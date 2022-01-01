Spindler's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Take-out only beginning March 19. Please call ahead or order online. Orders can be picked up at the cafe... just steps from the curb.
Location
386 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spindler's - Take Out (churning)
No Reviews
386 Commerical Street Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Provincetown
The Mayflower - 300 Commercial Street
4.0 • 989
300 Commercial Street Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurant
More near Provincetown