  • Home
  • /
  • Irvine
  • /
  • Spicy Boiling Pot - 17961 Sky Park Cir Ste F
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spicy Boiling Pot 17961 Sky Park Cir Ste F

review star

No reviews yet

17961 Sky Park Cir Ste F

Irvine, CA 92614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tom Yum Soup泰式冬阴功汤
Hot and Spicy Soup 香辣冒菜汤底
Sour Pickled Cabbage Soup 老坛酸菜汤底

Spicy Boiling Pot 麻辣烫

Pork Bone Soup 七天七夜大骨汤

Pork Bone Soup 七天七夜大骨汤

$3.24
Hot and Spicy Soup 香辣冒菜汤底

Hot and Spicy Soup 香辣冒菜汤底

$3.24
Szechuan Flavor Spicy Bone Soup 川味麻辣汤底

Szechuan Flavor Spicy Bone Soup 川味麻辣汤底

$3.24
Tom Yum Soup泰式冬阴功汤

Tom Yum Soup泰式冬阴功汤

$3.24
House Special Tomato and Chili Pepper Soup 番茄剁椒汤底

House Special Tomato and Chili Pepper Soup 番茄剁椒汤底

$3.24
Sour Pickled Cabbage Soup 老坛酸菜汤底

Sour Pickled Cabbage Soup 老坛酸菜汤底

$3.24

Spicy Dry Pot 麻辣香锅

麻辣香锅 Spicy Dry Pot

麻辣香锅 Spicy Dry Pot

$4.09

Spicy Mix 麻辣拌

咸鲜酸甜麻辣拌 （内含花生和芝麻）Sweet and Sour Spicy Mix （contains Peanuts and Sesame）

咸鲜酸甜麻辣拌 （内含花生和芝麻）Sweet and Sour Spicy Mix （contains Peanuts and Sesame）

$3.24
咸鲜麻辣麻辣拌 Spicy Flavor Spicy Mix（contains Peanuts and Sesame）

咸鲜麻辣麻辣拌 Spicy Flavor Spicy Mix（contains Peanuts and Sesame）

$3.24

Customer's Favorites Combo 套餐

Beef Combo 牛肉套餐

Beef Combo 牛肉套餐

$16.58

A delicious combo(with a free drink) comes with your choice of beef/lamb/pork, AND the following items - fish tofu, ham sausage, fungus, baby corn, fresh tofu, potato, green bean sprout, imitation crab stick, broccoli, lettuce, quail egg, white radish, Korean noodle, baby sausage, and fried gluten ball.

Pork Combo 猪肉套餐

Pork Combo 猪肉套餐

$16.58

A delicious combo(with a free drink) comes with your choice of beef/lamb/pork, AND the following items - fish tofu, ham sausage, fungus, baby corn, fresh tofu, potato, green bean sprout, imitation crab stick, broccoli, lettuce, quail egg, white radish, Korean noodle, baby sausage, and fried gluten ball.

Lamb Combo 羊肉套餐

Lamb Combo 羊肉套餐

$16.58

A delicious combo(with a free drink) comes with your choice of beef/lamb/pork, AND the following items - fish tofu, ham sausage, fungus, baby corn, fresh tofu, potato, green bean sprout, imitation crab stick, broccoli, lettuce, quail egg, white radish, Korean noodle, baby sausage, and fried gluten ball.

