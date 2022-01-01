Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spinoza's ToGoZahs!

1,212 Reviews

$$

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd

Beavercreek, OH 45431

Order Again

Popular Items

9" Create Your Own Pizza
Drunken Goat
Spinoza's Swirl Bread

Draft Beer Growler Fills

Bring your own vessel or buy a 32oz glass "howler" (half growler) from us!
Breckenridge Peanut Butter Porter

Breckenridge Peanut Butter Porter

$12.00+

Porter - American / 5.9% ABV / Littleton, CO

Brew Kettle White Rajah

Brew Kettle White Rajah

$12.00+

IPA - American / 6.8% ABV / 70 IBU / Strongsville, OH / A West Coast style IPA full of citrus-like and tropical fruit like hop flavor and aroma with an assertive yet smooth bitter finish....malt, take a back seat please.

Columbus Pilsner

Columbus Pilsner

$10.00+

Pilsner - German / 5.2% ABV / Columbus, OH

Hoof Hearted Don't Microwave It

Hoof Hearted Don't Microwave It

$12.00+

IPA - Sour with Raspberry / 6% ABV / Marengo, OH

Hoof Hearted I am Lobo

Hoof Hearted I am Lobo

$14.00+

IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / Marengo, OH

Oskar Blues Ten Fidy BA

$22.00+
Sam Adams Cold Snap

Sam Adams Cold Snap

$12.00+

Wheat Beer - Witbier / 5.3% ABV / 10 IBU / Boston, MA / A White Ale brewed with a blend of fresh ground spring spices including orange, plum, and fresh ground coriander.

Yuengling Traditional Lager

Yuengling Traditional Lager

$8.00+

Lager - American Amber / 4.5% ABV / 16 IBU / Pottsville, PA

Hand-Crafted To-Go Cocktails

Now enjoy up to 3 cocktails per takeout order.

Margarita

$9.00

Your choice of Espolon Blanco, Teremana "The Rock" Reposado, or Patron Silver tequila with Cointreau, citrus, organic agave nectar...served on the rocks!

Blueberry Lavender Margarita

Blueberry Lavender Margarita

$10.00

Espolon Tequila, blueberry syrup, lavender essence, and sweetened lime juice

Wildberry Red Sangria

$9.00

Pinto Grigio, wildberry fruit puree, red wine, cranberry juice, brandy, bourbon cherries, splash of soda

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Svedka Vodka, San Clemente tomato juice, and some goodies on a stick. Earthy, spicy, delicious!

Classic Negroni

Classic Negroni

$10.00

A year-round favorite, the Negroni embodies the spirit of summer drinking: sweet, sun-kissed, and refreshing. Gin, Campari, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

Retail Wine (By the Bottle)

Lloyd "Prescription" Chardonnay

Lloyd "Prescription" Chardonnay

$19.99Out of stock

Just what the doctor ordered! Brought to you by winemaker Robert Lloyd, Prescription Chardonnay awakens your palate with vibrant tropical fruit flavors and citrus notes of lemon peel and key lime, before delivering a smooth, creamy finish with a hint of minerality.

Luccio Moscato

Luccio Moscato

$9.99

Well balanced. Sweet...but not too sweet with a slight effervescence.

Matthew Fritz Sauvigon Blanc

Matthew Fritz Sauvigon Blanc

$12.99

Aromas are accented by lemon zest and crisp golden apples, with a touch of spice and floral notes. This lively wine is fresh and clean with crisp acidity.

Grayson Chardonnay

Grayson Chardonnay

$12.99

{California} Brilliantly ripe with just a hint of oak

McManis Merlot

McManis Merlot

$14.99Out of stock

Ruby in color and abundantly fruit forward, this winderful wine is produced in small quantities in Lodi, CA.

Spellbound Pinot Noir

Spellbound Pinot Noir

$14.99Out of stock

Spellbound Pinot Noir has an alluring color and inviting bouquet of rich raspberries, cherries and red currant, vanilla bean and roasted coffee

Smoked by Dona Paula - Malbec

Smoked by Dona Paula - Malbec

$14.99Out of stock

This wine is aged using customized barrels smoked with a unique process that gives them similar aromas found in a traditional Argentinean barbecue (asado)

Risata Raven Red

Risata Raven Red

$13.99Out of stock

A semi-sweet chilled red wine! Exquisitely bold with aromas of blackberry, blueberry and currant.

