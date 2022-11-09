Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spin Pollo Kingstowne 703-401-3344

review star

No reviews yet

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard

Kingstowne, VA 22315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides
1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides
1 Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides

Chicken Combos With Sides

1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides

1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides

$10.99

Quarter chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides

1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides

$13.50

Half chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

1 Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides

1 Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides

$24.99

Whole regular rotisserie chicken Peruvian-style with your choice of two large sides. Comes with 6 free sauces (2 of each). If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

1 Whole Chicken w/Two Sides (WHITE MEAT ONLY)

$26.99

4 chicken breasts with wings and two large sides.

1 Whole Chicken w/Two Sides (DARK MEAT ONLY)

$28.99

Whole chicken dark meat only (4 legs and thighs) rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two large sides. Comes with 6 free sauces (2 of each). If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

Chicken Combos No Sides

Choose a verity of combinations of our delicious pollo a la brasa. These options don't include side dishes.

1/4 Chicken NO SIDES

$5.99

Comes with our yellow, green and secret sauce. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

1/2 Chicken NO SIDES

$8.99

Comes with our yellow, green and secret sauce. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

1 Whole Chicken Regular NO SIDES

$18.99

Comes with our yellow, green and secret sauce. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

1 Whole Chicken WHITE MEAT ONLY NO SIDES

$20.99

4 chicken breasts without sides. Comes with 6 sauces.

1 Whole Chicken DARK MEAT ONLY NO SIDES

$21.99

4 legs and thighs, no sides. Comes with 6 sauces.

Family Chicken Specials

Family Special - 2 Whole Chickens

Family Special - 2 Whole Chickens

$56.99

2 whole regular chickens with your choice of 4 large side orders, 6 cans of soda and 12 sauces.

Special Dishes

Yuquita Balls ®

Yuquita Balls ®

$8.99+

Crispy mashed yuca balls with a blend of three different types of cheese inside.

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$18.99

Lomo Saltado, or Peruvian Steak Strips Stir Fry, is a flavorful fusion cuisine with a mix of stir fry sirloin steak, veggies, and potato fries. This dish offers spiced sirloin steak, tomatoes, onions, a delicious vinegar based sauce, mixed with fries and served over rice.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.99

Carne Asada is our marinated steak dish cooked over our grill. It comes with a bed of fries under the steak, a side of white rice, topped with a sunny side up egg, plantains and our delicious citrus and refreshing onion salad. Comes with a spicy green sauce. The steak is cooked medium, but you may request to it to be cooked well done or rare at the special instructions section.

Ceviche Classic*

Ceviche Classic*

$16.50

Fresh made-to-order fish ceviche. Cooked in fresh lime with our artisan tradicional recipe. Comes with fried corn (canchita peruana), sweet potato and corn on the cob. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.25

Fresh and delicious made-to-order chicken quesadilla. We use our Peruvian rotisserie chicken, fresh cheese blends, and veggies. Comes with sour cream on the side and our medium spicy secret sauce on top.

Chicken Brasa Burrito

Chicken Brasa Burrito

$14.25

New menu item!!!! Chicken Brasa Burrito!!! Our new Rotisserie chicken burrito comes with rice, beans, pico de gallo, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, sour cream, fresh corn, lettuce and cheese ! Comes with a side of fries and all our signature sauces!

Chaufa Rice

Chaufa Rice

$16.99

Delicious Peruvian fried rice made to order, beef, chicken or combination. Contains bits of pork sausage, you may request this ingredient to be removed at the special instructions section.

Tallarín Saltado

Tallarín Saltado

$17.99

Pan stir-fry Peruvian-style beef lo-mein, cooked with tomatoes, onions, soy sauce and our Peruvian vinegar topped with chopped green onions. Comes with a spicy sauce on the side.

Spin Salchipapas

Spin Salchipapas

$13.99

Loaded french fries! Topped with fried sliced hot dog, seasoned steak strips, mayo, mustard and ketchup, topped with a fried egg on top. Please choose if you'd like the sauces on top or on the side.

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$9.99

Loaded french fries topped with sliced fried hot dog, mayo, mustard and ketchup. Please choose if you'd like the sauces on top or on the side.

Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$9.25

Papa Rellena is a traditional croquette filled with a low spicy pulled chicken mixture. Rotisserie chicken is used and is stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, cumin, garlic and paprika and hard boiled eggs. Mashed potatoes are molded around a center of the meat mixture and formed like a potato.

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$13.99

Delicious fried fish (tilapia) with a side of white rice, onion salad and garnished with yuca fries.

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$17.99

Pollo Saltado, or Peruvian Chicken Stir Fry, is a flavorful fusion cuisine with a mix of stir fry chicken, veggies, and potato fries. This dish offers spiced chicken, tomatoes, onions, a delicious vinegar based sauce, mixed with fries and served over rice.

Chicken Wings

Try our new delicious chicken wings pre charbroiled in our Peruvian ovens on open fire!
Buffalo Wings (8)

Buffalo Wings (8)

$15.75

8 buffalo wings, comes with a small side of fries. Wings Spicy Level: Medium.

Crispy Chicken Wings (8)

Crispy Chicken Wings (8)

$14.75

Naked crispy wings (8) with a side of sauce of your choice. This order comes with a small side of fries.

