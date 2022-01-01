Spinners Pizza 2125 McComb Rd,Ste 110
No reviews yet
2125 McComb Road
Ste 110
Stoughton, WI 53589
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella cheese
BLT Sandwich
Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo sauce (hot or mild), chicken, lettuce, tomato, green pepper & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Chicken topped with pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese sprinkled with Parmesan cheese
Funnel Sandwich
Pizza on a bun, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of 3 toppings
Gyro Sandwich
Seasoned lamb, tomato, onion, tzatziki (cucumber) sauce
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham slices with mazarella & Cheddar cheese topped with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato
Italian Beef Sandwich
Italian beef slices, topped with onion and green peppers covered with mozzarella cheese. Served with au jus
Italian Link Sandwich
Italian link, smothered in pasta sauce, topped with light onions, black olives and mozzarella cheese
Meatball Sandwich
Pasta sauce, meatballs & mozzarella cheese
Radar Sandwich
White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
Supper Cell Sandwich
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onion, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
Tropical chicken Sandwich
Chicken, Wisconsin Havarti cheese, mango Pico de Gallo, lettuce & mango habanero sauce
Vortex Sandwich
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mozzarella cheese
Rib Meal Deal
Pastas
Single Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed with chicken and alfredo sauce, served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks
Family Chicken Alfredo
Fettucine noodles tossed with chicken
Single Mac N' Cheese
White cheese sauce, bacon bits, mozzarella & cheddar cheese - served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks
Family Mac N' Cheese
White cheese sauce, bacon bits, mozzarella & cheddar cheese - served with 14 soft garlic breadsticks
Single Deluxe Mac N' Cheese
White cheese sauce, chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese - served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks
Family Deluxe Mac N' Cheese
White cheese sauce, chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese - served with 14 soft garlic breadsticks and dipping sauce
Single Deluxe Pasta
Pasta sauce with cavatappi noodles, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese - served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks
Family Deluxe Pasta
Pasta sauce with cavatappi noodles, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese - served with 14 soft garlic breadsticks and dipping sauce
Single Lasagna
Homemade 3 layer lasagna - served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks
Family Lasagna
Full pan of homemade 3 layer lasagna - served with 14 soft garlic breadsticks
Single Spaghetti
A tasty Italian flavored red sauce on a bed of spaghetti - served with 3 soft garlic breadsticks. Add diced meatballs 1.00
Family Spaghetti
A tasty Italian flavored red sauce on a bed of spaghetti - served with 14 soft garlic breadsticks. Add diced meatballs 3.00
Salads
Desserts
Apple Crisp Pizza
Butter & cinnamon sugar, apple topping, streusel topped with icing drizzle
Blueberry Crisp Pizza
Butter & cinnamon sugar, apple topping, streusel topped with icing drizzle
Cherry Crispy Pizza
Butter & cinnamon sugar, apple topping, streusel topped with icing drizzle
Butterfinger Delight Pizza
Butterfinger crumble & chocolate chips
Campfire Pizza
Peanut butter, topped with chocolate chips, graham cracker & mini-marshmallows
Oreo Delight Pizza
Oreo crumble, chocolate chips and icing drizzle
PB&J Pizza
Peanut butter & jelly with streusel
Peanut Butter Cup Crumble Delight Pizza
Peanut butter, peanut butter cup crumble, & chocolate chips
Snicker Crumble Delight Pizza
Sweet & Salty Pizza
Trail Mix Pizza
Tropical Fruit Pizza
Turtle Pizza
Whirlwind Pizza
Dessert Breadsticks
Fruity Dessert Sticks
Cookies
Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Bar
Frozen Yogurt
Squishy Skittle
Sauces
Ranch
Alfrado
Au-ju
BBQ
Bleu Cheese
Blueberry Pomegranate
Boom Boom
Cheddar Cheese
icing
French
Garlic Butter
Garlic Parmesan
Hot
Italian
Mild
Monterey Jack
Nacho
Pasta Sauce
Salsa
Sour Cream
Teriyaki
Tropical Habanero
Thousand Island
Tzatiki
Marinara
Blueberry (Smucker’s)
Strawberry (Smucker’s)
2 Slice
Delivery Charge
Extra Toppings
Bone-In Wings
Stoughton hospital
10" Pizzas
10" A-1 Steak
A-1 Steak sauce, Italian beef slices, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Beef, onion, pickles, mozzarela & bacon bits. After baking, then pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese are added.