Lote 44 Malbec

Lote 44 Malbec

$24.00

The Lote Malbec has a unique and distinctive character. A dark purple color with violet highlights, black cherry, vanilla and mocha aromas with a full and rich mouthfeel and ripe, silky tannins.

Ghostrunner Red Blend

Ghostrunner Red Blend

$14.99Out of stock

This handcrafted wine shows complex fruit from a blend that includes Syrah, Petite Sirah, and Zinfandel.

Bella Union Cabernet

Bella Union Cabernet

$36.00Out of stock

An intricate red wine that is fruit-forward yet restrained, resolving with hints of cocoa and tannins.

Revelry Merlot

Revelry Merlot

$14.99Out of stock

Revelry Vintner winery, brainchild of Jared Burns, is located in the southeast of Washington State in the beautiful Walla Walla Valley, a region famed for having some of the world's finest soils and an idyllic growing climate. Revelry rethinks the crafting and enjoyment of fine wine and is founded upon the idea that truly great wine is created from quality fruit and should remain both accessible and unpretentious.

Soft Drinks (To Go)

Abita Root Beer

Abita Root Beer

$3.50

Abita Root Beer is made with a hot mix process using spring water, herbs, vanilla and yucca (which creates foam). Unlike most soft drink manufacturers, Abita sweetens its root beer with pure Louisiana cane sugar. Some soft drink makers add caffeine to their product, but Abita is naturally caffeine-free.

Coke

Coke

$1.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95
Sprite

Sprite

$1.95
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.95
Stubborn Black Cherry (12oz can)

Stubborn Black Cherry (12oz can)

$2.45Out of stock

STUBBORN SODA Black Cherry with Tarragon is wild black cherry flavor with a hint of tarragon.

Stubborn Vanilla Cream (12oz can)

Stubborn Vanilla Cream (12oz can)

$2.45Out of stock

STUBBORN SODA Agave Vanilla Cream soda with sweet agave and blended with smooth vanilla flavor.

San Pellegrino Sparkling (500ml)

San Pellegrino Sparkling (500ml)

$3.25

Sparkling Italian Mineral Water

Iced Tea (To Go)

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

$1.95

20 oz To-Go Cup

Southern Sweet Tea

$1.95

20 oz To-Go Cup

Peach Iced Tea

$2.25

20 oz To-Go Cup

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea 64 OZ

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea 64 OZ

$3.95

A half-gallon of classic iced tea.

Southern Sweet Iced Tea 64 OZ

Southern Sweet Iced Tea 64 OZ

$3.95

Sweetened with pure cane sugar!

Peach Iced Tea 64 OZ

Peach Iced Tea 64 OZ

$4.95

Southern Sweet Tea with Georgia Peach!

Coffee (To Go)

Fresh Brewed Hot Coffee

Fresh Brewed Hot Coffee

$2.25

We grind our beans fresh every time we brew a pot!

Spiced Cider

Spiced Cider

$2.95

Spiced mulled apple cider, served hot. The Mountain Cider Company is a 2nd generation family-owned company that produces their all-natural spiced apple cider on their own apple orchard in Vermont.

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$1.95

Made with dark cocoa powder from the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company.

Appetizers

Spinoza's Swirl Bread

Spinoza's Swirl Bread

$11.00

Baked-to-order cheesy version of our logo topped with garlic olive oil, five cheese blend, Italian herbs; served with marinara on the side

Pizza Spins

Pizza Spins

$8.00

Pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella “croissants” served with garlic aioli and warm pizza sauce for dipping

Stuffed Spanish Peppers

Stuffed Spanish Peppers

$9.00

Mild Piquillo peppers with smoked gouda, goat cheese, Monterey jack, and topped with chorizo sausage and garlic aioli

Meatballs & Marinara

Meatballs & Marinara

$11.00

House-made beef & pork meatballs (gluten free) with marinara, shaved Italian cheese, and fresh baked flatbread (4 meatballs per order)

Potato Bites

Potato Bites

$8.00

Baked Russet potato rounds topped with olive oil, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, and garlic aioli (or sour cream)

Spinachos

Spinachos

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips, Monterey jack, jalapeños, chorizo, queso fresco, black bean & roasted corn salsa, California black olives, chipotle ranch

Chips & Dip

$4.00

A basket of sea salt kettle chips served with your choice of dip.

