breast pieces thinly sliced, dipped in a salty and spicy batter of gram (Chic Pea) flour and deep fried to an appealing gold perfection. Dunk them in ketchup, yogurt dip or mint chutney to savor the meaty crispiness.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$9.00

Chicken 65 is tangy, spicy and deliciously red. It is an appetizer or entree recipe originating in South of India. It is deep fried finely chopped small pieces of chicken thigh marinated in a tangy chilli garlic sauce and spices

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$10.00

A snack of thinly chopped Chicken thigh meat. The meat is deep fried and mixed with a hot n sour garlic sauce that is tangy and fiery. Chilli chicken is a sweet, spicy & slightly sour crispy appetizer made with chicken, bell peppers, garlic, chili sauce and onions.

Fish Amritsari Pakora

Fish Amritsari Pakora

$10.00

Tender fillets of Tilapia marinated with ginger, garlic paste, yogurt, spices and coated with a batter of gram flour. Amritsari fish is a popular street food and restaurant style starter fried Fish.

Chicken Samosa

Chicken Samosa

$8.00Out of stock

Samosa, is a traditional Indian snack made with pastry dough outer skin that is stuffed with savory filling of ground Chicken meat mixed with Onion & Green Peas. Served with tamarind and green chutney,

Shrimp 65

Shrimp 65

$12.00

Shrimp 65 is a spicy, garlicky, deep-fried seafood dish that can be eaten as an appetizer or as part of a meal. Consists of 6-8 pieces of large shrimp deep fried in the same spice batter blend as Chicken 65. Flavorful and delicious

Masala Chicken Wings

Masala Chicken Wings

$12.00

Our version of Chicken Wings. Coated with a unique blend of 'Masala' (spices) that add a unique flavor to this perennial favorite. Season the wings to your liking in terms of spice level to add some heat

Lamb Samosa

Lamb Samosa

$8.00Out of stock

Like a traditional Samosa, minced Lamb meat with spices is used as a filling inside the pastry dough skin and deep fried. Served with tamarind and green chutney.

Beef Samosa

Beef Samosa

$8.00

Like a traditional Samosa, minced ground beef meat with spices is used as a filling inside the pastry dough skin and deep fried. Served with tamarind and green chutney.

Appetizers Vegetarian

Aaloo Tikki

Aaloo Tikki

$6.00

Delicious deep-fried spiced potato patties served with, cliantro, onion and green chutney. it is made out of boiled potatoes, peas, and spices coated with a thin layer of gram flour. "Aloo" means potato, and the word "tikki" means a small cutlet or croquette

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$6.00

A delicious mix of flavors from Chinese and Indian cuisine, Chilli Paneert is a stir fry of Indian cottage cheese (Paneer) cubes with green capsicum, chilies, onion, and delicious chili garlic sauce.

Chilli Gobi

Chilli Gobi

$6.00

Chilli gobi (Cauliflower) is crispy, spicy, slightly sweet and sour tasting. The cauliflower florets are batter coated, deep fried and then mixed with stir-fried spring onions (scallions), capsicum (green bell pepper), hot garlic sauce, salt and pepper.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$6.00

Gobi Manchurian is an Chinese Indian fried cauliflower dish. Gobi Manchurian is the result of the adaptation of Chinese cooking and seasoning techniques to suit Indian tastes and has become a staple of Indian Chinese cuisine. Sweet chili sauce is the base of this dish.

Garlic Mushroom Pakora

Garlic Mushroom Pakora

$6.00

White Button mushrooms dipped in a batter of gram (Chic Pea) flour and spices with a touch of garlic. Vegan friendly with no Gluten

Paneer Pakora

Paneer Pakora

$8.00

Paneer Pakora is a delicacy! Marinated Paneer (Indian cheese) in delicate spices and dipped in a gram flour batter and deep fried, it makes a crispy, mouthwatering appetizer. Crispy outside and soft inside, these pakoras are addicting! A perfect snack

Samosa

Samosa

$6.00

Samosa, is a traditional Indian snack made with pastry dough filled with spiced potatoes, peas, onions and deep fried. Served with tamarind and green chutney.

