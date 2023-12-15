Spina - Atwater 3193 Glendale Blvd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Small Italian eatery with full service. Come in and enjoy!
Location
3193 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
