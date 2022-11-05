Spiga imageView gallery
Italian

Spiga

470 Reviews

$$

18 Highland Cir

Needham Heights, MA 02494

Order Again

Popular Items

Bolognese
Cannoli
Eggplant Parmigiana

Antipasti

Cacio & pepe Salad

$16.00

Romaine, capers, egg, anchovies, untraditional Spiga caesar dressing.

Artisanal Salad and Ricotta

$16.00

Mix green, whipped ricotta, spiced almond, Spiga's vinaigrette.

Prosciutto And Melon

$18.00

Caprese

$16.00

Assorted locally made cheese, mix green, pickled onions, olives, sundry & fresh tomatoes, chili flakes, house vinaigrette.

Antipasto

$19.00

Italian charcuteries & house pickled vegetables, fennel vinaigrette.

MeatBalls and Arancini

Sausage and Peppers Meatballs

$10.00+

Tomato basil sauce, parmigiano, roasted peppers.

Eggplant Balls

$10.00+

Tomato basil sauce, parmigiano.

Chicken Parm Meatball

$10.00+

Tomato & basil sauce

Veal Meatballs

$10.00+

Mushroom, garlic and oil, parsley, Marsala sauce.

Beef Meatballs

$10.00+

Tomato basil sauce, parmigiano.

Lamb Meatballs

$10.00+

Spicy tomato basil sauce, parmigiano, roasted peppers.

Chicken Caprese Meatballs

$10.00+

Tomato & pesto sauce

Salmon Balls

$10.00+

Beef Arancini

$13.00

Tomato basil Sauce

Spinach Arancini

$13.00

Tomato basil Sauce

Mushrooms Arancini

$13.00

Tomato basil Sauce

C

$13.00Out of stock

Tomato basil Sauce

Fresh Pasta

Tomato Sauce

$14.00+

San marzano tomato basil sauce.

Amatriciana

$16.00+

Guanciale and pancetta, San Marzano tomato and basil sauce.

Carbonara

$16.00+

Guanciale & Pancetta, parmigiano, egg yolk.

Basil Pesto

$14.00+

Basil, garlic parmigiano, evoo.

Bolognese

$18.00+

Chef 's original recipe of 3 meats ragú, parmigiano, touch of cream.

Cavatelli Sausage & Broccoli

$17.00+

Sausage, nduja, garlic, oil & hot pepper condiment.

Shrimp Scampi

$31.00

Garlic & Butter, lots of parsley and lemon

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$30.00

Handcraft with potatoes, tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella.

Ravioli

$30.00

Spinach & ricotta filling, basil pesto sauce, caprese to finish.

Vegetarian Lasagna

$30.00

Variety of vegetables, béchamel, parmigiano, mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Bolognese Lasagna

$33.00

3 meats ragu' with tomato sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce.

Entrees

Chicken Milanese

$31.00

Mix Green, house made pickled vegetables, parmigiano, spiga vinaigrette.

Veal Milanese

$33.00

Mix Green, house made pickled vegetables, parmigiano, spiga vinaigrette.

Chicken Parmigiana

$30.00

Fresh pasta, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato basil sauce, deliciousness.

Veal Parmigiana

$33.00

Fresh pasta, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato basil sauce, deliciousness.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$32.00

Thin layers of eggplant, mozzarella, parmigiano, crispy puff blanket, tomato basil sauce.

Side

Giardiniera

$9.00

Broccoli Aglio and Olio

$9.00

Florets, garlic, evoo, sea salt

Sweet Potatoes

$9.00

Oven Roasted, garlic, rosemary, Parmigiano, bread crumbs

Roasted Peppers

$9.00

Wood oven roasted, evoo, sea slat, fresh parsley

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Tiramisu'

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Family Style (Serving 4 people)

Serving 4 People

House Antipasto

$45.00

Charcuteries & pickled vegetables, greens, fennel vinaigrette.

The Artisanal Salad

$40.00

Mix Green, ricotta , spiced almond, Spiga's vinaigrette.

Cacio and Pepe

$40.00

Amatriciana

$55.00

Guanciale, pancetta, San Marzano tomato basil Sauce

Pesto

$45.00

Basil, garlic, parmigiano, evoo.

Sausage & broccoli

$55.00

Sausage, nduja, garlic, oil & hot pepper condiment.

Bolognese

$58.00

Chef's original recipe of 3 meats ragu'.

Tomato sauce

$45.00

San Marzano tomato, basil, onions, carrots.

Lasagna vegetarian

$65.00

Fresh egg Pasta, variety of vegetables, béchamel, parmigiano, mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Lasagna Bolognese

$70.00

Fresh egg pasta, 3 meats ragu', tomato sauce, parmigiano and mozzarella.

Chicken Parmigiana

$65.00

Fresh pasta, fresh mozzarella, san marzano tomato basil sauce.

Veal Parmigiana

$70.00

Fresh pasta, fresh mozzarella, san marzano tomato basil sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$70.00

Fresh pasta, thin layers of eggplant, mozzarella, parmigiano, crispy puff blanket, tomato sauce.

sweet potatoes

$20.00

Roasted peppers

$20.00

Broccoli

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18 Highland Cir, Needham Heights, MA 02494

Directions

