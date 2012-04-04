Spinneys Restaurant and Lodging
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Beachside restaurant and bar with classic coastal fare situated directly on Popham Beach.
987 popham rd, Phippsburg, ME 04562
