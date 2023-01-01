Maiden
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fine Plants & Spirits
Location
1200 6th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spiral Diner & Bakery, Fort Worth
No Reviews
1314 W. Magnolia Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurant
Lockwood Distilling Company - Fort Worth
No Reviews
1411 W Magnolia Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie - Magnolia
No Reviews
1301 West Magnolia Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurant
Paco's Mexican Cuisine and Cantina
No Reviews
1508 W. Magnolia ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Worth
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurant
More near Fort Worth