Spinoza's ToGoZahs!

Draft Beer Growler Fills
Breckenridge Peanut Butter Porter
Porter - American / 5.9% ABV / Littleton, CO
Brew Kettle White Rajah
IPA - American / 6.8% ABV / 70 IBU / Strongsville, OH / A West Coast style IPA full of citrus-like and tropical fruit like hop flavor and aroma with an assertive yet smooth bitter finish....malt, take a back seat please.
Columbus Pilsner
Pilsner - German / 5.2% ABV / Columbus, OH
Hoof Hearted Don't Microwave It
IPA - Sour with Raspberry / 6% ABV / Marengo, OH
Hoof Hearted I am Lobo
IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / Marengo, OH
Oskar Blues Ten Fidy BA
Sam Adams Cold Snap
Wheat Beer - Witbier / 5.3% ABV / 10 IBU / Boston, MA / A White Ale brewed with a blend of fresh ground spring spices including orange, plum, and fresh ground coriander.
Yuengling Traditional Lager
Lager - American Amber / 4.5% ABV / 16 IBU / Pottsville, PA
Hand-Crafted To-Go Cocktails
Margarita
Your choice of Espolon Blanco, Teremana "The Rock" Reposado, or Patron Silver tequila with Cointreau, citrus, organic agave nectar...served on the rocks!
Blueberry Lavender Margarita
Espolon Tequila, blueberry syrup, lavender essence, and sweetened lime juice
Wildberry Red Sangria
Pinto Grigio, wildberry fruit puree, red wine, cranberry juice, brandy, bourbon cherries, splash of soda
Bloody Mary
Svedka Vodka, San Clemente tomato juice, and some goodies on a stick. Earthy, spicy, delicious!
Classic Negroni
A year-round favorite, the Negroni embodies the spirit of summer drinking: sweet, sun-kissed, and refreshing. Gin, Campari, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth
Retail Wine (By the Bottle)
Lloyd "Prescription" Chardonnay
Just what the doctor ordered! Brought to you by winemaker Robert Lloyd, Prescription Chardonnay awakens your palate with vibrant tropical fruit flavors and citrus notes of lemon peel and key lime, before delivering a smooth, creamy finish with a hint of minerality.
Luccio Moscato
Well balanced. Sweet...but not too sweet with a slight effervescence.
Matthew Fritz Sauvigon Blanc
Aromas are accented by lemon zest and crisp golden apples, with a touch of spice and floral notes. This lively wine is fresh and clean with crisp acidity.
Grayson Chardonnay
{California} Brilliantly ripe with just a hint of oak
McManis Merlot
Ruby in color and abundantly fruit forward, this winderful wine is produced in small quantities in Lodi, CA.
Spellbound Pinot Noir
Spellbound Pinot Noir has an alluring color and inviting bouquet of rich raspberries, cherries and red currant, vanilla bean and roasted coffee
Smoked by Dona Paula - Malbec
This wine is aged using customized barrels smoked with a unique process that gives them similar aromas found in a traditional Argentinean barbecue (asado)
Risata Raven Red
A semi-sweet chilled red wine! Exquisitely bold with aromas of blackberry, blueberry and currant.
Lote 44 Malbec
The Lote Malbec has a unique and distinctive character. A dark purple color with violet highlights, black cherry, vanilla and mocha aromas with a full and rich mouthfeel and ripe, silky tannins.
Ghostrunner Red Blend
This handcrafted wine shows complex fruit from a blend that includes Syrah, Petite Sirah, and Zinfandel.
Bella Union Cabernet
An intricate red wine that is fruit-forward yet restrained, resolving with hints of cocoa and tannins.
Revelry Merlot
Revelry Vintner winery, brainchild of Jared Burns, is located in the southeast of Washington State in the beautiful Walla Walla Valley, a region famed for having some of the world's finest soils and an idyllic growing climate. Revelry rethinks the crafting and enjoyment of fine wine and is founded upon the idea that truly great wine is created from quality fruit and should remain both accessible and unpretentious.