Samosa Ragda Chaat

Samosa Ragda Chaat

$8.00

Chaat is a popular Indian savory snack available in several variations. It is spicy, tangy and sweet and a popular street food in India. Samosa Chaat is served by adding a plate full of chick peas or masala chana, a mashed samosa with tamarind, mint and onion chutney with a dash of yogurt. A perfect snack.

Vegetable Pakora

Vegetable Pakora

$6.00

Pakoras are deep fried fritters made with, gram flour used for a light coating on a variety of veggies like onions, potatoes, spinach, egg plant etc. spiced to perfection. Served with a medley of mint, onion and tamarind chutney to dip the fritters.

Vegetarian Mixed Platter

Vegetarian Mixed Platter

$12.00

A medley of our popular vegetarian appetizers. The platter comes with a choice of a vegetarian Samosa, an Aaloo Tikki, Onion Bhajia and Pakoras. Enough for a meal or can be shared by two.

Onion Bhaji

Onion Bhaji

$6.00

A wonderful starter for an Indian meal. Onion Bhajis are tasty little onion fritters bound together with lightly spiced and fragrant chickpea flour batter and deep fried. Served with mint coriander chutney and tamarind chutney

Aaloo Paapri Chaat

Aaloo Paapri Chaat

$8.00

Another variety of Indian street food, Aaloo Chaat is make with boiled potato slices marinated in Indian spices and topped with savory spices, sweet and sour chutney, and yogurt. Crunchy sev (gram flour fritters) and gooey at the same time. Delicious and Vegan friendly

Pappadam

Pappadam

$2.00

A papadum (also called papad) is a thin, crisp, round flatbread made from peeled black gram flour (urad flour), and cooked with dry heat (usually flipping it over an open flame). Crunchy wafer like texture it is salty and goes well as a snack

Breads

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$4.00

Traditional Indian bread made of leavened wheat flour and baked in the Tandoor oven with a generous helping of butter dabbed on top. A typical naan recipe involves mixing white or whole wheat flour with active dry yeast, salt, egg and water. The dough is kneaded for a few minutes, then set aside to rise for a few hours. Once risen, the dough is cooked in the oven.

Chili Naan

Chili Naan

$6.00

Hot and spicy bread made of leavened wheat flour and baked in the Tandoor oven with Green Chilies on it & generous helping of butter dabbed on top to lower the heat. Can be very spicy depending on hot chilis in season

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Traditional Indian bread infused with a lot of Garlic and baked in the Tandoor. Minced Garlic and cilantro are sprinkled generously on the flat bread and is topped with butter

Stuffed Naan - Choose Stuffing

Stuffed Naan - Choose Stuffing

$6.00

Naan bread stuffed with a choice of vegetable stuffings + CHOICE OF POTATOES, CAULIFLOWER, ONIONS OR PANEER. Choose one stuffing

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$4.00

Roti is a round flatbread made from stoneground flour, traditionally known as atta, and water that is combined into a dough. Its defining characteristic is that it is unleavened with no additives like yeast or salt.

Lacha Paratha/Naan

Lacha Paratha/Naan

$6.00

Crispy luscious layered unleavened bread made from wheat flour (aatta) with layers filled with butter and cooked in the Tandoor oven. Crispy and buttery like like a croissant

Kashmir Naan - Sweet

Kashmir Naan - Sweet

$6.00

Our most famous and delicious sweet Naan bread with chopped cashews, raisins, coconut, cardamom and brown sugar fit for the royalty. Decadent and very sweet

Poori

Poori

$5.00Out of stock

Poori is deep fried flat bread made from unleavened wheat flour. It is eaten for breakfast or as a snack or light meal. Goes well with most curries

Keema (Minced Beef) Naan

Keema (Minced Beef) Naan

$8.00

Keema (Minced Beef) Naan Bread is the perfect combination of deliciously spiced minced beef and naan dough. It is a great accompaniment to Indian curries or as an appetizer

Chicken Entrees

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$22.00

A signature dish from North India consisting of Chicken breast pieces cooked in the hot oven and added to a rich tomato and heavy cream based sauce with exotic spices and a generous helping of Butter. Truly decadent and delicious

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$22.00

Chunks of Chicken breast meat in a rich sauce made of onions, garlic, ginger and flavorful spices. Our most popular entree. The curry is usually creamy and deep orange-colored deliciousness

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$22.00

Chicken Vindaloo Sauce is slightly smokey, spicy, and tangy with vinegar providing the tartness. The dish hails from the tiny state of Goa in South West India and was brought to Indian shores by the Portuguese sailors.

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$22.00

Chicken Korma Is a mild Northern Indian dish with chicken breast chunks simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce braised with yogurt or cream with onion, garlic, ginger. Can add/have cashews and raisins to taste

Chicken Saag (Spinach)

Chicken Saag (Spinach)

$22.00

Tender chunks of Chicken breast in pureed spinach (Saag). Cooked with a blend of spices. A healthier gluten free option with spinach

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$22.00

Chef's secret recipe for a delicious Chicken entree with gravy that has a hint of mango pureee to give a sweet finish. Sweet and Savory

Karahi Chicken

Karahi Chicken

$22.00

Chicken karahi is a dish from the Indian subcontinent noted for its spicy taste. Chicken breast chunks are cooked in a blend of spices with onions and bell peppers. Karahi is a type of thick, circular, and deep cooking-pot that gives the name to the dish

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken Chettinad

$22.00Out of stock

Chettinad cuisine hails from South India and uses a variety of spices and fresh ground masalas (spices). Chicken breast chunks are added to the Chettinad sauce to create a flavorful and hot dish.

Chicken Malai

Chicken Malai

$22.00

Malai' means cream and 'boti' means a piece of chicken. This dish is known for its creamy, melt-in-the-mouth texture with an Alfredo type sauce texture. Very mild and flavorful

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$22.00

Chicken curry is made with chicken breast stewed in an onion- and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, chili peppers and a variety of spices, often including turmeric, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and cardamom.

Chicken Baingan (Eggplant)

Chicken Baingan (Eggplant)

$22.00

Traditional Chicken curry made with tender breast pieces and a blend of spices that has chunks of fried eggplant added to give it a very unique taste and texture.

Chef's Special Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Slow Cooked chunks of chicken breast meat in a special house sauce with a hint of cream and mixed vegetable medley.

Desserts

Kheer Rice Pudding

Kheer Rice Pudding

$6.00

Kheer is Indian rice pudding made with only three basic ingredients- rice, milk and sugar cooked over a low flame for a long time to give it the silk smooth texture.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Gulab Jamun is made of milk solids, flour and sugar and deep fried and served in a cardamon infused sugar syrup. The ball shaped dessert is popular as an after dinner sweetener

Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$7.00

Ras malai consists of sugary white cream sauce, and balls of Indian cheese cooked in sugar syrup and milk cream with saffro. It has been described for its texture as "a rich cheesecake without a crust".

Rasgulla

Rasgulla

$6.00

Rasgulla or Rosogolla is an Indian syrupy dessert popular in the Indian subcontinent made from ball-shaped dumplings of chhena (Cheese curds) and semolina dough, cooked in light syrup made of sugar. This is done until the syrup permeates the dumplings.

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.00

Chicken Wings & Fries

$6.00

Lamb, Goat and Beef Entrees

Beef Curry

Beef Curry

$25.00

Chunks of choice cuts of beef, either a rib eye or skirt steak braised and slow cooked in a curry sauce.