Salads

Drunken Goat

$6.00+

Spring lettuces, Romaine, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, crumbled goat cheese, mango chardonnay vinaigrette, herbed croutons

Pax Romana

$6.00+

A peaceful blend of chopped Romaine lettuce, diced Roma tomatoes, shaved Italian cheese, roasted garlic, herbed croutons, creamy Romano dressing

Simple Greens

$5.00+

Locally-grown spring mix, grape tomatoes, seedless cucumber, red onions, herbed chickpeas, Monterey jack cheese, herbed croutons, choice of dressing on the side

Greek Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, baby spinach, mixed Mediterranean olives**, seedless cucumber, herbed chickpeas, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, red onions, spicy banana peppers, feta cheese, Greek vinaigrette **caution: may contain pits and pit fragments

Iron Man

$9.00+

Baby spinach, crispy bacon, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, herbed chickpeas, hard-boiled egg, Parmesan peppercorn dressing

Regular Southwest Salad

$10.00

Spring lettuces, baby spinach, red onion, bell peppers, spiced black beans, grape tomatoes, smoked gouda, corn tortilla strips, sauteéd chicken and chipotle ranch dressing

Large Southwest Salad

$16.00

Spring lettuces, baby spinach, red onion, bell peppers, spiced black beans, grape tomatoes, smoked gouda, corn tortilla strips, sauteéd chicken and chipotle ranch dressing

Tuscan Chef Salad

Tuscan Chef Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, sliced Ezzo salami, black olives, herbed chickpeas, crispy fried onions, artichoke hearts, Mediterranean vinaigrette

Keto Goat Salad

Keto Goat Salad

$8.00+

A "Keto" version of our Drunken Goat with charred pepperoni and Parmesan crisp (no croutons)

Family/Party Size Salads

Party Size-Drunken Goat

$24.95

Family size option...equals about 2.5 Full Size salads.

Party Size-Pax Romana

$24.95

Family size option...equals about 2.5 Full Size salads.

Party Size-Simple Greens

$21.95

Party size option...equals 2.5 Full Size salads.

Party Size-Tossed Italian

$24.95

Family size option...equals about 2.5 Full Size salads.

Party Size-Greek Salad

$32.95

Family size option...equals about 2.5 Full Size salads.

Party Size-Iron Man

$26.95

Family size option...equals about 2.5 Full Size salads.

Small Pizza (9")

9" Create Your Own Pizza

$9.00

All pizzas come with your choice of sauce and mozzarella cheese

9" Plain Cheese

$9.00

Simple, plain cheese 'zah with classic pizza sauce and nothing else added. For additional toppings please start with a "Create Your Own" pizza.

9" Basil Artichoke

$12.00

Basil pesto, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, herbed chick peas, Roma tomato, mixed olives

9" Bee Sting

9" Bee Sting

$13.00

Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, spicy charred pepperoni, bacon, goat cheese and Mike's Hot Honey

9" Big Sky Pizza

$13.00

BBQ sauce, Monterey jack, roasted chicken, sea salt kettle potato chips, smoked bacon, smoked Gouda, Buttermilk ranch

9" Enlightenment

$12.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, roasted shallots, red onions, bell peppers, diced Roma tomato, roasted mushrooms, California black olives, grated Romano, fresh spinach, banana peppers

9" Ezzo

$13.00

Pizza sauce, Ohio-made Ezzo pepperoni, peppered salami, sausage, mozzarella, provolone

9" Hula Hula

$13.00

BBQ sauce (or pizza sauce), mozzarella, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh pineapple

9" Jamaica Marley

9" Jamaica Marley

$13.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, jerk-spiced chicken, smoked bacon, Caribbean-spiced black beans, red onions, mozzarella, smoked Gouda cheese, fresh cilantro

9" Loaded Pepperoni

$11.25

Hand-tossed crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and 50% more Ezzo pepperoni!

9" Pizza Margherita

9" Pizza Margherita

$12.00

Garlic olive oil, Monterey jack, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil aioli swirl

9" Not So Plain Cheese

$12.00

Garlic olive oil with a blend of mozzarella, fontina, and an Italian blend (asiago, Romano, Parmesan)

9" Old Chicago

9" Old Chicago

$13.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, Italian sausage, herbed ricotta, chopped roasted garlic, Parmesan, oregano

9" Spinoza's Deluxe

9" Spinoza's Deluxe

$13.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, & black olives

Large Pizza (14")

14" Create Your Own Pizza

$16.00

All pizzas come with your choice of sauce and mozzarella cheese

14" Plain Cheese

$16.00

Simple, plain cheese 'zah with classic pizza sauce and nothing else added. For additional toppings please start with a "Create Your Own" pizza.

