SPiN - New York 23 NY23
48 E 23rd St
New York, NY 10010
Sandwiches
CHAD'S BURGER
$18.00
Wagyu brisket, short rib, Flat Iron American cheese, fries
CHICKEN SANDWICH
$16.00
(fried Or grilled) L.T.O., pickled peppers, garlic aioli, fries
“BACON” CHEESEBURGER
$20.00
Havarti, crispy prosciutto, caramelized onion, harissa mayo, fries
VEGGIE BURGER
$17.00
Quinoa, chickpeas, mushrooms, goat cheese, pickled tomatillo, beet purée, fries (V)
BEER
Corona
$8.00
Heineken
$8.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
Amstel Light
$8.00
Btl Juneshine Iced Tea Lemonade
$8.00
Btl Montauk Summer Ale
$8.00
Btl Harpoon Rec League Session IPA
$8.00
Btl Downeast Unfiltered Cider
$8.00
Btl Collective Arts Jam Up the Mash
$8.00
Btl Grimm Artisanal Ales DIPA
$10.00
Tecate
$6.00
Narragansett
$5.00
Btl Radeberger
$8.00
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$8.00
Btl Boulevard Tank 7 Saison
$10.00
Btl Duvel
$10.00
Truly
$6.00
Btl Michelob Ultra
$8.00
Drft Blue Moon
$8.00
Drft EBBS Lager No. 3
$8.00
Drft Stella Artois
$8.00
Drft Dogfish Head 90min IIPA
$10.00
Dos Equis
$8.00
Drft Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
$8.00
Drft *Allagash White
$8.00
Drft Torch & Crown Almost Famous IPA
$8.00
Drft Clown Shoes Mango Kolsch
$8.00
Drft Ommegang Rare Vos
$8.00
Drft Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner
$8.00
Drft Bell’s Oberon
$8.00
Drft Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin Ale
$8.00
Guinness
$8.00
Bourbon / Scotch
Aberfeldy
$14.00
Abelour 12 YR
$14.00
Angels Envy
$14.00
Balvenie 12
$15.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Bruichladdich
$15.00
Buffalo Trace
$11.00
Dalmore Portwood
$18.00
Dewars 12 YR
$12.00
EH Taylor
$19.00
Glen Evolution
$15.00
Glen Revival
$15.00
GlenTorfa
$15.00
Glenfiddich Fire
$14.00
Glenfiddich 14
$15.00
Glenlivet 18
$28.00
Glenlivet 21
$49.00
Naked Grouse
$12.00
Highland Park
$17.00
Hudson Bourbon
$12.00
Jim Beam Black
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$17.00
Knob Creek
$10.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
Monkey Shoulder
$12.00
Noble Oak
$10.00
Oban 14 YR
$24.00
Old Forester 1870
$13.00
Old Forester
$11.00
Old Forester States
$14.00
Port Charlotte
$16.00
Russells 10 YR
$13.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Well Scotch - Drink
$9.00
Balvinie 14 - Drink
$18.00
Bruichladdich Islay - Drink
$15.00
Bruichladdich - Drink
$14.00
Glenfiddich 14 - Drink
$15.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$14.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$37.00
Lagavulin 8 - Drink
$15.00
Laphroaig - Drink
$15.00
McCallan 12
$15.00
Oban 18 - Drink
$35.00
Port Charlotte - Drink
$18.00
Blanton's - Drink
$16.00
Larceny - Drink
$14.00
Basil Hayden's
$16.00
Buffalo Trace - Drink
$10.00
Eagle Rare - Drink
$14.00
Knobb Creek
$14.00
Maker's Mark
$14.00
Woodford
$14.00
Cocktails
GIN
Bols Genever
$11.00
Bombay Sapphire
$13.00
Botanist
$14.00
Hendricks
$14.00
Monkey 47
$14.00
Sipsmith
$14.00
Tanqueray
$13.00
