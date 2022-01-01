Main picView gallery

Spinners Pizza 2125 McComb Rd,Ste 110

No reviews yet

2125 McComb Road

Ste 110

Stoughton, WI 53589

Appetizers

Mac 'N Cheese Nuggets

$6.99

Poppers

$7.35

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.35

Breadsticks

$4.99+

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99+

X-Large Salted Pretzel

$7.99

Fry Basket

$2.45

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken, onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.80

BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella cheese

BLT Sandwich

$7.80

Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Buffalo sauce (hot or mild), chicken, lettuce, tomato, green pepper & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken topped with pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese sprinkled with Parmesan cheese

Funnel Sandwich

$7.80

Pizza on a bun, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of 3 toppings

Gyro Sandwich

$6.99

Seasoned lamb, tomato, onion, tzatziki (cucumber) sauce

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Ham slices with mazarella & Cheddar cheese topped with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato

Italian Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Italian beef slices, topped with onion and green peppers covered with mozzarella cheese. Served with au jus

Italian Link Sandwich

$7.99

Italian link, smothered in pasta sauce, topped with light onions, black olives and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Sandwich

$8.79

Pasta sauce, meatballs & mozzarella cheese

Radar Sandwich

$7.80

White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

Supper Cell Sandwich

$7.80

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onion, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

Tropical chicken Sandwich

$8.79

Chicken, Wisconsin Havarti cheese, mango Pico de Gallo, lettuce & mango habanero sauce

Vortex Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mozzarella cheese

Rib Meal Deal

Ribs w/ Sides

$16.99

1/3 rack of ribs, slow cooked, fall off the bone tender, seasoned potatoes, 3 soft garlic breadsticks, side salad (choice of dressing)

Ribs

$11.20

1/3 rack of ribs (same great ribs, no sides)

Pastas

All pasta dishes served with soft garlic breadsticks

Single Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed with chicken and alfredo sauce, served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks

Family Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Fettucine noodles tossed with chicken

Single Mac N' Cheese

$8.99

White cheese sauce, bacon bits, mozzarella & cheddar cheese - served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks

Family Mac N' Cheese

$20.99

White cheese sauce, bacon bits, mozzarella & cheddar cheese - served with 14 soft garlic breadsticks

Single Deluxe Mac N' Cheese

$10.99

White cheese sauce, chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese - served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks

Family Deluxe Mac N' Cheese

$20.99

White cheese sauce, chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese - served with 14 soft garlic breadsticks and dipping sauce

Single Deluxe Pasta

$10.99

Pasta sauce with cavatappi noodles, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese - served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks

Family Deluxe Pasta

$20.99

Pasta sauce with cavatappi noodles, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese - served with 14 soft garlic breadsticks and dipping sauce

Single Lasagna

$7.99

Homemade 3 layer lasagna - served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks

Family Lasagna

$26.99

Full pan of homemade 3 layer lasagna - served with 14 soft garlic breadsticks

Single Spaghetti

$7.99

A tasty Italian flavored red sauce on a bed of spaghetti - served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks. Add diced meatballs 1.00

Family Spaghetti

$18.99

A tasty Italian flavored red sauce on a bed of spaghetti - served with 14 soft garlic breadsticks. Add diced meatballs 3.00

Salads

Side Salad

$2.45

Chef Salad

$6.99

Fajita Chicken Salad

$7.99

Garden Salad

$5.99

Mango Chicken Salad

$6.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Desserts

All dessert pizzas on a 10” sweet dessert crust for 12.99

Apple Crisp Pizza

$12.99

Butter & cinnamon sugar, apple topping, streusel topped with icing drizzle

Blueberry Crisp Pizza

$12.99

Butter & cinnamon sugar, apple topping, streusel topped with icing drizzle

Cherry Crispy Pizza

$12.99

Butter & cinnamon sugar, apple topping, streusel topped with icing drizzle

Butterfinger Delight Pizza

$12.99

Butterfinger crumble & chocolate chips

Campfire Pizza

$12.99

Peanut butter, topped with chocolate chips, graham cracker & mini-marshmallows

Oreo Delight Pizza

$12.99

Oreo crumble, chocolate chips and icing drizzle

PB&J Pizza

$12.99

Peanut butter & jelly with streusel

Peanut Butter Cup Crumble Delight Pizza

$12.99

Peanut butter, peanut butter cup crumble, & chocolate chips

Snicker Crumble Delight Pizza

$12.99

Sweet & Salty Pizza

$12.99

Trail Mix Pizza

$12.99

Tropical Fruit Pizza

$12.99

Turtle Pizza

$12.99

Whirlwind Pizza

$12.99

Dessert Breadsticks

$6.99

Fruity Dessert Sticks

$6.99

Cookies

$1.50

Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Bar

$1.99

Frozen Yogurt

$2.35+

Squishy Skittle

$12.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.65+

2 Liter

$3.25

12oz Cans

$1.20

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Alfrado

$0.75

Au-ju

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Blueberry Pomegranate

$0.75

Boom Boom

$0.75

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

icing

$0.75

French

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Monterey Jack

$0.75

Nacho

$0.75

Pasta Sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.25

Teriyaki

$0.75

Tropical Habanero

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Tzatiki

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Blueberry (Smucker’s)

$1.00

Strawberry (Smucker’s)

$1.00

2 Slice

2 Slice

$4.74

Delivery Charge

Delivery charge

$2.00

Extra Toppings

Extra Toppings

Bone-In Wings

10Pc Wings

$11.30

10pc Bone-In Wings

20pc Bone-In Wings

$19.99

20pc Bone-In Wings

40pc Bone-In Wings

$39.99

40pc Bone-In Wings

Stoughton hospital

8in pizza

$4.00

10" Pizzas

10" A-1 Steak

$13.99

A-1 Steak sauce, Italian beef slices, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.99

Beef, onion, pickles, mozzarela & bacon bits. After baking, then pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese are added.

10" BBQ Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

BBQ sauce, onions, beef, mushrooms, bacon bits, & Cheddar cheese. After baking pizza is topped with pickle slices.

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

10" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and then drizzled with ranch

10" BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.99

BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Big Spin

$13.99

Thousand Island dressing, beef, pickles, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Big Bad Wolf

$13.99

Boom boom sauce, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, mild banana peppers, mozzarella, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese

10" Cheesy Potato Breakfast Pizza

$13.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

10" BLT

$13.99

Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese

10" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Your choice of hot or mild spicy buffalo wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Cheesy Fry

$13.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, fries, beef, onion, bacon bits, pickles, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Ranch dressing, chicken, tomato, onion, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

10" Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Taco seasoned sauce, taco bean sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Chicken Teriyaki

$13.99

Teriyaki sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Clockwise (hawaiian)

$13.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

10" Counterclockwise

$13.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, onion & mozzarella cheese

10" Debris

$13.99

All meat pizza, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

10" Deluxe

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper & extra mozzarella cheese

10" Denver Omelet

$13.99

White cheese sauce, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarela & Cheddar cheese

10" Firecracker

$13.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, Jalapeno, green pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella cheese

10" Garlic Breakfast Pizza

$13.99

Butter garlic auce, scrambled eggs, seasoned potato wedges, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Garlic Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Garlic parmesan sauce, chicken, tomato, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese sprinkled with Parmesan

10" Garlic & Veggie

$13.99

Butter garlic sauce, Mushroom, onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

10" Gyro Pizza

$13.99

Tzatziki (cucumber) sauce, seasoned lamb, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese

10" Mac N' Cheese

$13.99

White cheese sauce topped with Cavatappi noodles & then covered in more cheese. Add bacon as an additional topping

10" Maui

$13.99

Pizza sauce, canadian baocn, mango, pineapple, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Meat & Potato

$13.99

Pizza sauce, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, seasoned potatoes, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

10" Meatball Pizza

$13.99

Pasta sauce, diced meatballs, onion, black olives, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

10" Mexicali

$13.99

Taco bean sauce, sausage, beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

10" Mexican Chicken

$13.99

Taco sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, Havarti cheese

10" Pepperoni with a Kick

$13.99

Nacho cheese sauce, pepperoni, Jalapeno, red pepper flakes, extra mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Pepperoni & Sausage with some Boom Boom

$13.99

Boom Boom sauce, sausage, pepperoni, with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Radar Pizza

$13.99

White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

10" Rope

$13.99

Pasta sauce with spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese sprinkle. Add diced meatballs as an additional topping

10" Reuben

$13.99

Thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef & Havarti cheese

10" Skinny Veggie

$13.99

White truffle oil, onions, green pepper, green olives, black olives, tomato, mild banana peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach leaves & mozzarella cheese

10" Smokie the Pig

$13.99

BBQ sauce, onions, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese

10" Steak & Cheese

$13.99

White cheese sauce, italian beef slices, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

10" Super Cell Pizza

$13.99

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

10" Tropical Chicken

$13.99

Mango habanero sauce, chicken, Mango Pico de Gallo, Havarti, cheese, lettuce & mozzarella cheese

10" Truffled

$13.99

White truffle oil, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, onion & mozzarella cheese

10" Taco Pizza

$13.99

Taco bean sauce, beef or chicken, onion, lettuce, black olives, taco chips, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce packets. Add sour cream for $0.25

10" Veggie Deluxe

$13.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, green olives, tomato & extra mozzarella cheese

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Sweet n’ Spicy

$13.99

12" Pizzas

12" A-1 Steak

$17.99

A-1 Steak sauce, Italian beef slices, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$17.99

Beef, onion, pickles, mozzarela & bacon bits. After baking, then pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese are added.

12" BBQ Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

BBQ sauce, onions, beef, mushrooms, bacon bits, & Cheddar cheese. After baking pizza is topped with pickle slices.

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

12" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and then drizzled with ranch

12" BBQ Pulled Pork

$17.99

BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Big Spin

$17.99

Thousand Island dressing, beef, pickles, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Big Bad Wolf

$17.99

Boom boom sauce, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, mild banana peppers, mozzarella, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese

12" Cheesy Potato Breakfast Pizza

$17.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

12" BLT

$17.99

Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Your choice of hot or mild spicy buffalo wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Cheesy Fry

$17.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, fries, beef, onion, bacon bits, pickles, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Ranch dressing, chicken, tomato, onion, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

12" Chicken Fajita

$17.99

Taco seasoned sauce, taco bean sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Chicken Teriyaki

$17.99

Teriyaki sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Clockwise (hawaiian)

$17.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

12" Counterclockwise

$17.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, onion & mozzarella cheese

12" Debris

$17.99

All meat pizza, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

12" Deluxe

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper & extra mozzarella cheese

12" Denver Omelet

$17.99

White cheese sauce, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarela & Cheddar cheese

12" Firecracker

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, Jalapeno, green pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella cheese

12" Garlic Breakfast Pizza

$17.99

Butter garlic auce, scrambled eggs, seasoned potato wedges, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Garlic Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Garlic parmesan sauce, chicken, tomato, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese sprinkled with Parmesan

12" Garlic & Veggie

$17.99

Butter garlic sauce, Mushroom, onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

12" Gyro Pizza

$17.99

Tzatziki (cucumber) sauce, seasoned lamb, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese

12" Mac N' Cheese

$17.99

White cheese sauce topped with Cavatappi noodles & then covered in more cheese. Add bacon as an additional topping

12" Maui

$17.99

Pizza sauce, canadian baocn, mango, pineapple, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Meat & Potato

$17.99

Pizza sauce, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, seasoned potatoes, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

12" Meatball Pizza

$17.99

Pasta sauce, diced meatballs, onion, black olives, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

12" Mexicali

$17.99

Taco bean sauce, sausage, beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

12" Mexican Chicken

$17.99

Taco sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, Havarti cheese

12" Pepperoni with a Kick

$17.99

Nacho cheese sauce, pepperoni, Jalapeno, red pepper flakes, extra mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Pepperoni & Sausage with some Boom Boom

$17.99

Boom Boom sauce, sausage, pepperoni, with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Radar Pizza

$17.99

White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

12" Rope

$17.99

Pasta sauce with spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese sprinkle. Add diced meatballs as an additional topping

12" Reuben

$17.99

Thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef & Havarti cheese

12" Skinny Veggie

$17.99

White truffle oil, onions, green pepper, green olives, black olives, tomato, mild banana peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach leaves & mozzarella cheese

12" Smokie the Pig

$17.99

BBQ sauce, onions, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese

12" Steak & Cheese

$17.99

White cheese sauce, italian beef slices, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

12" Super Cell Pizza

$17.99

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

12" Tropical Chicken

$17.99

Mango habanero sauce, chicken, Mango Pico de Gallo, Havarti, cheese, lettuce & mozzarella cheese

12" Truffled

$17.99

White truffle oil, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, onion & mozzarella cheese

12" Taco Pizza

$17.99

Taco bean sauce, beef or chicken, onion, lettuce, black olives, taco chips, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce packets. Add sour cream for $0.25

12" Veggie Deluxe

$17.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, green olives, tomato & extra mozzarella cheese

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

Sweet n’ Spicy

$17.99

14" Pizzas

14" A-1 Steak

$19.99

A-1 Steak sauce, Italian beef slices, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$19.99

Beef, onion, pickles, mozzarela & bacon bits. After baking, then pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese are added.