Soft Drinks (To Go)
Abita Root Beer
Abita Root Beer is made with a hot mix process using spring water, herbs, vanilla and yucca (which creates foam). Unlike most soft drink manufacturers, Abita sweetens its root beer with pure Louisiana cane sugar. Some soft drink makers add caffeine to their product, but Abita is naturally caffeine-free.
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Stubborn Black Cherry (12oz can)
STUBBORN SODA Black Cherry with Tarragon is wild black cherry flavor with a hint of tarragon.
Stubborn Vanilla Cream (12oz can)
STUBBORN SODA Agave Vanilla Cream soda with sweet agave and blended with smooth vanilla flavor.
San Pellegrino Sparkling (500ml)
Sparkling Italian Mineral Water
Iced Tea (To Go)
Unsweetened Black Iced Tea
20 oz To-Go Cup
Southern Sweet Tea
20 oz To-Go Cup
Peach Iced Tea
20 oz To-Go Cup
Unsweetened Black Iced Tea 64 OZ
A half-gallon of classic iced tea.
Southern Sweet Iced Tea 64 OZ
Sweetened with pure cane sugar!
Peach Iced Tea 64 OZ
Southern Sweet Tea with Georgia Peach!
Coffee (To Go)
Fresh Brewed Hot Coffee
We grind our beans fresh every time we brew a pot!
Spiced Cider
Spiced mulled apple cider, served hot. The Mountain Cider Company is a 2nd generation family-owned company that produces their all-natural spiced apple cider on their own apple orchard in Vermont.
Hot Cocoa
Made with dark cocoa powder from the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company.
Appetizers
Spinoza's Swirl Bread
Baked-to-order cheesy version of our logo topped with garlic olive oil, five cheese blend, Italian herbs; served with marinara on the side
Pizza Spins
Pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella “croissants” served with garlic aioli and warm pizza sauce for dipping
Stuffed Spanish Peppers
Mild Piquillo peppers with smoked gouda, goat cheese, Monterey jack, and topped with chorizo sausage and garlic aioli
Meatballs & Marinara
House-made beef & pork meatballs (gluten free) with marinara, shaved Italian cheese, and fresh baked flatbread (4 meatballs per order)
Potato Bites
Baked Russet potato rounds topped with olive oil, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, and garlic aioli (or sour cream)
Spinachos
Corn tortilla chips, Monterey jack, jalapeños, chorizo, queso fresco, black bean & roasted corn salsa, California black olives, chipotle ranch
Chips & Dip
A basket of sea salt kettle chips served with your choice of dip.
Salads
Drunken Goat
Spring lettuces, Romaine, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, crumbled goat cheese, mango chardonnay vinaigrette, herbed croutons
Pax Romana
A peaceful blend of chopped Romaine lettuce, diced Roma tomatoes, shaved Italian cheese, roasted garlic, herbed croutons, creamy Romano dressing
Simple Greens
Locally-grown spring mix, grape tomatoes, seedless cucumber, red onions, herbed chickpeas, Monterey jack cheese, herbed croutons, choice of dressing on the side
Greek Salad
Romaine, baby spinach, mixed Mediterranean olives**, seedless cucumber, herbed chickpeas, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, red onions, spicy banana peppers, feta cheese, Greek vinaigrette **caution: may contain pits and pit fragments
Iron Man
Baby spinach, crispy bacon, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, herbed chickpeas, hard-boiled egg, Parmesan peppercorn dressing
Regular Southwest Salad
Spring lettuces, baby spinach, red onion, bell peppers, spiced black beans, grape tomatoes, smoked gouda, corn tortilla strips, sauteéd chicken and chipotle ranch dressing
Large Southwest Salad
Spring lettuces, baby spinach, red onion, bell peppers, spiced black beans, grape tomatoes, smoked gouda, corn tortilla strips, sauteéd chicken and chipotle ranch dressing
Tuscan Chef Salad
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, sliced Ezzo salami, black olives, herbed chickpeas, crispy fried onions, artichoke hearts, Mediterranean vinaigrette
Keto Goat Salad
A "Keto" version of our Drunken Goat with charred pepperoni and Parmesan crisp (no croutons)
Family/Party Size Salads
Party Size-Drunken Goat
Family size option...equals about 2.5 Full Size salads.