Beef Vindaloo

Beef Vindaloo

$25.00

Beef Vindaloo has loads of flavor, a nice level of spice, and plenty of HEAT according to taste. Chunks of Beef cook low and slow until the beef is fall-apart tender. We add potatoes to absorb some of the flavors. Touch of Vinegar provides the tartness

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$25.00

Boned cubes of Goat meat in a traditional curry sauce tempered with spices to your taste. Goat meat falls off the bone and is delicious. It is a a perfectly tender, juicy and flavorful curry

Goat Rogan Josh

Goat Rogan Josh

$25.00

Rogan Josh is derived from the word "Rogan" meaning "red color" and "Josh" meaning passion or heat. Rogan josh consists of pieces of lamb or goat meat braised with a curry gravy flavored with garlic, ginger and aromatic spices (cloves, bay leaves, cardamom, and cinnamon), and incorporating onions and yogurt. very aromatic and rich

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$25.00

Similar to the goat curry, boneless leg of lamb cubes are braised in a curry sauce that is simply delicious. The curry sauce is made from pureed tomatoes, onions, garlic and blend of spices

Lamb Karahi

Lamb Karahi

$25.00

Lamb Karahi is a dish from the Indian subcontinent noted for its spicy taste. Boneless leg of lamb chunks are cooked in a blend of spices with onions and bell peppers. Karahi is a type of thick, circular, and deep cooking-pot that gives the name to the dish

Lamb Korma

$25.00

Creamy Lamb Korma, is a mild boneless leg of lamb meat chunks stewed in heavy cream sauce, and seasoned with a blend of spices and cooked to a melt-in-the-mouth perfection.

Lamb Rogan Josh

Lamb Rogan Josh

$25.00

Rogan Josh is derived from the word "Rogan" meaning "red color" and "Josh" meaning passion or heat. Rogan josh consists of pieces of boneless leg of lamb meat braised with a curry gravy flavored with garlic, ginger and aromatic spices (cloves, bay leaves, cardamom, and cinnamon), and incorporating onions and yogurt.

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$25.00

Boneless leg of Lamb chunks in a pureed smooth textured spinach (Saag) stew. Similar to Chicken Saag spice blend and Very delicious and flavorful. Adds a healthy (spinach) twist to red meat

Lamb Tikka Masala

Lamb Tikka Masala

$25.00

Large chunks of leg of lamb boneless meat in a rich creamy gravy made of tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and flavorful spices. Has bell peppers and onions for garnish

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$25.00

Lamb Vindaloo base sauce is similar to Chicken or Beef Vindaloo. Chunks of boneless leg of lamb are added to the Vindaloo base. It is a fiery, tangy and hot dish, with a slight edge of sweetness that gives it a beautiful balance of flavors.

Oxtail Curry

Oxtail Curry

$30.00Out of stock

A very simple slow cooked stew of Oxtail meat prepared by braising the meat in a blend of aromatic spices and ginger garlic and tomato sauce resulting in a fork tender goodness that you should try with spice level of your preference.

Oxtail Vindaloo

Oxtail Vindaloo

$30.00Out of stock

Slow cooked Oxtail in the hot and spicy Vindaloo sauce. Hot spices and tangy vinegar add a fiery kick to the divine oxtail dish

Rice Entrées

Beef Biriyaani

Beef Biriyaani

$22.00

Fragrant basmati rice are layered with a spicy and delicious beef curry made of succulent chunks of beef to make this classic flavorful rice entree.

Chana Rice

Chana Rice

$16.00

A vegetarian dish rich in protein and is gluten free and vegan friendly. Chana (Chic Peas) masala is layered in to fragrant Basmati rice to make this dish. Very flavorful and a healthy option

Chicken Biryaani

Chicken Biryaani

$20.00

Biryani is a mixed rice dish and can be compared to mixing any non-dairy curry and semi-cooked rice. Biryani can be compared to fried rice with a lot more flavor and spice. Chicken Biryani is made by layering Chicken curry in to cooked Basmati rice. We use boneless Chicken breast chunks.