14" BBQ Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

BBQ sauce, onions, beef, mushrooms, bacon bits, & Cheddar cheese. After baking pizza is topped with pickle slices.

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

14" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and then drizzled with ranch

14" BBQ Pulled Pork

$19.99

BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Big Spin

$19.99

Thousand Island dressing, beef, pickles, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Big Bad Wolf

$19.99

Boom boom sauce, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, mild banana peppers, mozzarella, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese

14" Cheesy Potato Breakfast Pizza

$19.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

14" BLT

$19.99

Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Your choice of hot or mild spicy buffalo wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Cheesy Fry

$19.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, fries, beef, onion, bacon bits, pickles, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

Ranch dressing, chicken, tomato, onion, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

14" Chicken Fajita

$19.99

Taco seasoned sauce, taco bean sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Chicken Teriyaki

$19.99

Teriyaki sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Clockwise (hawaiian)

$19.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

14" Counterclockwise

$19.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, onion & mozzarella cheese

14" Debris

$19.99

All meat pizza, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

14" Deluxe

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper & extra mozzarella cheese

14" Denver Omelet

$19.99

White cheese sauce, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarela & Cheddar cheese

14" Firecracker

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, Jalapeno, green pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella cheese

14" Garlic Breakfast Pizza

$19.99

Butter garlic auce, scrambled eggs, seasoned potato wedges, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Garlic Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Garlic parmesan sauce, chicken, tomato, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese sprinkled with Parmesan

14" Garlic & Veggie

$19.99

Butter garlic sauce, Mushroom, onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

14" Gyro Pizza

$19.99

Tzatziki (cucumber) sauce, seasoned lamb, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese

14" Mac N' Cheese

$19.99

White cheese sauce topped with Cavatappi noodles & then covered in more cheese. Add bacon as an additional topping

14" Maui

$19.99

Pizza sauce, canadian baocn, mango, pineapple, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Meat & Potato

$19.99

Pizza sauce, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, seasoned potatoes, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

14" Meatball Pizza

$19.99

Pasta sauce, diced meatballs, onion, black olives, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

14" Mexicali

$19.99

Taco bean sauce, sausage, beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

14" Mexican Chicken

$19.99

Taco sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, Havarti cheese

14" Pepperoni with a Kick

$19.99

Nacho cheese sauce, pepperoni, Jalapeno, red pepper flakes, extra mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Pepperoni & Sausage with some Boom Boom

$19.99

Boom Boom sauce, sausage, pepperoni, with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Radar Pizza

$19.99

White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

14" Rope

$19.99

Pasta sauce with spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese sprinkle. Add diced meatballs as an additional topping

14" Reuben

$19.99

Thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef & Havarti cheese

14" Skinny Veggie

$19.99

White truffle oil, onions, green pepper, green olives, black olives, tomato, mild banana peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach leaves & mozzarella cheese

14" Smokie the Pig

$19.99

BBQ sauce, onions, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese

14" Steak & Cheese

$19.99

White cheese sauce, italian beef slices, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

14" Super Cell Pizza

$19.99

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

14" Tropical Chicken

$19.99

Mango habanero sauce, chicken, Mango Pico de Gallo, Havarti, cheese, lettuce & mozzarella cheese

14" Truffled

$19.99

White truffle oil, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, onion & mozzarella cheese

14" Taco Pizza

$19.99

Taco bean sauce, beef or chicken, onion, lettuce, black olives, taco chips, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce packets. Add sour cream for $0.25

14" Veggie Deluxe

$19.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, green olives, tomato & extra mozzarella cheese

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

Sweet n’ Spicy

$19.99

16" Pizzas

16" A-1 Steak

$22.99

A-1 Steak sauce, Italian beef slices, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16" Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$22.99

Beef, onion, pickles, mozzarela & bacon bits. After baking, then pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese are added.

16" BBQ Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.99

BBQ sauce, onions, beef, mushrooms, bacon bits, & Cheddar cheese. After baking pizza is topped with pickle slices.