Party Size-Pax Romana
Family size option...equals about 2.5 Full Size salads.
Party Size-Simple Greens
Party size option...equals 2.5 Full Size salads.
Party Size-Tossed Italian
Family size option...equals about 2.5 Full Size salads.
Party Size-Greek Salad
Family size option...equals about 2.5 Full Size salads.
Party Size-Iron Man
Family size option...equals about 2.5 Full Size salads.
Small Pizza (9")
9" Create Your Own Pizza
All pizzas come with your choice of sauce and mozzarella cheese
9" Plain Cheese
Simple, plain cheese 'zah with classic pizza sauce and nothing else added. For additional toppings please start with a "Create Your Own" pizza.
9" Basil Artichoke
Basil pesto, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, herbed chick peas, Roma tomato, mixed olives
9" Bee Sting
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, spicy charred pepperoni, bacon, goat cheese and Mike's Hot Honey
9" Big Sky Pizza
BBQ sauce, Monterey jack, roasted chicken, sea salt kettle potato chips, smoked bacon, smoked Gouda, Buttermilk ranch
9" Enlightenment
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, roasted shallots, red onions, bell peppers, diced Roma tomato, roasted mushrooms, California black olives, grated Romano, fresh spinach, banana peppers
9" Ezzo
Pizza sauce, Ohio-made Ezzo pepperoni, peppered salami, sausage, mozzarella, provolone
9" Hula Hula
BBQ sauce (or pizza sauce), mozzarella, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh pineapple
9" Jamaica Marley
Sweet BBQ sauce, jerk-spiced chicken, smoked bacon, Caribbean-spiced black beans, red onions, mozzarella, smoked Gouda cheese, fresh cilantro
9" Loaded Pepperoni
Hand-tossed crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and 50% more Ezzo pepperoni!
9" Pizza Margherita
Garlic olive oil, Monterey jack, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil aioli swirl
9" Not So Plain Cheese
Garlic olive oil with a blend of mozzarella, fontina, and an Italian blend (asiago, Romano, Parmesan)
9" Old Chicago
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, Italian sausage, herbed ricotta, chopped roasted garlic, Parmesan, oregano
9" Spinoza's Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, & black olives
Large Pizza (14")
14" Create Your Own Pizza
All pizzas come with your choice of sauce and mozzarella cheese
14" Plain Cheese
Simple, plain cheese 'zah with classic pizza sauce and nothing else added. For additional toppings please start with a "Create Your Own" pizza.
14" Not So Plain Cheese
Garlic olive oil with a blend of mozzarella, fontina, and an Italian blend (asiago, Romano, Parmesan)
14" Basil Artichoke
Basil pesto, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, herbed chick peas, Roma tomato, mixed olives
14" Bee Sting
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, spicy charred pepperoni, bacon, goat cheese and Mike's Hot Honey
14" Big Sky Pizza
BBQ sauce, Monterey jack, roasted chicken, sea salt kettle potato chips, smoked bacon, smoked Gouda, Buttermilk ranch
14" Ezzo
Pizza sauce, Ohio-made Ezzo pepperoni, peppered salami, sausage, mozzarella, provolone
14" Enlightenment
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, roasted shallots, red onions, bell peppers, diced Roma tomato, roasted mushrooms, California black olives, grated Romano, fresh spinach, banana peppers
14" Loaded Pepperoni
Hand-tossed crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and 50% more Ezzo pepperoni!
