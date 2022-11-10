Chinese
Vegan
Bars & Lounges
Spicy Moon West Village West Village
2 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
100% Vegan Plant-Based Szechuan Restaurant!
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York, NY 10012
