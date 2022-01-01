SPiN - Seattle Seattle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1511 6th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Seattle - Seattle
No Reviews
1307 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurant