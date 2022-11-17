Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spigots Brewpub 622 Barrow St

review star

No reviews yet

622 Barrow St

Houma, LA 70360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MAPLE CHICKEN
CHICKEN BACON WRAP
PATTY MELT

APPS

PRETZILLA

$12.00

A giant pretzel. Comes with beer cheese, stone ground mustard, and honey cinnamon butter.

PUB FRIES

$14.00

Fries piled high topped with cheese sauce, grilled onions, pulled pork, shredded cheeses, jalapeno garlic demi-glace, and jalapenos.

WINGS

$10.00

Breaded or naked and come with your choice of 2 sauces. 6, 12, or 18

BONELESS WINGS

$13.00

10 oz of boneless wings and a side of fries. Comes with your choice of 1 sauce.

SPIGGY STRINGS

$9.00

Thin cut onions in a flaky house batter. Fried to a crispy golden brown.

CRAB CAKES

$20.00

House made crab cakes made with local lump crab meat and fried gold and crispy.

FLATTOP QUESADILLA

$8.00

12-inch flour tortilla filled with mexican cheeses, bacon, green onions, and ranch. Your choice of cheese, chicken or pulled pork.

SESAME TUNA

$10.00+

4-ounce grilled tuna filet sprinkled with seasoned sesame seeds. Served with Ponzu dipping sauce and a cabbage rice vinegar slaw

BOUDIN QUESO DIP

$11.00

House made queso dip with Boudin. Served with house made Crustinis.

DICKIE SHRIMP

$12.00

Shrimp fried golden brown. Served with a lemon wedge and two Spigots dipping sauces of your choice.

STREET CORN AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Texas toast with smashed avocado, roasted corn, cilantro, green onions, and pickled red onion. Topped with Lime vinaigrette, valentina mayo and feta cheese.

SALAD/SOUP

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.00

Mixed grees tossed in southwest ranch with black beans, roasted corn, avocado, black olives and tomato. Topped with cheddar and tortilla strips.

HARVEST COBB

$12.00

Mixed greens tossed in our Poppyseed dressing with cherry tomatoes, Bell peppers, cucumbers, bacon, egg, apple and mozzarella.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in our house Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Topped with croutons and more Parmesan.

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar and croutons.

CHICKEN QUESO SOUP

$5.50+

Chargrilled chicken breast with tender bell peppers and onions in a cheesy cream sauce. Served with house-made tortilla chips.

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.50+

A house made soup made from scratch.

SOUP AND SALAD

$14.00

BURGERS/SAMMYS

BACON JAM BURGER

$15.00

8oz chuck and brisket burger with bacon jam, candied jalepenos, fried onion strings, and swiss. Served with a side of fries.

CONTENDER BURGER

$13.00

8oz chuck and brisket burger topped with smoked gouda sauce, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Comes with a side of fries.

PATTY MELT

$13.00

Two smash patties served on texas toast with mozzarella, grilled onions, and mushrooms.

CHICKEN SAMMY

$12.00

Marinated chicken breast - Grilled - on a sweet sourdough bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

SPIGOTS BEER BRAT

$11.00

Bratwurst with a bed of sriracha sauerkraut served on a pretzel hoagie with a side of stone ground mustard and fries.

BBQ PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$14.00

BBQ pulled pork and cole slaw on a sweet sour dough bun. With a side of fries

PORK BELLY BLT

$14.00

Our take on a classic, this BLT features Dr. Pepper glazed Pork belly, Lettuce, Tomato and a house made Tomato jelly.

BYO BURGER

$12.00

WRAPS/FLATBREADS

SEA CREATURE FLATBREAD

$17.00

Shrimp and crab meat cooked in a light crab boil seasoning with a shrimp alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, on a flatbread pizza crust.

SMOKEHOUSE CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$16.00

Grilled chicken, onions, and mozzarella with a house made BBQ sauce using our own beer on a flatbread pizza crust.

CHICKEN PARM

$15.00

Fried Chicken, Bold House Marinara, Parm, Mozzarella and Italian Seasonings on a Flatbread Crust.

CHICKEN BACON WRAP

$12.00

Chicken breast - Grilled or Fried - with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and our house mayo. Spinach or Flour tortilla.

CHICKEN POPPY SEED WRAP

$12.00

House made chicken salad with bacon and freshly cut romaine tossed in our house poppyseed dressing. Served on a Spinach wrap and one side.

PASTA/RICE BOWLS

PASTA FRA DIABLO

$16.00

Chicken or Shrimp seasoned with basil, garlic, and crushed red pepper in a rich marinara sauce. Served with Penne.

SEAFOOD LINGUINE

$21.00

Local shrimp and lump crab cooked in a cream sauce served with Fettucine noodles

PASTA NOUVEAU

$16.00

A mix of bell peppers and garlic with mushrooms, and tasso in a gravy cream sauce over Linguine noodles.

ROASTED BEET PASTA

$14.00

Fettucine cooked down in house made beet cream sauce served over fresh basil pesto and topped with feta cheese.

BRAT BOWL

$15.00

Grilled bratwurst, onion, bell peppers, and Sriracha sauerkraut over wild rice.

POLYNESIAN BOWL

$15.00

Onions, bell peppers and pineapple over coconut rice with chicken or shrimp.

ENTREES

MAPLE CHICKEN

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our house-made Oatmeal Porter Maple Glaze. Served with the vegetable of the day and garlic herb potatoes.

