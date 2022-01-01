Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

Spicy Noodle

1,366 Reviews

$$

25395 Madison Ave

Ste 107

Murrieta, CA 92562

Order Again

Popular Items

P8. Chicken Pho
F2. House Special Fried Rice
N1. Pad See Ew

Appetizers

A1. Egg Rolls

A1. Egg Rolls

$9.99

Crispy egg rolls wrapped in wheat paper with ground pork, carrots, bean thread, onion and black mushrooms. Served with our house fish sauce.

A2. Vegetarian Egg Rolls

$9.99

Fried vegetarian egg rolls wrapped in wheat paper and prepared with shredded cabbage, carrots and black mushrooms served with our sweet and sour sauce

A3. Spring Rolls

A3. Spring Rolls

$11.99

Shrimp, slice of pork, rice noodles and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper and served with our house peanut sauce.

A4. Gyoza Dumpling

A4. Gyoza Dumpling

$10.99

Deep-fried pork gyoza dumplings served with our house sweet and sour sauce

A5. Fried Tofu Nuggets

$11.99

Deep-fried tofu nuggets served in out house sweet sauce.

A6. Fried Calamari

$17.99

Deep-fried panko-breaded calamari served with our house sweet sauce.

A7. Salt and Pepper Calamari

$17.99

Battered and fried squid seasoned and wok fried with fresh garlic, butter, onions and bell peppers.

A8. Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$17.99

Battered and fried shrimp seasoned and wok fried with fresh garlic, butter, onions and bell peppers.

Pho Noodle Soup

P1. Combo Pho

P1. Combo Pho

$13.99+

Slice rare steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, meat balls and rice noodles in beef broth

P2. Rare Steak Pho

$13.99+

Slices of rare steak with rice noodles in beef broth.

P3. Brisket Pho

$13.99+

Slices of brisket with rice noodles in beef broth.

P4. Well Done Steak Pho

$13.99+

Slices of well done steak with rice noodles and beef broth

P5. Tendon Pho

$14.99+

Slices of beef tendon with rice noodles in beef broth.

P6. Tripe Pho

$14.99+

Beef tripe with noodles in beef broth.

P7. Beef Ball Pho

$13.99+

Beef balls with rice noodles in beef broth.

P8. Chicken Pho

$13.99+

P9. Kaow Piek Sen

$14.99Out of stock

House made and cut rice noodles with chicken in chicken broth.

P10. Seafood Pho

$14.99+

P11. Surf and Turf Pho

$14.99+

P12. Shrimp Pho

$14.99+

P13. Fish Ball Pho

$14.99+

P14. Broth w/ Beef Balls Pho

$10.99+

P15. Veggies&Broth

$10.99+

P16. Broth w/ Noodles

$9.99+

P17a. Bowl of Broth

$2.00+

P17b. Bowl of Boat Broth

$2.99+

P18. Boat Noodle Soup

$14.99+

P19. Laotion Pho

$14.99+Out of stock

P19. Vegetarian Pho

$13.99+

P20. Spicy Udon Beef

$16.99

P22. Stir Fry Pho

$16.99

P23. Stir Fry Seafood Pho

$17.99

P17a. Cup Of Broth

$1.59

P17b. Cup of Boat Broth

$2.59

J14. Side of Pho Noodles

$2.50

Plate of Rare

$3.99

Plate of White Onions

$1.00

Plate of Steam Bean Sprouts

$1.99

Steam Udon noodles

$2.99

Soup

S1. Tom Yum Soup

$15.99+

S3. Gow Lao Soup

$15.99

S2. Tom Kha Soup

$15.99+

Lad Na/ Cripsy Noodle

SP1. Crispy Egg Noodle in Gravy Chicken

$16.99

SP3. Lad Na in Gravy Chicken

$16.99

SP1. Crispy Egg Noodle in Gravy Beef

$16.99

SP3. Lad Na in Gravy Beef

$16.99

SP1. Crispy Noodle in Gravy Pork

$16.99

SP3. Lad Na in Gravy Pork

$16.99

SP1. Crispy Egg Noodle in Gravy Combo

$19.99

SP3. Lad Na in Gravy Combo

$19.99

SP2. Crispy Egg Noodle Seafood in Gravy

$18.99

SP2. Crispy Egg Noodle Shrimp In Gravy

$18.99

SP3. Lad Na in Gravy Shrimp

$18.99

SP4. Lad Na Seafood in Gravy

$18.99

SP1. Crispy Noodle in Gravy Fried Tofu

$16.99

SP3. Lad Na in Gravy Fried Tofu

$16.99

SP1. Crispy Noodle in Gravy Steam Tofu

$16.99

SP3. Lad Na in Gravy Steam Tofu

$16.99

SP1. Crispy Noodle in Gravy Veggies

$16.99

SP3. Lad Na in Gravy Veggies

$16.99

Extra Gravy

$1.99

Extra Noodles

$2.50

Oodles of Noodles

N1. Pad See Ew

$14.99

N2. Pad Kee Mao

$14.99

N3. Chow Mein

$14.99

N4. Pancit Bihon

$14.99

N5. Udon Noodles

$14.99

N6. Yakisoba Noodles

$14.99

N7. Pad Lao(Thai)