Lamb Biryaani

Lamb Biryaani

$22.00

Fragrant Basmati rice are layered with a spicy and delicious Lamb curry made of succulent chunks of lamb leg to make this classic flavorful rice entree. Can be shared by two or a meal in itself.

Plain Fried Rice

Plain Fried Rice

$6.00

As the name suggests, white Basmati rice are fried in vegetable oil with onions and cumin seeds with a touch of Cilantro.

Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$22.00

Shrimp curry with 8-10 shrimps are layered in to a bed of fragrant white Basmati rice making a perfect medley of juicy shrimps, rice and fragrant spices.

Vegetable Biryaani

Vegetable Biryaani

$16.00

For those looking for vegan and gluten free option, vegetarian biryani is a good healthy option. Mixed vegetables are layered in to a bed of basmati rice with spiced according to choice.

Salads and Soups

Green Salad

Green Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Simple green leaf salad made with, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onions, Carrots, and a green Indian chilli served with a side of dressing

Tomato Shorba/Soup

Tomato Shorba/Soup

$4.00

A bowl of hot and delicious Tomato soup with a touch of Indian Spices with simple flavoring herbs

Mulligatawny Soup

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.00

Mulligatawny soup is an English soup with origins in Indian cuisine. The name originates from the Tamil word and can be translated as "pepper-water", also known as "Raassam". Very flavorful and delicious.

Spicy Chicken Soup

Spicy Chicken Soup

$5.00

A cup of traditional Chicken soup spiced with red chilli pepper and black pepper

Extra Rice

$2.00

Fried Onions 8 Oz

$2.00

Extra Sauce 8 Oz

$3.00

Extra Sauce 16 Oz

$6.00

Raita (Yogurt)

$2.00

Chutney 8 Oz

$2.00

Onion Salad

$2.00

Seafood Entrees

Butter (Makhani) Shrimp

Butter (Makhani) Shrimp

$24.00

Shrimp (8-10) cooked slowly in the tomato cream based sauce similar to butter chicken sauce, with exotic spices and a touch of butter.

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$24.00

Shrimp cooked in a traditional curry sauce with spices without any cream. Spiced to perfection

Fish Curry

Fish Curry

$22.00

Chunks of boneless and skinless Tilapia fillets in the traditional curry sauce without any cream. Can be spiced to your heat level. Choose the appropriate spice level to enjoy..

Salmon Curry

Salmon Curry

$24.00

Boneless, skinless Salmon fillets cooked to perfection in the traditional curry sauce made of a blend of ginger, garlic and onion in a tomato puree without any cream.

Chef's Special Salmon Curry

$24.00Out of stock

Masala Bronzini

$22.00

Whole Bronzini marinated in traditional Indian spices and cooked whole. Fish size will be about 1 1/2 lbs and selection will vary by availability. Comes with a side of rice and Tikka Masala Sauce

Tandoor Entrées Vegetarian

Tandoori Gobi (Cauliflower)

Tandoori Gobi (Cauliflower)

$14.00

Tandoori Cauliflower is a spicy Indian baked dish using cauliflower florets marinated and roasted in a mixture of yogurt and aromatic, Indian spices.

Paneer (Cheese) Tikka - DRY No Sauce

Paneer (Cheese) Tikka - DRY No Sauce

$16.00

Paneer Tikka is a popular and delicious tandoori snack where paneer (Indian cottage cheese cubes) are marinated in a spiced yogurt-based marinade, arranged on skewers and grilled in the tandoori oven

Tofu Tikka - DRY No Sauce

Tofu Tikka - DRY No Sauce

$14.00

Tofu Tikka is a popular and delicious Gluten free tandoori snack made of chunks of firm Tofu cubes marinated in a spiced yogurt-based marinade, arranged on skewers and grilled in the oven

Tandoori Veggies

Tandoori Veggies

$14.00

A medley of seasonal vegetables, mostly onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, etc. marinated with tandoori paste and spices and grilled in the tandoor oven

