Chinese
Vegan
Bars & Lounges

Spicy Moon West Village West Village

2 Reviews

$$

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant

New York, NY 10012

Chili Oil

Chili Oil 4 oz

$8.88

Chili Oil 8 oz

$14.99

Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo 12 oz

$14.99

SETS

Vegan Duo Set

$27.99

Vegan Quad Set

$49.99

Pickled Chili

Pickled Chili 4 oz

$8.88

Pickled Chili 8 oz

$14.99

Pickled Turnip

Pickled Turnip 14 oz

$14.99
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
100% Vegan Plant-Based Szechuan Restaurant!

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York, NY 10012