10" BBQ Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ sauce, onions, beef, mushrooms, bacon bits, & Cheddar cheese. After baking pizza is topped with pickle slices.
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
10" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and then drizzled with ranch
10" BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Big Spin
Thousand Island dressing, beef, pickles, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Big Bad Wolf
Boom boom sauce, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, mild banana peppers, mozzarella, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese
10" Cheesy Potato Breakfast Pizza
Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
10" BLT
Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese
10" Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of hot or mild spicy buffalo wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Cheesy Fry
Cheddar cheese sauce, fries, beef, onion, bacon bits, pickles, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Chicken Alfredo
Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing, chicken, tomato, onion, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
10" Chicken Fajita
Taco seasoned sauce, taco bean sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Clockwise (hawaiian)
Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
10" Counterclockwise
BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, onion & mozzarella cheese
10" Debris
All meat pizza, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
10" Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper & extra mozzarella cheese
10" Denver Omelet
White cheese sauce, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarela & Cheddar cheese
10" Firecracker
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, Jalapeno, green pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella cheese
10" Garlic Breakfast Pizza
Butter garlic auce, scrambled eggs, seasoned potato wedges, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Garlic Chicken Parmesan
Garlic parmesan sauce, chicken, tomato, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese sprinkled with Parmesan
10" Garlic & Veggie
Butter garlic sauce, Mushroom, onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
10" Gyro Pizza
Tzatziki (cucumber) sauce, seasoned lamb, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese
10" Mac N' Cheese
White cheese sauce topped with Cavatappi noodles & then covered in more cheese. Add bacon as an additional topping
10" Maui
Pizza sauce, canadian baocn, mango, pineapple, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Meat & Potato
Pizza sauce, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, seasoned potatoes, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
10" Meatball Pizza
Pasta sauce, diced meatballs, onion, black olives, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
10" Mexicali
Taco bean sauce, sausage, beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
10" Mexican Chicken
Taco sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, Havarti cheese
10" Pepperoni with a Kick
Nacho cheese sauce, pepperoni, Jalapeno, red pepper flakes, extra mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Pepperoni & Sausage with some Boom Boom
Boom Boom sauce, sausage, pepperoni, with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Radar Pizza
White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
10" Rope
Pasta sauce with spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese sprinkle. Add diced meatballs as an additional topping
10" Reuben
Thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef & Havarti cheese
10" Skinny Veggie
White truffle oil, onions, green pepper, green olives, black olives, tomato, mild banana peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach leaves & mozzarella cheese
10" Smokie the Pig
BBQ sauce, onions, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese
10" Steak & Cheese
White cheese sauce, italian beef slices, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
10" Super Cell Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
10" Tropical Chicken
Mango habanero sauce, chicken, Mango Pico de Gallo, Havarti, cheese, lettuce & mozzarella cheese
10" Truffled
White truffle oil, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, onion & mozzarella cheese
10" Taco Pizza
Taco bean sauce, beef or chicken, onion, lettuce, black olives, taco chips, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce packets. Add sour cream for $0.25
10" Veggie Deluxe
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, green olives, tomato & extra mozzarella cheese
10" Bacon Cheeseburger
Sweet n’ Spicy
12" Pizzas
12" A-1 Steak
A-1 Steak sauce, Italian beef slices, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Beef, onion, pickles, mozzarela & bacon bits. After baking, then pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese are added.
12" BBQ Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ sauce, onions, beef, mushrooms, bacon bits, & Cheddar cheese. After baking pizza is topped with pickle slices.