Well Gin
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire - Shot
$9.00
Botanist- Shot
$10.00
Hendricks- Shot
$10.00
Monkey 47- Shot
$10.00
Tanqueray - Shot
$9.00
Well Gin - Shot
$7.00
Sipsmith - Shot
$10.00
Bols Genever - Shot
$11.00
LIQUEURS
RUM
Well Rum
$9.00
Appleton Reserve
$15.00
Avua Cachaca
$12.00
Bacardi
$10.00
Cruzan Black Strap
$10.00
Diplomatico
$15.00
Dr Bird
$12.00
El Dorado 12 Years
$14.00
Gosling's
$12.00
Mount Gay Black
$13.00
Mount Gay XO
$16.00
Pisco
$14.00
Plantation 2002
$14.00
Plantation Pineapple
$12.00
Rhum JM VSOP
$14.00
Ron Zacapa 23
$14.00
Sailor Jerry
$12.00
The Real McCoy 12 Year
$14.00
Well Rum - Shot
$7.00
Appleton Reserve - Shot
$12.00
Avua Cachaca - Shot
$10.00
Bacardi - Shot
$8.00
Cruzan Black Strap- Shot
$8.00
Diplomatico-Shot
$12.00
Dr Bird - Shot
$10.00
El Dorado 12 Years - Shot
$10.00
Gosling's - Shot
$10.00
Mount Gay Black- Shot
$8.00
Mount Gay XO - Shot
$12.00
Pisco - Shot
$10.00
Plantation 2002 - Shot
$10.00
Plantation Pineapple - Shot
$8.00
Rhum JM VSOP -Shot
$10.00
Ron Zacapa 23 - Shot
$11.00
Sailor Jerry- Shot
$8.00
Specialty Cocktails
TEQUILA
Well Tequila
$9.00
123 Anejo
$17.00
123 Blanco
$13.00
123 Reposado
$15.00
Artenom Anejo
$18.00
Artenom Blanco
$14.00
Artenom Reposado
$16.00
Casamigos Anejo
$17.00
Casamigos Blanco
$13.00
Casamigos Reposado
$15.00
Cincoro Anejo
$35.00
Cincoro Blanco
$25.00
Cincoro Reposado
$30.00
Claze Azul
$30.00
DM Sgl Village
$14.00
DM Vida Mezcal
$13.00
Dobel Diamante
$12.00
Don Julio 1942
$37.00
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
Estanc Raicilla
$12.00
Illegal Anejo
$20.00
Illegal Joven
$14.00
Ocho Anejo
$18.00
Ocho Blanco
$14.00
Ocho Extra Anejo
$35.00
Ocho Plata
$14.00
Ocho Reposado
$16.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
Por Siempre Sotol
$13.00
Vago Elote
$14.00
Wahaka Jabali
$18.00
Well Tequila- shot
$7.00
123 Anejo - Shot
$15.00
123 Blanco - Shot
$11.00
123 Reposado - Shot
$13.00
Artenom Anejo - Shot
$14.00
Artenom Blanco - Shot
$10.00
Artenom Reposado - Shot
$12.00
Casamigos Anejo - Shot
$15.00
Casamigos Blanco- Shot
$11.00
Casamigos Reposado- Shot
$13.00
Cincoro Anejo - Shot
$25.00
Cincoro Blanco - Shot
$18.00
Cincoro Reposado - Shot
$20.00
Claze Azul - Shot
$20.00
DM Sgl Village - Shot
$10.00
DM Vida Mezcal - Shot
$9.00
Dobel Diamante - Shot
$9.00
Don Julio 1942- Shot
$25.00
Don Julio Blanco- Shot
$10.00
Estanc Raicilla - Shot
$10.00
Illegal Anejo- Shot
$16.00
Illegal Joven - Shot
$10.00
Ocho Anejo - Shot
$14.00
Ocho Blanco - Shot
$10.00
Ocho Extra Anejo- Shot
$25.00
Ocho Plata - Shot
$10.00
Ocho Reposado - Shot
$12.00
Patron Silver - Shot
$12.00
Por Siempre Sotol - Shot
$9.00
Vago Elote - Shot
$10.00
Wahaka Jabali - Shot
$14.00
VODKA
WHISKEY
Wine
Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA
$10.00
Locations, Red Blend, CA
$13.00
MacMurray, Pinot Noir, CA
$14.00
Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain
$10.00
Terrazas, Malbec, Argentina
$10.00
BTL Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA
$40.00
BTL Locations, Red Blend, CA
$52.00
BTL MacMurray, Pinot Noir, CA
$52.00
BTL Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain
$40.00
BTL Terrazas, Malbec, Argentina
$40.00
Talbott, Chardonnay, CA
$14.00
Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, NZ
$12.00
Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Italy
$11.00
BTL William Hill, Chardonnay, CA
$40.00
BTL Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, NZ
$46.00
BTL Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Italy
$44.00
BTL Landmark, Chardonnay, CA
$56.00
Fleur De Mer, Rose, Provence
$11.00
BTL Fleur De Mer, Rosé, Provence
$44.00
Domaine Chandon Rosé, CA
$11.00
J Cuvee Brut, CA
$14.00
BTL Domaine Chandon Rosé, CA
$66.00
BTL J Cuvee Brut, CA
$80.00
Cocktails
Seasonal Mule
$15.00
Marty Reisman
$15.00
Summer Somewhere
$15.00
PB&J Old Fashioned
$15.00
Rocky's Revenge
$15.00
The Gentle Dude
$15.00
Agua de James
$15.00
Bambi's Knees
$15.00
House Margarita
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$15.00Out of stock
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Old Fashioned
$11.00
Negroni
$11.00
Margarita
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$16.00
Mojito
$11.00
Drinks-LTO
NA Beverages
CLUB SODA
$3.00
COFFEE
$3.00
COKE
$3.00
CRANBERRY JUICE
$4.00
DIET COKE
$3.00
FIJI WATER
$4.00
GINGER ALE
$3.00
GINGER BEER
$3.00
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
$4.00
GREEN TEA
$3.00
HEINEKEN 0.0
$8.00
LEMONADE
$3.00
Mocktail
$8.00
ORANGE JUICE
$4.00
PEACH TEA
$3.00
PINEAPPLE JUICE
$4.00
REDBULL
$4.00
REDBULL SF
$4.00
REDBULL TROPICAL
$4.00
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
$3.00
SPRITE
$3.00
TEA
$3.00
TONIC
$3.00
WW WATER SPARK
$4.00
WW WATER STILL
$4.00
Merch
CAN OF BALLS
$10.00
EAGLE SNAPBACK
$29.00
GAME ON T
$29.00
GRY PADDLE T
$29.00
LTO SHIRT
$25.00
MENTAL STRENGTH! BOOK
$25.00
NPP BEANIE WHITE/BLACK
$19.00
NPP T-SHIRT NAVY
$29.00
NPPTRUCKRCAP BLK BLACK
$29.00
NPPTRUCKRCAP RED RED
$29.00
PING PONG HOODIE
$49.00
PING PONG SWTR
$49.00
POCKET TEE
$29.00
POM POM BEANIE P PINK
$19.00
PP CHAMPION T BLK
$29.00
PP TABLE T
$29.00
PRO PADDLE
$74.99
SOO BEANIE
$28.00
SOO CAP
$32.00
SOO CAP
$32.00
SOO HYPE Hoodie
$86.00
SOO HYPE ZIP UP HOODIE
$86.00
SOO LUV PP HOODI
$76.00
SOO LUV PP HOODI
$76.00
SOO LUV PP TEE WHT\BLK
$36.00
SOO PADDLE TEE WHT\BLK
$34.00
SOO PINGPONG TEE
$36.00
SOO VINT. GRY HOODIE
$86.00
SOO VNTAGE GRY HOODIE
$86.00
SOO&PONG TEE
$34.00
SOOBEANIE
$28.00
SOOMASK
$10.00
SPIN CREST POLO WHITE
$32.00
SPIN CROP SWTR GRY
$49.00
SPIN Crop Top
$29.00
SPIN CROP TOP SW GRY
$49.00
SPIN HEADBANDS
$9.00
SPIN HOODIE
$54.00
SPIN LOGO BEANIE NAVY/GREY
$19.00
SPIN LOGO T NAVY
$29.00
SPIN LOGO TEE NAVY
$29.00
SPIN SHORTS WHT/RED/NAVY
$35.00
SPIN Tank Top
$29.00
SPIN WRISTBANDS WHT/BLK/ORG
$9.00
TAN LOGO SWEATSH
$49.00
UBPP CAP NAVY
$29.00
UBPP HOODIE
$54.00
WHT PP T
$29.00
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
48 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010