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$18.00

12oz French cut pork chop with an Orange ginger glaze served with a side of garlic herb potatos and vegetable of the day

PAN FRIED FISH

$20.00

Pan fried red fish filet topped with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, capers, and mushrooms in a lemon butter sauce. Sub crab cream sauce with almonds. Served with wild rice and vegetable of the day

BLACKENED TUNA

$20.00

8oz Blackened Ahi Tuna steak served with our vegetable of the day and hash. Topped with a savory butter sauce.

PORK BELLY GRITS

$15.00

House made corn grits with Dr. Pepper glazed Pork belly topped with salsa naranja. Served with a side of our vegetable of the day.

CHEFS CUT RIBEYE

$32.00

12oz Handcut USDA prime ribeye served with garlic herb potatoes and vegetable of the day.

CHEFS CUT FILET

$34.00

8oz handcut USDA prime beef tenderloin served with garlic herb potatos and vegetable of the day.

LUNCH SPECIAL

$12.00

N/A Beverage

COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

CREAM SODA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

POWERADE

$2.50

ROOTBEER

$2.50

CRAFT ROOTBEER

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$2.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

COFFEE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

MILK

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Virgin Drink

$4.00

DESSERT/KIDS

BROWNIE TRIFFLE

$7.00

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

KID TENDIES

$5.50

KID PIZZA

$5.50

GRILLED CHZ

$5.50

Draft (16 oz.)

WEISSE DFT (16 oz.)

$5.50

CREAM DFT (16 oz.)

$5.50

CERVESA DFT (16 oz.)

$6.50

BLONDE DFT (16 oz.)

$5.50

RED DFT (16 oz.)

$5.50

BROWN DFT (16 oz.)

$5.50

PORTER DFT (16 oz.)

$6.50

STOUT DFT (16 oz.)

$6.50

IPA DFT (16 oz.)

$6.50

SCHWARTZ DFT (16 oz.)

$6.50

Cocktails

STRAWBERRY SMASH

$9.50

SPIGOTS HARD TEA

$9.50

SPIGOTS FASHIOND

$9.50

MIDNIGHT BERRY FIZZ

$10.50

SPIGOTS MARGARITA

$10.50

SPIGOTS BLOODY MARY

$10.50

Cocktail Of The Week

$10.95

TOPSHELF MARG

$14.00

Kickin Pineapple

$10.00

4-Packs/Growler

4-Pack Flagship

$15.00

4-Pack Seasonal

$18.00

Growler Fill Flagship

$15.00

Growler Fill Seasonal

$20.00

Growler Glass

$10.00

Vodka

360 vodka

$6.00

JT MELEK

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.50

KETEL ONE

$8.50

STOLI

$7.00

STOLI VANILLA

$7.00

TITOS

$7.00

SMIRNOFF SOUR

$6.00

360 LEMON

$6.00

360 CHERRY

$6.00

WHO DAT

$7.00

360 vodka DBL

$9.00

JT MELEK DBL

$10.50

GREY GOOSE DBL

$12.75

KETEL ONE DBL

$12.75

STOLI DBL

$10.50

STOLI VANILLA DBL

$10.50

TITOS DBL

$10.50

SMIRNOFF SOUR DBL

$9.00

360 LEMON DBL

$9.00

360 CHERRY DBL

$9.00

WHO DAT DBL

$10.50

Gin

NEW AMSTERDAM

$6.00

HENDRICKS

$9.50

MAGELLEN

$7.50

TANQUERAY

$7.50

EMPRESS

$7.50

ROGUE SPRUCE

$7.50

NEW AMSTERDAM DBL

$9.00

HENDRICKS DBL

$14.25

MAGELLEN DBL

$11.25

TANQUERAY DBL

$11.25

EMPRESS DBL

$11.25

ROGUE SPRUCE DBL

$11.25

Rum

BAYOU SILVER

$6.00

BAYOU SPICE

$6.00

BAYOU SATSUMA

$6.00

BAYOU COFFEE

$6.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

RUM HAVEN

$6.00

SAILOR JERRY

$7.00

KRAKEN BLACK SPICE

$7.00

FLOR DE CANA

$9.50

MALIBU

$7.00

BAYOU SILVER DBL

$9.00

BAYOU SPICE DBL

$9.00

BAYOU SATSUMA DBL

$9.00

BAYOU COFFEE DBL

$9.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN DBL

$10.50

RUM HAVEN DBL

$9.00

SAILOR JERRY DBL

$10.50

KRAKEN BLACK SPICE DBL

$10.50

FLOR DE CANA DBL

$14.25

MALIBU DBL

$10.50

Tequila

JOSE SILVER

$7.00

JOSE GOLD

$7.00

1800 SILVER

$9.50

1800 REPOSADO

$9.50

MILAGRO SILVER

$9.50

MILAGRO ANEJO

$9.50

PATRON SILVER

$9.50

PATRON ANEJO

$9.50

DON JULIO1942

$23.00

JOSE SILVER DBL

$10.50

JOSE GOLD DBL

$10.50

1800 SILVER DBL

$14.25

1800 REPOSADO DBL

$14.25

MILAGRO SILVER DBL

$14.25

MILAGRO ANEJO DBL

$14.25

PATRON SILVER DBL

$14.25

PATRON ANEJO DBL

$14.25

DON JULIO1942 DBL

$34.50

Whiskey

BENCHMARK

$6.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$7.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$9.50

CROWN ROYAL

$7.50

CROWN APPLE

$7.50