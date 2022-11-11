A map showing the location of Spinz 3024 Mt. View Dr. #108View gallery

Spinz 3024 Mt. View Dr. #108

review star

No reviews yet

3024 Mt. View Dr. #108

Anchorage, AK 99515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Bird
1/4 Bird, All Dark
Half Bird

CHICKENS

1/4 Bird, All Dark

1/4 Bird, All Dark

$12.75

Served with (2) Regular Sides & (1) Sauces

1/4 Bird, All White

1/4 Bird, All White

$14.75

Served with (2) Regular Sides & (1) Sauces

A Piece of Chicken

$10.95
Half Bird

Half Bird

$17.75

Served with (2) Regular Sides & (1) Sauces

Whole Bird

Whole Bird

$35.00

Served with (2) Large Sides & (2) 2oz Sauces

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Mojo Wrap

$10.00

Roasted C&T Wrap

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Aguadito de polio medium

$6.00

Aguadito de polio large

$8.00

REGULAR SIDES

Steamed Basmati Rice

Steamed Basmati Rice

$4.00+
Organic Inti White Beans

Organic Inti White Beans

$4.00+

slow simmered orangic white beans with sage & epazote

Agave-Lime Coleslaw

Agave-Lime Coleslaw

$4.00+
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00+

Fresh Green Beans with White Onions

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00+
Green Salad

Green Salad

$4.00+

with Spinz vinaigrette

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$4.00+
Salsa Criolla

Salsa Criolla

$4.00+

sliced onion relish with vinegar, tomatoes, garlic, bell peppers, chili & fresh cilantro

Peperonata Criolla

Peperonata Criolla

$4.00+

Slow simmered bell peppers, garlic, tomatoes, onions, jalepeños and seasonal vegetables with sofrito.

Arroz Congri

Arroz Congri

$4.00+

a mix of steamed rice, inti white beans & peruvian peperonata criolla

R&C chowder small

$4.00

R&C chowder large

$7.00

PREMIUM SIDES

Arepitas

Arepitas

$6.00+

Latin American cornmeal fritters with agave, honey butter and a hint of chili lime salt.

Arroz Chaufa

Arroz Chaufa

$6.00+

Peruvian fried rice with brasa chicken, soy sauce, eggs, cumin, ginger, sesame & green onions

Cilantro Mojo Chicken

Cilantro Mojo Chicken

$6.00+

pulled brasa chicken slow cooked in house made cilantro mojo, fresh lime juice & peruvian spices

Green Plantains (Tostones Made Daily Limited Quantities )

Green Plantains (Tostones Made Daily Limited Quantities )

$6.00+
Guasacaca & Plantain Chips (Made Daily, Limited Quantities)

Guasacaca & Plantain Chips (Made Daily, Limited Quantities)

$6.00+

fresh avocado, red onion, bell peppers & cilantro with lime juice, salt & pepper. Served with Tajin dusted green plantain chips

Peruvian Chopped Vegetable Salad

Peruvian Chopped Vegetable Salad

$6.00+

quinoa, lima beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, peppers, kale & black olives dressed with fresh herbs, feta cheese & spinz vinaigrette

Roasted Corn & Tomato

Roasted Corn & Tomato

$6.00+

oven roasted tomatoes & corn with red onion, fresh cilantro & chili lime vinaigrette

Sweet Plantains (Maduros)

Sweet Plantains (Maduros)

$6.00+
Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$6.00+

dusted with chili lime salt

SAUCES

Aji Amarillo

Aji Amarillo

$1.00

Our house made Aoili is blended with Aji Amarillo peppers grown in the mountains of Peru. These peppers are both sweet and mild. This is the go-to sauce on Pollo a la brasa chicken if you are looking for a hint of spiciness.

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$1.00

This is the ultimate Brasa sauce everyone wants…fresh seeded jalapenos, onions, cilantro, and other spices are blended together to bring that bold Spinz flavor to anything you put it on.

Salsa Rojo Rocoto

Salsa Rojo Rocoto

$1.00

This is our house made blend of spicy Rocoto peppers and other spices from Peru. This flavor profile will take your taste buds to another level. A bit of a bite but not over the top. This is the dipping sauce that pairs well with that smoky flavor of grilled meats, be it our charcoal chicken our smoked meat from a home grill.

Salsa Blanca

Salsa Blanca

$1.00Out of stock

This mayo-based white BBQ sauce is made to slather all over our smoky charcoal chicken. We also call it our Latin ranch sauce. It is the ideal sauce for salad and veggie dishes. Dip or toss in a salad, but enjoy.

Spinz Vinaigrette

Spinz Vinaigrette

$1.00

This is a Spinz Original. A sweet, tart but tangy flavor enhanced by olive oil, cranberries and spices.

