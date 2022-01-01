Restaurant header imageView gallery

SPiN - Seattle Seattle

1511 6th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98101

Tacos

MUSHROOM TACO

$14.00

mushroom, corn mole, roasted guajillo pepitas, salsa ranchera, cilantro (GF,V)

CHICKEN TACO

$14.00

chicken tinga, pickled onion, avocado salsa, cilantro (GF)

STEAK TACO

$15.00

grilled steak, cotija cheese, salsa ranchera, pickled fresno, red onion and cilantro (GF)

Sandwiches

SPIN BURGER

$16.00

house blend, crispy serrano ham,chimichurri sauce, chipotle aioli, jack cheese, fries

PULLED PORK

$16.00

slow braised pork shoulder, spiced rub, vinegar slaw, whiskey pickle, fries

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

(fried Or grilled) L.T.O., pickled peppers, garlic aioli, fries

Pizza

DOUBLE MARGHERITA

$19.00

tomato, shredded mozzarella, ciliengini, basil (VG)

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$19.00

rustic ragout, mozzarella, pepperoni, nduja

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$18.00

goat cheese sauce, shredded mozzarella, white truffle chili, fresh herbs (VG)

Desserts

CHURROS

$9.00

Guajillo chocolate sauce

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$8.00Out of stock

sea salt

Beer

Blue Moon Belgium White Ale

$8.00

Mac & Jack’s African Amber Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$8.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Ale

$8.00

Johnny Utah Pale Ale

$8.00

New Belgium V2K IPA

$8.00

Rogue Dreamland Lager

$8.00

Seattle Cider Co. Dry

$8.00

Guiness

$9.00

Bodhizafa IPA

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Amstel

$6.00

Rainer

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Bourbon / Scotch

Aberfeldy

$14.00

Abelour 12 YR

$14.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Balvenie 12

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bruichladdich

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Dalmore Portwood

$18.00

Dewars 12 YR

$12.00

EH Taylor

$19.00

Glen Evolution

$15.00

Glen Revival

$15.00

GlenTorfa

$15.00

Glenfiddich Fire

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14

$15.00

Glenlivet 18

$28.00

Glenlivet 21

$49.00

Naked Grouse

$12.00

Highland Park

$17.00

Hudson Bourbon

$12.00

Jim Beam Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Noble Oak

$10.00

Oban 14 YR

$24.00

Old Forester 1870

$13.00

Old Forester

$11.00

Old Forester States

$14.00

Port Charlotte

$16.00

Russells 10 YR

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Aberfeldy

$16.00

Abelour 12 YR

$16.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Balvenie 12

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bruichladdich

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Dalmore Portwood

$22.00

Dewars 12 YR

$14.00

EH Taylor

$25.00

Glen Evolution

$18.00

Glen Revival

$18.00

GlenTorfa

$18.00

Glenfiddich Fire

$17.00

Glenfiddich 14

$18.00

Glenlivet 18

$34.00

Glenlivet 21

$62.00

Naked Grouse

$14.00

Highland Park

$20.00

Hudson Bourbon

$14.00

Jim Beam Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Noble Oak

$12.00

Oban 14 YR

$28.00

Old Forester 1870

$15.00

Old Forester

$13.00

Old Forester States

$16.00

Port Charlotte

$18.00

Russells 10 YR

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Cocktails

Seasonal Mule

$12.00

Marty Reisman

$15.00

Summer Somewhere

$14.00

Fishtown Throwdown

$12.00

The Lob

$14.00

The Topspin

$14.00

The Backspin

$14.00

Cheeky Tiki

$13.00

Gin

Aviation

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Botanist

$11.00

Hendricks

$14.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Aviation

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Botanist

$13.00

Hendricks

$15.00

New Amsterdam

$12.00

Sipsmith

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Liqueurs

Amara Rossa

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Dusse

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Gran Classico

$9.00

Grand Mariner

$11.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Hennessy VSOP

$15.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Luxardo Marashi

$8.00

Remy 1738

$12.00

Remy VSOP

$13.00

Dusse

$15.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Remy 1738

$14.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi 10YR

$15.00

Bacardi 8YR

$13.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Cruzan

$10.00

MT Gay BB

$11.00

Rum Haven

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Bacardi 10YR

$17.00

Bacardi 8YR

$15.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Cruzan

$12.00

MT Gay BB

$13.00

Rum Haven

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos Rep

$18.00

Casa San Matias

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Creyente

$12.00

Cuervo Familia

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$14.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00

Hornitos Repo

$12.00

Hussong's Repo

$14.00

Maestro Anejo

$14.00

Maestro Dobel

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Casamigos Rep

$21.00

Casa San Matias

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Creyente

$14.00

Cuervo Familia

$48.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$19.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00

Hornitos Repo

$14.00

Hussong's Repo

$16.00

Maestro Anejo

$16.00

Maestro Dobel

$16.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Vodka

Absolut Elyx

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla

$11.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Effen Cucumber

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Pinnacle

$10.00

Stoli Blu

$10.00

Stoli Elit

$13.00

Stoli

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Absolut Elyx

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Effen Cucumber

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Pinnacle

$11.00

Stoli Blu

$12.00

Stoli Elit

$15.00

Stoli

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden Rye

$12.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dead Rabbit

$13.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Hakashu 12

$30.00

High West Campfi

$13.00

High West Rendez

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson Caskmate

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Noble Oak Rye

$10.00

Old Forester Rye

$12.00

Pendleton

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Slane

$11.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Whistlepig Rye

$20.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.00

Writers Tears

$13.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$14.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Dead Rabbit

$15.00

Gentleman Jack

$16.00

Hakashu 12

$36.00

High West Campfi

$15.00

High West Rendez

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson Caskmate

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Noble Oak Rye

$12.00

Old Forester Rye

$14.00

Pendleton

$13.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Slane

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$13.00

Whistlepig Rye

$25.00

Woodinville Rye

$14.00

Writers Tears

$15.00

Wine

Bridlewood, Pinot Noir, CA

$8.00

Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA

$10.00

Locations, Red Blend, CA

$13.00

Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain

$10.00

BTL Bridlewood, Pinot Noir, CA

$32.00

BTL Louis Martini, Cabernet, CA

$40.00

BTL Locations, Red Blend, CA

$52.00

BTL Las Rocas, Garnacha, Spain

$40.00

Landmark, Chardonnay, CA

$12.00

Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, NZ

$13.00

Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$11.00

BTL Landmark, Chardonnay, CA

$48.00

BTL Whitehaven, Sauv. Blanc, NZ

$52.00

BTL Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$44.00

Fleur De Mer, Rose, Provence

$13.00

BTL Fleur De Mer, Rose, Provence

$52.00

La Marca, Prosecco, Italy

$11.00

BTL La Marca, Prosecco, Italy

$44.00

BTL Moët Chandon, Champagne, France

$85.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Fiji Water

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Merch

PRO PADDLE

$59.00

SPIN TEE

$29.00

BEANIE

$19.00

CHAMPION

$29.00

HEADBAND

$9.00

NAKED PONG TEE

$29.00

PING P SWEATER

$49.00

CROP TOP

$49.00

WRISTBAND

$9.00

ART PADDLE

$150.00

BL NAKED BEANIE

$19.00

BLUE S TEE

$29.00

Court Fees

$39 HOUR

$39.00

$49 HOUR

$49.00

$20 1/2 HOUR

$20.00

$29 1/2 HOUR

$29.00

$50 Deposit

$50.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1511 6th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