Diet Option 低脂低碳

Oilless Bone Soup 无油骨汤

Oilless Bone Soup 无油骨汤

$1.29
Just Water 清水无味汤底

Just Water 清水无味汤底

House Special Live Crawfish 林记鲜活空运小龙虾

玄妙冰镇小龙虾 Iced pickled Crawfish 1lb

玄妙冰镇小龙虾 Iced pickled Crawfish 1lb

$16.24Out of stock
玄妙冰镇小龙虾 Iced Crawfish 3Lb

玄妙冰镇小龙虾 Iced Crawfish 3Lb

$59.99Out of stock
吮指麻辣小龙虾（冰镇）Spicy Iced Crawfish 1 lb

吮指麻辣小龙虾（冰镇）Spicy Iced Crawfish 1 lb

$16.24Out of stock
吮指麻辣小龙虾（冰镇）Spicy Iced Crawfish 3 lb

吮指麻辣小龙虾（冰镇）Spicy Iced Crawfish 3 lb

$59.99Out of stock
吮指麻辣小龙虾（爆炒）Spicy Stir Fried Crawfish 1lb

吮指麻辣小龙虾（爆炒）Spicy Stir Fried Crawfish 1lb

$16.24Out of stock
吮指麻辣小龙虾（爆炒）Spicy Stir Fried Crawfish 3lbs

吮指麻辣小龙虾（爆炒）Spicy Stir Fried Crawfish 3lbs

$59.99Out of stock

Handmade Drinks 手工饮料

林伯伯手工酸梅汤 Handmade Plum Juice

林伯伯手工酸梅汤 Handmade Plum Juice

$6.90Out of stock
林伯伯手工杏仁露 Handmade Almond Juice

林伯伯手工杏仁露 Handmade Almond Juice

$6.90Out of stock

Canned Drinks 罐装饮料

可乐 Coke

可乐 Coke

$1.94Out of stock

无糖可乐 Diet Coke

$1.94Out of stock
雪碧 Sprite

雪碧 Sprite

$1.94Out of stock
红牛 Red bull

红牛 Red bull

$1.94Out of stock

无糖红牛 Diet Red Bull

$1.94Out of stock
北冰洋 Orange Soda

北冰洋 Orange Soda

$2.60Out of stock

Heytea Drinks 喜茶饮料

喜茶菠萝百香果乳酸菌无糖气泡水 Pineapple Passion Fruit Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

喜茶海盐荔枝无糖气泡水 Sea-salt Lychee Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

喜茶白桃味无糖气泡水 White Peach Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

喜茶巨峰葡萄无糖气泡水 Grape Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Snacks 小食

炸火腿肠 Fried Ham Sausage

炸火腿肠 Fried Ham Sausage

$5.94

Two pieces of fried ham sausage. 两根王中王火腿肠

炸阿根廷大鱿鱼 Fried Argentine Cuttlefish Body

炸阿根廷大鱿鱼 Fried Argentine Cuttlefish Body

$14.34Out of stock
蒜香盐酥鸡 Popcorn Chicken (Garlic Flavor)

蒜香盐酥鸡 Popcorn Chicken (Garlic Flavor)

$9.03

House Special Live Crawfish 林记鲜活空运小龙虾

玄妙冰镇小龙虾 Iced pickled Crawfish 1lb

玄妙冰镇小龙虾 Iced pickled Crawfish 1lb

$16.24Out of stock
玄妙冰镇小龙虾 Iced Crawfish 3Lb

玄妙冰镇小龙虾 Iced Crawfish 3Lb

$59.99Out of stock
吮指麻辣小龙虾（冰镇）Spicy Iced Crawfish 1 lb

吮指麻辣小龙虾（冰镇）Spicy Iced Crawfish 1 lb

$16.24Out of stock
吮指麻辣小龙虾（冰镇）Spicy Iced Crawfish 3 lb

吮指麻辣小龙虾（冰镇）Spicy Iced Crawfish 3 lb

$59.99Out of stock
吮指麻辣小龙虾（爆炒）Spicy Stir Fried Crawfish 1lb

吮指麻辣小龙虾（爆炒）Spicy Stir Fried Crawfish 1lb

$16.24Out of stock
吮指麻辣小龙虾（爆炒）Spicy Stir Fried Crawfish 3lbs

吮指麻辣小龙虾（爆炒）Spicy Stir Fried Crawfish 3lbs

$59.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

30 years from Taiwan, Mainland and Hong Kong, the old master, together efforts of the restaurant.

Website

Location

17961 Sky Park Cir Ste F, Irvine, CA 92614

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jasmine Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
17815 Sky Park Circle Irvine, CA 92614
View restaurantnext
A Cup Of SUSHI
orange star4.5 • 112
17951 Sky Park Circle Irvine, CA 92614
View restaurantnext
MENYA IRVINE - JAPANESE RAMEN, NOODLES & COMFORT FOOD
orange starNo Reviews
17951 Sky Park Circle Irvine, CA 92614
View restaurantnext
Thai Street Food by George
orange starNo Reviews
17951 Sky Park Circle Irvine, CA 92614
View restaurantnext
Picante Martin's Mexican Food
orange starNo Reviews
17951 skypark circle unit f irvine, CA 92614
View restaurantnext
Boscoso Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
17951 Sky Park Cir F Irvine, CA 92614
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irvine

Thai Spice
orange star4.6 • 7,304
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315 Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
orange star4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurantnext
Puesto Los Olivios Irvine
orange star4.3 • 3,574
8577 Irvine Center DR Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Taquiero Taco Patio
orange star4.4 • 3,344
4517 Campus Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
The Alley - Irvine
orange star4.6 • 2,045
507 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Puesto Park Place Irvine
orange star4.2 • 1,572
3311 Michelson Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irvine
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston