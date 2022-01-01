Main picView gallery

SPiN - New York 23 NY23

review star

No reviews yet

48 E 23rd St

New York, NY 10010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tacos/ Quesadillas

CHICKEN TACO

$14.00

chicken tinga, pickled onion, avocado salsa, cilantro (GF)

AL PASTOR TACO

$16.00

Flank steak, avocado salsa verde, pineapple pico de gallo, micro cilantro (GF)

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$14.00

Salads

KALE CHOP

$12.00

Tuscan kale, roasted butternut squash, cashew, dried apricot, coconut, tarragon dressing (N, V)

A LITTLE GEM

$12.00

Gem lettuce, blood orange, pomegranate, red onion, radish, herb vinaigrette (VG, GF)

Sandwiches

CHAD'S BURGER

$18.00

Wagyu brisket, short rib, Flat Iron American cheese, fries

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

(fried Or grilled) L.T.O., pickled peppers, garlic aioli, fries

“BACON” CHEESEBURGER

$20.00

Havarti, crispy prosciutto, caramelized onion, harissa mayo, fries

VEGGIE BURGER

$17.00

Quinoa, chickpeas, mushrooms, goat cheese, pickled tomatillo, beet purée, fries (V)

Pizza

DOUBLE MARGHERITA

$19.00

tomato, shredded mozzarella, ciliengini, basil (VG)

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$19.00

rustic ragout, mozzarella, pepperoni, nduja

ITALIAN PIZZA

$19.00

Prosciutto, mortadella, house ricotta, mozzarella, cherry tomato, hot peppers, pistachio pesto (N)

Desserts

RED VELVET BROWNIE

$14.00

cream cheese frosting (Serves 2)

CHURROS

$10.00

Guajillo chocolate sauce

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$9.00

sea salt

BEER

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Amstel Light

$8.00

Btl Juneshine Iced Tea Lemonade

$8.00

Btl Montauk Summer Ale

$8.00

Btl Harpoon Rec League Session IPA

$8.00

Btl Downeast Unfiltered Cider

$8.00

Btl Collective Arts Jam Up the Mash

$8.00

Btl Grimm Artisanal Ales DIPA

$10.00

Tecate

$6.00

Narragansett

$5.00

Btl Radeberger

$8.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$8.00

Btl Boulevard Tank 7 Saison

$10.00

Btl Duvel

$10.00

Truly

$6.00

Btl Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Drft Blue Moon

$8.00

Drft EBBS Lager No. 3

$8.00

Drft Stella Artois

$8.00

Drft Dogfish Head 90min IIPA

$10.00

Dos Equis

$8.00

Drft Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$8.00

Drft *Allagash White

$8.00

Drft Torch & Crown Almost Famous IPA

$8.00

Drft Clown Shoes Mango Kolsch

$8.00

Drft Ommegang Rare Vos

$8.00

Drft Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

$8.00

Drft Bell’s Oberon

$8.00

Drft Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin Ale

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Bourbon / Scotch

Aberfeldy

$14.00

Abelour 12 YR

$14.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Balvenie 12

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bruichladdich

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Dalmore Portwood

$18.00

Dewars 12 YR

$12.00

EH Taylor

$19.00

Glen Evolution

$15.00

Glen Revival

$15.00

GlenTorfa

$15.00

Glenfiddich Fire

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14

$15.00

Glenlivet 18

$28.00

Glenlivet 21

$49.00

Naked Grouse

$12.00

Highland Park

$17.00

Hudson Bourbon

$12.00

Jim Beam Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Noble Oak

$10.00

Oban 14 YR

$24.00

Old Forester 1870

$13.00

Old Forester

$11.00

Old Forester States

$14.00

Port Charlotte

$16.00

Russells 10 YR

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Well Scotch - Drink

$9.00

Balvinie 14 - Drink

$18.00

Bruichladdich Islay - Drink

$15.00

Bruichladdich - Drink

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14 - Drink

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$37.00

Lagavulin 8 - Drink

$15.00

Laphroaig - Drink

$15.00

McCallan 12

$15.00

Oban 18 - Drink

$35.00

Port Charlotte - Drink

$18.00

Blanton's - Drink

$16.00

Larceny - Drink

$14.00

Basil Hayden's

$16.00

Buffalo Trace - Drink

$10.00

Eagle Rare - Drink

$14.00

Knobb Creek

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Woodford

$14.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

GIN

Bols Genever

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Botanist

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Sipsmith

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire - Shot

$9.00

Botanist- Shot

$10.00

Hendricks- Shot

$10.00

Monkey 47- Shot

$10.00

Tanqueray - Shot

$9.00

Well Gin - Shot

$7.00

Sipsmith - Shot

$10.00

Bols Genever - Shot

$11.00

LIQUEURS

Hennessy

$12.00

Fernet

$12.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Hennessy VS

$18.00

RUM

Well Rum

$9.00

Appleton Reserve

$15.00

Avua Cachaca

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$10.00

Diplomatico

$15.00

Dr Bird

$12.00

El Dorado 12 Years

$14.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Mount Gay Black

$13.00

Mount Gay XO

$16.00

Pisco

$14.00

Plantation 2002

$14.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Rhum JM VSOP

$14.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$14.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

