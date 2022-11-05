Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel

483 Reviews

$$

27020 Alicia Pkwy

Ste D

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Popular Items

Poke Bowl
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
Parmesan Crusted White Fish

Fish House Favorites

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Includes Battered Cod, Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce

Healthy Fish & Chips

Healthy Fish & Chips

$15.00

Includes Cajun-Panko Whitefish, Fries, Coleslaw, & Tartar Sauce

Parmesan Crusted White Fish
$16.50

Parmesan Crusted White Fish

$16.50
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
$16.50

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$16.50
Blackened Salmon & Kale Salad

Blackened Salmon & Kale Salad

$16.50

Includes Lemon Pesto Sauce

Sesame Crusted Ahi Plate

Sesame Crusted Ahi Plate

$19.00

Seared Ahi With Two Sides & Poke Sauce

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$14.50+

Includes Choice of Poke, Avocado, Crab Salad, Pickled Ginger, Cucumber, Greens, Choice of Side, & Poke Sauce

Sesame Crusted Ahi Salad

$17.00

Includes Sesame Crusted Ahi, Pickled Ginger, Cucumbers, Crab Salad, Avocado with Honey Ginger and Wasabi Ginger Sauce

California Poke Burrito

$14.00

Includes Poke, Crab Salad, Rice, Guacamole, & Choice of Side

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$14.00

Garlic Bread, Tomato, Field Greens, Spike's Sauce, Choice of Side

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
$14.00

$14.00

Shrimp & Chips

$14.00

Includes Fried Coconut Shrimp, Fries, Coleslaw, and Cocktail Sauce

Family Meals

Create Your Own Family Meal
$38.00

Create Your Own Family Meal

$38.00

Appetizers

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$5.00+

8oz Guacamole & Corn Chips

Chips & Salsa

$3.00+
Seafood Chowder
$8.00+

Seafood Chowder

$8.00+

Mexican Ceviche & Chips
$7.00+

$7.00+

Garlic Bread
$4.00

$4.00

Regular Fries
$5.00

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00

$7.00

Fried Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$11.00

Includes 8 Coconut Shrimp & Cocktail Sauce

Bowls

Includes 1/3 lb of Fish, 2 Sides, & Choice of Sauce

Basa Bowl

$12.00

Tilapia Bowl

$12.00
Atlantic Salmon Bowl
$15.50

Atlantic Salmon Bowl

$15.50

Wild Salmon Bowl
$16.50

$16.50

Mahi Mahi Bowl
$15.00

$15.00
Red Snapper Bowl
$12.00

Red Snapper Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Shrimp Skewers Marinated in Lemon Butter Sauce

Ahi Bowl

Ahi Bowl

$17.00
Halibut Bowl

Halibut Bowl

$21.50
Swordfish Bowl
$17.00

Swordfish Bowl

$17.00
Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Plates

Basa Plate

$16.00

Tilapia Plate

$16.00

Atlantic Salmon Plate
$20.00

$20.00

Wild Salmon Plate
$21.00

$21.00

Mahi Plate

$19.00

Snapper Plate

$16.00

Shrimp Plate

$19.00

Shrimp Skewers Marinated in Lemon Butter Sauce

Ahi Plate

$21.00

Halibut Plate

$27.00

Swordfish Plate
$21.00

$21.00

Chicken Plate

$16.00

Small Plate

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon Small Plate
$12.00

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon Small Plate

$12.00

Cajun Panko White Fish Small Plate
$8.50

$8.50

Parmesan Crusted Halibut Small Plate
$12.50

$12.50

Wild Mahi Mahi Small Plate
$10.00

$10.00

Blackened Wild Salmon Small Plate
$11.50

$11.50

Salads

Grilled Veggie Salad

$8.50

Grilled Zucchini, Bel Pepper, Carrots, Greens, & Avocado

Chopped Kale Salad

$9.00

Includes Quinoa, Broccoli, Kale, Almonds, Cabbage, Cranberries, and Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

House Salad

$8.00

Includes Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Greens, & Avocado

Poke

Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$9.00+

Includes 8oz Poke, Corn Chips, & Guacamole

Poke By the Pound

Poke Plate

$17.00

Includes Guacamole and Poke Sauce

Tacos

Cajun Panko White Fish Taco

$4.50

Includes Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Spike's Sauce

Blackened Salmon Taco

$5.50

Includes Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Spike's Sauce

Beer Battered Cod Taco

$5.00

Includes Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Sriracha Mayo Sauce

Blackened Mahi Taco

$6.00

Includes Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Chimichurri & Spike's Sauce

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Includes Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, & Spike's Sauce

Poke Taco

$6.00

Includes Cabbage, Guacamole, Green Onions & Sriracha Mayo Sauce

Cajun Panko Chicken Taco
$4.50

$4.50

Rice & Beans
$2.50

$2.50

Burritos & Sandwiches

Burritos

Includes Choice of Fish, Rice, Beans, Roasted Salsa, Spike's Sauce & Choice of Side

Sandwiches

Sandwiches

Includes Choice of Fish, Tomato, Lettuce, Spike's Sauce, Garlic Bread, & Choice of Side

Kid's Menu

Kids Bowl

$7.50

Kids Cajun Panko Chicken Strips

$7.50

Includes Panko Crusted Chicken, & Fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.50

Includes Battered Cod & Fries

Drinks

Regular Drink
$2.65

$2.65

Bottled Water
$2.00

$2.00

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sauteed Vegetables
$3.50

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Beans

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Noodles

$3.50

Grilled Vegetables
$3.50

$3.50

Corn Chips

$2.50
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27020 Alicia Pkwy, Ste D, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Directions