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
12" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and then drizzled with ranch
12" BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Big Spin
Thousand Island dressing, beef, pickles, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Big Bad Wolf
Boom boom sauce, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, mild banana peppers, mozzarella, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese
12" Cheesy Potato Breakfast Pizza
Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
12" BLT
Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of hot or mild spicy buffalo wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Cheesy Fry
Cheddar cheese sauce, fries, beef, onion, bacon bits, pickles, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Chicken Alfredo
Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing, chicken, tomato, onion, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
12" Chicken Fajita
Taco seasoned sauce, taco bean sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Clockwise (hawaiian)
Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
12" Counterclockwise
BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, onion & mozzarella cheese
12" Debris
All meat pizza, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
12" Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper & extra mozzarella cheese
12" Denver Omelet
White cheese sauce, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarela & Cheddar cheese
12" Firecracker
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, Jalapeno, green pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella cheese
12" Garlic Breakfast Pizza
Butter garlic auce, scrambled eggs, seasoned potato wedges, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Garlic Chicken Parmesan
Garlic parmesan sauce, chicken, tomato, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese sprinkled with Parmesan
12" Garlic & Veggie
Butter garlic sauce, Mushroom, onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
12" Gyro Pizza
Tzatziki (cucumber) sauce, seasoned lamb, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese
12" Mac N' Cheese
White cheese sauce topped with Cavatappi noodles & then covered in more cheese. Add bacon as an additional topping
12" Maui
Pizza sauce, canadian baocn, mango, pineapple, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Meat & Potato
Pizza sauce, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, seasoned potatoes, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
12" Meatball Pizza
Pasta sauce, diced meatballs, onion, black olives, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
12" Mexicali
Taco bean sauce, sausage, beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
12" Mexican Chicken
Taco sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, Havarti cheese
12" Pepperoni with a Kick
Nacho cheese sauce, pepperoni, Jalapeno, red pepper flakes, extra mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Pepperoni & Sausage with some Boom Boom
Boom Boom sauce, sausage, pepperoni, with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Radar Pizza
White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
12" Rope
Pasta sauce with spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese sprinkle. Add diced meatballs as an additional topping
12" Reuben
Thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef & Havarti cheese
12" Skinny Veggie
White truffle oil, onions, green pepper, green olives, black olives, tomato, mild banana peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach leaves & mozzarella cheese
12" Smokie the Pig
BBQ sauce, onions, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese
12" Steak & Cheese
White cheese sauce, italian beef slices, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
12" Super Cell Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
12" Tropical Chicken
Mango habanero sauce, chicken, Mango Pico de Gallo, Havarti, cheese, lettuce & mozzarella cheese
12" Truffled
White truffle oil, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, onion & mozzarella cheese
12" Taco Pizza
Taco bean sauce, beef or chicken, onion, lettuce, black olives, taco chips, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce packets. Add sour cream for $0.25
12" Veggie Deluxe
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, green olives, tomato & extra mozzarella cheese
12" Bacon Cheeseburger
Sweet n’ Spicy
14" Pizzas
14" A-1 Steak
A-1 Steak sauce, Italian beef slices, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Beef, onion, pickles, mozzarela & bacon bits. After baking, then pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese are added.
14" BBQ Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ sauce, onions, beef, mushrooms, bacon bits, & Cheddar cheese. After baking pizza is topped with pickle slices.
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
14" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and then drizzled with ranch
14" BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Big Spin
Thousand Island dressing, beef, pickles, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Big Bad Wolf
Boom boom sauce, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, mild banana peppers, mozzarella, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese
14" Cheesy Potato Breakfast Pizza
Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
14" BLT
Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese
14" Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of hot or mild spicy buffalo wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Cheesy Fry
Cheddar cheese sauce, fries, beef, onion, bacon bits, pickles, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Chicken Alfredo
Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing, chicken, tomato, onion, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
14" Chicken Fajita
Taco seasoned sauce, taco bean sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Clockwise (hawaiian)
Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
14" Counterclockwise
BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, onion & mozzarella cheese
14" Debris
All meat pizza, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
14" Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper & extra mozzarella cheese
14" Denver Omelet
White cheese sauce, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarela & Cheddar cheese
14" Firecracker
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, Jalapeno, green pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella cheese
14" Garlic Breakfast Pizza
Butter garlic auce, scrambled eggs, seasoned potato wedges, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Garlic Chicken Parmesan
Garlic parmesan sauce, chicken, tomato, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese sprinkled with Parmesan
14" Garlic & Veggie
Butter garlic sauce, Mushroom, onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
14" Gyro Pizza
Tzatziki (cucumber) sauce, seasoned lamb, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese
14" Mac N' Cheese
White cheese sauce topped with Cavatappi noodles & then covered in more cheese. Add bacon as an additional topping
14" Maui
Pizza sauce, canadian baocn, mango, pineapple, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Meat & Potato
Pizza sauce, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, seasoned potatoes, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
14" Meatball Pizza
Pasta sauce, diced meatballs, onion, black olives, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
14" Mexicali
Taco bean sauce, sausage, beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
14" Mexican Chicken
Taco sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, Havarti cheese
14" Pepperoni with a Kick
Nacho cheese sauce, pepperoni, Jalapeno, red pepper flakes, extra mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Pepperoni & Sausage with some Boom Boom
Boom Boom sauce, sausage, pepperoni, with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Radar Pizza
White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
14" Rope
Pasta sauce with spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese sprinkle. Add diced meatballs as an additional topping
14" Reuben
Thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef & Havarti cheese
14" Skinny Veggie
White truffle oil, onions, green pepper, green olives, black olives, tomato, mild banana peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach leaves & mozzarella cheese
14" Smokie the Pig
BBQ sauce, onions, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese
14" Steak & Cheese
White cheese sauce, italian beef slices, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
14" Super Cell Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
14" Tropical Chicken
Mango habanero sauce, chicken, Mango Pico de Gallo, Havarti, cheese, lettuce & mozzarella cheese
14" Truffled
White truffle oil, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, onion & mozzarella cheese
14" Taco Pizza
Taco bean sauce, beef or chicken, onion, lettuce, black olives, taco chips, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce packets. Add sour cream for $0.25
14" Veggie Deluxe
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, green olives, tomato & extra mozzarella cheese
14" Bacon Cheeseburger
Sweet n’ Spicy
16" Pizzas
16" A-1 Steak
A-1 Steak sauce, Italian beef slices, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16" Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Beef, onion, pickles, mozzarela & bacon bits. After baking, then pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese are added.
16" BBQ Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ sauce, onions, beef, mushrooms, bacon bits, & Cheddar cheese. After baking pizza is topped with pickle slices.
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
16" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and then drizzled with ranch
16" BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16" Big Spin
Thousand Island dressing, beef, pickles, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16" Big Bad Wolf
Boom boom sauce, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, mild banana peppers, mozzarella, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese
16" Cheesy Potato Breakfast Pizza
Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
16" BLT
Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese
16" Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of hot or mild spicy buffalo wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16" Cheesy Fry
Cheddar cheese sauce, fries, beef, onion, bacon bits, pickles, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16" Chicken Alfredo
Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing, chicken, tomato, onion, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
16" Chicken Fajita
Taco seasoned sauce, taco bean sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16" Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16" Clockwise (hawaiian)
Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
16" Counterclockwise
BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, onion & mozzarella cheese
16" Debris
All meat pizza, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
16" Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper & extra mozzarella cheese
16" Denver Omelet
White cheese sauce, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarela & Cheddar cheese
16" Firecracker
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, Jalapeno, green pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella cheese
16" Garlic Breakfast Pizza
Butter garlic auce, scrambled eggs, seasoned potato wedges, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16 Garlic Chicken Parmesan
Garlic parmesan sauce, chicken, tomato, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese sprinkled with Parmesan
16" Garlic & Veggie
Butter garlic sauce, Mushroom, onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
16" Gyro Pizza
Tzatziki (cucumber) sauce, seasoned lamb, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese
16" Mac N' Cheese
White cheese sauce topped with Cavatappi noodles & then covered in more cheese. Add bacon as an additional topping
16" Maui
Pizza sauce, canadian baocn, mango, pineapple, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16" Meat & Potato
Pizza sauce, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, seasoned potatoes, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
16" Meatball Pizza
Pasta sauce, diced meatballs, onion, black olives, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
16" Mexicali
Taco bean sauce, sausage, beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
16" Mexican Chicken
Taco sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, Havarti cheese
16" Pepperoni with a Kick
Nacho cheese sauce, pepperoni, Jalapeno, red pepper flakes, extra mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16" Pepperoni & Sausage with some Boom Boom
Boom Boom sauce, sausage, pepperoni, with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16" Radar Pizza
White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
16" Rope
Pasta sauce with spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese sprinkle. Add diced meatballs as an additional topping
16" Reuben
Thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef & Havarti cheese
16" Skinny Veggie
White truffle oil, onions, green pepper, green olives, black olives, tomato, mild banana peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach leaves & mozzarella cheese
16" Smokie the Pig
BBQ sauce, onions, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese
16" Steak & Cheese
White cheese sauce, italian beef slices, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
16" Super Cell Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
16" Tropical Chicken
Mango habanero sauce, chicken, Mango Pico de Gallo, Havarti, cheese, lettuce & mozzarella cheese
16" Truffled
White truffle oil, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, onion & mozzarella cheese
16" Taco Pizza
Taco bean sauce, beef or chicken, onion, lettuce, black olives, taco chips, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce packets. Add sour cream for $0.25
16" Veggie Deluxe
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, green olives, tomato & extra mozzarella cheese
16" Bacon Cheeseburger
Sweet n’ Spicy
20" Pizzas
20" A-1 Steak
A-1 Steak sauce, Italian beef slices, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Beef, onion, pickles, mozzarela & bacon bits. After baking, then pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese are added.
20" BBQ Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ sauce, onions, beef, mushrooms, bacon bits, & Cheddar cheese. After baking pizza is topped with pickle slices.
20" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
20" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and then drizzled with ranch
20" BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ sauce, shredded BBQ pulled pork, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Big Spin
Thousand Island dressing, beef, pickles, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Big Bad Wolf
Boom boom sauce, Canadian bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, mild banana peppers, mozzarella, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese
20" Cheesy Potato Breakfast Pizza
Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
20" BLT
Canadian bacon, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mozzarella cheese
20" Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of hot or mild spicy buffalo wing sauce, chicken, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Cheesy Fry
Cheddar cheese sauce, fries, beef, onion, bacon bits, pickles, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Chicken Alfredo
Cheddar cheese sauce, eggs, seasoned potato wedges, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
20" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing, chicken, tomato, onion, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
20" Chicken Fajita
Taco seasoned sauce, taco bean sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki sauce, fajita chicken, onions, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Clockwise (hawaiian)
Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
20" Counterclockwise
BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, onion & mozzarella cheese
20" Debris
All meat pizza, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
20" Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper & extra mozzarella cheese
20" Denver Omelet
White cheese sauce, scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarela & Cheddar cheese
20" Firecracker
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, Jalapeno, green pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella cheese
20" Garlic Breakfast Pizza
Butter garlic auce, scrambled eggs, seasoned potato wedges, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Garlic Chicken Parmesan
Garlic parmesan sauce, chicken, tomato, black olives, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese sprinkled with Parmesan
20" Garlic & Veggie
Butter garlic sauce, Mushroom, onion, tomato, green pepper, broccoli, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
20" Gyro Pizza
Tzatziki (cucumber) sauce, seasoned lamb, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese
20" Mac N' Cheese
White cheese sauce topped with Cavatappi noodles & then covered in more cheese. Add bacon as an additional topping
20" Maui
Pizza sauce, canadian baocn, mango, pineapple, onions, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Meat & Potato
Pizza sauce, beef, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon bits, seasoned potatoes, mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
20" Meatball Pizza
Pasta sauce, diced meatballs, onion, black olives, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
20" Mexicali
Taco bean sauce, sausage, beef, onion, jalapeno, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
20" Mexican Chicken
Taco sauce, chicken, onion, green pepper, Havarti cheese
20" Pepperoni with a Kick
Nacho cheese sauce, pepperoni, Jalapeno, red pepper flakes, extra mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Pepperoni & Sausage with some Boom Boom
Boom Boom sauce, sausage, pepperoni, with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Radar Pizza
White cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon bits & mozzarella cheese
20" Rope
Pasta sauce with spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese sprinkle. Add diced meatballs as an additional topping
20" Reuben
Thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef & Havarti cheese
20" Skinny Veggie
White truffle oil, onions, green pepper, green olives, black olives, tomato, mild banana peppers, mushrooms, fresh spinach leaves & mozzarella cheese
20" Smokie the Pig
BBQ sauce, onions, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese
20" Steak & Cheese
White cheese sauce, italian beef slices, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
20" Super Cell Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, jalapenos, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
20" Tropical Chicken
Mango habanero sauce, chicken, Mango Pico de Gallo, Havarti, cheese, lettuce & mozzarella cheese
20" Truffled
White truffle oil, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, onion & mozzarella cheese
20" Taco Pizza
Taco bean sauce, beef or chicken, onion, lettuce, black olives, taco chips, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce packets. Add sour cream for $0.25
20" Veggie Deluxe
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, green olives, tomato & extra mozzarella cheese
20" Bacon Cheeseburger
Sweet n’ spicy
CYO Pizza
Meal Deals
#1 Family Meal Deal
#2 Couple Combo Deal
#3 Personal Meal Deal
#4 Large Pizza Deal
#5 2 Liter Meal Deal
#6 Twister Meal Deal
#7 Fro-yo Meal Deal
#8 Family Lasagna Meal Deal
#9 Cheesy Meal Deal
#11 Medium Double Deal
#12 Large Double Deal
#14 Sweet Meal Deal
#15 Wing & Pizza Meal Deal
#16 X-Large Double Deal
#17 Speciality Breadstick Meal Deal
#18 Specialty Cheesebread Meal Deal
# 19 Pretzel & Pasta Deal
#20 Frozen Friday Deal
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy
2125 McComb Road, Ste 110, Stoughton, WI 53589