The Real McCoy 12 Year

$14.00

Well Rum - Shot

$7.00

Appleton Reserve - Shot

$12.00

Avua Cachaca - Shot

$10.00

Bacardi - Shot

$8.00

Cruzan Black Strap- Shot

$8.00

Diplomatico-Shot

$12.00

Dr Bird - Shot

$10.00

El Dorado 12 Years - Shot

$10.00

Gosling's - Shot

$10.00

Mount Gay Black- Shot

$8.00

Mount Gay XO - Shot

$12.00

Pisco - Shot

$10.00

Plantation 2002 - Shot

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple - Shot

$8.00

Rhum JM VSOP -Shot

$10.00

Ron Zacapa 23 - Shot

$11.00

Sailor Jerry- Shot

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Marty Reisman

$15.00

Seasonal Mule

$15.00

Summer Somewhere

$15.00

PB&J Old Fashioned

$15.00

Rocky's Revenge

$15.00

The Gentle Dude

$15.00

Agua de James

$15.00

Bambi's Knees

$15.00

House Margarita

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00Out of stock

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$9.00

123 Anejo

$17.00

123 Blanco

$13.00

123 Reposado

$15.00

Artenom Anejo

$18.00

Artenom Blanco

$14.00

Artenom Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Cincoro Anejo

$35.00

Cincoro Blanco

$25.00

Cincoro Reposado

$30.00

Claze Azul

$30.00

DM Sgl Village

$14.00

DM Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Dobel Diamante

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$37.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Estanc Raicilla

