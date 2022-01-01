Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spindler's

386 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

Order Again

Ensalada

Sonora

$12.00

MIX GREENS, ROASTED POBLANOS, RADISHES, GREEN ONIONS, TOASTED PEPITAS, ROASTED CORN, PICO DE GALLO, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA, FRESNO CHILE VINAIGRETTE

Sinaloa

$12.00

MIX GREENS, BLACK BEANS, DICED TOMATOES, SLICED JALAPENOS, CHOPPED CILANTRO, SLICED AVOCADO, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, MANGO, PLANTAIN CHIPS, SPICY CILANTRO LIME VINAIGRETTE

Bowl

Monterrey

$12.00

CILANTRO RICE, BLACK BEANS, ZUCCHINI, ROASTED PEPPERS AND ONIONS, SALSA FRESCA, AVOCADO, CILANTRO, PASILLA CREMA

Taco

AVOCADO, CABBAGE, QUESO FRESCO, PICO DE GALLO, CORN TORTILLA PICK YOUR PROTEIN

Single Taco

$8.00

Burrito

Single Burrito

$10.00

PINTO BEANS, CILANTRO RICE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEESE, ROASTED ARBOL CHILI, TOMATILLO SALSA PICK YOUR PROTEIN +7

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Take-out only beginning March 19. Please call ahead or order online. Orders can be picked up at the cafe... just steps from the curb.

386 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657