14" Not So Plain Cheese

$23.00

Garlic olive oil with a blend of mozzarella, fontina, and an Italian blend (asiago, Romano, Parmesan)

14" Basil Artichoke

$25.00

Basil pesto, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, herbed chick peas, Roma tomato, mixed olives

14" Bee Sting

14" Bee Sting

$28.00

Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, spicy charred pepperoni, bacon, goat cheese and Mike's Hot Honey

14" Big Sky Pizza

$27.00

BBQ sauce, Monterey jack, roasted chicken, sea salt kettle potato chips, smoked bacon, smoked Gouda, Buttermilk ranch

14" Ezzo

$27.00

Pizza sauce, Ohio-made Ezzo pepperoni, peppered salami, sausage, mozzarella, provolone

14" Enlightenment

$26.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, roasted shallots, red onions, bell peppers, diced Roma tomato, roasted mushrooms, California black olives, grated Romano, fresh spinach, banana peppers

14" Loaded Pepperoni

$21.00

Hand-tossed crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and 50% more Ezzo pepperoni!

14" Hula Hula

$27.00

BBQ sauce (or pizza sauce), mozzarella, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh pineapple

14" Jamaica Marley

14" Jamaica Marley

$27.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, jerk-spiced chicken, smoked bacon, Caribbean-spiced black beans, red onions, mozzarella, smoked Gouda cheese, fresh cilantro

14" Pizza Margherita

14" Pizza Margherita

$25.00

Garlic olive oil, Monterey jack, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil aioli swirl

14" Old Chicago

14" Old Chicago

$27.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, Italian sausage, herbed ricotta, chopped roasted garlic, Parmesan, oregano

14" Spinoza's Deluxe

14" Spinoza's Deluxe

$28.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, & black olives

14" Half & Half Specialty

Can't decide? Go "side by side" with a Half & Half pizza! (Sorry, no substitutions or additions please)

Flatbread Pizza (one size)

**One Size** Thin and crispy, baked with a touch of sea salt. Perfect size for a sharable appetizer or as a personal pizza.

Caprese Flatbread

$9.00

Basil pesto, “Fior di Latte” fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, Balsamic glaze

Chicken Bacon Flatbread

$12.00

Herbed ricotta spread, smoked bacon, roasted chicken, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, Balsamic glaze

Figgy Malone Flatbread

$11.00

Fig jam, bacon, goat cheese, grated Romano Pecorino, Balsamic glaze drizzle

Groöt

$10.00

Herbed ricotta, Monterey jack, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, seasoned garbanzos, green olives, banana peppers, basil aioli drizzle

Mellow Goat Flatbread

$11.00

Garlic olive oil, Monterey jack, California black olives, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, goat cheese, Balsamic glaze

The Red Shark

$10.95

Spicy red sauce, Italian sausage, red onions, Ezzo peppered salami, fire-roasted red peppers, Monterey jack, Balsamic glaze

Custom Flatbread

$8.00

Digital Menu Only! - Includes your choice of sauce and mozzarella. Add up to 3 toppings (items individually priced).

Goat Cheese & Sausage Flatbread

$11.00

Crumbled goat cheese, mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, and basil garlic aioli

Calzones

Big Italian Calzone

$14.00

Romesco sauce, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, herbed ricotta, mozzarella and grated Parmesan

Roasted Chicken Calzone

Roasted Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Herbed ricotta, fresh spinach, roasted chicken breast, Monterey jack, roasted red peppers, basil aioli dip

Create your Own 'Zone

$13.00

Herbed ricotta cheese and mozzarella with up to three (3) ingredients; served with warm pizza sauce or ranch on the side

Meatball Calzone

$14.00

Stuffed with house-made beef & pork meatballs, herbed ricotta, bell peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella with marinara on the side

Crust Dips!

Choose a delicious sauce or two for dipping!

Ice Cream To Go

Nutella Choc Chip-Pint

$12.00

European hazelnut Nutella blended with a touch of chocolate and layered with chipped dark chocolate. You won't be disappointed!

