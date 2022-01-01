Spicy Boiling Pot 17961 Sky Park Cir Ste F

Beef Combo 牛肉套餐

$16.58

A delicious combo(with a free drink) comes with your choice of beef/lamb/pork, AND the following items - fish tofu, ham sausage, fungus, baby corn, fresh tofu, potato, green bean sprout, imitation crab stick, broccoli, lettuce, quail egg, white radish, Korean noodle, baby sausage, and fried gluten ball.