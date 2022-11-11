Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spinelli's

129 West Main Street

New Albany, IN 47150

18in Pizzas

Cheese 18in Pizza

$20.25

18 Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$33.00

Our house made ranch, breaded chicken, hot sauce, fritos, and mozzarella

18 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$33.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and onion rings

18 Margherita Pizza

$33.00

Basil, fresh mozzarella, and tomatoes

18 Veggie Pizza

$33.00

Spinach, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

18 Chicken & Waffles Pizza

$33.00

Sweet base, fried chicken, waffles, and topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar

18 Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$33.00

Our house made ranch, grilled chicken, and bacon

18 Korean BBQ Pizza

$33.00

Garlic and ginger base with marinated steak, sesame seeds, green onions, and mozzarella

18 Cheesesteak Pizza

$33.00

Aglio e olio sauce, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, steak, mozzarella, and topped with Cheez Whiz

18 Supreme Pizza

$33.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, ,mushroom, and onion

18 Meat Lover Pizza

$38.00

Pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, and bacon

18 White Pizza Pie

$25.00

Aglio e olio sauce, ricotta cheese and, mozzarella

18 1/2 & 1/2 Special

12in Pizzas

Cheese 12in Pizza

$11.00

12 Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Our house made ranch, breaded chicken, hot sauce, fritos, and mozzarella

12 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and onion rings

12 Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Basil, fresh mozzarella, and tomatoes

12 Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Spinach, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

12 Chicken & Waffles Pizza

$16.00

Sweet base, fried chicken, waffles, and topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar

12 Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Our house made ranch, grilled chicken, and bacon

12 Korean BBQ Pizza

$16.00

Garlic and ginger base with marinated steak, sesame seeds, green onions, and mozzarella

12 Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.00

Aglio e olio sauce, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, steak, mozzarella, and topped with Cheez Whiz

12 Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, ,mushroom, and onion

12 Meat Lover Pizza

$17.50

Pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, and bacon

12 White Pizza Pie

$13.00

Aglio e olio sauce, ricotta cheese and, mozzarella

Pizza Slices

Cheese Slice

$5.30

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$8.50

Our house made ranch, breaded chicken, hot sauce, fritos, and mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Slice

$8.50

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and onion rings

Margherita Slice

$8.00

Basil, fresh mozzarella, and tomatoes

Veggie Slice

$8.00

Spinach, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

Chicken & Waffles Slice

$8.50

Sweet base, fried chicken, waffles, and topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$8.50

Our house made ranch, grilled chicken, and bacon

Korean BBQ Slice

$8.50Out of stock

Garlic and ginger base with marinated steak, sesame seeds, green onions, and mozzarella

Cheesesteak Slice

$8.50

Aglio e olio sauce, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, steak, mozzarella, and topped with Cheez Whiz

Supreme Slice

$8.50

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, ,mushroom, and onion

Meat Lovers Slice

$9.50

Pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, and bacon

White Slice

$6.50

Aglio e olio sauce, ricotta cheese and, mozzarella

Boli's

Reg. BYO Boli

$12.00

Lrg. BYO Boli

$19.25

Veggie Boli

Cheesesteak Boli

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

$11.75

Pepperoni Knots

$10.00

Side Cups

Soda

Fountain Soda

$3.00Out of stock

20oz Bottled Soda

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Other Drinks

Snowhat Sweet Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Snowhat Lavender Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Philidephia inspired New York style this crust brick oven pizzeria. That also offers pizza-by-the-slice. Located on the property of Floyd County Brewing.

Location

129 West Main Street, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