14" Hula Hula
BBQ sauce (or pizza sauce), mozzarella, smoked ham, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh pineapple
14" Jamaica Marley
Sweet BBQ sauce, jerk-spiced chicken, smoked bacon, Caribbean-spiced black beans, red onions, mozzarella, smoked Gouda cheese, fresh cilantro
14" Pizza Margherita
Garlic olive oil, Monterey jack, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil aioli swirl
14" Old Chicago
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, Italian sausage, herbed ricotta, chopped roasted garlic, Parmesan, oregano
14" Spinoza's Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, & black olives
14" Half & Half Specialty
Can't decide? Go "side by side" with a Half & Half pizza! (Sorry, no substitutions or additions please)
Flatbread Pizza (one size)
Caprese Flatbread
Basil pesto, “Fior di Latte” fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, Balsamic glaze
Chicken Bacon Flatbread
Herbed ricotta spread, smoked bacon, roasted chicken, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, Balsamic glaze
Figgy Malone Flatbread
Fig jam, bacon, goat cheese, grated Romano Pecorino, Balsamic glaze drizzle
Groöt
Herbed ricotta, Monterey jack, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, seasoned garbanzos, green olives, banana peppers, basil aioli drizzle
Mellow Goat Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, Monterey jack, California black olives, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, goat cheese, Balsamic glaze
The Red Shark
Spicy red sauce, Italian sausage, red onions, Ezzo peppered salami, fire-roasted red peppers, Monterey jack, Balsamic glaze
Custom Flatbread
Digital Menu Only! - Includes your choice of sauce and mozzarella. Add up to 3 toppings (items individually priced).
Goat Cheese & Sausage Flatbread
Crumbled goat cheese, mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, and basil garlic aioli
Calzones
Big Italian Calzone
Romesco sauce, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, herbed ricotta, mozzarella and grated Parmesan
Roasted Chicken Calzone
Herbed ricotta, fresh spinach, roasted chicken breast, Monterey jack, roasted red peppers, basil aioli dip
Create your Own 'Zone
Herbed ricotta cheese and mozzarella with up to three (3) ingredients; served with warm pizza sauce or ranch on the side
Meatball Calzone
Stuffed with house-made beef & pork meatballs, herbed ricotta, bell peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella with marinara on the side
Ice Cream To Go
Nutella Choc Chip-Pint
European hazelnut Nutella blended with a touch of chocolate and layered with chipped dark chocolate. You won't be disappointed!
Tuscan Strawberry-Pint
Fresh strawberries roasted in the pizza oven and then blended with a touch of Balsamic reduction and sweet Italian ricotta cheese.
Cookies & Other Desserts
Decadent Cookie-Triple Choc Chip
Spinoza's Decadent Cookies by David's are oversized "jumbo" cookies made with 100% real butter (no other oils) and quality ingredients like Hershey's Chocolate. David's Cookies...a bite above the rest!
2oz Chocolate Chip Cookies
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies served warm from our stone hearth oven! (priced per each)
Gluten Free Choc Chip Cookies
Fresh baked gluten-free cookies by Sweet Loren's Bakery (priced per cookie).
Gluten Free Fudgy Brownie Cookies
Fresh baked gluten-free cookies by Sweet Loren's Bakery (priced per cookie).
Nutella Pizza 9"
Baked-to-order sweet pizza with Nutella hazelnut/chocolate spread, toasted almonds, and powdered sugar
Drinkware & Promo
Grocery
Dough Ball Retail
Choose your size doughball and quantity. Each dough ball is individually wrapped.
Gluten Free Crust Retail
Par-baked crust, ready for your toppings. Ingredients: water, gluten free flour (white rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour), millet flour, sugar, olive oil, yeast, xantham gum, sea salt
Marinara/Pizza Sauce
Our pizza sauce is a blend of steam-peeled California tomatoes and a proprietary combinationn of herbs and spices. No sugar added.
Mango Chard Vinaigrette
Lush mango collaborates with crisp chardonnay in this refreshingly delicious vinaigrette. Combine with goat cheese for an amazing salad!
Basil Pesto
Our Basil Pesto features the spring-fresh taste of basil crushed and mixed in with garlic, canola oil, and parmesan cheese.
Pizza Kit
Base kit includes two (2) 12" dough balls, 1/2 pound of diced mozzarella/provolone blend cheese, and a half pint of pizza sauce. Add additional toppings of your choice.
Mike's Hot Honey-12oz Bottle
Honey infused with chili peppers for drizzling on all your favorite foods!
THE ENLIGHTENMENT OF PIZZA Spinoza’s is a locally-owned and operated restaurant serving upscale, hearth-baked pizza and fresh, artisan salads along with craft beer, wine and cocktails. Spinoza's is located in the Mall at Fairfield Commons with an outside entrance located next to Mall Entrance "B" *(next to Morris Furniture).