Tandoor Meat Dishes

Beef Boti (Chunks) Kebab

Beef Boti (Chunks) Kebab

$20.00Out of stock

Boti (Chunks) kebab is a variety of Indian kebabs consisting of chunks of meat (lamb, mutton, chicken, or beef) that are marinated in a mixture of yogurt, garlic, ginger, and spices such as garam masala, chili powder, and cumin. The meat chunks are then skewered and cooked in the Tandoor oven

Chicken Malai Kebab (Dry)

Chicken Malai Kebab (Dry)

$18.00

Creamy, succulent, & spicy chunks of Chicken breast meat that is marinated in heavy cream, yogurt, garlic and ginger paste along with a blend of spices and is then cooked in the tandoori oven

Chicken Tikka Kebab - Dry

Chicken Tikka Kebab - Dry

$18.00

Chunks of Chicken breast meat rubbed and marinated with traditional Indian spices and cooked in the Tandoori oven and served dry without any sauce along with a bowl of rice

Lamb Boti Kebab

Lamb Boti Kebab

$22.00Out of stock

Chunks of boneless leg of lamb meat marinated in a mix of ginger and garlic paste, yogurt and spices cooked in the Tandoor oven on skewers. Keto friendly choice

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Delicious frenched Lamb chops are marinated overnight in a mix of yogurt, heavy cream, ginger, garlic, lemon juice, cumin powder and other spices. Tenderized and cooked in the hot Indian Tandoor, they melt in your mouth. 3-4 juicy pieces

Mixed Meat Platter

$28.00Out of stock
Salmon Kebab

Salmon Kebab

$24.00Out of stock

Chunks of Salmon marinated in a mix of spices, ginger, garlic, lemon juice and yogurt. Cooked in the hot oven with a quick sear.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$18.00

Tender pices of whole chicken with bone is marinated in a mixture of yogurt, lemon juice, and the spice tandoori masala mix of Cayenne pepper, red chili powder to give it a fiery red hue. Chicken pieces are cooked to perfection on skewers in the hot Indian Tandoor oven.

Tandoori Fish - Whole Bronzini

Tandoori Fish - Whole Bronzini

$22.00Out of stock

whole fish marinated in traditional Indian spices and cooked whole in the oven. Fish size will be about 1 1/2 lbs and selection will vary by season but include Bronzini (Sea Bass).

Tandoori Cornish Hen

Tandoori Cornish Hen

$18.00Out of stock

An entire 2-3 lbs skinless Cornish Hen marinated in spices and cooked in the Tandoor oven. The meat comes out very tender and juicy and is very flavorful.

Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$20.00

Perfectly marinated and grilled Indian Tandoori shrimp skewers are cooked over high heat in the oven briefly. Shrimp are seasoned with a blend of spices to add a touch of flavor

Vegetarian Entrees

Aaloo Gobi

Aaloo Gobi

$15.00

Cauliflower (Gobi) florets and Potato chunks marinated in spices and cooked to perfection in a mix of onion gravy and tomatoes

Aaloo Beans

Aaloo Beans

$15.00

Green beans cooked with a medley of potatoes (Aaloo) with a touch of spices. very delicious, flavorful and healthy option full of proteins and good carbs from the potatoes.

Cabbage Bhajia

Cabbage Bhajia

$14.00

Green Cabbage sliced thin and cooked with aromatic spices. Very flavorful and delicious. Good Vegan and Vegetarian alternative + Vegan and Vegetarian friendly

Jeera Aaloo

Jeera Aaloo

$14.00

Jeera Aloo (Potato) is a simple vegetarian dish with main ingredients consisting of potatoes, cumin seeds (Jeera) and Indian spices tossed with hot oil and seasoned with salt.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$17.00

Chunks of Indian cottage cheese (Paneer) in a pureed Spinach sauce with Indian spices and a touch of heavy cream topped with slivers of Ginger.

Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Bhindi (Okra) deep fried and cooked with a combination of spices. Very delicious and flavorful. Is a traditional fare in Indian homes.