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

16" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and then drizzled with ranch

16" BBQ Pulled Pork

$22.99

BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16" Big Spin

$22.99

Thousand Island dressing, beef, pickles, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16" Big Bad Wolf

$22.99

Boom boom sauce, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, mild banana peppers, mozzarella, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese

16" Cheesy Potato Breakfast Pizza

$22.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

16" BLT

$22.99

Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Your choice of hot or mild spicy buffalo wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16" Cheesy Fry

$22.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, fries, beef, onion, bacon bits, pickles, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16" Chicken Alfredo

$22.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Ranch dressing, chicken, tomato, onion, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

16" Chicken Fajita

$22.99

Taco seasoned sauce, taco bean sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16" Chicken Teriyaki

$22.99

Teriyaki sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16" Clockwise (hawaiian)

$22.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

16" Counterclockwise

$22.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, onion & mozzarella cheese

16" Debris

$22.99

All meat pizza, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

16" Deluxe

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper & extra mozzarella cheese

16" Denver Omelet

$22.99

White cheese sauce, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarela & Cheddar cheese

16" Firecracker

$22.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, Jalapeno, green pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella cheese

16" Garlic Breakfast Pizza

$22.99

Butter garlic auce, scrambled eggs, seasoned potato wedges, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16 Garlic Chicken Parmesan

$22.99

Garlic parmesan sauce, chicken, tomato, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese sprinkled with Parmesan

16" Garlic & Veggie

$22.99

Butter garlic sauce, Mushroom, onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

16" Gyro Pizza

$22.99

Tzatziki (cucumber) sauce, seasoned lamb, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese

16" Mac N' Cheese

$22.99

White cheese sauce topped with Cavatappi noodles & then covered in more cheese. Add bacon as an additional topping

16" Maui

$22.99

Pizza sauce, canadian baocn, mango, pineapple, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16" Meat & Potato

$22.99

Pizza sauce, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, seasoned potatoes, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

16" Meatball Pizza

$22.99

Pasta sauce, diced meatballs, onion, black olives, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

16" Mexicali

$22.99

Taco bean sauce, sausage, beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

16" Mexican Chicken

$22.99

Taco sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, Havarti cheese

16" Pepperoni with a Kick

$22.99

Nacho cheese sauce, pepperoni, Jalapeno, red pepper flakes, extra mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16" Pepperoni & Sausage with some Boom Boom

$22.99

Boom Boom sauce, sausage, pepperoni, with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16" Radar Pizza

$22.99

White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

16" Rope

$22.99

Pasta sauce with spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese sprinkle. Add diced meatballs as an additional topping

16" Reuben

$22.99

Thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef & Havarti cheese

16" Skinny Veggie

$22.99

White truffle oil, onions, green pepper, green olives, black olives, tomato, mild banana peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach leaves & mozzarella cheese

16" Smokie the Pig

$22.99

BBQ sauce, onions, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese

16" Steak & Cheese

$22.99

White cheese sauce, italian beef slices, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

16" Super Cell Pizza

$22.99

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

16" Tropical Chicken

$22.99

Mango habanero sauce, chicken, Mango Pico de Gallo, Havarti, cheese, lettuce & mozzarella cheese

16" Truffled

$22.99

White truffle oil, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, onion & mozzarella cheese

16" Taco Pizza

$22.99

Taco bean sauce, beef or chicken, onion, lettuce, black olives, taco chips, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce packets. Add sour cream for $0.25

16" Veggie Deluxe

$22.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, green olives, tomato & extra mozzarella cheese

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.99

Sweet n’ Spicy

$22.99

20" Pizzas

20" A-1 Steak

$29.99

A-1 Steak sauce, Italian beef slices, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$29.99

Beef, onion, pickles, mozzarela & bacon bits. After baking, then pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese are added.

20" BBQ Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger

$29.99

BBQ sauce, onions, beef, mushrooms, bacon bits, & Cheddar cheese. After baking pizza is topped with pickle slices.

