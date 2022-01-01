Restaurant header imageView gallery

SPiN - Philadelphia Philadelphia

review star

No reviews yet

211 South 15TH St

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Order Again

Tacos

MUSHROOM TACO

$14.00

mushroom, corn mole, roasted guajillo pepitas, salsa ranchera, cilantro (GF,V)

CHICKEN TACO

$14.00

chicken tinga, pickled onion, avocado salsa, cilantro (GF)

STEAK TACO

$15.00

grilled steak, cotija cheese, salsa ranchera, pickled fresno, red onion and cilantro (GF)

Sandwiches

SPIN BURGER

$18.00

house blend, crispy serrano ham,chimichurri sauce, chipotle aioli, jack cheese, fries

PULLED PORK

$16.00

slow braised pork shoulder, spiced rub, vinegar slaw, whiskey pickle, fries

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

(fried Or grilled) L.T.O., pickled peppers, garlic aioli, fries

Pizza

DOUBLE MARGHERITA

$19.00

tomato, shredded mozzarella, ciliengini, basil (VG)

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$19.00

rustic ragout, mozzarella, pepperoni, nduja

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$18.00

goat cheese sauce, shredded mozzarella, white truffle chili, fresh herbs (VG)

Desserts

CHURROS

$9.00

Guajillo chocolate sauce

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$8.00

sea salt

Beer

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Dogfish Head 60 min

$7.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$8.00

Yards Philly Pale Ale

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Downeast Original Cider

$7.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Tecate

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Peroni

$6.00

Evil Genius #Adulting IPA

$7.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$7.00

Sapporo

$5.00

PBR 16 oz.

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Truly

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Scotch

Balvenie 14 YR

$30.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bruichladdich CL

$20.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenfiddich 14

$17.00

Jim Beam Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Laphroaig 10 YR

$14.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Naked Grouse

$13.00

Oban 14

$21.00

Woodford

$14.00

Balvenie 14 YR

$25.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bruichladdich CL

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14

$15.00

Jim Beam Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Laphroaig 10 YR

$12.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Naked Grouse

$11.00

Oban 14

$17.00

Stateside

$10.00

Woodford

$12.00

Cocktails

Cheeky Tiki

$13.00

Fishtown Throwdown

$13.00

Green Tea Shots

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Marty Reisman

$13.00

Seasonal Mule

$13.00

That Gin Jawn

$13.00

The Backspin

$13.00

The Lob

$13.00

The Topspin

$13.00

Gin

BA Bluecoat

$12.00

Bluecoat

$11.00

Botanist

$12.00

Brockman's

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Plymouth

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Miles

$8.00

BA Bluecoat

$13.00

Bluecoat

$12.00

Botanist

$14.00

Brockman's

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Miles

$10.00

Liqueurs

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Remy 1738

$14.00

Remy VSOP

$16.00

Remy XO

$23.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$13.00

Campari

$10.00

Cappelletti

$10.00

Cardamaro

$10.00

Chartruese Green

$14.00

Chartruese Yellow

$15.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Fireball

$11.00

Grand Mariner

$13.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

St Germain

$13.00

Branca Menta

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Remy 1738

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Remy XO

$28.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Cruzan

$8.00

MT Gay Black

$9.00

MT Gay XO

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Smith & Cross

$9.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Cruzan

$10.00

MT Gay Black

$12.00

MT Gay XO

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Smith & Cross

$11.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$13.00

Creyente

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$37.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

El Jimador

$10.00

Espolon

$12.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$28.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Repo

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Maestro Dobel

$12.00

Milagro

$11.00

Montelobos

$12.00

Patron

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Creyente

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

El Jimador

$11.00

Espolon

$13.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$35.00

Herradura Anejo

$19.00

Herradura Repo

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Hornitos

$12.00

Maestro Dobel

$14.00

Milagro

$13.00

Montelobos

$14.00

Patron

$16.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel Citroen

$12.00

Ketel Cucumber

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel Rose

$12.00

Pinnacle

$8.00

Stoli Elite

$14.00

Stolichnaya

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel Citroen

$14.00

Ketel Cucumber

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ketel Rose

$14.00

Pinnacle

$10.00

Stoli Elite

$16.00

Stolichnaya

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Whiskey

Bushmill

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Single

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Michters Rye

$13.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Pendleton

$11.00

Jim Beam Black

$10.00

Bushmill

$11.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jack Single

$18.00

Jameson

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Pendleton

$13.00

Jim Beam Black

$12.00

Wine

Mark West, Pinot Noir, CA

$8.00

Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA

$10.00

Locations, Red Blend, CA

$13.00

Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain

$10.00

Centine Toscana, Red Blend, Italy

$10.00

BTL Mark West, Pinot Noir, CA

$32.00

BTL Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA

$40.00

BTL Locations, Red Blend, CA

$52.00

BTL Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain

$40.00

BTL Centine Toscana, Red Blend, Italy

$40.00

William Hill, Chardonnay, CA

$10.00

Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, NZ

$13.00

Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$11.00

BTL William Hill, Chardonnay, CA

$40.00

BTL Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, NZ

$52.00

BTL Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$44.00

Fleur De Mer, Rosé, Provence

$13.00

BTL Fleur De Mer, Rosé, Provence

$52.00

La Marca, Prosecco, Italy

$11.00

Chandon, Brut, CA

$13.00

Chandon, Rosé, CA

$13.00

Totts, Brut, CA

$11.00

BTL La Marca, Prosecco, Italy

$44.00

BTL Chandon, Brut, CA

$80.00

BTL Chandon, Rosé, CA

$80.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$4.00

Merch

SPIN HEADBAND

$9.00

TEE NAKED PONG

$29.00

SPIN BEANIE

$19.00

SPIN DAD HAT

$29.00

WRIST BAND

$9.00

BEANIE NPP PINK

$19.00

SOO PINGPONG TEE

$34.00

TEE PP CHAMPION

$29.00

TEE RETRO SPIN

$35.00

TEE SPIN LOGO

$29.00

BEANIE BLK NPP

$19.00

SOO LUV PP T W/B

$34.00

STIGA PADDLE

$59.00

BEANIE NPP WHT

$19.00

CROP SWEATSHIRT

$49.00

SOO LUV PP HOODI

$76.00

TEE NAKED PP

$29.00

PING PONG HOODIE

$49.00

SOO CAP&SNAPBACK

$32.00

BEANIE W/BALL

$19.00

BLACK SHORTS

$25.00

BOOK

$29.00

SOO BEANIE

$26.00

W&R EAGLE BEANIE

$19.00

BEANIE NPP GREY

$19.00

EAGLE HAT

$29.00

SPIN TRUCKER HAT

$29.00

TEE GAME ON

$29.00

UBPP NAVY HAT

$29.00

BEANIE NPP BLK

$19.00

BEANIE NPP NAVY

$19.00

DENIM JACKET

$125.00

EAGLE VARSITY

$225.00

PIN

$10.00

PING PONG BALLS

$10.00

REDW&B TRUCKHAT

$29.00

SOO GREY HOODIE

$79.00

SPIN CREST POLO

$32.00

TAN LOGO SWEATER

$49.00

TEE S

$29.00

TEE W/ BALL

$29.00

TEE W/ NET

$29.00

Court Fees

$39 / Hour

$39.00

$49 / Hour

$49.00

$59 / Red Room

$59.00

$50 Deposit

$50.00

$20 / Half Hour

$20.00

$25 / Half Hour

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

211 South 15TH St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