Chana Masalaa

Chana Masalaa

$15.00

Garbanzo Beans (Chana) cooked in a delicious sauce made of ginger, garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices. Beans are full of proteins and are a healthier option. Vegan and Gluten free

Daal Makhani

Daal Makhani

$16.00

Black lentils cooked slowly with ginger, garlic and flavorful spices topped with butter and heavy cream

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$17.00

Chunks of Paneer (Indian Cheese) in a tomato and butter cream sauce. Very flavorful and rich in taste.

Kajoo Butter Masalaa

Kajoo Butter Masalaa

$17.00Out of stock

Kajoo (Cashews) are cooked in a tomato and butter cream sauce. Very flavorful and rich in taste. Cashews are full of protein and are a good meat replacement for vegetarians

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$17.00

Malai means cream and Koftas (minced vegetable balls) are deep fried and 3 large pieces added into a rich flavored tomato and cream base sauce to make a yummy and silky gravy with heavy cream . Has nuts (cashews and raisins)

Chilli Gobi Entree

Chilli Gobi Entree

$16.00Out of stock

Caulifower florets deep fried and mixed with a hot and spicy sauce. Entree size 32 oz portion

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

A medley of vegetables like beans, peas, carrots, corn, etc. cooked to perfection in a tomato and garlic-ginger gravy. Vegan friendly and gluten free

Mutter Paneer (Peas and Cheese)

Mutter Paneer (Peas and Cheese)

$16.00

Mutter (Peas) cooked in a onion and ginger gravy with a touch of spices and cream. Chunks of Paneer (Indian Cheese) are added to the mix. CAn add cashews and raisins on request.

Navrattan Korma

Navrattan Korma

$17.00

Navratan Korma is a rich, creamy and flavorful dish that literally translates to nine-gem curry. The “gems” are the, raisins, vegetables and nuts in the cream curry. Nuts added on request due to nut allergies.

Shahi (Butter) Paneer

Shahi (Butter) Paneer

$17.00

Shahi paneer is made with thin chunks of Paneer (Indian Cheese) in a thick gravy made up of cream, and spices from India with a Buttery Flavor.

Yellow Lentil Daal

Yellow Lentil Daal

$15.00

Yellow lentils (Chana Daal) cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and aromatic spices.

Tofu Tikka Masalaa

Tofu Tikka Masalaa

$16.00

Chunks of Tofu marinated in spices and cooked in the Tikka Masala sauce. A vegan alternative to meat and dairy (if requested in coconut milk). The regular Tikka Masala sauce contains cream

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$17.00

Chunks of Paneer (Indian Cheese) marinated and cooked in the Tikka Masala sauce. A good alternative to meat and vegetarian friendly.

Beef, Lamb or Goat Entrée

Beef Curry

$200.00+

Beef Vindaloo

$200.00+

Goat Curry

$220.00+

Lamb Curry

$220.00+

Lamb Karahi

$220.00+

Lamb Saag

$220.00+

Lamb Vindaloo

$220.00+

Chicken Entrée

Butter Chicken

$170.00+

Chicken Tikka Masala

$170.00+

Chicken Korma

$170.00+

Chicken Saag

$170.00+

Karahi Chicken

$170.00+

Chicken Malai

$170.00+

Chicken Curry

$170.00+

Non Veg Appetizer

Chicken 65

$150.00+

Chilli Chicken

$150.00+

Chicken Pakora

$150.00+

Masala Chicken Wings

$150.00+

Fish Amritsari Pakora

$90.00+

Fish Pakora

Seafood Entrées

Butter Shrimp

$200.00+

Shrimp Curry

$200.00+

Salmon Curry

$200.00+

Fish Curry

$200.00+

Veg Appetizer

Veg Pakora

$110.00+

Onion Bhaji

$110.00+

Veg Mixed Tray

$130.00+

Paneer Pakora

$130.00+

Samosa

$130.00+

Vegetarian Entrée

Aaloo Gobi

$110.00+

Aaloo Beans

$110.00+

Cabbage Bhajia

$110.00+

Palak Paneer

$150.00+

Paneer Butter Masala

$150.00+

Mutter (Peas) and Paneer (Cheese)

