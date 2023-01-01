Main picView gallery

Maiden

1200 6th Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Pairings

Eclectic Pairing

0. Complimentary Domaine Bousquet Sparkling Brut

1. Taka Noble Sake

2. Raspberry Shrub Fizz

3. Witch Water

4. Pink Grapefruit Iced Tea

5. Adama HER Pinotage

7. Vanilla Bourbon Rooibos Hot Tea

Eclectic Pairing Add-On (8th Course)

$45.00

Zero-Proof Pairing

0. San Pellegrino

1. Pink Grapefruit Iced Tea

2. Devine Temple Green Tea

3. Cherry Botanical Bubbly

4. Pinot Noir Juice

5. Vanilla Bourbon Rooibos Hot Tea

7. Zero-Proof Strawberry Gin Fizz

Zero Proof Pairing Add-On (8th Course)

$45.00

Cocktails

Spring Cocktails

Honey Bunny

$18.00

Maiden's March

$18.00

A Shrubbery

$18.00

Witch Water

$18.00

Warm Welcome

$18.00

Golden Hour

$18.00

Liquor

Vodka

Monopolowa

$8.00+

Chopin

$8.00+

Haku

$9.00+

Crystal Head

$10.00+

Gin

Ford's

$8.00+

Hendrick's

$11.00+

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$8.00+

Appleton Estate 8yr

$11.00+

Whiskey/Scotch/Rye

Well

$8.00+

Canadian Club 100% Rye

$9.00+

Famous Grouse Scotch

$8.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00+

The Matsui Single Malt Sakura Cask Whiskey

$18.00+

Tequila

El Jimador

$8.00+

Wine/Sake

Week 1 Menu

Domaine Bousquet Sparkling Brut

$8.50+

Maal Biutiful Malbec

$15.00+

Adana HER Pinotage

$12.00+

Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Fablelist Chardonnay

$20.00+

Dandy Rose

$17.00+

Taka Noble Arrow Junmai Sake

$8.00+

Other Drinks

Water/Soda/Sparkling

Pellegrino

$7.00

Soda Water

Mexicane Cola

$2.99

Blueberry Soda

$2.99

Lemon Lime Soda

$2.99

Soda Refill - Cola

Soda Refill - Diet Cola

Soda Refill - Blueberry

Soda Refill - Lemon Lime

Beer

Sueño Equal Parts

$6.50

Kaizen Equal Parts

$7.50

Entropic Equal Parts

$8.50

Cherry Red Cider

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fine Plants & Spirits

1200 6th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104

