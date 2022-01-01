Spicy Boiling Pot 17961 Sky Park Cir Ste F
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
30 years from Taiwan, Mainland and Hong Kong, the old master, together efforts of the restaurant.
Location
17961 Sky Park Cir Ste F, Irvine, CA 92614
Gallery