Subs With Fries

Chicken & Cheese 8" Sub

Chicken & Cheese 8" Sub

$13.99

Delicious rotisserie chicken sub prepared with melted provolone cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and lite mayo. Served with fries or yuca. Comes with sauces. (Soda sold separately)

Steak & Cheese 8" Sub

Steak & Cheese 8" Sub

$13.99

Delicious steak and cheese sub prepared with melted provolone cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and lite mayo. Served with fries or yuca. Comes with sauces. (Soda sold separately)

Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub

Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub

$14.75

Delicious Lomo Saltado in a sub!!! Comes with fries or yuca and sauces.

Side Orders

Please choose a size

French Fries

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Yuca Fries

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Plaintains

$4.99+

Please choose a size

White Rice

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Fried Rice

$4.99+

Please choose a size

Black Beans

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Pinto Beans

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99+

Please specify on the special instructions section if you'd like gravy on top, on the side, or none at all.

Corn

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Onion Salad

$3.99+

Please choose a size

House Salad

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Steamed Veggies

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Coleslaw

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Pasta Salad

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Kids Menu

1/8 Spin Pollito

$6.99

1/8 of a chicken with your choice of one small side order and 1 sauce.

Kids Salchipapitas

$6.99

Delicious crispy french fries with stir-fried cut hot dogs, topped with mayo, ketchup and mustard sauces unless requested on the side.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Delicious chicken nuggets served with a small side of fries, ketchup on the side.

Desserts

Alfajor

Alfajor

$2.99
Flan

Flan

$3.99

Delicious in house made flan with liquid caramel.

Mango Mousse

Mango Mousse

$3.99

New dessert!!! Mango Mousse !

Ice Cream Bar

Ice Cream Bar

Please choose a flavor...

Extra Sauces

Big Yellow Sauce (4oz)

Big Yellow Sauce (4oz)

$3.99

Mild 4oz bottle yellow sauce

Big Green Sauce (4oz)

Big Green Sauce (4oz)

$3.99

Spicy 4oz bottle green sauce

Big Secret Sauce (4oz)

Big Secret Sauce (4oz)

$3.99

Medium 4oz bottle pink sauce

Extra Green Sauce (1oz)

$0.35

Extra Yellow Sauce (1oz)

$0.35

Extra Secret Sauce (1oz)

$0.35

Extra Mambo Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Extra Ranch (2oz)

$0.50

Extra Vinaigrette (2oz)

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese (2oz)

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Ketchup Packets

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Please choose a flavor...

Canned Drinks

Please choose a flavor...

Natural Juices

Please choose a flavor...

Hot Drinks

Out of stock

Please choose a type...

Chicken - Pollo A La Brasa

15-20 People Chicken Package

15-20 People Chicken Package

$115.00

20 quarters of chicken. The order comes with yellow, green spicy and secret sauce. This order requires at least 3 hours in advance and must be paid at the time the order is placed.

30-35 People Chicken Package

30-35 People Chicken Package

$196.00

36 quarters of chicken. The order comes with yellow, green spicy and secret sauce. This order requires at least 3 hours in advance and must be paid at the time the order is placed.

45-50 People Chicken Package

45-50 People Chicken Package

$275.00

52 quarters of chicken. The order comes with yellow, green spicy and secret sauce. This order requires at least 24 hours notice and must be paid at the time the order is placed.

Delivery and Service Fee

$15.00

Sides - Half-size Pans

Steak Fries (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Yuca Fries (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Fried Rice (Arroz Chaufa) (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

House Salad (1/2 Pan)

$35.99

Pinto Beans (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Black Beans (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

White Rice (1/2 Pan)

$38.99

Plantains (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Coleslaw (1/2 Pan)

$45.99

Onion Salad (1/2 Pan)

$45.99

Mashed Potatoes (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Corn On The Cob (1/2 Pan)

$45.99

Steam Veggies (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Mac & Cheese (1/2) Pan)

$42.99

Pasta Salad (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Yuquita Balls ™

Crispy yuca balls with a bland of three different type of cheeses inside.

20 Yuquita Balls ™

$35.00

30 Yuquita Balls ™

$55.00

60 Yuquita Balls ™

$115.00

Miscellaneous

Natural Hardwood Lump Charcoal Bag

$22.00

Extra Plates

$0.25

Extra Egg

$1.99

Extra Bread

$3.50

Extra Protein

$5.99

Canchita 8oz (Peruvian fried corn)

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order our delicious Peruvian chicken from our Kingstowne location online!

Website

Location

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rudy's
orange starNo Reviews
6625 South Van Dorn St Alexandria, VA 22315
View restaurantnext
KitchenCray - Alexandria
orange starNo Reviews
6909 Metro Park Drive Alexandria, VA 22310
View restaurantnext
Osteria Marzano
orange star4.4 • 2,827
6361 Walker Ln #140, Alexandria, VA 22310
View restaurantnext
Aslin Beer Company - Alexandria
orange star4.4 • 256
847 S Pickett St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
T-Zo
orange starNo Reviews
5774 Dow Ave Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
6715-F Backlick Road Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kingstowne

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kingstowne
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston