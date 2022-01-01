Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Spindler's Take Out (churning)

386 Commerical Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

Popular Items

Single Taco
Fajitas del Norte
Blue Corn Chicken Enchiladas

Ensalada (Noon to 9p)

Sonora

$12.00

MIX GREENS, ROASTED POBLANOS, RADISHES, GREEN ONIONS, TOASTED PEPITAS, ROASTED CORN, PICO DE GALLO, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA, FRESNO CHILE VINAIGRETTE

Sinaloa

$12.00

MIX GREENS, BLACK BEANS, DICED TOMATOES, SLICED JALAPENOS, CHOPPED CILANTRO, SLICED AVOCADO, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, MANGO, PLANTAIN CHIPS, SPICY CILANTRO LIME VINAIGRETTE

Bowls (Noon to 9p)

Monterrey

$12.00

CILANTRO RICE, BLACK BEANS, ZUCCHINI, ROASTED PEPPERS AND ONIONS, SALSA FRESCA, AVOCADO, CILANTRO, PASILLA CREMA

Hidalgo

$12.00Out of stock

QUINOA, BLACK BEANS, TOASTED PEPITAS, ROASTED CORN, POBLANO PEPPER, PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS, ROASTED CAULIFLOWER, CILANTRO, AVOCADO, ARBOL SALSA

Taco (Noon to 9p)

AVOCADO, CABBAGE, QUESO FRESCO, PICO DE GALLO, CORN TORTILLA PICK YOUR PROTEIN

Single Taco

$8.00

Burritos (Noon to 9p)

Single Burrito

$10.00

PINTO BEANS, CILANTRO RICE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEESE, ROASTED ARBOL CHILI, TOMATILLO SALSA PICK YOUR PROTEIN +7

Sabores de Mexico (Small Plates - after 5p)

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

Charred Bread

$5.00

spicy nuts

$7.00Out of stock

Side of Rice & Beans

$5.00

white bean & pumpkin hummus

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Corn Cakes & Shrimp

$21.00

Chipotle butter, avocado, salsa fresca

Octopus Ceviche

$19.00

lemon & lime, cucumbers, cilantro, avocado

Hamachi Tostada

$19.00

Avocado mash, jicama, radish, watermelon, lime, poblano shooter with mezcal

Puerto Ensalada

$14.00

mixed greens, roasted poblano, jicama, corn, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, pepitas, queso fresco, mango habanero vinaigrette add +8: beef, chicken, veggie

Spicy Grilled Ceasar

$15.00

romaine lettuce, red chili anchovy vinaigrette, parmesan and polenta crouton

Duck Chilorio Empanadas

$15.00

pico, queso fresco, pineapple mole

Queso Fundido

$19.00

mushrooms, spinach, squash, zucchini, onions, poblano peppers, 3-cheese fondue, chips

Chicken Taquitos

$15.00

shredded chicken, cheese, chipotle tomatillo sauce, cilantro crema, pico de gallo, guacamole

Sabores de Mexico (Main Plates 5p-Close)

Bizteka Azteka

$35.00

lime and cilantro tequila marinated flank steak, bacon jalapeno potato cake, Oaxaca black mole, avocado, salsa fresca, queso, crema

Bistek Rib Eye

$60.00

coffee chili porcini rub pan-seared rib-eye, bacon poblano mac & cheese, calabicates, ancho glaze

Blue Corn Chicken Enchiladas

$29.00

Rotisserie chicken, coloradito mole, cilantro rice, borracha beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, queso fresco, citron onions, sesame seeds

Octopus Tatemado

$34.00

Slow braised grilled octopus, shrimp potato taquitos, tres moles*, avocado, salsa Mexicana, habanero aioli

Canela Mango Pato

$33.00

Confit duck, green chorizo hash, mole rojo, roasted vegetables, citron onions, plum sauce, pear chutney

Lamb Barbacoa Tablita

$37.00

Slow roasted lamb shoulder, tabaco onions, ranchero beans, cactus salad, avocado, salsa mexicana, blue corn tortillas

Pork Carnitas Tablita

$32.00

slow braised pork shoulder, refried beans, green rice, guacamole, tres salsas, grilled cambray onions, yellow corn tortillas, chile toreado

Grilled Shrimp

$38.00

fried rice cake, seasonal slaw, sauteed spinach, green goddess aioli, honey sambal

PESCADO BLANCO

$36.00

Achiote chipotle rubbed sword fish, orange watermelon & tomato salad, mint vinaigrette, mole amarillo

La Malinche (veg)

$32.00

spinach flour tortilla quesadilla, queso cabra, roasted veg, wild mushrooms, “impossible beef”, grilled vegetables, cauliflower steak, guacamole, salsa fresco, cilantro crema

Fajitas del Norte

$30.00

corn tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, rice & beans

The Burger w/ Fries

$24.00

two patties black angus beef, roasted poblano, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, Spindler’s sauce, cajun pommes frites

Tres Leches

$12.00

Mexican Bread Pudding

$11.00

Beverages

OJ (12 oz)

$4.00

Lemonade (12oz)

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$5.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Topo Chico Water

$3.00

Topo Grapefruit

$3.00

Topo Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Merchandise

Kohi Standard - Whole Bean Coffee

$18.00

Race Point Espresso - Whole Bean Coffee

$17.00

Sun Lamp Decaf - Whole Bean Coffee

$17.00

Instant Coffee

$15.00

NoLA Growler

$22.00

S.O. Growler

$17.00

KoHi Tote

$15.00

Pride Tote

$20.00
KoHi Tumbler

KoHi Tumbler

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take-out only beginning March 19. Please call ahead or order online. Orders can be picked up at the cafe... just steps from the curb.

Website

Location

386 Commerical Street, Provincetown, MA 02657

Directions