Fry Sauce

Fry Sauce

$1.00

Our incredible Fry Sauce is the ideal dipping sauce for our crunchy steak fries and tasty yuca fries. Once you taste it you will say goodbye to ketchup.

Agave Honey Butter

$1.00

20 oz Drinks (Plastic Bottles)

20oz Un-Sweet Tea

20oz Un-Sweet Tea

$2.75

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.75

16.9oz Bottled Water

$2.50

20 oz Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

20oz Fanta - Pineapple

$2.75

Minute maid blue Raspberry's

$2.75

2 Liter Bottles

2L Diet Coke

$4.00

2L Sprite

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Specialty Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Inca Kola

$2.75

Colombiana Kola

$2.75

Mexican Fanta Orange

$2.75

Mexican Sprite

$2.75

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.75

Jupina

$2.75

Malta Goya

$2.75

Goya Guava Soda

$2.75

Goya Ginger Beer

$2.75

Goya Tamarind Soda

$2.75

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75

Postobon Apple Soda

$2.75

Jamaican Kola Champagne

$2.75

Jamaican Cream Soda

$2.75

Jarritos Lime Soda

$2.75

Aguas mango

$2.75

Aguas strawberry

$2.75

Canned Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Grape Fanta

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Strawberry Fanta

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Bronze Package (17 People)

• Base package serves 17 people • Rotisserie style chicken cut in 8 pieces • Two family style sides (of customers choosing) • Four 4 oz sauces cups • Add-ons are in increments of 10 • Add-ons sauces are two three 4 oz sauce cups • Add-ons of two-family style sides (of customers choosing)

Bronze Package (17 People)

$250.00

• Base package serves 17 people • Rotisserie style chicken cut in 8 pieces • Two family style sides (of customers choosing) • Nine 4 oz sauces cups • Add-ons are in increments of 10 • Add-ons sauces are five 4 oz sauce cups • Add-ons of two-family style sides (of customers choosing)

Each Additional 10 People

$147.50

Silver Package (13 people)

• Base package serves 13 people • Rotisserie style chicken cut in 8 pieces • Three family style sides (of customers choosing) • Seven 4 oz sauce cups • Serving utensils • Add-ons are in increments of 10 • Add-ons sauces are five 4 oz sauce cups • Add-ons of three family style sides (of customers choosing)

Silver Package (13 people)

$250.00

• Base package serves 13 people • Rotisserie style chicken cut in 8 pieces • Three family style sides (of customers choosing) • Seven 4 oz sauce cups • Serving utensils • Add-ons are in increments of 10 • Add-ons sauces are five 4 oz sauce cups • Add-ons of three family style sides (of customers choosing)

Each Additional 10 People

$187.50

Gold Package (11 People)

Rotisserie style chicken cut in 8 pieces 2 family style sides (of customers choosing) Sides are 6 – 8 oz sides

Gold Package (11 People)

$250.00

• Base serves 11 people • Rotisserie style chicken cut in 8 pieces • Four family style sides (of customers choosing) • Sides are 6 – 8 oz sides • Six 4 oz sauce cups • Serving utensils • Paper Plates • Plastic Ware • Add-ons are in increments of 10 person • Add-ons sauces are five 4 oz sauce cups • Add-ons of four family style sides (of customers choosing)

Each Additional 10 People

$227.50

Platinum Package (50 People)

Platinum Package (50 People)

$1,287.00

• Base package serves 50 people • Rotisserie style chicken cut in 8 pieces • 4 family style sides (of customers choosing) • Sides are 6 – 8 oz sides • Twenty Five 4 oz sauce cups • Upgrade to formal chaffing dish set • Serving utensils • Upgrade to disposable China Plates and Silver Ware • Fresh brewed sweet tea • House made lemonade • Add-ons are in increments of 10 people • Add-ons sauces are five 4 oz sauce cups • Add-ons of four family style sides (of customers choosing)

Each Additional 10 People

$257.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3024 Mt. View Dr. #108, Anchorage, AK 99515

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fresh Bowl Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
545 E Northern Lights Blvd Suite A Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
The Broken Blender
orange starNo Reviews
535 W 3rd Ave Anchorage, AK 99501
View restaurantnext
Peppercinis Catering - 239 E 26th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
239 E 26th Avenue Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
Ryuu Bowl
orange star4.6 • 188
1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120 Anchorage, AK 99504
View restaurantnext
Waffles and Whatnot - 500 Muldoon Road Unit 5
orange starNo Reviews
500 Muldoon Road Unit 5 Anchorage, AK 99504
View restaurantnext
Spenards Grinds
orange starNo Reviews
3208 Spenard Road Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anchorage

Ryuu Bowl
orange star4.6 • 188
1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120 Anchorage, AK 99504
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anchorage
Fairbanks
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston