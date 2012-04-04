Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spinneys Restaurant and Lodging

987 popham rd

Phippsburg, ME 04562

Beverage

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ice Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Lemonade (Carbonated, its delish)

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea (sweetened)

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Wine

Cab Sav

$7.00

Chardonay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Red Blend

$7.00+

Savignon Blanc

$7.00

Hard Seltzers

Wild Basin

$8.00

Soft open

Soups

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Hearty, creamy chowder loaded with clams

Lobster Bisque

$14.00Out of stock

Savory bisque with local lobster pieces

Appetizers

Beer Battered Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Main

Burger

$15.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00Out of stock

Golden Fried Haddock

Lobster Dinner

$28.00

Po' Boy Gone Fishin'

$18.00Out of stock

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Spinneys Salad

$18.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

White Clam Pizza

$22.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$18.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Dessert

Blueberry Pie

$7.00

Chocolate almond brownie sundae

$10.00

Ice Cream (pint)

$6.00
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Beachside restaurant and bar with classic coastal fare situated directly on Popham Beach.

987 popham rd, Phippsburg, ME 04562

Directions