Tuscan Strawberry-Pint

$12.00

Fresh strawberries roasted in the pizza oven and then blended with a touch of Balsamic reduction and sweet Italian ricotta cheese.

Cookies & Other Desserts

Decadent Cookie-Triple Choc Chip

Decadent Cookie-Triple Choc Chip

$3.50Out of stock

Spinoza's Decadent Cookies by David's are oversized "jumbo" cookies made with 100% real butter (no other oils) and quality ingredients like Hershey's Chocolate. David's Cookies...a bite above the rest!

2oz Chocolate Chip Cookies

2oz Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies served warm from our stone hearth oven! (priced per each)

Gluten Free Choc Chip Cookies

$1.50

Fresh baked gluten-free cookies by Sweet Loren's Bakery (priced per cookie).

Gluten Free Fudgy Brownie Cookies

$1.50

Fresh baked gluten-free cookies by Sweet Loren's Bakery (priced per cookie).

Nutella Pizza 9"

Nutella Pizza 9"

$9.00

Baked-to-order sweet pizza with Nutella hazelnut/chocolate spread, toasted almonds, and powdered sugar

Drinkware & Promo

Snulip Glas (single)

$3.00

13oz Belgian "Snulip" glasses with the iconic Spinoza's Swirl and logo proudly displayed!

Baby Snulip Tasting Glass

$2.00

A miniature version of our Belgian "Snulip" glass - perfect for tasting big beers like bourbon stouts...or just bourbon!

Spinoza's Wine Glass

$2.00

Grocery

Dough Ball Retail

$1.25+

Choose your size doughball and quantity. Each dough ball is individually wrapped.

Gluten Free Crust Retail

$4.50+

Par-baked crust, ready for your toppings. Ingredients: water, gluten free flour (white rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour), millet flour, sugar, olive oil, yeast, xantham gum, sea salt

Marinara/Pizza Sauce

$5.95+

Our pizza sauce is a blend of steam-peeled California tomatoes and a proprietary combinationn of herbs and spices. No sugar added.

Mango Chard Vinaigrette

$9.95+

Lush mango collaborates with crisp chardonnay in this refreshingly delicious vinaigrette. Combine with goat cheese for an amazing salad!

Basil Pesto

$2.00+

Our Basil Pesto features the spring-fresh taste of basil crushed and mixed in with garlic, canola oil, and parmesan cheese.

Pizza Kit

$15.00

Base kit includes two (2) 12" dough balls, 1/2 pound of diced mozzarella/provolone blend cheese, and a half pint of pizza sauce. Add additional toppings of your choice.

Mike's Hot Honey-12oz Bottle

Mike's Hot Honey-12oz Bottle

$9.99

Honey infused with chili peppers for drizzling on all your favorite foods!

Spinoza's Staff Fund

Friend Level $25

$25.00

As a locally-owned independent restaurant, we have been disproportionately affected by the current pandemic. In many cases, we are offering our staff paid sick days, paid COVID testing, and general financial help. Plus we are facing increased food, labor, and PPP costs. Please help defray these costs with an additional donation to our staff fund!

Angel Level $100

$100.00

As a locally-owned independent restaurant, we have been disproportionately affected by the current pandemic. In many cases, we are offering our staff paid sick days, paid COVID testing, and general financial help. Plus we are facing increased food, labor, and PPP costs. Please help defray these costs with an additional donation to our staff fund!

Every Bit Helps Donation!

$10.00

As a locally-owned independent restaurant, we have been disproportionately affected by the current pandemic. In many cases, we are offering our staff paid sick days, paid COVID testing, and general financial help. Plus we are facing increased food, labor, and PPP costs. Please help defray these costs with an additional donation to our staff fund!

Kids Menu

Kids Beverages

$1.25

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Pizza +

$5.00

Kids Pepperoni Calzone

$6.00

Kids Salad

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
THE ENLIGHTENMENT OF PIZZA Spinoza’s is a locally-owned and operated restaurant serving upscale, hearth-baked pizza and fresh, artisan salads along with craft beer, wine and cocktails. Spinoza's is located in the Mall at Fairfield Commons with an outside entrance located next to Mall Entrance "B" *(next to Morris Furniture).

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45431

Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits! image
Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits! image
Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits! image
Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits! image