$14.99

N8. Shanghai Noodles

$14.99

N9. Hong Kong Noodles

$14.99

N10. Garlic Yakisoba Noodles

$15.99

Straight from the Wok

R1. Shaking Beef

$18.99

R2. Orange Chicken

$14.99

R3. Spicy Basil Stir Fry

$14.99

R4. Cashew Stir Fry

$14.99

R5. Broccoli Stir Fry

$14.99

R6. Chop Suey Delight

$14.99

R7. Spicy Eggplant Delight

$15.99

R8. Garlic Bell Pepper Stir Fry

$14.99

Fish and Seafood *No Substitutions, No Refund*

O1. Battered Deep Fry Basil Seafood

$21.99

O2. Spicy Basil Catfish

$21.99Out of stock

O3. Stir Fry Combo Seafood Platter

$21.99

Fried Rice

F1. Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.99

F2. House Special Fried Rice

$14.99

F3. Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$14.99

F4. Curry Fried Rice

$14.99

F5. Basil Fried Rice

$14.99

F6. Seafood Fried Rice

$19.99

F7. Kimchi Fried Rice

$17.99Out of stock

House Specialty Salad

Thai Style Papaya Salad

$15.99

Laotion Style Papaya Salad

$15.99

Vietnamese Style Papaya Salad

$18.99

H1. Large Papaya Salad Lao Style

$14.99

H2. Large Papaya Salad Thai Style

$14.99

H3. Vietnamese Papaya Salad

$17.99

H4. Chicken Peanut Salad

$18.99

Larb

L1. Larb Chicken

$16.99

L2. Larb Pork

$16.99

L3. Larb Beef

$17.99

L6. Larb Dip

$23.99Out of stock

L4. Yum Num Tok

$18.99Out of stock

L5. Vegetarian Larb

$17.99

Side Order

J1. Jasmine Rice

$7.99Out of stock

J.2 Cup of Steam Rice

$1.99

J3. Cup of Fried Rice

$4.99

J4. Sticky Rice

$8.99

J.5 Cup of Sticky Rice

$2.99

J.6 Cup of Chow Mien

$4.99

J7. Beef Jerky

$18.99

J8. Fried Laos Sausage

$14.99

J9. Golden Wings

$15.99Out of stock

J10. Plate of Steam Veggies

$2.99

J11. Plate of Steam Brocolli

$3.99

J12. Plate of Steam Bean Sprouts

$1.99

J13. Kimchi

$3.99Out of stock

J14. Side of Pho Noodles

$2.50

J15. Fried Tilapia

$19.99Out of stock

Additional Condiments

Extra Egg roll Sauce

$1.59

Extra Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.79

Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.99

Thai Chili Fish Sauce

$1.59

Chili Oil

$2.99

Vinegar Soy Sauce

$1.99

Fried Garlic

$2.99

Thai Chili

$1.00

Pork Rind

$1.79

Childs Menu

K1. Kid's Noodles

$13.99

K2. Kid's Fried Rice

$13.99

K3. Kid's Stir Fry Chicken with Cup of Jasmine Rice

$13.99

Refreshments

B1. Jasmine Hot Tea Pot

$4.89

B2. Ice Jasmine Tea

$3.69

B3. Soda

$1.89

B4. Apple Juice

$2.99

B5. Thai Tea

$4.69

B6. Thai Coffee

$4.69

Imported Beer

IB1. Singha

$5.99

IB2. Beer Laos

$5.99

Domestic Beer

DB1. Bud Light

$3.99

Wine

W1. Chardonnay

$6.99

W2. Pinot Grigio

$6.99

W3. Carbernet

$9.69

W4. Crowded

$9.69

W7. Bottle Pinot Grigio

$25.00

W8. Bottle Carbernet

$35.00

W9. Bottle Croeded

$35.00

W10. Bottle Plum Wine

$25.00

W11. Bottle SOJU

$13.99

W12. Corkage Fee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Spicy Noodle "Where the belly rules the mind; The mind rules the soul; Noodles rule everything"

