Spicy Affair - Indian Cuisine

Butter Naan

$4.00

Traditional Indian bread made of leavened wheat flour and baked in the Tandoor oven with a generous helping of butter dabbed on top. A typical naan recipe involves mixing white or whole wheat flour with active dry yeast, salt, egg and water. The dough is kneaded for a few minutes, then set aside to rise for a few hours. Once risen, the dough is cooked in the oven.