Food Menu

Soups

Clam Chowder

$9.00+

Hearty, creamy chowder loaded with clams

Lobster Bisque

$11.00+

Savory bisque with rich lobster flavor. Large bowl comes with lobster meat, and small bowl comes with lobster roe butter melted on top.

Appetizers

Beer Battered Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy fried shrimp served with spinney's sauce

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with veggie sticks and ranch or bleu cheese

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.00

Main

Lobster BLT

$36.00

Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato served on a rosemary chabatta

Seared Tuna Sandwich

$24.00

Seard tuna (rare) with seaweed, arugula, tomatoes and Spinney's sauce

Po' Boy Gone Fishin'

$22.00

Batter fried haddock served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, coleslaw and Spinney's sauce

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Golden Batter Fried Haddock (English Style). Comes with French Fries and coleslaw

Shrimp basket

$20.00

Beer batter shrimp served with french fries and spinney's sauce

Burger

$18.00

Char-grilled, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and spinney's sauce, served with french fries and a pickle.

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and spinney's sauce, served with french fries

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Maine lobster with mayo in a toasted brioche bun served with french fries

Lobster Dinner

$40.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$18.00

Hot Dog Basket

$12.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.00

Lettuce Wrapped Lobster Tacos

$32.00

BLT

$19.00

Sourdough Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$20.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$6.00

Mac & Cheese - Kids

$7.00

Chicken Tenders - Kids

$10.00

Grilled Cheese - Kids

$9.00

Dessert

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie a la mode

$10.00

Chocolate Almond Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Blueberry Pie a la mode

$10.00

Bumbleberry Pie a la mode

$10.00

Ice Cream Cookie Sundae

$10.00

Seadog Biscuit - Ice cream sandwich

$6.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Veggie of the day

$5.00

Gratuity

Kitchen Bell

Kitchen Gratuity Bell

$10.00