$12.00

Illegal Anejo

$20.00

Illegal Joven

$14.00

Ocho Anejo

$18.00

Ocho Blanco

$14.00

Ocho Extra Anejo

$35.00

Ocho Plata

$14.00

Ocho Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Por Siempre Sotol

$13.00

Vago Elote

$14.00

Wahaka Jabali

$18.00

Well Tequila- shot

$7.00

123 Anejo - Shot

$15.00

123 Blanco - Shot

$11.00

123 Reposado - Shot

$13.00

Artenom Anejo - Shot

$14.00

Artenom Blanco - Shot

$10.00

Artenom Reposado - Shot

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo - Shot

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco- Shot

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado- Shot

$13.00

Cincoro Anejo - Shot

$25.00

Cincoro Blanco - Shot

$18.00

Cincoro Reposado - Shot

$20.00

Claze Azul - Shot

$20.00

DM Sgl Village - Shot

$10.00

DM Vida Mezcal - Shot

$9.00

Dobel Diamante - Shot

$9.00

Don Julio 1942- Shot

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco- Shot

$10.00

Estanc Raicilla - Shot

$10.00

Illegal Anejo- Shot

$16.00

Illegal Joven - Shot

$10.00

Ocho Anejo - Shot

$14.00

Ocho Blanco - Shot

$10.00

Ocho Extra Anejo- Shot

$25.00

Ocho Plata - Shot

$10.00

Ocho Reposado - Shot

$12.00

Patron Silver - Shot

$12.00

Por Siempre Sotol - Shot

$9.00

Vago Elote - Shot

$10.00

Wahaka Jabali - Shot

$14.00

VODKA

Belvedere

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Well vodka

$10.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Elit

$17.00

Tito's

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Belvedere-Shot

$10.00

Ketel One- Shot

$10.00

Well Vodka - Shot

$8.00

Stoli Elit- Shot

$11.00

Stoli- Shot

$9.00

Tito's- Shot

$8.00

Grey Goose - Shot

$10.00

WHISKEY

Jameson

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Rittenhouse

$11.00

Tullamore

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$8.00

Tullamore

$9.00

Well Whiskey - Shot

$7.00

Wine

Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA

$10.00

Locations, Red Blend, CA

$13.00

MacMurray, Pinot Noir, CA

$14.00

Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain

$10.00

Terrazas, Malbec, Argentina

$10.00

BTL Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA

$40.00

BTL Locations, Red Blend, CA

$52.00

BTL MacMurray, Pinot Noir, CA

$52.00

BTL Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain

$40.00

BTL Terrazas, Malbec, Argentina

$40.00

Talbott, Chardonnay, CA

$14.00

Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, NZ

$12.00

Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$11.00

BTL William Hill, Chardonnay, CA

$40.00

BTL Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, NZ

$46.00

BTL Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$44.00

BTL Landmark, Chardonnay, CA

$56.00

Fleur De Mer, Rose, Provence

$11.00

BTL Fleur De Mer, Rosé, Provence

$44.00

Domaine Chandon Rosé, CA

$11.00

J Cuvee Brut, CA

$14.00

BTL Domaine Chandon Rosé, CA

$66.00

BTL J Cuvee Brut, CA

$80.00

Cocktails

Seasonal Mule

$15.00

Marty Reisman

$15.00

Summer Somewhere

$15.00

PB&J Old Fashioned

$15.00

Rocky's Revenge

$15.00

The Gentle Dude

$15.00

Agua de James

$15.00

Bambi's Knees

$15.00

House Margarita

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00Out of stock

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mojito

$11.00

Drinks-LTO

HH Drafts

$6.00

HH Well

$7.00

HH Red wine

$8.00

HH Corona Bucket

$30.00

HH Truly Bucket

$30.00

HH Heineken Bucket

$30.00

HH Truly Bucket

$30.00

HH Voodoo Ranger bucket

$30.00

HH Voodoo Ranger can

$7.00

NA Beverages

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

FIJI WATER

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

GREEN TEA

$3.00

HEINEKEN 0.0

$8.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PEACH TEA

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

REDBULL

$4.00

REDBULL SF

$4.00

REDBULL TROPICAL

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

WW WATER SPARK

$4.00

WW WATER STILL

$4.00

Merch

CAN OF BALLS

$10.00

EAGLE SNAPBACK

$29.00

GAME ON T

$29.00

GRY PADDLE T

$29.00

LTO SHIRT

$25.00

MENTAL STRENGTH! BOOK

$25.00

NPP BEANIE WHITE/BLACK

$19.00

NPP T-SHIRT NAVY

$29.00

NPPTRUCKRCAP BLK BLACK

$29.00

NPPTRUCKRCAP RED RED

$29.00

PING PONG HOODIE

$49.00

PING PONG SWTR

$49.00

POCKET TEE

$29.00

POM POM BEANIE P PINK

$19.00

PP CHAMPION T BLK

$29.00

PP TABLE T

$29.00

PRO PADDLE

$74.99

SOO BEANIE

$28.00

SOO CAP

$32.00

SOO CAP

$32.00

SOO HYPE Hoodie

$86.00

SOO HYPE ZIP UP HOODIE

$86.00

SOO LUV PP HOODI

$76.00

SOO LUV PP HOODI

$76.00

SOO LUV PP TEE WHT\BLK

$36.00

SOO PADDLE TEE WHT\BLK

$34.00

SOO PINGPONG TEE

$36.00

SOO VINT. GRY HOODIE

$86.00

SOO VNTAGE GRY HOODIE

$86.00

SOO&PONG TEE

$34.00

SOOBEANIE

$28.00

SOOMASK

$10.00

SPIN CREST POLO WHITE

$32.00

SPIN CROP SWTR GRY

$49.00

SPIN Crop Top

$29.00

SPIN CROP TOP SW GRY

$49.00

SPIN HEADBANDS

$9.00

SPIN HOODIE

$54.00

SPIN LOGO BEANIE NAVY/GREY

$19.00

SPIN LOGO T NAVY

$29.00

SPIN LOGO TEE NAVY

$29.00

SPIN SHORTS WHT/RED/NAVY

$35.00

SPIN Tank Top

$29.00

SPIN WRISTBANDS WHT/BLK/ORG

$9.00

TAN LOGO SWEATSH

$49.00

UBPP CAP NAVY

$29.00

UBPP HOODIE

$54.00

WHT PP T

$29.00

Court Fees

WEEKND PEAK HOUR

$59.00

WEEKEND PEAK 30

$34.00

TOURNAMENT 10

$10.00

THE LEAGUE

$10.00

SELECT HOUR

$39.00

PEAK HOUR

$49.00

PEAK 30 MIN

$29.00

MEMBER PEAK HOUR

$24.50

MEMBER PEAK 30

$12.50

EXT 30 - WEEKDAY

$20.00

COATCHECK FEE

$3.00

LESSON MEMBER

$15.00

LESSON FEE

$20.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

48 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Caffè Panna
orange starNo Reviews
77 irving place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
orange starNo Reviews
2 East 15th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Giorgio's of Gramercy
orange star4.4 • 1,558
27 East 21st Street New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext
PLANTA Queen - NoMad
orange starNo Reviews
15 W 27th Street New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
scen - 1165 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1165 Broadway New York City, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
HITW Flatiron - HITW Flatiron
orange star4.4 • 268
37 W 24th St New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston