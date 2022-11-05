Italian
Spiga
470 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
18 Highland Cir, Needham Heights, MA 02494
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweet Basil - Needham - 942 Great Plain Ave
4.6 • 717
942 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurant
Da LaPosta Pizzeria - 825 Washington Street
No Reviews
825 Washington Street Newtonville, MA 02460
View restaurant