$130.00+

Bhindi (Okra) Masala

$110.00+

Yellow Lentil Daal

$110.00+

Daal Makhani

$130.00+

Paneer Tikka Masala

$150.00+

Malai Kofta

$150.00+

Navrattan Korma

$150.00+

Rice Entree

Chicken Biryani

$70.00+

Lamb Biryani

$180.00

Shrimp Biryani

$190.00

Goat Biryani

$190.00

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Smoothie made with ripe Indian Mango puree with a Yogurt base.

Sodas

$3.00

Masala Chai Tea

$4.00

Indian Madras Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Capuccino or Latte

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Capuccino

$5.00

Mocktails

Spicy Affair Margarita

$6.00

A 'Spicy' Margarita inspired mocktail with Jalapeno & Poblano pepper infused simple syrup, fresh lemon, lime & orange juice, topped with Club soda or Sprite. Garnished with a half-rim of Chaat Masalaa, lime, and Jalapeno

Mango Mojita

$6.00Out of stock

A deliciously refreshing "Mojito: inspired mocktail with mind infused simple syrup, fresh lime juice & Mango Puree, toppedwith Club Soda or Sprite. Garnished with a lime & mint sprig

Masala Mule

$6.00Out of stock

A mocktail with an Indian spiced twist on the classic Moscow Mule. Coriander, Cumin, Cardamom, & Ginger infused simple syrup mixed with fresh lemon juice and topped with Club Sodaor Sprite. Garnished with a lemon twist & mint sprig.

Mocktail Pitcher

$30.00Out of stock

A Pitcher of any of our mocktails. Serves 4 - 6 drinks

Whites and Rose

Pinot Grigio

$19.00

Crisp white wine from Auburn Road Winery, with lovely fruit and floral aromas.

Sole - Semi Dry White

$17.00

Refreshing semi-dry white wine with a touch of effervescence. MAde from Vidal Blanc grape and similar to semi dry Reislings

Dry Rose

$21.00

Dry Provencal style rose. Light, pink and ripe with soft fragrance of tangerine, citrus and strawberries.

REDS

A signle varietal wine from Petit Verdot grapes grown by Auburn Road Vineyards.Aromas of black fruit ranging from plum, blackberry, blueberry and black cherry. Dry and full bodied with high tanin and medium plus acidity.

Good Karma - Dry Red Blend

$18.00Out of stock

Light dry red blend with cherry flavors. Similar to a Pinot Noir

Peaceful Warrior - Dry Red Blend

$18.00

Delicious fruit forwarddry red bleand. Fruity and savory wine perfect for everyday drinking

Lioness - Red Blend

$18.00

Red blend featuring Tempranillo and Merlot with tangy, tannic notes.

Petit Verdot

$45.00Out of stock

Single varietal wine from Petit Verdot grape. Dry and full bodied with high tannin and bold fruit and medium acidity

Gaia

$23.00

Elegant Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Petit Verdot. Leather, floral and fruit aromas with a velvety, crisp, medium-to-full body and finish. Aged 18 months in French oak barrels. Gaia is a red wine blend of vinifera grapes

Mustang

$18.00

Full bodied, jammy Zinfandel with flavors of black cherry and raspberry. Subtle anise aromas and soft leather tannins create a complex and bold wine. Goes well with spicy meats

Sweet

Give Peach a Chance - Sweet White

$15.00

A blend of sweet Jersey peaches and crisp white wine.

Blessington - Sweet Red

$15.00

Sweet Red wine made from concord grapes. Best served chilled and goes with spicy hot food.

RENTAL CHARGE

FULL RESTAURANT

$3,000.00

Charge to rent the entire ground floor of the restaurant for a private event

Board Room

$1,500.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Add Some Spice To Your Life !!!

1427 Kings Hwy, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

