Spigots Brewpub 622 Barrow St
622 Barrow St
Houma, LA 70360
APPS
PRETZILLA
A giant pretzel. Comes with beer cheese, stone ground mustard, and honey cinnamon butter.
PUB FRIES
Fries piled high topped with cheese sauce, grilled onions, pulled pork, shredded cheeses, jalapeno garlic demi-glace, and jalapenos.
WINGS
Breaded or naked and come with your choice of 2 sauces. 6, 12, or 18
BONELESS WINGS
10 oz of boneless wings and a side of fries. Comes with your choice of 1 sauce.
SPIGGY STRINGS
Thin cut onions in a flaky house batter. Fried to a crispy golden brown.
CRAB CAKES
House made crab cakes made with local lump crab meat and fried gold and crispy.
FLATTOP QUESADILLA
12-inch flour tortilla filled with mexican cheeses, bacon, green onions, and ranch. Your choice of cheese, chicken or pulled pork.
SESAME TUNA
4-ounce grilled tuna filet sprinkled with seasoned sesame seeds. Served with Ponzu dipping sauce and a cabbage rice vinegar slaw
BOUDIN QUESO DIP
House made queso dip with Boudin. Served with house made Crustinis.
DICKIE SHRIMP
Shrimp fried golden brown. Served with a lemon wedge and two Spigots dipping sauces of your choice.
STREET CORN AVOCADO TOAST
Texas toast with smashed avocado, roasted corn, cilantro, green onions, and pickled red onion. Topped with Lime vinaigrette, valentina mayo and feta cheese.
SALAD/SOUP
SOUTHWEST SALAD
Mixed grees tossed in southwest ranch with black beans, roasted corn, avocado, black olives and tomato. Topped with cheddar and tortilla strips.
HARVEST COBB
Mixed greens tossed in our Poppyseed dressing with cherry tomatoes, Bell peppers, cucumbers, bacon, egg, apple and mozzarella.
CAESAR SALAD
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in our house Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Topped with croutons and more Parmesan.
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar and croutons.
CHICKEN QUESO SOUP
Chargrilled chicken breast with tender bell peppers and onions in a cheesy cream sauce. Served with house-made tortilla chips.
SOUP OF THE DAY
A house made soup made from scratch.
SOUP AND SALAD
BURGERS/SAMMYS
BACON JAM BURGER
8oz chuck and brisket burger with bacon jam, candied jalepenos, fried onion strings, and swiss. Served with a side of fries.
CONTENDER BURGER
8oz chuck and brisket burger topped with smoked gouda sauce, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Comes with a side of fries.
PATTY MELT
Two smash patties served on texas toast with mozzarella, grilled onions, and mushrooms.
CHICKEN SAMMY
Marinated chicken breast - Grilled - on a sweet sourdough bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
SPIGOTS BEER BRAT
Bratwurst with a bed of sriracha sauerkraut served on a pretzel hoagie with a side of stone ground mustard and fries.
BBQ PULLED PORK SLIDERS
BBQ pulled pork and cole slaw on a sweet sour dough bun. With a side of fries
PORK BELLY BLT
Our take on a classic, this BLT features Dr. Pepper glazed Pork belly, Lettuce, Tomato and a house made Tomato jelly.
BYO BURGER
WRAPS/FLATBREADS
SEA CREATURE FLATBREAD
Shrimp and crab meat cooked in a light crab boil seasoning with a shrimp alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, on a flatbread pizza crust.
SMOKEHOUSE CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Grilled chicken, onions, and mozzarella with a house made BBQ sauce using our own beer on a flatbread pizza crust.
CHICKEN PARM
Fried Chicken, Bold House Marinara, Parm, Mozzarella and Italian Seasonings on a Flatbread Crust.
CHICKEN BACON WRAP
Chicken breast - Grilled or Fried - with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and our house mayo. Spinach or Flour tortilla.
CHICKEN POPPY SEED WRAP
House made chicken salad with bacon and freshly cut romaine tossed in our house poppyseed dressing. Served on a Spinach wrap and one side.
PASTA/RICE BOWLS
PASTA FRA DIABLO
Chicken or Shrimp seasoned with basil, garlic, and crushed red pepper in a rich marinara sauce. Served with Penne.
SEAFOOD LINGUINE
Local shrimp and lump crab cooked in a cream sauce served with Fettucine noodles
PASTA NOUVEAU
A mix of bell peppers and garlic with mushrooms, and tasso in a gravy cream sauce over Linguine noodles.
ROASTED BEET PASTA
Fettucine cooked down in house made beet cream sauce served over fresh basil pesto and topped with feta cheese.
BRAT BOWL
Grilled bratwurst, onion, bell peppers, and Sriracha sauerkraut over wild rice.
POLYNESIAN BOWL
Onions, bell peppers and pineapple over coconut rice with chicken or shrimp.
ENTREES
MAPLE CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast topped with our house-made Oatmeal Porter Maple Glaze. Served with the vegetable of the day and garlic herb potatoes.
GRILLED PORK CHOP
12oz French cut pork chop with an Orange ginger glaze served with a side of garlic herb potatos and vegetable of the day
PAN FRIED FISH
Pan fried red fish filet topped with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, capers, and mushrooms in a lemon butter sauce. Sub crab cream sauce with almonds. Served with wild rice and vegetable of the day
BLACKENED TUNA
8oz Blackened Ahi Tuna steak served with our vegetable of the day and hash. Topped with a savory butter sauce.
PORK BELLY GRITS
House made corn grits with Dr. Pepper glazed Pork belly topped with salsa naranja. Served with a side of our vegetable of the day.
CHEFS CUT RIBEYE
12oz Handcut USDA prime ribeye served with garlic herb potatoes and vegetable of the day.
CHEFS CUT FILET
8oz handcut USDA prime beef tenderloin served with garlic herb potatos and vegetable of the day.