20" BBQ Chicken

$29.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

20" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and then drizzled with ranch

20" BBQ Pulled Pork

$29.99

BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Big Spin

$29.99

Thousand Island dressing, beef, pickles, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Big Bad Wolf

$29.99

Boom boom sauce, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, mild banana peppers, mozzarella, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese

20" Cheesy Potato Breakfast Pizza

$29.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

20" BLT

$29.99

Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese

20" Buffalo Chicken

$29.99

Your choice of hot or mild spicy buffalo wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Cheesy Fry

$29.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, fries, beef, onion, bacon bits, pickles, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Chicken Alfredo

$29.99

Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.99

Ranch dressing, chicken, tomato, onion, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

20" Chicken Fajita

$29.99

Taco seasoned sauce, taco bean sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Chicken Teriyaki

$29.99

Teriyaki sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Clockwise (hawaiian)

$29.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

20" Counterclockwise

$29.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, onion & mozzarella cheese

20" Debris

$29.99

All meat pizza, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

20" Deluxe

$29.99

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper & extra mozzarella cheese

20" Denver Omelet

$29.99

White cheese sauce, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarela & Cheddar cheese

20" Firecracker

$29.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, Jalapeno, green pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella cheese

20" Garlic Breakfast Pizza

$29.99

Butter garlic auce, scrambled eggs, seasoned potato wedges, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Garlic Chicken Parmesan

$29.99

Garlic parmesan sauce, chicken, tomato, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese sprinkled with Parmesan

20" Garlic & Veggie

$29.99

Butter garlic sauce, Mushroom, onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

20" Gyro Pizza

$29.99

Tzatziki (cucumber) sauce, seasoned lamb, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese

20" Mac N' Cheese

$29.99

White cheese sauce topped with Cavatappi noodles & then covered in more cheese. Add bacon as an additional topping

20" Maui

$29.99

Pizza sauce, canadian baocn, mango, pineapple, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Meat & Potato

$29.99

Pizza sauce, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, seasoned potatoes, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

20" Meatball Pizza

$29.99

Pasta sauce, diced meatballs, onion, black olives, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

20" Mexicali

$29.99

Taco bean sauce, sausage, beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

20" Mexican Chicken

$29.99

Taco sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, Havarti cheese

20" Pepperoni with a Kick

$29.99

Nacho cheese sauce, pepperoni, Jalapeno, red pepper flakes, extra mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Pepperoni & Sausage with some Boom Boom

$29.99

Boom Boom sauce, sausage, pepperoni, with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Radar Pizza

$29.99

White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese

20" Rope

$29.99

Pasta sauce with spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese sprinkle. Add diced meatballs as an additional topping

20" Reuben

$29.99

Thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef & Havarti cheese

20" Skinny Veggie

$29.99

White truffle oil, onions, green pepper, green olives, black olives, tomato, mild banana peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach leaves & mozzarella cheese

20" Smokie the Pig

$29.99

BBQ sauce, onions, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese

20" Steak & Cheese

$29.99

White cheese sauce, italian beef slices, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

20" Super Cell Pizza

$29.99

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

20" Tropical Chicken

$29.99

Mango habanero sauce, chicken, Mango Pico de Gallo, Havarti, cheese, lettuce & mozzarella cheese

20" Truffled

$29.99

White truffle oil, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, onion & mozzarella cheese

20" Taco Pizza

$29.99

Taco bean sauce, beef or chicken, onion, lettuce, black olives, taco chips, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce packets. Add sour cream for $0.25

20" Veggie Deluxe

$29.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, green olives, tomato & extra mozzarella cheese

20" Bacon Cheeseburger

$29.99

Sweet n’ spicy

$29.99

CYO Pizza

10" CYO Pizza

$8.99

12" CYO Pizza

$11.99

14" CYO Pizza

$12.99

16" CYO Pizza

$15.99

20" CYO Pizza

$22.85

Meal Deals

#1 Family Meal Deal

$19.99

#2 Couple Combo Deal

$17.99

#3 Personal Meal Deal

$13.99

#4 Large Pizza Deal

$12.00

#5 2 Liter Meal Deal

$29.99

#6 Twister Meal Deal

$24.99

#7 Fro-yo Meal Deal

$26.99

#8 Family Lasagna Meal Deal

$24.99

#9 Cheesy Meal Deal

$19.99

#11 Medium Double Deal

$19.99

#12 Large Double Deal

$21.99

#14 Sweet Meal Deal

$17.99

#15 Wing & Pizza Meal Deal

$22.99

#16 X-Large Double Deal

$24.99

#17 Speciality Breadstick Meal Deal

$19.99+

#18 Specialty Cheesebread Meal Deal

$19.99+

# 19 Pretzel & Pasta Deal

$13.99

#20 Frozen Friday Deal

$8.07
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
2125 McComb Road, Ste 110, Stoughton, WI 53589

